publicidad

The relief of hearing from relatives after Hurricane Maria. “You gave me my life back.”

The relief of hearing from relatives after Hurricane Maria. “You gave me my life back.”

With Puerto Rico all but cut off from the rest of the world, Univision News sought to connect families with relatives in the United States. The images of an island devastated and without electricity are worrying people who have not heard from relatives and friends one week after Hurricane Maria hit the island.

The island that lost communication: Puerto Rico Univision
Por:
Patricia Vélez Santiago (Univision),
Nicolás Hernández Castañeda (Univision)

DORADO, Puerto Rico – Juan González was walking fast, trying to get to the top of a hill where he might find a cell phone signal and call his son Juan Carlos in Wisconsin and his daughter Zulma in Florida.

It was four days after Hurricane Maria smashed the island and he wanted to reassure them. He was growing desperate, like tens of thousands of other Puerto Ricans on the island left without communications after Maria knocked out nearly 80 percent of all cell phone towers.

“Of course!” he said when Univision reporters asked if he had relatives abroad that he waned to contact. A knot in his throat briefly kept him from giving a name. But he dried his tears quickly and recorded a video message. He had traveled 50 miles, from the town of Arecibo, because he had heard that the hill in Dorado had a working cell phone signal.

publicidad

“We're good. Everything is good. The situation is a little difficult because of the weather and the power of the hurricane, but we are surviving. Don't worry,” he said. Hours later, Zulma received the message in Fort Lauderdale through Univision Noticias' PRActivate initiative.

“I was dying,” said Zulma. “You pay a very high price when you live outside the island. I have parents who have been so good to me, and it's something that kills me inside.”

Zulma, like others outside the island, had been deeply worried by the images of areas devastated and long lines for gasoline coming out of Puerto Rico – and their inability to communicate with friends and relatives there.

The uncertainty affected millions. More than 3.4 million Puerto Ricans live outside the island, nearly as many as live on the island. The diaspora has been growing rapidly for the past decade and the exodus hit 89,000 people in 2015 – the last year reported by the Statistical Institute of Puerto Rico. The lack of jobs and crumbling economy have pushed many to move to the United States. Now Maria has become a fatal blow that could significantly increase the exodus.

In this live blog keep up to date with the stories of reconnected families (in Spanish).

A one hour drive in search of a cell phone signal

More than 100 others stood with Juan González on that Dorado hill Saturday, trying to get a signal. They had come from towns like Camuy, a one-hour drive, and Lares, one and a half hours away.

“We put in $10 of gasoline into the car and drove here,” said Linette Cordero, who drove from Lares with her husband and small son. “It totally destroyed the home, but we're safe,” she said in her message to her sisters Minerva in Wisconsin and Ada in Connecticut.

Finding gasoline in hurricane-battered Puerto Rico is a real victory, and spending it all on a trip in search of a telephone signal showed her desperation to contact her family.

The emergency lanes of a nearby section of Highway 2, which runs east to west, was lined with parked cars as drivers sought cell phone connections. Some got out of their vehicles and raised their phones in hope of finding a signal – a scene never before seen in Puerto Rico.

Decenas han buscado señal telefónica en una transitada autopista que que...
Dozens searched for a telephone signal along a busy highway near an antenna.

Univision Noticias mobilized throughout the island to link up families, and as of Tuesday had helped more then 7,000 to communicate. The job of finding people in Puerto Rico is difficult because Google Maps is mostly unavailable, so Univision has to follow street directions the old way.

Reporters went to the hard-hit town of Guayama in southwastern Puerto Rico, near where Maria made landfall. They found the grandmother of Edwina Torres, who had written from Atlanta, in the Santa Rosa home for the elderly.

“Thank you for worrying about me,” said Doris Torres, covering her face with her hands when she learned that her granddaughter had been so worried about her. “I am fine,” she said, drying her tears.

In Atlanta, Edwina also broke into tears when she learned her grandmother was OK. “Many thanks. I just called my mother, my brother and my sister. We were so worried,” she said.

publicidad

To the north, in the seaside town of Toa Alta, we arrived at the house of Rosa Romero and Jose Santana. Their niece in New York, Katia Santana, had been concerned that their house had been flooded by the nearby La Plata river.

