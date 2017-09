Lin-Manuel Miranda tells Trump: "You’re going straight to hell" for attack on San Juan Mayor

“No long lines for you,” the Hamilton creator said on Twitter. “They’ll clear a path.” Trump earlier bashed Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Saturday calling her "nasty" for criticizing the administration's slow response to Hurricane Maria.

Lin-Manuel Miranda hit back at President Donald Trump on Saturday over his "nasty" attack on San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz.

The mayor has criticized the federal government’s response to the devastation in Puerto Rcio from Hurricane Maria, wearing a "We are dying" t-shirt in TV interviews.



"We are dying" - Sann Juan mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on CNN

Early Saturday Trump resorted to Twitter, as he is accustomed to, calling the mayor “nasty” and slamming her “poor leadership ability.”

Barely minutes later, The “Hamilton” creator responded in a series of savage Tweets telling Trump he was “going straight to hell.”

“No long lines for you,” Miranda tweeted. “Someone will say, ‘Right this way, sir.’ They’ll clear a path.”



You're going straight to hell, @realDonaldTrump.

No long lines for you.

Someone will say, "Right this way, sir."

They'll clear a path. https://t.co/xXfJH0KJmw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

It was retweeted 31,000 times by late morning, and hate 88,000 likes.



She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

She has been working 24/7.

You have been GOLFING.

You're going straight to hell.

Fastest golf cart you ever took. https://t.co/5hOY23MBvQ — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) September 30, 2017

Maria devastated a number of Caribbean islands last week causing at least 16 deaths in Puerto Rico and 27 in the island of Dominica, In what will go down on record as one of the most destructive hurricane seasons on record.

Miranda is organizing an all-star charity song, starring Ruben Blades among others, that will be available for download on Oct. 6.