publicidad
Maria is the13th named storm of an already busy 2017 Atlantic hurricane season
United States

Hurricane Maria grows into major Category 4 threat to Caribbean, days after Irma

Hurricane Maria grows into major Category 4 threat to Caribbean, days after Irma

Forecasters said Monday that Hurricane Maria strengthened to Category 4 and is expected to hit the Leeward Islands on Tuesday evening. It now poses a "real threat" to Puerto Rico, according to Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Por: Univision y AP
Maria is the13th named storm of an already busy 2017 Atlantic hurricane...
Maria is the13th named storm of an already busy 2017 Atlantic hurricane season

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria reached major Category 4 hurricane status on Monday as it headed for Puerto Rico.

Maria had sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph) Monday morning. It was centered about 30 miles (45 kms) east-southeast of the island of Dominica and was heading west-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph), the Hurricane Center said. The storm also poses a "real threat" to Puerto Rico, according to Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

"Maria will most likely be at Category 3 or 4 strength when making its closest approach to Puerto Rico on Wednesday," according to the private forecaster.

Most models have Maria turning north over the southern Bahamas, well before before reaching Florida, but forecasters warn that atmospheric conditions could still push it west posing greater danger for the United States.

The tiny, mountainous island nation of Dominica with a population of about 72,000 was hit hard only two years ago by Tropical Storm Erika which triggered landslides and swollen rivers that swept away homes, roads and bridges, killing 20 people.

“This is not a time for heroism,” said Dominica's peime minister Roosevelt Skerrit. “This much water in Dominica is dangerous given our terrain."

Hurricane warnings and watches were also in effect for many of the very islands still trying to cope with the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, including the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and the French/-Dutch island of St Martin/Sint Maarten. Forecasters were also warning of hurricane conditions for the Guadeloupe, Martinique, St. Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat Monday.

publicidad

Maria is the 13th named storm of an already busy 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Before the start of the season which runs for six months from June 1 to Nov 30, forecasters had predicted an above normal total of up to 17 named storms and nine hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, this year, with two to four reaching major Category 3 or stronger on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Maria is the seventh hurricane of the season, and is projected to become the fourth major Category 3 event.

An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

Warm water temperatures and vanishing El Niño odds are reasons for the increased numbers, scientists said at the strat of the season. Strong El Niños typically lead to increased wind shear in parts of the Atlantic Basin, suppressing the development or intensification of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic.

After Harvey and Irma, the U.S. has already met its annual average of one to two hurricane landfalls each season, according to NOAA's Hurricane Research Division statistics.

Irma, a Category 5 storm when it swept into the northern Caribbean early this month, killed at least 38 people on several islands, causing widespread damage to homes and businesses and upending the local tourism industry on which the islands depend.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Norma's threat to Mexico's Los Cabos area appeared to be easing. Forecasters said the storm was weakening and its center was likely to remain offshore.

publicidad

The storm had winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) and it was centered about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas. That area was hit two weeks ago by Tropical Storm Lidia, which flooded streets and homes and killed at least four people.

The Baja California Sur state government readied storm shelters and canceled classes for Monday as well as calling off a Mexican Independence Day military parade in the state capital, La Paz.

Meanwhile, long-lived Hurricane Jose was moving northward off the U.S. Atlantic Seaboard, kicking up dangerous surf and rip currents. But it wasn't expected to make landfall.

