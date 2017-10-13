publicidad
Cristina Jiménez Moreta leading a demonstration outside Congress in Washington DC.
United States

Cristina Jiménez Moreta: from undocumented immigrant to winner of 'genius' award

Cristina Jiménez Moreta: from undocumented immigrant to winner of 'genius' award

Born in Ecuador, she is one of the three Latinos who were awarded a MacArthur Foundation 'genius grant' this week, for her work in defense of immigrants.

Cristina Jiménez Moreta: from undocumented immigrant to winner of 'geniu...
Por:
Juan Pablo Garnham
Cristina Jiménez Moreta leading a demonstration outside Congress in Wash...
Cristina Jiménez Moreta leading a demonstration outside Congress in Washington DC.

The experience of living in Queens with little contact with Anglos is what Cristina Jiménez Moreta says shaped her world view. "I grew up in a diverse community with Latino, Asian and African people, an experience that makes you understand the difference and the similarities," she says.

But that cultural richness came with the tough aspect of being undocumented: observing how her father went unpaid, feeling the fear of deportation, and living with discrimination.

"At 11 my brother was arrested and a policeman broke his neck for no reason. That is not a unique experience. It's something that happens in our communities every day," said the co-founder and CEO of United We Dream, one of the leading immigrant organizations in the country.

The work she put into creating United We Dream is partly why the MacArthur Foundation honored Jiménez Moreta, an Ecuadoran-born activist who came to the United States aged 13, with one of the most prestigious awards in the United States, which comes with a $625,000. Past winners of the grant include remarkable individuals from all walks of life, such as the writer Junot Díaz or the inventor of the internet, Tim Berners Lee.

The beneficiaries - known as 'MacArthur Geniuses' - can do whatever they want with this grant, which seeks to "invest in the originality, vision and potential of a person," as the foundation says.

Generación Dreamer: Cristina Jiménez Univision

Another of this years' winners is University of Michigan Anthropology Professor, Jason De León, founder of the Undocumented Migration Project, a long-term anthropological analysis of clandestine border crossings between Northern Mexico and Southern Arizona. Since 2009 de Leon, has traveled every year to the Sonoran Desert in Arizona to collect artifacts abandoned by migrants on their way to the United States: backpacks, handbags, fabrics, virgins, shoes, bottles, bibles, water jugs, T-shirts with Statue of Liberty t-shirts.

Relacionado
Jason De Le&oacute;n fue uno de los elegidos para recibir una beca de m&...
Jason de León: el hispano que recolectó 9,000 objetos abandonados por los migrantes en la frontera


In the case of Jiménez Moreta, the money will be used to deepen the mission of her organization, which has more than 100,000 members and 55 affiliated organizations throughout the United States. "This award helps us make sure the collective vision of United We Dream stays on track," said Jiménez Moreta, who at 33 is the youngest of the 2017 winners. "We particularly want to support and develop the leadership of young immigrants to be leaders of social justice, who will create change in their communities at the local and federal levels."

In short, the plan is to create more Jiménez Moretas around the country, something that is not easy at a time when the undocumented are threatened by a hostile government and the federal program for those who arrived as children, DACA, has just been rescinded.

Relacionado
Marcha en contra de la terminación de DACA en Los Ángeles, 10 de septiem...
Deadline for DACA arrives
A month after U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the rescinding of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the 800,000 recipients are still waiting for Congress to work out a deal with the Trump administration.

Jiménez Moreta's brother is a DACA beneficiary and, although she has already regularized her immigration status, her parents are still undocumented. As a result, she is aware how difficult it is to protest and take action, as she explains in the following interview:

In the beginning, how did you overcome the fear of speaking despite being undocumented and why was it important for you to do it?

Many of us were afraid of being deported. I did not want to share my story publicly. When I was asked to do so, I used a false name. At that time almost nobody shared their stories in a public way. The spirit of being undocumented and without fear hadn't been built yet. The first time I shared my story was a complete release, like coming out of that secrecy, and it marked me for life. Seeing how the community supported me, my friends and my teachers, that filled me with hope that a change can be generated.

publicidad

A friend from that time, who is my partner today, was arrested and almost deported. Being so close to the deportation of a close friend is so difficult and so agitating that it was something that made me separate the fear of the fact that they can stop you. That shook me and from there I said that we had to keep sharing our stories, raising our voice and what matters if it's with my name or not. I decided to completely change my approach to this struggle, because I did not want other young people to go through the same experiences.