“Many thanks. That area where they live always floods,” Santana said after learning that Rosa and Jose were safe and cooking soup at home.

When we drove on to Orocovis in the center of Puerto Rico we found the parents of Emily Maldonado, who lives in Florida.

“You gave me my life back,” Maldonado said when told that her father, Eloy Quiles, and his mother, Emilia Martínez, were OK. “Do you think I should bring them to Florida with me?” she asked.

That's a big question for many Puerto Ricans outside the island: to leave their relatives there or move them to the U.S. mainland. In Maldonado's case, her father seemed to be good staying. “We only lost a bit of paint on a wall,” he said as he sipped coffee with the kind of hospitality that Puerto Ricans maintain even in the worst of times.

Death in a the family


"Me han devuelto la vida", dijo al saber que su papá Eloy Quiles y su mamá Emilia Martínez estaban en pie. "¿Crees que deba traelos a Florida conmigo? ¿Tendrán comida suficiente?", preguntó.


The difficulties with communications grow even sharper when someone suffered an accident or died. That was the case of the Santiago family in Lares, which lost a relative on Sunday and has been struggling to spread the news to others on the island and outside.

A niece who went to visit was told by a neighbor that the relative had been rushed to a hospital. Unable to call the hospital, the niece went there but the relative had already died. She traveled one hour to San Juan to notify some relatives, and then drove back to Lares to notify others one by one. One relative went on a Lares radio station to get the word out.

Radio stations have helped greatly by broadcasting reports that some people are well and questions about others unaccounted for. They also broadcast official announcements on recovery efforts.

publicidad

But some Puerto Ricans in the United States were too desperate to wait for news, and like Nana Collazo bought a plane ticket to the island to check on her family in person.

“I already have the ticket, and the car to drive to them,” she said.

Zuania Capó, Daliana Alvarado and Ana María Abruña also contributed to this article.