It was centered about 420 miles (680 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Otis in the Pacific on Saturday. Neither threatened land.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Authorities offer a press conference outside the Hollywood Hills Rehabil...
15 sep, 2017 | 06:06 PM
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with suspected Medicare fraud
Sandra Guzman, left, with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero, right, an...
15 sep, 2017 | 12:42 PM
The immigrants of Immokalee; overlooked after Irma
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
In video: 24 hours tracking Irma from space.
Had Irma tracked 50 miles further north along Cuba's coast, the results could have been dramatically different, meteorologists say, causing devastation to the densely populated Greater Miami region. Also by tracking up Florida's west coast close to the shoreline deprived Irma of the warm Gulf water that fuels storms. Here is a compilation of the hurricane satellite images shared by NASA on social media.
preview
DACA
What is the program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)?
The program was established in 2012 by President Barack Obama to protect certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
Immigration
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"People were just proud that finally a white man (Trump) took back the office," a KKK member tells Univision's Ilia Calderón
Christopher Barker, leader of the 'Loyal White Knights' of the Ku Klux Klan and his wife Amanda Barker discussed their views on President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview for Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"We're going to burn you," a KKK leaders threatens Univision's Ilia Calderon.
That's what Christopher Barker, leader of the KKK's 'Loyal White Knights,' told Univision's late night news anchor in an interview for Aquí y Ahora. "To me you're a ni**er," he added.
preview
Ilia Calderon
"We killed 6 million Jews, 11 million (undocumented immigrants) is nothing," a KKK leader tells Univision News
Those were the words of Christopher Barker, a leader of the Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights' during an interview with Univision's late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"I'm not a racist," the answer a KKK leader gave to Ilia Calderon
During an interview with Chris Barker, a leader of Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights,' the Univision News anchor sought answers to questions about the group's beliefs on race.
preview
These tunnels look like drug routes but they’re not: they were created by the Border Patrol
Univision got exclusive access to the Border Patrol's only facility in the country where agents train to search for tunnels used to transport drugs and other illicit materials, in Nogales, Arizona.
How did Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis?
Noticias
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
Latin America
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Latin America
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
Shows Más
preview 2:12
Primer Impacto
El consejo de Thalía a Chikybombón antes de debutar en 'Mira Quién Baila'
La cantante mexicana compartió algunos secretos con la 'influencer' antes del primer programa de esta temporada.
preview 1:56
República Deportiva
RD-Tech: el nuevo HiDow, la mezcla de acupuntura con masajes intensos para relajar los músculos
Este dispositivo es una terapia para los deportistas que desean recuperarse de alguna lesión y quieren evitar las pastillas. Se encuentra por internet a un precio estimado de 100 dólares.
MQB 2:00
Omar y Argelia Show
Argelia comparte sus predicciones para la nueva temporada de 'Mira Quién Baila'
La locutora analizo los nuevos concursantes del programa y escogió su favorito.
preview 2:11
Noticiero Univision
Universidades mexicanas se preparan para recibir a dreamers que se quedarían sin papeles tras el fin de DACA
Simplificar el proceso administrativo, adaptar los créditos y ofrecer ayuda financiera son algunas de las medidas en las que trabajan universidades en México ante la posible llegada de dreamers.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
preview 2:32
Desapariciones
Familia desesperada tras la desaparición de su hija
Han pasado 10 días desde la desaparición de Rosi Ortiz, sus padres temen que la menor haya sido llevada a otro estado o incluso sacada del país por el novio de su madre, quien al parecer tiene un pasado criminal.
preview 1:00
Chicago en un Minuto
'Chicago en un Minuto': en menos de tres horas, huracán María intensifica su potencia y fuerza en los vientos
Los vientos del huracán María llegaron a registrar una velocidad de 120 millas por hora y se espera que este fenómeno natural, de categoría 4, llegue a la isla de Puerto Rico el próximo miércoles.
preview 0:58
Área de la Bahía en un Minuto
'Área de la Bahía en un Minuto': policía de San José identifica al sospechoso que fue abatido por un agente el pasado viernes
Jacob Domínguez, de 32 años de edad, era un conocido pandillero que contaba con una larga lista de antecedentes criminales. En otras noticias, una mujer fue víctima de amenazas en una estación del Bart y un grupo de dreamers intervinieron una conferencia de prensa de Nancy Pelosi.
preview 2:15
DACA
Senador Dick Durbin ve un "50% de probabilidades" de que con Trump se firme el 'Dream Act'
"Nunca soñé, después de la pasada campaña y todas las cosas que dijo el candidato Trump, que estaríamos hoy aquí con un 50 % de probabilidades de que este presidente firme algo similar al 'Dream Act'", señaló el senador demócrata en conferencia de prensa en la Academia Militar Phoenix de Chicago, donde estuvo acompañado por el superintendente de CPS, Forrest Claypool.
Más Deportes Más
preview 0:40
Liga MX
Mauro Boselli, sobre su récord: “Estas cosas se valorizan cuando dejas de jugar”
El argentino, que tras anotar en la victoria de León 3-1 ante Pachuca alcanzó su gol número 100, aseguró sentirse privilegiado de poder vivir este momento con su club. Aquí sus palabras.
preview 3:17
Liga MX
Así fue el regreso de Rafa Márquez a los entrenamientos con Atlas
El defensor mexicano volvió a la actividad con el equipo rojinegro en lo que se resuelve su situación legal por nexos con el crimen.
Kyrie Irving se fue de los Cavs para unirse a los Celtics
NBA
Kyrie Irving no le importa si LeBron James tomó su cambio como algo personal
La nueva estrella de los Celtics habló sin pelos en la lengua con respecto a su salida de los Cavaliers y su relación con LeBron James.
preview
Liga MX
Rodó la tercera cabeza del Apertura 2017: ‘Chepo’, cesado de Santos
Llegó hace un año al relevo del argentino Zubeldía y calificó a una liguilla, pero los malos resultados agotaron la paciencia de Javier Irarragorri.