You today run a national organization, but you started as a grassroots organizer, in the group Make the Road New York. How did that influence your career?

I started this job simply to survive. In Make the Road New York I started working on a workers' committee and with young people. My desire to continue empowering the people of my community, to achieve justice and dignity, led me to meet other young people with stories similar to mine around the country. After having such friendships every year, a group of us decided to create the United We Dream network in 2008, with the dream that young people have their own voice.

United We Dream has not been afraid to take radical actions, including methods of civil disobedience or protesting in offices of congressmen. Why is this attitude important?

Our struggle is for a life with dignity and for us to nbe seen as human beings in this country. That applies not only to immigrants, but to discriminated communities, such as women, LGBTQs, African-Americans. That's the work we do, social justice. We use various strategies and practices to achieve that vision, which includes drawing on social movements such as the civil rights of African-Americans.

publicidad

They used all the strategies, in the courts, in politics - to pressure for the Dream Act that we need - and also in direct actions that confront immorality, injustice and racism. We apply different strategies of civil disobedience in a peaceful way, since that is one of our values, but without ever ceasing to confront immorality, racism and hate that are at the root of many of the laws that we are trying to change.

La activista Cristina Jiménez es premiada por MacArthur Foundation por su trabajo comunitario Univision


You already managed to get President Obama to sign DACA a few years ago. Today you are pressuring politicians to pass the Dream Act. What lessons did you draw from the first campaign that you are applying now?

One of the lessons is that without pressure nothing is achieved. This means putting pressure on the two political parties to have a Dream Act this year to protect young immigrants. This will be achieved only if we get involved and keep up the pressure in Congress, on both political parties.

The second is that change comes when people who are affected by the laws are the ones who lead the strategy. This has been demonstrated in almost all social movements: it is something very basic.

And the other thing is that the last thing you lose is hope in our own community and in the allies that support us.

