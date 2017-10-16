publicidad
James Matthew Bradley Jr., 61, faces up to life imprisonment.
Driver pleads guilty in fatal immigrant truck smuggling that killed 10

Authorities say at least 39 immigrants, most of them Mexicans, were packed into the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police last July in a Walmart parking lot.

Por: AP
James Matthew Bradley Jr., 61, faces up to life imprisonment.

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The driver of a semitrailer packed with at least 39 immigrants, 10 of whom died, pleaded guilty Monday to making the deadly smuggling run.

James Matthew Bradley Jr., 61, pleaded Monday in federal court in San Antonio to one conspiracy count and a count of transporting the immigrants resulting in death. He faces up to life imprisonment when he’s sentenced on Jan. 22.

The Clearwater, Florida, man could have faced the death penalty had he gone to trial.

Authorities say at least 39 immigrants, most of them Mexicans, were packed into the sweltering trailer found by San Antonio police last July in a Walmart parking lot, although court records show that surviving immigrants estimated that between 70 and 180 to 200 people were carried in the trailer during the transport. The truck’s refrigeration system wasn’t working, and investigators say passengers had difficulty breathing as temperatures climbed.

Temperatures in San Antonio topped at 101 degrees that day.

A co-defendant, Pedro Silva Segura, 47, still faces two conspiracy counts, including one of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented immigrants for financial gain resulting in death. The Laredo, Texas, man also is charged with two counts of transporting undocumented immigrants resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy. He remains in custody in Laredo without bond awaiting transfer to San Antonio. No trial date has been set.

“Today’s admission of guilt by Mr. Bradley helps to close the door on one of the conspirators responsible for causing the tragic loss of life and wreaking havoc on those who survived this horrific incident,” said Shane Folden, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio.

Bradley initially had denied knowing anyone was inside the trailer, telling investigators that the trailer had been sold and he was transporting it for his boss from Iowa to Brownsville, Texas. But he said he had driven to Laredo, Texas, and stopped twice there before driving back to San Antonio, in the opposite direction from Brownsville.

In photos: The truck in which 10 immigrants died in a Texas smuggling operation
Camión San Antonio
There were 39 people found in the trailer driven by James Mathew Bradley Jr, of whom nine were found dead. A total of 30 were taken to hospital, where one died. Among the victims were two "school-age children" and the rest were between 20 and 30 years old. The driver later appeared in federal court in San Antonio. Foto: Eric Day/Ap | Univision
Camión San Antonio
San Antonio is located about 150 miles from the Mexican border. The truck is registered with Pyle Transportation Inc. of Schaller, Iowa. Foto: Eric Day/Ap | Univision
San Antonio Inmigrantes
The survivors were transferred to San Antonio University Hospital. Foto: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/Getty Images | Univision
Camion San Antonio
According to a lawsuit against driver James Bradley Jr., the immigrants were found in Texas after they banged the container walls from inside screaming for help. The driver says he did not knoew they were there until he stopped at a San Antonio Walmart. Foto: Eric Gay/Ap | Univision
Camión San Antonio
Authorities collected evidence from the truck trailer, parked at a Walmart in San Antonio, Texas. Foto: Eric Day/Ap | Univision
Camión San Antonio
Some people gathered at the San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio, Texas, searching for the victims who died in the truck. According to interviews with survivors, more than 100 immigrants may have traveled in the back of the 18-wheeler at some point during the smuggling operation. Foto: Eric Day/Ap | Univision
Camión San Antonio
About 100 adults and children participated in the vigil of the San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio. The police chief said the case was being investigated as "a human trafficking crime." Foto: Eric Day/Ap | Univision
Camión San Antonio
Walmart shoppers pass a small memorial to the truck's victims, one day after the disocovery. Foto: Eric Gay/Ap | Univision
Camión San Antonio
Investigators reviewed the images of the store's surveillance cameras and found that several vehicles collected people from the truck before the incident was reported. Foto: Eric Day/Ap | Univision
Camión San Antonio
The temperature in San Antonio reached Saturday at 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) and did not fall below 90 (32 Celsius) until after 10 pm. The trailer was not running its air conditioning system, the fire chief said. Foto: Eric Day/Ap | Univision
