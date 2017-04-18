publicidad
Síguenos
Secciones Cerrar

'El Chapo' learns English in prison, struggles with 'harsh' conditions l... 'El Chapo' learns English in prison, struggles with 'harsh' conditions l...

El Chapo extradition, Jan 19 2017
United States

'El Chapo' learns English in prison, struggles with 'harsh' conditions

'El Chapo' learns English in prison, struggles with 'harsh' conditions

Attorneys for the Sinaloa drug lord say that their client's lack of English is among many problems he faces since entering a U.S. maximum security prison. The local tap water doesn't agree with him, and he is being tortured - by imaginary Mexican music.

Luis Melgar
Por:
Luis Melgar
El Chapo extradition, Jan 19 2017
El Chapo extradition, Jan 19 2017

Among his complaints about jail conditions, Joaquín Guzmán, alias 'El Chapo,' says the local tap water disagrees with him, and his communication with the Lord is hampered by a priest who doesn't speak English.

Since he was extradited to the United States January 19 on charges of drug trafficking, murder and money laundering, Joaquín Guzmán - alias 'El Chapo' - is struggling to adapt to his jail conditions, according to legal documents filed by his attorneys.

"Mr. Guzman's limited ability to communicate with the staff in Spanish prevented him from understanding the process and obtaining the necessary forms," lawyers wrote in a memo dated April 14 and sent to the Judge Brian M. Cogan. A separate letter dated March 29 asked that Guzman be able to meet in the prison with a priest who spoke Spanish.

"Any interaction he has with 'religious personnel' has either been through pantomime or with the 'assistance' of a prison guard who speaks Spanish," the lawyers wrote, suggesting that his religious rights were being infringed.

The language barrier was an issue that was impacting the ability of his lawyers to defend him, according to the Federal Defenders of New York, officially assigned with his defense.

"No lawyer develops such trust by limiting their interactions to discussions of the facts and law controlling a given case," they wrote in a memo.

They have also argued that there could be a breach of lawyer-client confidentiality in prison monitoring of these meetings, an assumption rejected by the prosecution.

publicidad

Bottled water, a radio and a clock

El Chapo is famously averse to spending time behind bars, having twice previously escaped from prison in Mexico.

But some of his complaints might appear far fetched for a prisoner at a maximum security facility in New York, known as 10 South, and facing a life time sentence.

According to one court filing, 'El Chapo' asked to buy bottled water - as the general population of prisoners can do - because the tap water irritated his throat. Guzman has since been granted six small bottles of water every two weeks.

He has also gotten a radio and a clock.

