'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went viral

"What is truly nasty is turning your back on the people of Puerto Rico," said Carmen Yulin Cruz, in response to Trump's criticism of her in advance of his presidential visit to the island.
San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has become the face of Puerto Rican anger after Hurricane Maria, has gone one step further in her war of words with President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Univision's Jorge Ramos, Cruz wore a black T-shirt with the word 'Nasty' in large letters, a reference to the adjective that Trump used against her.
"When it bothers someone that you ask for water to drink, medicine for the sick and food for the hungry, you have many more profound problems than can be explained in an interview," she said. "What is truly nasty is when you turn your back on the people of Puerto Rico," she added.
In a series of attacks on the mayor last Saturday, Trump said she believed the Democrats had told Cruz to be "nasty to Trump."
Trump' was responding to Cruz's criticism of the slow pace of the federal government's response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.
'Nasty', is also a word that has been associated with the president on several occasions since October 2016 after the then candidate called Hillary Clinton "a nasty woman," generating a flood of criticism and a T-shirt campaign by women opposed to Trump.
In photos: This is what Hurricane María left behind in Puerto Rico
Residents wade through the streets of Catano near San Juan Bay.
Houses still surrounded by flood water the day after passage of Hurricane Maria. (Getty Images)
In Catano, near the Bay of San Juan residents get a ride through flooded streets on a bulldozer.
A man carries a bicycle on the median wall of a flooded highway in San Juan. (Getty Images))
The lights went out across the country, including the capital, San Juan. Officials say it could be months before electricity is fully restored due to the island's long-running economic crisis. (Getty Images)
Fajardo, in the east of the island was one of the towns most affected by the floods. Hurricane Maria strengthened for the Dominican Republic and became again a Category 3 major hurricane.
In social networks circulate dramatic images of the floods caused by Maria in the island.
A child plays in a flooded street in San Juan.
Plaza Colón, in the capital of the island, suffered fallen trees.
Maria made landfall in southeastern Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane and winds of 160 miles per hour (250km / h) and left the island's north coast as a Category 3 after cutting a devastating eight-hour path of destruction.
A man died in Bayamón, in the northeast of the island, when he was struck by flying debris.
The road is blocked by downed power lines in Humacoa, in the east of the island. They currently pose no risk as power is out throughout the island. Photo: Carlos Giusti/AP
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Downed power lines throughout the country collapsed the grid for the entire island. The governor said it will take months until the grid is fully repaired.
El servicio eléctrico ya había demostrado fragilidades con el paso del huracán Irma hace dos semanas. Cuando llegó María, unos 50,000 abonados aún estaban sin electricidad y unas 200 personas seguían en refugios.
The governor warned residents to prepare for "the worst" storm in almost a century. In 1928, Hurricane Okeechobee, also called "San Felipe II", hit the island as a Category 5 and killed 300 people.
Power lines were downed all over the island leaving whole communities with power, or water.
The worst affected were flimsy homes made of wood. Concrete structures fared much better, though the island was left almost completely without power and water.
Maria downed trees and blocked roads, leaving the island of Puerto Rico incommunicado.
Some areas were devastated by maria, including the area of Guayama in the south of the country.
