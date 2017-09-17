publicidad
United States

Following Irma's path, Hurricane Maria is growing threat to storm-ravaged Caribbean

Following Irma's path, Hurricane Maria is growing threat to storm-ravaged Caribbean

Forecasters said Sunday that Tropical Storm Maria is likely to hit the Leeward Islands as a strengthening hurricane on Tuesday. It also poses a "real threat" to Puerto Rico, according to Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

Por: Univision y AP
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Maria could reach major hurricane status by midweek as it heads for Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Maria reached Category 1 status with sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) Sunday afternoon. It was centered about 275 miles (445 kms) east-southeast of the island of Dominica and was heading west-northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Hurricane watches were in effect for many of the very islands still trying to cope with the devastation left by Hurricane Irma, including St. Martin, St. Barts and Antigua and Barbuda. It also poses a "real threat" to Puerto Rico, according to Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

"Maria will most likely be at Category 3 or 4 strength when making its closest approach to Puerto Rico on Wednesday," according to the private forecaster, Weather Underground. After that, "there is a lot of uncertainty in the long-range fate of Maria," it added.

Maria is the 13th named storm of an already busy 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. Before the start of the season which runs for six months from June 1 to Nov 30, forecasters had predicted an above normal total of up to 17 named storms and nine hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, this year, with two to four reaching major Category 3 or stronger on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Maria is the seventh hurricane of the season, and is projected to become the fourth major Category 3 event.

An average season produces 12 named storms of which six become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes.

Warm water temperatures and vanishing El Niño odds are reasons for the increased numbers, scientists said at the strat of the season. Strong El Niños typically lead to increased wind shear in parts of the Atlantic Basin, suppressing the development or intensification of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic.

After Harvey and Irma, the U.S. has already met its annual average of one to two hurricane landfalls each season, according to NOAA's Hurricane Research Division statistics.

In the Pacific, Tropical Storm Norma's threat to Mexico's Los Cabos area appeared to be easing. Forecasters said the storm was weakening and its center was likely to remain offshore.

The storm had winds of about 45 mph (75 kph) and it was centered about 155 miles (250 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas. That area was hit two weeks ago by Tropical Storm Lidia, which flooded streets and homes and killed at least four people.

The Baja California Sur state government readied storm shelters and canceled classes for Monday as well as calling off a Mexican Independence Day military parade in the state capital, La Paz.

Meanwhile, long-lived Hurricane Jose was moving northward off the U.S. Atlantic Seaboard, kicking up dangerous surf and rip currents. But it wasn't expected to make landfall.

It was centered about 420 miles (680 kilometers) south-southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, and was moving north at 8 mph (13 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lee formed in the Atlantic and Tropical Storm Otis in the Pacific on Saturday. Neither threatened land.