In photos: The rise and fall of El Chapo Guzmán
El Chapo en la corte
Second court appearance ion the United States: Prosecutors ask to disqualify Chapo's defense lawyers due to alleged conflict with potential witnesses. They argued that Guzmán's lawyers have represented three other people linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. The defense for its part raised issues about Guzmán's extradition. Foto: JANE ROSENBERG/Reuters | Univision
Chapo Nueva Yeork
Heading to court. A police caravan moved "El Chapo" from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan to the Eastern District Court in central Brooklyn, where on Jan. 20, he declared himself "not guilty" of the charges against him. Foto: BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters | Univision
Llegada de Chapo a EEUU
Arrival in the US. Agents escort"El Chapo" on arrival at the Long Island Airport, New York. Foto: Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Extradicion Chapo Guzmán
Departure from Mexico. Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán leaves Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to New York, United States; Under heavy security. Foto: PGR | Univision
Extradición Chapo
Extradition, January 19, 2017. The day so feared by Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman arrived. The capo was extradited to New York. Foto: PGR | Univision
Frontera Tijuana
More tunnels.Mexican authorities reported in December 2016 on the discovery of two tunnels in Tijuana, on the border between Mexico and the United States and used by the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Joaquín 'El Chapo Guzmán. Foto: BILL WECHTER/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Abogado Chapo
The appeal, November 2016. Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán's lawyer, Andrés Granados, shows documents outside a federal court in Mexico on November 8, 2016 seeking to prevent his clients' extradition to the United States. Foto: Yuri Cortés/Getty Images | Univision
The group was kidnapped from an upscale restaurant in Puerto Vallarta.
Son kidnapped, August 2016. The Attorney General of Jalisco reported that Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar was kidnapped with five others in a restaurant in this tourist area. The weekly newspaper RíoDoce of Sinaloa reported that Archivaldo Guzmán was also kidnapped and that El Chapo's cartel ally Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada negotiated the release of the two young men. Foto: AP Photo/David Díaz | Univision
Kate del Castillo con Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, hijo de “El Chapo” G...
Kate in the game, August 2016. Mexican authorities began an investigation into Kate del Castillo for her links to 'El Chapo.' However, no progress was ever made. The actress now lives in the US and from there accused investigators of "a witch hunt" against her. Prosecutors leaked a picture of her with Alfredo Guzman, son of Joaquín Guzmán. Foto: Mezcalent | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
'El Chapo' learns English in prison, struggles with 'harsh' conditions G...
The dilemma of extradition, February 2016. In the photo, protesters display a banner in front of the Altiplano prison against the extradition of El Chapo to the United States and denounce that he is being tortured. Foto: Yuri Cortés/Getty Images | Univision
Chapo Guzman
The interview in Rolling Stone, January 2016. Actor Sean Penn interviewed Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman with help from actress Kate del Castillo in October 2015 for Rolling Stone magazine. It was the first interview that "El Chapo" ever offered in his life and was published a day after the capture of the capo, raising a controversy about the journalistic ethics of the article. Foto: Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images | Univision
Peña Nieto captura al Chapo
Presentation to the press, January 2016. On January 8, 'El Chapo' was arrested for the third time. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced the recapture: "Mission accomplished: we have him. I want to inform the Mexicans that Joaquín Guzmán Loera has been detained." Foto: Miguel Tovar/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Guarida el Chapo
Recaptured, January 2016. Less than a year after the Altiplano jailbreak, Guzman was surprised by the authorities in this house in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The drug trafficker was recaptured in a military operation that began at this property and continued on the street, and in which five people were killed. Foto: Hector Guerrero/Getty Images | Univision
Escape Chapo
The perfect plan, July 2015. The end of the tunnel through which 'El Chapo' escaped was in an abandoned house, a mile away from the prison. Foto: MARIO VAZQUEZ/Getty Images | Univision
Chapo Guzman 2015
In 2015 the Mexican government offered a historic reward of 60 million pesos ($2.9 million) to anyone who gave information that would lead to the capture of 'El Chapo.'
 Foto: Yuri Cortez/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Chapo Guzmán 2015 Escape
The tunnel, July 2015. The media reveal 'El Chapo's' escape route. It had light and ventilation systems, as well as a motorcycle adapted on rails, traps and false exits.
 Foto: Yuri Cortez/Getty Images | Univision
Chapo Guzman 2015 Escape
The second escape, July 2015. After a little more than a year in captivity, Joaquin Guzman escaped from prison for the second time, this time from the Altiplano prison on July 11, 2015. A video of the internal surveillance system of the Prison of the penitentiary shows the moment when 'El Chapo' goes to the shower and does not return, at 20:52 hours. Foto: Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images | Univision
Protestas por el Chapo
"We want Chapo free," February 2014. Some 2,000 people gathered in Culiacan, Sinaloa, to demonstrate for the freedom of 'El Chapo,' soon after his recapture. Foto: Fernando Brito/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Chapo Giuzman 2014
First recapture, February 2014. After 13 years a fugitive, El Chapo was caught again, this time in Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Foto: Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty Images | Univision
Chapo Guzmán 2005
The first escape. On January 18, 2001, after nine years of imprisonment, El Chapo escapes for the first time from prison and becomes the most wanted man in Mexico. Foto: Alejandro Acosta/Getty Images | Univision
Chapo Guzman 1993
Arrested for the first time: On June 11, 1993, the first capture of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, known as 'El Chapo', was announced. He was captured by Guatemalan authorities at the border and delivered to Mexico.
 Foto: Getty Images | Univision

The defense has asked the judge to allow Amnesty International to visit El Chapo, arguing that conditions at 10 South "appear to be unnecessarily harsh and to breach international standards for humane treatment." Amnesty has previously criticized conitions at 10 South.

