publicidad
Karla Amezola, former TV anchor at TV Estrella in LA.
United States

She went from TV anchor to Uber driver after denouncing sexual harassment

She went from TV anchor to Uber driver after denouncing sexual harassment

Karla Amezola worked as a reporter and news anchor at a Los Angeles TV station, but was fired after she reported her boss for workplace harassment. Uber and Lyft have helped her get by as she looks for a new job.

Por:
Jorge Morales Almada
Karla Amezola, former TV anchor at TV Estrella in LA.
Karla Amezola, former TV anchor at TV Estrella in LA.

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Karla Amezola's gaze through the television screen connected with thousands of Los Angeles viewers, who for more than five years followed her rise from reporter to news anchor. Now her contact with Angelenos is of another kind: Karla criss-crosses the streets of the city as a driver for Uber and Lyft.

The young journalist, originally from Tijuana, Mexico, turned to driving as a temporary employment alternative after she was fired by Estrella TV in March.

But the reason for her dismissal, the anchor explains, had nothing to do with job performance. Instead, Amezola says it came after she accused her boss, Andrés Angulo, of many years of sexual harassment. He was the channel's vice president of Spanish-language Estrella TV, owned by Liberman Broadcasting Inc.

"I started working at Uber and Lyft because I have to pay rent and I have to eat and I want to continue supporting my family in Mexico," Amezola told Univision News.

Lea esta nota en español.

As a reporter, she heard many stories of immigrants coming to the United States to help provide their families a better life, often finding themselves out of work but able to keep moving forward because they refused to give up.

"Those immigrants are an inspiration for me, so when I lost my TV job I didn’t have to think about it very much. Work is work, and honest work is always dignified, so I found this temporary option because I’m not thinking of changing my career. I am a journalist and I will be a journalist for the rest of my life, while I manage the bumps in the road with Uber, " she said.

Karla Amezola, de la conducción de noticias a la conducción de Uber.
Karla Amezola went from being a TV anchor to driving for Uber and Lyft after filing a sexual harassment lawsuit.

Reporter behind the wheel

Amezola is confident that she will continue to do journalism despite warnings that she would never get another job after she filed her sexual harassment lawsuit last year.

"I have the same possibilities as any other journalist, I believe in my work, I like my job,” she said. “I'm a professional, I know how to work as part of a team and that's what companies look at."

Being behind the steering wheel has connected her more with the community she covered, she said.

"Some passengers have recognized me and show me their support and respect, that is priceless for me," she said. "Then they begin to share their stories of struggle and I feel like a reporter again because I start interviewing them, but without a microphone or notebook."

From awards to firing


publicidad

After complaints she filed with the company's human resources department were not successful, Amezola filed a civil suit in June 2016 with the Superior Court of Los Angeles. When the case was made public in September 2016, the television station kept Angulo on and hired a new producer, Andrea Ospina, to manage Amezola.

Months after Karla reported that her boss had been harassing her for years, she began to notice strange behavior from her superiors and to suspect that the company wanted to get rid of her. First, they sent her several emails about her performance, one of them while she was on vacation abroad.

"She (the producer) started to criticize what I was wearing, my hair and even said that I had to lose weight. I almost quit, but I swore I would take it until he (Angulo) was out," Amezola told the media.

Despite being the only reporter for Estrella TV who has been nominated for the Emmys by the Television Academy, as well as winning two Golden Mike awards for the company, on March 2 she was fired on the grounds that she did not meet the company’s quality standards.

Hours before, Angulo had submitted his resignation.

That month, Amezola was nominated again for an Emmy, for a report produced before her dismissal.

Other employees have since exposed their cases of alleged sexual harassment within the same company, which is using the arbitration process to prevent the case from reaching the courts.

Amezola’s attorneys cite the case of another Estrella TV anchor, Adriana Ruggiero, who was terminated in April of last year. She also filed a lawsuit saying she was fired after reporting Angulo for sexual harassment.

publicidad

Amezola's case may well be the Hispanic television-equivalent of Gretchen Carlson, the news anchor who sued for sexual harassment and toppled Fox News chief Roger Ailes.

Carlson was awarded a $20 million settlement, received an apology from the company and is now writing a book and making a documentary on sexual harassment.

Roger Ailes se enfrentará a Gretchen Carlson en los tribunales.
Fox's Roger Ailes and Gretchen Carlson

For now, Karla Amezola is making a living as an Uber driver.