Fotografías aéreas: La devastación que dejó María sobre Puerto Rico
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
Las viviendas del vecindario Juana Matos en Cataño, el municipio más pequeño de la isla, afectadas por la intensa inundación. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
Los automóviles atraviesan las vías inundadas de San Juan, la capital. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico Aéreas
Yabucoa, donde entro el ojo del huracán María al suroeste de la isla. Foto: Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
Autos y viviendas sumergidas en la ciudad de Caguas, al centro de Puerto Rico.
 Foto: Reuters | Univision
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
El agua fluye por las calles de Juana Matos, en el municipio Cataño. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
Botes expulsados del mar en Fajardo, al noreste de Puerto Rico.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
El vecindario Juana Matos completamente anegado, en el municipio norteño de Cataño. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
Autos sumergidos en las avenidas y calles de San Juan. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico Aéreas
Los campos de la zona agrícola de Yubacoa afectados por la inundación. Foto: Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
Los campos de la zona agrícola de Yubacoa afectados por la inundación. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
Decenas de botes afectados por los fuertes vientos y lluvias de María, en Fajardo, al noreste de la isla. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
María Puerto Rico Aéreas
El huracán entro por el suroeste y salió por el noreste de Puerto Rico. Afectó a todos los municipios de la isla en especial Cataño, al norte. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Popular videos Más
preview
Despierta América
Boricuas en EEUU recaudan donaciones rumbo a Puerto Rico
Residentes en Florida y Nueva York, recopilan insumos como medicamentos y comida que necesitan en la isla para enviar a diario aviones y contenedores con estas donaciones. No obstante, las cargas están estancadas debido a que solo el 10% de los camiones distribuye los recursos por falta de combustible.
preview
Univision 45 Houston
En Un Minuto:  Las noticias más importantes del día
Resumen noticioso de los hechos más relevantes en el ámbito local, estatal y nacional.
preview
Miami en un Minuto
'Miami en un Minuto': el Departamento de Estado evalúa retirar su personal de la embajada de EEUU en Cuba
En un minuto también te informamos que una embarcación turística chocó con un puente en Bayside. A bordo de la nave iban cinco personas y por fortuna ninguna resultó herida. Entre tanto, la empresa de alcantarillado de Miami-Dade alertó a sus clientes sobre falsos trabajadores que llegan a los diferentes hogares para hacer supuestas revisiones y asaltar a sus residentes.
preview
Dallas en un Minuto
'Dallas en un Minuto': lluvias y temperaturas agradables, el pronóstico del tiempo para este viernes
En un minuto también te informamos que el día comenzó con temperaturas mínimas en los 60, sin embargo, se espera que para el mediodía el termómetro pase de los 70 grados. En la tarde se esperan cielos parcialmente nublados don máximas de 85 y en la noche los termómetros volverán a promediar los 70 grados.
preview
El Bueno, La Mala, y El Feo
Las imágenes que enamoran de Carla Medrano
La hondureña comparte las mejores fotos del día a día en una competencia por la más importante en sus redes sociales cada semana.
Carlos Quintero
preview
Procedimientos Médicos
¿Qué precauciones se deben tomar antes de someterse a un procedimiento cosmético?
El doctor Daniel Linares dice que lo primero es buscar un cirujano confiable, y averiguar su experiencia en el procedimiento al que se quiere someter. Habla sobre las opciones cosméticas que existen, y los casos en las que son recomendables.
preview
Accidentes
En video: Un conductor ocasionó un violento accidente en California y huyó del lugar
En video se puede ver el momento del fuerte accidente en el que tres personas resultaron heridas. La policía busca al conductor, que huyó de la escena.
preview
Nueva York en un Minuto
'Nueva York en un Minuto’: revelan fotos de dos presuntos ladrones de varios apartamentos en Queens
En un minuto también te informamos que acusaron a una mujer por la muerte de otra tras aplicarle un tratamiento estético en Manhattan. Entre tanto, Nueva York combatirá las ratas con una inversión de 750,000 dólares en elementos que permitan erradicar los roedores de parques infantiles y escuelas.
preview
Área de la Bahía en un Minuto
'Área de la Bahía en un Minuto': dos personas murieron en un incendio de una casa móvil en San Leandro
En un minuto también te informamos que una persecución policiaca por varias ciudades terminó con la detención de un hombre en Hayward. El sujeto secuestró al conductor de un auto convertible. Entre tanto, la policía sigue tras la pista del propietario de un vehículo que atropelló a un niño de 3 años de edad y que se dio a la fuga en Richmond.
preview
Finanzas
Recomendaciones para ganar y ahorrar dinero en la época de estudio
La experta en finanzas Julie Stav habla sobre los hábitos que pueden adquirir los estudiantes para ahorrar dinero, por ejemplo llevar su propia comida. Dice que los padres pueden ayudarlos a planear sus gastos de ropa y entretenimiento.
preview
América Latina