His solitary confinement has also begun to have a psychological effect on Guzman, his defense lawyers say.

A March 13 request by the defense said that the Sinaloa drug lord suffers from auditory hallucinations, sometimes hearing Mexican music on a radio, even when his own is switched off.

Guzman visited a prison psychologist March 14, who determined that what he heard was a prison employee's radio.

But his defense insisted days later, on March 29, that El Chapo's mental health is deteriorating: "Unless Mexican music is playing on the radio, Mr. Guzman is listening to nonexistent sounds."

publicidad

Letters to Emma

In another memo sent to the judge, the United States Attorney's Office announced that it would propose reducing prison restrictions so Guzman can communicate with his wife, Emma Coronel.

So far, Guzmán and Coronel have only been able to communicate through written messages, screened by prison authorities.

He has not communicated directly with his family since his January 19 extradition. Since February 3, he has been under special administrative measures designed to limit a high-risk prisoner's contact with the outside world.

For the prosecution, keeping him incommunicado is necessary "to address the defendant's extremely serious and dangerous behavior." In one court document prosecutors argued that Guzmán was involved in criminal activities while locked in a maximum-security jail in Mexico.

One of the reasons for the dispute are the hours that the Mexican drug lord spends alone in his high security cell. His lawyers say it's 23 hours a day. But the prosecution says that between January 19 and March 17 there were only five days in which he was not visited by his legal team. According to the prosecution he has met with them an average of 21 hours per week.

"These visits have lasted for numerous hours, with the near-daily visits totaling approximately five hours per day," according to a government report dated March 21. In the same document it specifies that on at least one occasion another prisoner was unable meet with his defense counsel due to the prolonged meetings between 'El Chapo' and his lawyers.

publicidad

The government has raised the possibility that Guzmán's young daughters could visit him in the presence of the lawyers.

