Mar&iacute;a Guadalupe G&uuml;ereca visits the grave of her son, Sergio Adri&aacute;n Hern&aacute;ndez.
Supreme Court sends case of Sergio Adrian Hernández, shot on Mexican territory by U.S. border agent, back to lower court

Supreme Court sends case of Sergio Adrian Hernández, shot on Mexican territory by U.S. border agent, back to lower court

The Hernández Güereca family asked the Supreme Court if it could sue the border agent who killed their teenage son on the Mexican side of the border. Now the case returns to the Court of Appeals.

Damià S. Bonmatí
María Guadalupe Güereca visits the grave of her son, Sergio Adrián Hernández.

For seven years, the Hernández Güereca family has sought to sue the U.S. border agent who shot and killed their teenage son, Sergio Adrian Hernández, who died in Mexican territory. Today, the family learned it must keep waiting.

On Monday, the Supreme Court sent the case – which asks whether the teenager's family has the right to sue the Border Patrol agent for the death even though it happened on foreign soil – back to the lower court.

The outcome of this lawsuit will be decisive in resolving other Border Patrol deaths in Mexican territory.

María Guadalupe Güereca shows photos of her son Sergio Adrián &quot;Keko...
Her son died in Mexico from a bullet fired by a U.S. border agent. Seven years later, she waits for justice.

In a seven-page opinion, the Supreme Court justices ruled that the Court of Appeals erred in granting qualified immunity from prosecution to the border agent, Jesus Mesa, who shot the Mexican teenager.

On June 7, 2010, a bullet fired by Mesa on the U.S. side hit the unarmed 15-year-old in the head. He collapsed on the Mexican side and died a few minutes later, at the foot of a bridge used for legal border crossings by millions of pedestrians and vehicles each year.

Although the border agent's defense claims that the U.S. Constitution does not apply in this case because the young man was Mexican and died in Mexico, the Supreme Court disagrees:

“It is undisputed ... that Hernández’s nationality and the extent of his ties to the United States were unknown to Mesa at the time of the shooting,” judges wrote.

Judges had to examine whether the U.S. Constitution is valid in the region where the two countries meet, and therefore if Fourth and Fifth Amendments should protect Sergio Adrian Hernández from police brutality and official immunity.

“Right now the border is a free kill zone," said attorney Robert Hilliard, who presented the family's case to the Supreme Court. “They are free to kill a Mexican citizen in Mexican territory without consequences.”

The judges believe that the Court of Appeals must hear the case again and take into account recent Supreme Court decisions, which could change the course of Hernandez v. Mesa.

The outcome of the Hernandez family’s case will directly affect other cases of Mexicans killed by Border Patrol bullets in Mexican territory.

The American Civil Liberties Union has reported at least 53 deaths caused by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents between 2010 and 2016. Hernández and five others were shot to death on Mexican territory. Agents claimed the victims were throwing rocks at them from the other side.

In photos: How the case of Mexican teenager Sergio Adrián Hernández made it to the Supreme Court
Una muerte transfronteriza. El cuerpo fallecido de Sergio Adrián Hernánd...
A cross-border death: The deceased body of Sergio Adrián Hernández, age 15, on June 7, 2010, in Mexican territory. The bullet that killed him was launched from the United States by a Border Patrol agent. Foto: Luis Hinojos/EFE | Univision
Un funeral multitudinario. El cortejo fúnebre partió de su vivienda en e...
A mass funeral. The funeral procession left the boy's home in the western part of Ciudad Juárez, made a stop at a Catholic church and ended up in an elevated cemetery overlooking one of the poorest areas in the city. Foto: Jesús Alcázar/EFE | Univision
Un padre desolado. Jesús Hernández durante el funeral de su hijo en Ciud...
An inconsolable father: Jesús Hernández during his son's funeral in Ciudad Juarez on June 10, 2010. The father did not live with Sergio or his mother. Foto: Jesús Alcázar/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
&quot;In memoriam of Keko&quot;. Familiares y amigos de Sergio Hernández...
"In memory of Keko": Relatives and friends of Sergio Hernández after the burial of the teen in Ciudad Juárez, on June 10, 2010. Foto: Jesús Alcázar/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
&quot;Me mató la Migra&quot;. La muerte de Sergio Hernández levantó prot...
"The Migra killed me": The death of Sergio Hernández led to protests in Ciudad Juárez. The Mexican government tried - unsuccessfully - to extradite the U.S. agent to try him there. Foto: Alejandro Bringas/EFE | Univision
Varias negativas. Familiares del mexicano Sergio Adrián Hernández Güerec...
Protests. On August 18, 2011, relatives of Mexican Sergio Adrián Hernández Güereca protest under the border crossing between Ciudad Juárez and El Paso. A few days earlier a federal judge in Texas had dismissed the family's lawsuit, but his lawyers later brought the case to an appeals court. Foto: Alejandro Bringas/EFE | Univision
Siete años de proceso. El padre, Jesús Hernández, contempla el homenaje...
Seven years. Jesús Hernández contemplates a homage to his son on June 7, 2012, two years after his death. In 2017 the Supreme Court hears the case. Foto: Jesús Alcázar/AFP/GettyImages | Univision
Los argumentos en la Corte Suprema. El abogado Bob Hilliard, que represe...
Arguments in the Supreme Court. Attorney Bob Hilliard, who represents the Hernández Güereca family, speaks to the media after presenting his arguments on February 21, 2017, before the highest judicial institution in the United States. Foto: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
Las razones contrarias. El abogado Randolph Ortega, que defiende al agen...
Opposing arguments. Attorney Randolph Ortega, who defends Border Patrol agent Jesús Mesa, stands before the Supreme Court, in Washington D.C. According to him, the Constitution of the United States can not protect Sergio Hernández in any way because he died in Mexico. Foto: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
Una sola pregunta. En realidad lo que debe decidir la Corte Suprema es s...
Just one question. The Supreme Court must decide whether the Hernández Güereca family can sue the border agent for the death of her son. If they win, a new judicial process would begin against Jesús Mesa Jr. Here, María Guadalupe Güereca shows images of her son, Sergio Hernández. Foto: Damià S. Bonmatí | Univision
