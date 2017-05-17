publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

Freed after more than 35 years in prison, Puerto Rican nationalist defen...

United States

Freed after more than 35 years in prison, Puerto Rican nationalist defends use of violence

Freed after more than 35 years in prison, Puerto Rican nationalist defends use of violence

Oscar López Rivera was a member of a group linked to 100 bombings. In an exclusive interview with Univision he defended the use of armed struggle in the independence cause, though he was personally opposed to violent acts.

Por: Univision y AP
Puerto Rican nationalist Oscar López Rivera defends use of violence Univision

Oscar López Rivera, the Puerto Rican nationalist who spent more than 35 years behind bars for his role in a violent struggle for independence from the United States, was released from house arrest in Puerto Rico on Wednesday.

Now 74, he is celebrated as a hero by many despite being convicted of crimes against the United States, and will be honoured next month in New York City’s massive Puerto Rican Day parade.

In an exclusive interview with Univision on the eve of his release, López Rivera defended the use of violence for the cause of Puerto Rican independence, though he stressed he was personally never involved in violent acts.

"The United Nations recognizes that every colonized people has the right to fight for their decolonization, for independence of the country, using all means at their disposal," he told Univision's Jorge Ramos.

Asked specifically if he defended the use of violence, he responded: "I believe that in that precise moment in 1975-76 it was one of the options we had, and which we Puerto Ricans still have, to fight for the independence of Puerto Rico."

López Rivera still insists on his innocence after he was let out of jail in February to serve out a reduced sentence under house arrest. His original 70-year sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama last year.

"There is not the slightest evidence that places me at any violent act. No-one can say that they saw me. The FBI has investigated this case for 38-39 years and has never been able to say so-and-so carried out that crime," he said.

publicidad

"I don't support activities that puts human life in danger," he added.

But López Rivera’s story isn’t that simple: He was a member of the leftist group FALN that claimed responsibility for more than 100 bombings across New York, Chicago, Washington and Puerto Rico in the 1970s.

One still-unsolved bombing, at New York’s landmark Fraunces Tavern in 1975, killed four people and injured more than 60. And those affected by the violence don’t understand how Lopez Rivera can be seen as a hero. To them, he’s a terrorist.

“I’ve had long hours in the middle of the night trying to figure out what I am missing, why he has all this support,” said Diane Berger Ettenson, 70, who was six months pregnant when her husband, Alex Berger, was killed at the tavern.

View the entire interview in Spanish here

He’ll be feted across the island and in Chicago later this week. Supporters also plan to honour him at the June 11 parade down New York’s Fifth Avenue with the title Procer de la Libertad — National Freedom Hero.

That decision has caused conflict among some New York Puerto Ricans, the largest such community off the island, and a petition circulated slamming it.

Organizers of the parade, which draws more than 1 million people, insisted in a statement: “Oscar’s involvement does not endorse the story that led to his arrest or any form of violence. Rather it is the recognition of a man and the struggle of a nation for its sovereignty.”

The issue of Puerto Rico's commonweath status remains highly divisive today, especially in the face of a massive $123 billion debt and recent declaration of virtual bankruptcy.

publicidad

Puerto Rico's Governor Ricardo Rosselló, 38, who was inaugurated in January is holding a nonbinding referendum in June in which voters can opt for statehood which some see as a path out of the economic recession that has seen many islanders migrate to the U.S. mainland in recent years.

But López Rivera says he remains committed to fighting for independence from the island's colonial master.

The FALN, the Spanish-language acronym for Armed Forces of National Liberation, emerged in the mid-1970s, a turbulent time when militant groups such as the Weather Underground and the Symbionese Liberation Army were operating.

On Oct. 26, 1974, a bomb went off outside a Manhattan bank around 3 a.m. Soon after, someone called the city’s Associated Press bureau and directed them to an Upper West Side phone booth, where a FALN letter claimed responsibility for attacking “major Yanki corporations.”

Law enforcement caught up with the group years later when a drug addict ransacking a building in Chicago found bomb-making material and missives. Lopez Rivera, a Vietnam War veteran who came to Chicago from Puerto Rico as a child, was arrested during a traffic stop.

He and about a dozen comrades were convicted in 1981 of seditious conspiracy “to overthrow the government of the United States in Puerto Rico by force,” armed robbery and lesser charges.

“Puerto Rico is a colony of the United States and thus the Puerto Rican people have a right to fight for independence, using all means possible,” López Rivera said during the trial.

publicidad

He and the others were never tied to specific bombings, which caused few injuries. He served more than a decade in solitary confinement after a second conviction for attempting to escape.

“This is not about people fighting for independence. You can do that without killing people,” said Anthony Senft, a former NYPD bomb squad detective blinded in one eye by a FALN blast in 1982.

When then-President Bill Clinton offered clemency to several of the jailed FALN in 1999, Lopez Rivera rejected the offer in part because it excluded two comrades. They have since been released, making his the longest-served sentence in the history of the Puerto Rican independence movement.

Those who have supported him, including former president Jimmy Carter, Pope Francis and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, say the draw is more about what they say he symbolizes: the plight of Puerto Rico.

The U.S. territory is currently mired in a decadelong recession for which many blame the U.S. government, partly because of the elimination of tax credits that many say led to the collapse of the island’s manufacturing sector. But independence has received less than 6 per cent of the vote in four previous referendums.