"I will continue to drive with my hands on the steering wheel, keeping my eyes on the road and my head very high," says the journalist.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Mar&iacute;a Guadalupe G&uuml;ereca visits the grave of her son, Sergio...
26 jun, 2017 | 01:42 PM
Supreme Court sends case of Sergio Adrian Hernández, shot on Mexican territory by U.S. border agent, back to lower court
Damià S. Bonmatí
Martinelli and Pegasus contract
Latin America
24 jun, 2017 | 05:37 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Panama's ex-president wiretapped Americans, according to court documents
Gerardo Reyes
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Rise Up As One
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
Latin America
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
Miami Says Goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Sports
Miami says goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Family, friends and fans turned out on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Miami Marlins pitching ace, José Fernández who died in a boating accident early Sunday.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Politics
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
Sports
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
The Rio 2016 Paralympics are underway in Brazil. Univision takes a look at real people who have overcome life-changing obstacles. This series is about their power to defy the odds and shatter preconceived notions of their limitations.
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the most polluted areas in the US
Environment
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the United States' most polluted areas
Exercise or stay inside. This is the dilemma that the inhabitants of Wilmington, California face everyday. The air quality is among the worst of the United States due to the closeness of 5 refineries, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as several highways. “We go out running, and after a few minutes my nose hurts and it’s hard to breathe”, said Jhovana Ruelas.
Nacho Corbella
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Immigration
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “super job”
News in English
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “superb job”
The former US president signed the 1977 Canal treaties that gave control of the strategic waterway to Panama in 1999.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
Politics
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
News in English
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
Celebrities offer their support to the LGBT community in the aftermath of the shooting at Pulse Orlando.
Shows Más
Alejandra Guzman y Gloria Trevi cautivaron la ciudad de México con un co... 2:04
El Gordo y La Flaca
Alejandra Guzman y Gloria Trevi cautivaron la ciudad de México con un concierto sin igual
Las dos cantantes deleitaron a su público en la capital azteca con un gran show lleno de nostalgia, magia y una increíble energía.
Detrás de cámaras: Francisca sí tiene buenas piernas y se lo demostró a... 1:16
Despierta América
Detrás de cámaras: Francisca sí tiene buenas piernas y se lo demostró a Rodolfo Landeros
Nuestra bella dominicana Francisca Lachapel le demostró a Rodolfo Landeros que ella sí tiene piernas para exhibir. ¡Pero Alan también quiere presumirnos las suyas!
Mira lo que hizo el hijo de Pepe Aguilar para reducir su condena por trá... 4:20
El Gordo y La Flaca
Mira lo que hizo el hijo de Pepe Aguilar para reducir su condena por tráfico humano
El abogado de José Emiliano Aguilar logró negociar con el fiscal un acuerdo para reducir su condena según algunos documentos que logramos obtener.
¿Por qué Raúl de Molina le canceló la tarjeta de crédito a Mia? 1:41
El Gordo y La Flaca
¿Por qué Raúl de Molina le canceló la tarjeta de crédito a Mia?
Raúl tuvo que castigar a su hija y encontró la mejor manera de hacerlo.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
&Uacute;ltima hora
Política
22 millones de personas perderán su cobertura de salud si se aprueba el proyecto de ley del Senado
El estudio de la Oficina de Presupuesto del Congreso asegura que la caída en la cobertura de salud para el año 2026 es similar a las proyecciones que se hicieron con el proyecto de ley presentado por la Cámara de Representantes para cambiar Obamacare.
Imagen de archivo del alcalde Bill de Blasio en una escuela de Nueva Yor...
Escuelas Públicas
¿Por qué importa la discusión de quién tiene el control de las escuelas en Nueva York?
En los últimos días Nueva York ha debatido el control del sistema escolar público: si la ciudad continúa con esa responsabilidad o si pasa a manos de juntas escolares. Damos un vistazo a las opiniones en esta política educativa y sus implicaciones para estudiantes y padres.
Ricardo Martinelli, ex presidente de Panam&aacute;
Univision Investiga
Martinelli es un hombre íntegro perseguido políticamente, según cartas al juez de EEUU
Las cartas contrastan con un cable de Wikileaks que lo describe como una amenaza para la democracia panameña
Por: Gerardo Reyes
How to America
Noticias
Univision Noticias lanza How to America, un proyecto de servicio a la comunidad para entender y vivir en Estados Unidos
Tienes preguntas, nosotros respuestas. How to America es un manual de supervivencia para descifrar cómo funciona el país en temas como salud, educación, inmigración y muchos más. Con esta guía, que hoy apenas comienza y que irá creciendo con el tiempo, te ayudaremos a resolver todas tus dudas.
Más Deportes Más
El DT de Camerún, disconforme con el VAR: “No entendí lo que sucedió y s... 0:43
Fútbol
El DT de Camerún, disconforme con el VAR: “No entendí lo que sucedió y sigo sin entenderlo”
Hugo Broos se quejó de la confusión que generó la jugada en la que el árbitro colombiano Wilmar Roldán, con la ayuda del video, rectificó la expulsión de Sebastien Siani para echar a Ernest Mabouka.
Una im&aacute;gen del m&aacute;s reciente partido por el 'Cali Cl&aacute...
MLS
¡La Jornada de Clásicos no terminó! Earthquakes y LA Galaxy reviven su duelo histórico
El 'Cali Clásico' -la rivalidad más antigua de la MLS- será uno de los partidos más importantes del próximo fin de semana en la MLS.
Decio de María llegó de elogios a Juan Carlos Osorio y lo blindó contra... 1:17
México
Decio de María llenó de elogios a Juan Carlos Osorio y lo blindó contra cualquier resultado
El presidente de la Federación Mexicana destacó la labor del entrenador colombiano en todos los frentes: Eliminatorias, Copa Confederaciones y Copa Oro. Y reafirmó que “seguirá siendo el técnico”.
Fiorentina
Fiorentina
Dueños del Fiorentina ponen en venta al club por las quejas de la hinchada
Los aficionados critican la falta de inversión por parte de los dueños para armar equipos más competitivos.