Feria de Los Moles, el evento para disfrutar del tradicional alimento mexicano en Los Ángeles
La chef Liz Galicia invita a disfrutar de la Feria de Los Moles el próximo domingo 1 de octubre en el Grand Park, en el centro de Los Ángeles. Allí se podrá disfrutar de la variedad de moles que se realiza en distintas zonas de México.
preview
Despierta América
Tan solo en un 28% se ha restablecido la telefonía celular en Puerto Rico
Aunque autoridades dices que tienen insumos como comida, agua y combustible para los damnificados del huracán María en la isla, los ciudadanos continúan en desesperación a causa de que no hay conductores, ni camiones para distribuirlos.
preview
Educación
Así se preparan los estudiantes de Diamond Ranch High School para ser líderes del futuro
La directora de la escuela explica los programas académicos y vocacionales que les ofrecen a los estudiantes para que puedan formarse como personas destacadas en múltiples disciplinas. Además, también se promueve la cultura hispana.
preview
Pronóstico
Cielo despejado y alta temperatura para este viernes en Los Ángeles
Será un día soleado, cálido y de cielo despejado. La máxima temperatura llegará a 87 grados, pero a partir de hoy comenzará a bajar el calor. El fin de semana las condiciones del tiempo estarán variadas.
preview
Criminalidad y Justicia
Dejan libre al agente de Los Ángeles acusado de provocar un fatal accidente
El agente, que presuntamente conducía ebrio, quedó libre porque no se le presentaron cargos en el tiempo reglamentario. La investigación continúa y podría ser arrestado nuevamente, pero por ahora estará libre y con derecho a recibir salario. En el accidente murieron tres personas.
preview
Armas
Policía encuentra armamento militar en una vivienda abandonada de Lawndale, California
Equipos especiales acudieron a la vivienda ante el reporte de la presencia de armamento militar. La investigación arrojó que la casa estaba abandonada, pero que había sido habitada por un veterano que ya falleció.
Shows Más
preview 1:27
Despierta América
¿Qué hacía Crystal Harris, esposa de Hugh Hefner, el día de la muerte del magnate?
La viuda del millonario Hugh Hefner está en el ojo del huracán: el día en que su esposo murió, ella se encontraba hablando de vestidos de novia en sus redes sociales.
preview 1:16
Despierta América
Muere Karla Luna, comediante mexicana famosas por su papel en ‘Las Lavanderas’
Después de una larga lucha contra el cáncer, que comenzó en 2012, Karla Luna falleció la noche del 28 de septiembre. Que en paz descanse.
Despierta América 20 años - promo 2017
Despierta América
Despierta América
Despierta America
preview 4:06
Despierta América
"No exagero la sonrisa, me sale del corazón": Ana Patricia dejará el alma en la pista por los niños del Teletón
La fundación que Ana Patricia escogió para ayudar en Mira Quién Baila es la de Teletón, la cual rehabilita y ayuda a niños con discapacidad en todo el país. Y ella misma afirmó que lo dará en la pista todo para poder ganar.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
preview 1:09
Entretenimiento
Padre de Hiromi Hayakawa no se explica que pasó
Al salir de la funeraria donde su hija es velada agradeció "mucho el cariño (que sus fans) le mostraron siempre". Alfonso Hayakawa también habló de la atención médica que recibió su hija, sobre la cuál varias versiones han circulado debido a su repentina muerte.
preview 1:00
Entretenimiento
Terminó el funeral de Hiromi pero no el desconcierto de sus padres
Hiromi Hayakawa fue velada y cremada este jueves. Amigos, ex compañeros de trabajo y especialmente sus padres, no lograban encontrarle explicación a una muerte como esta. Su papá desestima la tesis de una mala praxis médica.
La embajada de EEUU en La Habana seguir&aacute; funcionando con m&iacute...
América Latina
EEUU se prepara para retirar más diplomáticos de su embajada en Cuba tras 'ataques acústicos' a su personal en La Habana
Medios nacionales informan que el Departamento de Estado anunciará este viernes el retiro de más de la mitad de su personal en La Habana tras los misteriosos ataques sónicos que dejaron con daño cerebral permanente a varios funcionarios.
preview
Incidentes de Odio
Los racistas deben "largarse": el contundente mensaje del superintendente de la Academia de la Fuerza Aérea
El general Jay Silveria rechazó en un contundente discurso las pintadas racistas que hicieron en los dormitorios de cinco aspirantes a cadetes de la institución. "Ese tipo de comportamiento no tiene cabida en la escuela preparatoria y no tiene cabida en la Fuerza Aérea de Estados Unidos", destacó.
Más Deportes Más
preview 0:16
Fútbol
Cristiano Ronaldo presentó a su “nuevo animal”: un Bugatti Chiron de casi tres millones
El crack portugués no tiene problemas de movilidad, dentro o fuera de la cancha. Ahora, en su cuenta de Instagram, presumió de su nuevo juguete, al que calificó de “animal”. Aquí el tremendo auto.
preview 0:59
Premier League
5 curiosidades para la jornada 7 de la Premier League
Jürgen Klopp ya dejó en el olvido los números del español Rafael Benítez en el Liverpool.
preview 0:59
Ligue 1
5 curiosidades para la octava fecha del fútbol francés
Se juega el clásico entre el Niza y el Marsella, Balotelli está en racha goleadora con 4 tantos en el campeonato.
xbleU FIFA18 campeón
MLS
Equipo de los Dos Santos tendría un 'gamer' profesional y podría ser de sangre mexicana
“xbleU” fue el ganador del torneo de lanzamiento de FIFA 18 en Los Ángeles y estaría cerca de un contrato con el LA Galaxy
Por: John Rojas