How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis Univision

“One can disagree or agree with him politically, but he is a symbol of resolve and conviction,” said “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who pushed for clemency.

U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez, the first Puerto Rican woman elected to the House of Representatives, said she’s seen how López Rivera unites the country.

“I think that he paid a high price. And that it is important for this son to be returned,” she said.

But for Joseph Connor, who was 9 when his dad, Frank, was killed at the tavern table, the struggle is much more personal.

“Every time I have to defend my father’s life, it takes a little more of my life away,” he said. “My kids never met my dad, but they certainly had to deal with this. We never asked for it.”

Oscar López Rivera recupera su libertad después de 35 años: Jorge Ramos le entrevista en exclusiva Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Trump Tower Panama has become a symbol in Panama City.
17 may, 2017 | 01:29 PM
Meet the drug trafficker behind a Trump complex in Panama
Gerardo Reyes
Passengers travel in the New York City subway
05 abr, 2017 | 03:58 PM
Hate on the train: Racial aggressions increase on New York City subway, including towards Latinos
Nicolás Hernández Castañeda
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis
Latin America
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Rise Up As One
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
Latin America
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
Miami Says Goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Sports
Miami says goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Family, friends and fans turned out on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Miami Marlins pitching ace, José Fernández who died in a boating accident early Sunday.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Politics
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
Sports
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
The Rio 2016 Paralympics are underway in Brazil. Univision takes a look at real people who have overcome life-changing obstacles. This series is about their power to defy the odds and shatter preconceived notions of their limitations.
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the most polluted areas in the US
Environment
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the United States' most polluted areas
Exercise or stay inside. This is the dilemma that the inhabitants of Wilmington, California face everyday. The air quality is among the worst of the United States due to the closeness of 5 refineries, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as several highways. “We go out running, and after a few minutes my nose hurts and it’s hard to breathe”, said Jhovana Ruelas.
Nacho Corbella
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Immigration
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “super job”
News in English
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “superb job”
The former US president signed the 1977 Canal treaties that gave control of the strategic waterway to Panama in 1999.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
Politics
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
Shows Más
El momento en que Alex Rodríguez interrumpe video de Jennifer López 0:37
Despierta América
El momento en que Alex Rodríguez interrumpe video de Jennifer López
La artista publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una historia donde se le ve posando frente a la cámara cuando su novio interrumpe la escena y se atraviesa.
Poncho Lizárraga confiesa que sufrió de depresión luego de ser víctima d... 3:59
Consulta Dr. Juan
Poncho Lizárraga confiesa que sufrió de depresión luego de ser víctima de un accidente de tránsito
El artista compartió que después de su accidente padeció estrés postraumático, síntoma que lo alejó del trabajo y los escenarios por 10 meses.
Escucha los horóscopos del día miércoles con Mizada Mohamed en HOY 3:58
Hoy
Escucha los horóscopos del día miércoles con Mizada Mohamed en HOY
La astróloga y vidente hizo las predicciones del día miércoles para cada uno de los signos zodiacales.
¿Eres candidato a un ‘bypass’ gástrico? 1:54
Consulta Dr. Juan
¿Eres candidato a un ‘bypass’ gástrico?
El doctor Juan Rivera explicó que si eres de los que no le funcionan las dietas y el ejercicio para bajar de peso o si padeces de diabetes tipo 2, puedes ser una persona apta para esta cirugía.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
COP21
Planeta
Movilización mundial en víspera de cumbre sobre el clima COP21
Movilizaciones en los cinco continentes reclamaron un acuerdo contra el cambio climático la víspera de la cumbre de París.
Por: Univision
Esto es lo que pasó durante las protestas en París 1:30
Planeta
Esto es lo que pasó en las protestas de París
Varios miles de manifestantes se habían congregado en la plaza de la República al margen de la COP21.
Esto es lo que pasó durante las protestas en París
Planeta
Enfrentamientos entre manifestantes y policía en París en la víspera de la COP21
La policía francesa realizó al menos 289 detenciones en el centro de París luego de una serie de altercados
Funcionarios latinos preparan una conferencia para discutir los efectos... 2:18
Edición Digital Dallas
Funcionarios latinos preparan una conferencia para discutir los efectos de la SB4
Arturo Vargas, director ejecutivo de NALEO, comparte algunas preocupaciones de la organización y la importancia de prepararse ante la implementación de la SB4.
Más Deportes Más
Chivas con todo en contra, eliminado en todas las semifinales desde su ú... 1:19
Liga MX
Chivas con todo en contra, eliminado en todas las semifinales desde su último título
Desde el Apertura 2006 el ‘rebaño’ no es campeón, casi 11 años, ha llegado a cuatro semifinales y todas las ha perdido.
madden champ
eSports
Estas son las mejores jugadas de la final del Madden Championship
O cómo fue que Skimbo se hizo campeón.
Alemania
Copa Confederaciones
Alemania dio su lista para la Copa Confederaciones de Rusia 2017
El portero Manuel Neuer no aparece en la nómina por lesión y Marc-André ter Stegen se perfila para cuidar el arco de la 'Mannschaft'.
Alemania dio su lista para la Copa Confederaciones de Rusia 2017 1:32
Fútbol
Alemania dio su lista para la Copa Confederaciones de Rusia 2017
El portero Manuel Neuer no aparece en la nómina por lesión y Marc-André ter Stegen se perfila para cuidar el arco de la 'Mannschaft'. La lista excluye a más de cinco jugadores titulares.