The defense rejected the proposal. The six-year-old twin daughters of Mr. Guzman and Ms. Coronel "are much too young to be expected to travel to another country, enter a high security prison, be locked in a small visiting booth with strangers while they sit behind a screen, and speak to their father without their mother present," the lawyers wrote back.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Jos&eacute; Delf&iacute;n Fern&aacute;ndez amaba estar en el agua.
15 abr, 2017 | 07:40 AM
How a little boy from Cuba called Delfin became José Fernández, a Major League All Star
David Adams
Laura Prieto filming on the baseball field at Alonso High School where J...
15 abr, 2017 | 11:36 AM
Behind the scenes: how Univision made the José Fernández documentary, 'JDF16'
David Adams
publicidad
Popular videos Más
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Rise Up As One
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
Latin America
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
Miami Says Goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Sports
Miami says goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Family, friends and fans turned out on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Miami Marlins pitching ace, José Fernández who died in a boating accident early Sunday.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Politics
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
Sports
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
The Rio 2016 Paralympics are underway in Brazil. Univision takes a look at real people who have overcome life-changing obstacles. This series is about their power to defy the odds and shatter preconceived notions of their limitations.
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the most polluted areas in the US
Environment
Out of breath: Exercising in one of the United States' most polluted areas
Exercise or stay inside. This is the dilemma that the inhabitants of Wilmington, California face everyday. The air quality is among the worst of the United States due to the closeness of 5 refineries, the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles as well as several highways. “We go out running, and after a few minutes my nose hurts and it’s hard to breathe”, said Jhovana Ruelas.
Nacho Corbella
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Immigration
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “super job”
News in English
Jimmy Carter congratulates Panama on a “superb job”
The former US president signed the 1977 Canal treaties that gave control of the strategic waterway to Panama in 1999.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
Politics
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
News in English
Lady Gaga, Paul McCartney and Adele support Orlando LGBT community
Celebrities offer their support to the LGBT community in the aftermath of the shooting at Pulse Orlando.
Orlando shooter was known as a "very a quiet guy"
Masacre en Orlando
Orlando shooter was known as a "very quiet guy"
Members of the Islamic Temple of Fort Pierce remember Omar Mateen, the perpetrator of the Orlando massacre. By: ANNA CLARE SPELMAN.
Shows Más
Al Punto con Jorge Ramos – 16 de abril, 2017 44:39
Al Punto
Al Punto con Jorge Ramos – 16 de abril, 2017 Accede
Espaillat dice que EEUU está en una era de intolerancia y es importante tener un plan para evitar violaciones de derechos civiles y humanos.
Jorge Ramos: "Stop lying" about undocumented immigrants 1:08
Al Punto
Jorge Ramos: "Stop lying" about undocumented immigrants
Immigration has been at the forefront of political conversation in the United States for almost two years, particularly since Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency. Jorge Ramos believes immigration is an issue that should be debated, but that this debate should be based on facts. This is what he has to say to those who have criminalized undocumented immigrants in the country.
Conductor se lleva por delante a un ciclista y se da la fuga tras el atr... 1:11
Primer Impacto
Conductor se lleva por delante a un ciclista y se da la fuga tras el atropello
El incidente quedó captado por las cámaras de seguridad de una ciudad mexicana. El ciclista no respetó las señales que le obligaban a ceder el paso al conductor.
En video, el espeluznante momento en que un auto pasa dos veces por enci... 1:03
Primer Impacto
En video, el espeluznante momento en que un auto pasa dos veces por encima de una niña en China
Al parecer, el conductor no se dio cuenta de que la menor estaba detrás del auto y la atropelló. Sorprendentemente, la pequeña sobrevivió y se recupera de las heridas.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
El dreamer Juan Manuel Montes.
Deportaciones
Por primera vez, un dreamer protegido por DACA fue deportado a México
Juan Manuel Montes, quien había vivido en Estados Unidos desde los 9 años, fue expulsado del país en febrero luego de que la Patrulla Fronteriza lo detuviera sin una identificación en mano.
Por: Melvin Félix
Autoridades revelan nuevos mapas de zonificación en Austin 2:31
Vivienda Pública
Autoridades revelan nuevos mapas de zonificación en Austin
Residentes expresaron preocupación pues el plan actual propone dos sistemas de zonificación, uno que divida a la ciudad a partir de zonas comerciales y residenciales, y otro que creará al menos doce áreas que promoverán el desarrollo inmobiliario masivo.
Cadena perpetua para el joven cubano que intentó hacer estallar una bomb... 1:54
Univision 23 Miami
Cadena perpetua para el joven cubano que intentó hacer estallar una bomba en Florida
Un juez federal determinó que Harlem Suárez merecía la sentencia máxima que llevaban los cargos ya que la evidencia durante el juicio mostró, paso por paso, cómo el señalado iba siguiendo las instrucciones de presuntos terroristas del Estado Islámico. La defensa apelará la decisión.
Líderes comunitarios muestran su inconformidad por la iniciativa SB6 2:32
Univision 62 Austin
Líderes comunitarios muestran su inconformidad por la iniciativa SB6
Organizaciones civiles se reunieron este martes en el Capitolio estatal para informar los efectos que podría causar a la sociedad la aprobación de la propuesta de ley que regularía el uso de baños públicos para personas transgénero.
Más Deportes Más
lyon
eSports
Cómo afecta la victoria de Lyon Gaming a toda la región latinoamericana
Un análisis del campeonato del equipo mexicano.
'El Chapo' learns English in prison, struggles with 'harsh' conditions a...
Fútbol
El amor venció al dinero: Leyendas que prefirieron volver a casa para decir adiós
Estos ídolos no olvidaron sus orígenes y regresaron al club del que salieron niños para poner broche de oro a sus brillantes carreras.
Las mejores selecciones del Draft en todos los tiempos | NFL #1-32 12:32
National Football League
Las mejores selecciones del Draft en todos los tiempos | NFL #1-32
Echa un vistazo a las mejores selecciones tomadas en las posiciones de la 1 a la 32 en la historia del Draft de la NFL.
Directiva de Pachuca, sobre Tigres: “Es como un equipo de Europa jugando... 1:39
CONCACAF
Directiva de Pachuca, sobre Tigres: “Es como un equipo de Europa jugando en México”
Marco Garcés, el director deportivo de Pachuca, elogió a los jugadores del club felino previo al primer partido de la final de la Concacaf Liga de Campeones. “Son muchas sus fortalezas”, añadió.