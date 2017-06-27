publicidad
Joe Arpaio court sketch, June 26, 2017
United States

Prosecutors use Joe Arpaio's immigration talk against him

Prosecutors use Joe Arpaio's immigration talk against him

The trial of the former Arizona Sheriff opened Monday over his defiance of the courts in traffic patrols that targeted critics say racially profiled Latinos.

Por: AP
Joe Arpaio court sketch, June 26, 2017
Joe Arpaio court sketch, June 26, 2017

PHOENIX (AP) -- In opening arguments, prosecutors displayed comments Sheriff Joe Arpaio made in news releases and during TV interviews in which he bragged about immigration enforcement, aiming to prove that he should be found guilty of misdemeanor contempt of court.

"He thought he could get away with it," prosecutor Victor Salgado said, adding that at least 170 were illegally detained because Arpaio didn't stop. "He never thought this day would come."

Arpaio's defense lawyer vigorously disputed that a person with nearly 60 years in law enforcement would violate a court order, putting the blame on a former attorney who gave bad legal advice.

Critics hope the eight-day trial in federal court in Phoenix will bring a long-awaited comeuppance for the defiant 85-year-old who led crackdowns that divided immigrant families and escaped accountability.

His tactics drew fierce opponents as well as enthusiastic supporters nationwide who championed what they considered a tough-on-crime approach, including forcing inmates to wear pink underwear and housing them in tents outside in the desert heat.

Arpaio spent nine of his 24 years in office doing the sort of local immigration enforcement that President Donald Trump has advocated. To build his highly touted deportation force, Trump is reviving a long-standing program that deputizes local officers to enforce federal immigration law.

Arpaio's lawyers say the former sheriff is charged with a crime for cooperating with U.S. immigration officials, which the Trump administration now encourages.

OEA condenó el rechazo del alguacil Joe Arpaio, Arizona, de visitar su c...
Arpaio is accused of targeting immigrants and housing prisoners in tents outside in the desert heat.

His legal troubles played a major role in voters turning him out of office in November after a campaign in which he appeared alongside Trump at several rallies in Arizona.

Now, Trump is in office and Arpaio is on trial.

If convicted, Arpaio could face up to six months in jail, though lawyers who have followed his case doubt that a man of his age would be put behind bars.

The former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix has acknowledged defying a judge's 2011 order in a racial profiling lawsuit by prolonging the patrols for months. But he insists it was not intentional. To win a conviction, prosecutors must prove he violated the order on purpose.

Unlike other local police leaders who left immigration enforcement to U.S. authorities, Arpaio made hundreds of arrests in traffic patrols that sought out immigrants and business raids in which his officers targeted immigrants who used fraudulent IDs to get jobs.

publicidad

His immigration powers were eventually stripped away by the courts and federal government, culminating with a judge ruling in 2013 that Arpaio's officers racially profiled Latinos.

Arpaio's defense centers around what his attorneys said were weaknesses in the court order that failed to acknowledge times when deputies would detain immigrants and later hand them over to federal authorities.

"He followed the law as the law exists," said Dennis Wilenchik, Arpaio's lead attorney.

Prosecutors are seeking to use Arpaio's own words against him in their case.

The sheriff's office issued a news release a week after the judge told it to stop the patrols saying it would continue to enforce immigration laws. Arpaio also gave a March 2012 TV interview in which he said his office was still detaining immigrants who were in the country illegally.

Tim Casey, who defended Arpaio in the profiling case for nearly six years, was forced to take the stand against his former client, saying he had several meetings with the lawman to discuss the judge's order. Arpaio rested his chin on the palm of his hand Casey reluctantly testified.

The questioning got bogged down in objections over whether attorney-client privilege barred Casey from providing details of the conversations.

Casey says he told Arpaio that his officers either had to arrest immigrants on state charges or release them. Prosecutors say Arpaio turned the detainees over to federal authorities in violation of the court order.

The retired lawman lost a request to prohibit prosecutors from mentioning comments he made about immigration during his last three campaigns.

publicidad

He also lost a last-ditch effort to let a jury instead of a judge decide whether he is guilty, with the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejecting the request.

