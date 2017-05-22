'The Mara will never end,' neighbors say after arrests of MS-13 leaders

Authorities expect the arrests of 21 Mara Salvatrucha leaders to reduce violence in the barrios, but some residents doubt there will be significant changes.

LOS ANGELES, California – Behind a metal fence, a woman opens her cell phone and reads a news report about the arrests of 21 leaders of the Mara Salvatrucha gang, including one who murdered a man in 2015 – just steps from her home in the Hollywood neighborhood.

“I worry, because many of them are still free,” said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous because she fears gang reprisals. “To be honest, I don't think the Mara will ever end.”

Hollywood is one of the Los Angeles neighborhoods that are home to some of the 30 or so MS-13 clans, known as clicas, that operate in the city, according to the FBI, which participated in a massive police raid last week.

Lea esta nota en español.

The raid led to the arrests of 21 gang chiefs and operators as well as new charges against 20 people already in prison. Three gang members remain fugitive.

“By taking these high-profile criminals off the streets of Los Angeles, we will impact the gang's structures and its ability to maintain control through violence,” said Deirdre Fike, deputy head of the FBI office in Los Angeles, when the raid was announced.

Neighbors and activists say they fear that authorities are planning more raids against MS-13 members in Rampart, the neighborhood of West Los Angeles where the gang was born in the 1980s, and that the raids could lead to the deportation of undocumented migrants with no criminal records.



In photos: Here's how Central American gangs were born and took root It is believed that the 'maras' were born in the mid-80s in different cities of the American West, mainly Los Angeles. Founded by Central American migrants, the majority are Salvadorans who fled their country during civil war and settled in California neighborhoods full of poverty, crime and drug trafficking. They adapted to the criminal system of their new cities and some were grouped in the Mara Salvatrucha (also known as the MS-13) and others integrated to Barrio 18 (or Mara 18). Over time they were consolidated and became the two largest rival gangs, according to American anthropologist Thomas Ward. In the photo, a 'Mara Salvatrucha' leader shows the hand signs that represent his group, inside a prison cell in El Salvador, in 2014. Foto: Jan Sochor/Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir In early 2000, a policy of mass deportations initiated by the George W. Bush administration in Washington began as a result of increased violence in the state of California. Thousands of gang members with criminal backgrounds, who grew up in the United States, were forced to return to the streets of Central America and found nothing more to do than continue the expansion of their criminal groups. Donald Trump has pledged to take similar action. In the image, members of the 'Mara Salvatrucha' are escorted by hooded policemen upon their arrival at the Quezaltepeque jail, in El Salvador, in March 2016. Foto: José Cabezas/Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir According to Insight Crime, more than 20,000 criminals returned to Central America between 2000 and 2004. Over time, these groups became transnational organized crime structures with strength in Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, ties in Mexico and presence in at least 35 U.S. states. The photograph is a reproduction of a mural with the elements that identify the 'Mara Salvatrucha,' found in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in 2014. Foto: Orlando Sierra/Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en In October 2012, the United States Department of the Treasury labeled the Mara Salvatrucha (or MS-13) a "transnational criminal organization." It was the first time a U.S. street gang had been designated as such. In the U.S., maras operate like any U.S. street gang, focused on local drug sales and the "protection" of urban territory. In this 2006 photograph, a 20-year-old American citizen of Salvadoran birth and ancestry, aka Snoopy, shows off his tattoos in Durham, North Carolina. A former member of the Mara Salvatrucha in California, he traveled to North Carolina in search of work, after leaving the gang life. Foto: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir In Central America, where the scope and size of the gang (relative to the overall population) is larger than in the United States, the operations of the MS-13 are more diversified. This includes extortion, kidnapping, and control of the illegal drug market. Attracted to the thousands of Central American migrants trying to enter the United States, MS-13 has incorporated human trafficking into its activities. In Central America, the Mara Salvatrucha provides a crucial labor force for foreign criminal organizations, such as the Sinaloa Cartel and Los Zetas. In the photo, members of the 'Mara Salvatrucha' are crowded into a cell in the Quezaltepeque police station. These overcrowded cages were designed for 72-hour arrests, but some gang members remain in them for more than a year. Foto: Giles Clarke/Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Violence throughout Central America has multiplied in recent years as a result of the expansion of the maras. Violence in Central America has led to a five-fold increase in the number of refugee applications in the United States. According to the United Nations, of the five countries with the highest homicide rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the world, four are in Central American: Honduras with a rate of 90.4, Belize 44.7, El Salvador 41.2, and Guatemala 39.9. The only country on this list outside Central America is Venezuela, which ranks second with 53.7. A member of the 'Mara 18' poses for a photograph at the Izalco prison, about 40 miles from San Salvador, in 2013. Foto: Ulises Rodriguez/Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en In March 2012, leaders of the MS-13 and its rivals in Barrio18 agreed to a national truce negotiated through community and church groups, and facilitated by the government. The apparent ceasefire was followed by a large drop in the homicide rate in El Salvador, and gang members suspended forced recruitment of youth. In Central America criminal gangs have been able to rebuild their organizational structures from inside prisons, as well as expand their ability to carry out crimes such as kidnapping, car theft, extortion schemes, and other criminal activities. In the image, two members of the 'Mara Salvatrucha' pose in a street in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, in 2014. Foto: Orlando Sierra/Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Despite the truce, led in 2012 by the government of left-wing President Mauricio Funes (now accused of corruption and seeking asylum in Nicaragua), extortion and other dirty business continued, as well as intimidation, harassment and forced recruitment of adolescents and kids. The murders did not stop either, and in the long run the maras were strengthened in Central America. In the last year-and-a-half, 85 policemen have been killed by gang members. In the photograph, officers attend the funeral of Salvadoran police officer Wendy Mena, allegedly murdered by members of the 'Barrio 18.' Foto: Jose Cabezas/Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir The 'Maras' do not have a recognized leader. They operate horizontally and their cells extend throughout Central America, Mexico and the United States; they have even tried to establish themselves in Europe. Groups that control specific territories are called 'clicas.' The chiefs of the 'clicas' are the 'Palabreros,' and each has its own leader and hierarchy, usually with a first and second in command. Their changing and fluid structure makes them resistant to any attempt by the authorities to take tough measures against them. In the photo, Carlos Tiberio Valladares, alias Sniper, one of the leaders of the 'Mara Salvatrucha,' offers a press conference from a prison in San Salvador following the 2012 truce. Foto: Jose Cabezas/Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en Tattoos, sometimes just simple marks of identification, others representing crimes committed, are a limitation in the world outside the maras. These drawings guide authorities and discriminate against those who try to join normal life outside the gang. Laser tattoo removal programs have spread to El Salvador, Honduras and the United States. In the photo a member of the 'Mara Salvatrucha' attends a tattoo removal session at the National Institute of Youth, San Salvador, in July 2016. Foto: Marvin Recinos/Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Members of 'Barrio 18,' the great rival of the MS-13, are transferred from the Izalco prison to the San Francisco Gotera penitentiary in El Salvador in 2015. The growth of violence and poverty in the northern triangle of Central America has triggered migration to the north. Between October and November 2015, a total of 5,000 unaccompanied minors and a similar number of family units (parents or adults accompanying a child) were detained on the U.S.-Mexico border when attempting to enter without papers. This was almost double the number of arrests in 2014. Foto: José Cabezas/Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir A probationer paints a wall to hide a graffiti from the 'Mara Salvatrucha' in Soyapango, El Salvador, June 2016. Attempts to reintegrate several organizations into society, supported by Central American governments, do not seem sufficient to stop the expansion of the violence. Foto: Jose Cabezas/Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir

Authorities insist that neighbors should feel safer after the raids. But many residents of the Hispanic neighborhoods that have been hostage to the Mara Salvatrucha's violence for several decades said they doubt there will be significant changes.

“They put a lot of them in jail, and we still see the gang graffiti. There are children who are growing up with that idea, to join the Mara Salvatrucha,” said one man who works on Hollywood's Western Avenue. “It's like Mexico. They arrest one narco, and another takes over.”

A diminished gang?

The Los Angeles Police Department claims that the MS-13, which started to grow strong 20 years ago when it linked up with the Mafia Mexicana – whose chiefs still control many of the Hispanic gangs in California from prison – has been weakened in the greater metropolitan area.



publicidad

More than 700 gang members have been arrested since 2007, according to LAPD figures. Regarded as the most violent gang in the city from 2012 to 2014, it's now ranked seventh and its membership has dropped from 1,200 to 800. Police believe that's because some gang members were deported to Central America and others moved to other parts of the United States.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has reported that the Department of Homeland Security arrested 7,051 MS-13 members from 2005 to 2016 as part of a still ongoing effort to deport the worst gang members from the United States.

LAPD Chief Charlie Beck said he's been following the MS-13 for 30 years, when it changed from a group of refugees from El Salvador's civil war who joined forces to defend themselves from other Los Angeles gangs to an international criminal organization with clicas in several countries.

“The MS targets migrant communities. They extort them, they rob them, they rape them, they kill the them,” Beck, who was a captain in the Rampart station, said when the raids were announced. “That has changed. In recent years we have seen a decrease in MS activities, and its membership has dropped.”

"What's your barrio?"

Official figures show that the Aug. 15, 2015, shooting death of Edis Maldonado Bustillos was the fourth murder in Hollywood since 2014. There have been no murders so far this year in the predominantly Hispanic neighborhood.



Restaurant in Hollywood where a man was shot and killed in August 2015, allegedly by a Mara Salvatrucha gang member. Isaias Alvarado

Maldonado, 38, was in the Little Salvador restaurant on Western Avenue when Carlos Alfredo “Little Boy” Cardoza Lopez, identified as an MS-13 leader, teed him up with the question, “What's your barrio?” Court documents show Cardoza, 23, shot him five times.

He was one of the gang members arrested Wednesday, and could face the death penalty for the murder.

A few steps from the restaurant, the door of an old garage bears the gang's territorial graffiti: MS in five-foot high letters. The owner of the building tried to cover it up with white paint, but it remains very visible.

“They are going to repaint the letters soon,” said Mario Rojas, who collects garbage around the streets of Hollywood. “This is their neighborhood, and they will not leave it.”

