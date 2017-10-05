publicidad
United States

'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went viral

'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went viral

"What is truly nasty is turning your back on the people of Puerto Rico," said Carmen Yulin Cruz, in response to Trump's criticism of her in advance of his presidential visit to the island.

Por: Univision
"What is truly 'nasty' is to turn your back on the Puerto Rican people": mayor of San Juan Univision

San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who has become the face of Puerto Rican anger after Hurricane Maria, has gone one step further in her war of words with President Donald Trump.

In an interview with Univision's Jorge Ramos, Cruz wore a black T-shirt with the word 'Nasty' in large letters, a reference to the adjective that Trump used against her.

"When it bothers someone that you ask for water to drink, medicine for the sick and food for the hungry, you have many more profound problems than can be explained in an interview," she said. "What is truly nasty is when you turn your back on the people of Puerto Rico," she added.

In a series of attacks on the mayor last Saturday, Trump said she believed the Democrats had told Cruz to be "nasty to Trump."

Trump' was responding to Cruz's criticism of the slow pace of the federal government's response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico.

'Nasty', is also a word that has been associated with the president on several occasions since October 2016 after the then candidate called Hillary Clinton "a nasty woman," generating a flood of criticism and a T-shirt campaign by women opposed to Trump.

'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
Residents wade through the streets of Catano near San Juan Bay.
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
Houses still surrounded by flood water the day after passage of Hurricane Maria. (Getty Images)
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
In Catano, near the Bay of San Juan residents get a ride through flooded streets on a bulldozer.
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
A man carries a bicycle on the median wall of a flooded highway in San Juan. (Getty Images))
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
The lights went out across the country, including the capital, San Juan. Officials say it could be months before electricity is fully restored due to the island's long-running economic crisis. (Getty Images)
Maria Puerto Rico
Fajardo, in the east of the island was one of the towns most affected by the floods. Hurricane Maria strengthened for the Dominican Republic and became again a Category 3 major hurricane.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
In social networks circulate dramatic images of the floods caused by Maria in the island.
 Foto: @astriddrivera/Twitter | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
A child plays in a flooded street in San Juan. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Maria Puerto Rico
Plaza Colón, in the capital of the island, suffered fallen trees. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
Maria made landfall in southeastern Puerto Rico as a Category 4 hurricane and winds of 160 miles per hour (250km / h) and left the island's north coast as a Category 3 after cutting a devastating eight-hour path of destruction. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
A man died in Bayamón, in the northeast of the island, when he was struck by flying debris. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
The road is blocked by downed power lines in Humacoa, in the east of the island. They currently pose no risk as power is out throughout the island. Photo: Carlos Giusti/AP
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduen...
More evidence of why the power is out across Puerto Rico. Ricardo Arduengo/AFP/Getty Images
Puerto Rico quedó sin servicio eléctrico en el 100% de la isla.
Downed power lines throughout the country collapsed the grid for the entire island. The governor said it will take months until the grid is fully repaired. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
El servicio eléctrico ya había demostrado fragilidades con el paso del huracán Irma hace dos semanas. Cuando llegó María, unos 50,000 abonados aún estaban sin electricidad y unas 200 personas seguían en refugios. Foto: AP/Carlos Giusti | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
The governor warned residents to prepare for "the worst" storm in almost a century. In 1928, Hurricane Okeechobee, also called "San Felipe II", hit the island as a Category 5 and killed 300 people. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
Power lines were downed all over the island leaving whole communities with power, or water. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
The worst affected were flimsy homes made of wood. Concrete structures fared much better, though the island was left almost completely without power and water. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
Maria downed trees and blocked roads, leaving the island of Puerto Rico incommunicado. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
'Nasty': the combative t-shirt worn by the mayor of San Juan that went v...
Some areas were devastated by maria, including the area of Guayama in the south of the country. Foto: Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins | Univision
Varios equipos de la NBA se han unido a la protesta uniendo sus brazos d...
NBA
Jugadores de la NBA muestran solidaridad y unión desde la pretemporada
Varios equipos de la NBA se han unido a la protesta uniendo sus brazos durante el himno como señal de unidad ante la división y el racismo.
Romario
Fútbol
Romario: “Soy mejor que Messi y Cristiano”
Durante la presentación de su libro, el brasileño aseguro que la Pulga ni CR7 lograrán marcar los goles que él hizo en su carrera.
preview 1:44
Liga MX
El Apertura 2017, una pesadilla de la que Pumas no se ha podido despertar
Dos cambios de técnico, jugadores referentes que se fueron, escasos refuerzos, y constantes lesiones, han desencadenado en el último lugar del equipo. Aquí un repaso de su pobre campaña.
LeBron James se qued&oacute; en la banca mientras se recuperaba de un es...
NBA
Wade, Rose y Crowder brillan en su debut con los Cavs pero los Hawks ganan
Los Cavs perdieron su primer juego de pre temporada 109 x 93 contra los Hawks con LeBron sentado en el banco.