It's not known whether Arpaio will testify in his defense.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Still images from video show Alton Sterling as he is shot dead by police...
07 jul, 2016 | 04:48 PM
After Sterling, Castile shootings, a renewed focus on filming the police
Jessica Weiss
Mar&iacute;a Guadalupe G&uuml;ereca visits the grave of her son, Sergio...
26 jun, 2017 | 01:42 PM
Supreme Court sends case of Sergio Adrian Hernández, shot on Mexican territory by U.S. border agent, back to lower court
Damià S. Bonmatí
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Rise Up As One
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
Latin America
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
Miami Says Goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Sports
Miami says goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Family, friends and fans turned out on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Miami Marlins pitching ace, José Fernández who died in a boating accident early Sunday.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Politics
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
Sports
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
The Rio 2016 Paralympics are underway in Brazil. Univision takes a look at real people who have overcome life-changing obstacles. This series is about their power to defy the odds and shatter preconceived notions of their limitations.
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the most polluted areas in the US
Environment
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the United States' most polluted areas
Exercise or stay inside. This is the dilemma that the inhabitants of Wilmington, California face everyday. The air quality is among the worst of the United States due to the closeness of 5 refineries, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as several highways. “We go out running, and after a few minutes my nose hurts and it’s hard to breathe”, said Jhovana Ruelas.
Nacho Corbella
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Immigration
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “super job”
News in English
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “superb job”
The former US president signed the 1977 Canal treaties that gave control of the strategic waterway to Panama in 1999.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
Politics
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
News in English
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
Celebrities offer their support to the LGBT community in the aftermath of the shooting at Pulse Orlando.
Shows Más
Discutimos qué tan correcto es usar escote en el lugar de trabajo 5:52
Despierta América
Discutimos qué tan correcto es usar escote en el lugar de trabajo
¿Qué tan apropiado es usar escotes y vestimenta ajustada en el trabajo? Nuestro panel habló desde la libertad de vestimenta hasta el deseo sexual que se pudiera provocar por vestir así.
El momento exacto en el que Francisca golpea a Ana Patricia en la cara c... 2:15
Despierta América
El momento exacto en el que Francisca golpea a Ana Patricia en la cara con su larga cabellera
Cada vez que suena el tema de Nuestra Belleza Latina, Francisca Lachapel recuerda sus días en la pasarela y comienza a desfilar. ¡Y no le importa encima de quien pase con tal de lucir como reina!
¿Aceptarías que tu pareja porte un arma? Nuestro panel se encendió con e... 6:15
Despierta América
¿Aceptarías que tu pareja porte un arma? Nuestro panel se encendió con esta pregunta
Contestamos las inquietudes de una fiel televidente dándole consejos acerca de qué hacer con la congoja hacia su marido, quien es fanático de las armas. ¡Y nuestro panel se dividió totalmente con este tema!
El actor Jamie Foxx no puede conseguir novia a sus 49 años y aquí analiz... 5:32
Despierta América
El actor Jamie Foxx no puede conseguir novia a sus 49 años y aquí analizamos por qué
Jamie Foxx, actor súper talentoso y multi premiado, dice que batalla mucho para conseguir pareja a sus 49 años. ¿Cuál será el motivo de su soltería si es muy exitoso? Nuestro panel encontró la respuesta.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Ofrecen educación superior gratuita en el San José 2:04
Educación
Ofrecen educación superior gratuita en el San José
La ciudad de San José recibió este lunes a los primeros estudiantes de preparatoria que se beneficiarán de un programa que ofrece estudios superiores gratuitos en los Colegios Comunitarios.
Educación
Educación Pública
Lo que no puedes olvidar preguntar a los maestros de tus hijos
La próxima vez que te reúnas con la escuela asegúrate de hacer estas preguntas.
Luis Alfonso Partida 'El Yaqui', sufrió aparatoso accidente al volcar,...
Regional Mexicano
Luis Alfonso Partida 'El Yaki', salvó su vida luego de aparatoso accidente automovilistico
El cantante de regional mexicano regresaba a su hogar, luego de cumplir una serie de presentaciones por el interior de la república, cuando perdió el control de su vehículo muy cerca de Culiacán, Sinaloa, México.
Por: Eleazar Ramos
El g&eacute;nero regional mexicano, tristemente es un rubro musical marc...
Autos y Famosos
Regional Mexicano, un estilo musical marcado por accidentes de transporte
Varios intérpretes del género regional mexicano han sufrido accidentes a bordo de los vehículos que los transportaban, algunos de ellos con graves consecuencias tanto para los artistas y como para el género mismo.
Por: Francisco Aure
Más Deportes Más
Ni El Salvador, ni Guatemala, esto es lo que veremos de Cristian Roldán... 1:29
MLS
Ni El Salvador, ni Guatemala, esto es lo que veremos de Cristian Roldán en la Copa Oro
El mediocampista del Seattle Sounders agradeció la oportunidad de jugar con el conjunto de las barras y las estrellas y ‘sacar el máximo provecho’.
Emre Can, el testigo alemán del gol olímpico de Espericueta y de la chil... 1:20
México
Emre Can, el testigo alemán del gol olímpico de Espericueta y de la chilena de la 'Momia' Gómez
El jugador del Liverpool buscará venganza ante México en esta Copa Confederaciones tars aquel Mundial Sub 17.
Acceso Univision Deportes: Panamá busca olvidar la escandalosa eliminaci... 21:47
Fútbol
Acceso Univision Deportes: Panamá busca olvidar la escandalosa eliminación ante México
Los Canaleros aún sufren por la injusta eliminación del 2015 cuando el arbitraje los perjudicó. Los protagonistas recuerdan ese partido y nos cuentan cómo se preparan para su revancha en esta Copa Oro.
Chicharito y Will Ferrell
MLS
Will Ferrell le implora a ‘Chicharito’ Hernández jugar para LAFC en la MLS
El actor de Hollywood y copropietario del club de expansión del 2018 Los Angeles FC quiere ver al delantero mexicano vistiendo los colores de su club.