History of the Dreamer struggle: five years of DACA
2010 | Un grupo de jóvenes indocumentados de Massachusetts y Nueva York...
2010 | A group of young undocumented immigrants from Massachusetts and New York protested in July 2010 in front of the White House in support of the Dream Act. That was the name given to a bill introduced in 2001 to legalize young immigrants who had arrived to the U.S. as children. It was never approved. Foto: Rubén Gamarra/EFE | Univision
Archivo Dreamers 2012
2012 | Following Congress' inaction and seeking to fulfill the promise of immigration reform, the Obama administration announced DACA, the executive order that would protect hundreds of thousands of young people from deportation and grant them a temporary work permit. "They grew up as Americans and feel part of the country," Obama argued. Foto: White House | Univision
Dreamers Archivo 2012
2012 | Bolivian Diego Mariaca, along with his mother Ingrid Vaca, was among the first to complete documentation to obtain DACA, in a Washington, D.C. office. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Dreamers Archivo 2012 - 2
2012 | Applications for DACA opened on August 15, 2012, which created huge lines of young people with their families at centers like this one in Los Angeles. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
2014 | Obama volvió a usar su poder ejecutivo, pero esta vez con menos é...
2014 | Obama again used his executive power. He announced Deferred Action for Parents of Americans and Lawful Permanent Residents (DAPA) and an extension of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program for those who did not qualify due to their age when it was first launched in 2012. Foto: Michael Reynolds/EFE | Univision
2015-16 | En febrero de 2015 una orden judicial bloqueó DAPA y la amplia...
2015-16 | But Obama's second attempt wasn't successful. In February 2015, a court order blocked DAPA and the DACA extension. It went on to the Supreme Court, which resulted in a tie in June 2016, leaving the two in legal limbo. The original DACA, which benefited some 750,000 young people, remained in effect. Foto: EFE | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
2015 | El presidente Barack Obama se reunió en febrero de 2015 con benef...
2015 |President Barack Obama met with beneficiaries of the DACA program in the Oval Office in February 2015. Foto: Win McNamee/Getty Images | Univision
2016 | En la campaña de 2016, con la promesa de deportaciones masivas de...
2016 | The 2016 presidential campaign brought the promise of mass deportations and an end to Obama's executive actions. Immigration activists took to the streets and carried out hundreds of protests against the real estate magnate. Foto: EFE | Univision
2016 | El congresista Luis Gutierrez y varios demócratas pidieron, tras...
2016 | Congressman Luis Gutierrez and several Democrats called for President Barack Obama to use his power to pardon the more than 750,000 undocumented immigrants covered by DACA before leaving the White House. He did not. Foto: Lenin Nolly/EFE | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
2017 | Ante la promesa de campaña de Trump de acabar con las acciones ej...
2017 | Given Trump's pledge to end executive action, Republican and Democratic lawmakers worked on a bipartisan bill to protect Dreamers from deportation for an additional three years. That was confirmed by Rep. Paul Ryan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, during a press conference on Thursday, January 12, 2017. Foto: J. Scott Applewhite/AP | Univision
2017 | En su primera rueda de prensa oficial, el portavoz de la Casa Bla...
2017 | In his first official press conference, White House spokesman Sean Spicer did not include ending DACA as a priority of President Donald Trump. Instead, priorities are the border wall and deportations of immigrants with criminal records, he said. Foto: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters | Univision
17 de febrero de 2017.- Una protesta en las puertas de una corte federal...
February 17, 2017 | A protest outside the doors of a federal court in Seattle, Washington, against the arrest of Dreamer Daniel Ramirez Medina. Under the new government, several dreamers - whose permit had expired - have been arrested and even deported. Foto: Karen Ducey/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Trump
April 2017 |Trump has promised to find a humane solution for hundreds of thousands of DACA beneficiaries. In February, he vowed to treat Dreamers “with heart” during a news conference; in April, he said they could “rest easy” because he’d focus his deportation efforts on so-called criminals. However, in Trump's first 100 days, various Dreamers are arrested. Foto: Carolyn Kaster/AP | Univision
Lorella Praeli, directora nacional del voto latino para Hillary for Amer...
April 28, 2017 | Lorella Praeli, one of DACA's most recognizable faces, is named the ACLU's new Immigration Policy Leader. The agency has turned courts and legislatures into a battlefield against Donald Trump and his immigration decisions.
DACA
2017 | Amid fears that the Trump administration might do away with DACA, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have introduced legislation in recent months to protect Dreamers. Passing legislation in Congress to protect undocumented youth has long been an elusive goal, with a number of failed attempts since 2001. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
A woman holds up a sign in support of DACA in front of the White House,...
June 29, 2017 | Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, along with nine state attorneys general and the governor of Idaho, threatened to sue the Trump administration if it does not cancel DACA by September 5. As they await a decision, Dreamers are on edge again. Foto: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
A rendering of David Beckham’s MLS Miami stadium concept.
Sports
06 jun, 2017 | 02:58 PM
David Beckham secures key land deal for delayed launch of Miami soccer franchise
Families getting ready to leave Puerto Rico on a Royal Caribbean cruise...
04 oct, 2017 | 06:50 PM
One crisis too many: Puerto Ricans ponder abandoning the island after Maria
Patricia Vélez Santiago
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
Puerto Rican mayor's response to Trump: "I only have one goal, to save lives"
Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz reacted to comments on Twitter by President Trump in which he said Puerto Ricans “want everything done for them."
preview
Puerto Rico
The island that lost communication: Puerto Rico
It is estimated that there are almost as many Puerto Ricans living off the island as the 3.4 million that reside there. After Hurricane Maria, almost all communication was lost between those on the island and in the diaspora. Univision sent a reporting team to the island before Maria's arrival. Part of their job now is helping connect families.
preview
Huracán María
Exclusive video: The devastating path of Hurricane Maria across Puerto Rico, from Yabucoa to San Juan
Two reporters from Univision News followed the track of Hurricane Maria, starting from the southeast where the eye made landfall all the way to the capital. This is what they saw from the road ...
preview
VIDEO: A swollen river rages through streets after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
An "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa in southeast Puerto Rico, causing widespread flooding across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million inhabitants. Maria caused rivers to flood all over the island. This video was taken in Guayama, on the south coast.
preview
“The building is about to come down, the walls opened up,” says witness of Mexico’s earthquake
After a strong earthquake shook Mexico City, thousands of people evacuated their homes. The epicenter was 7.5 miles southeast of Axochiapan, in the state of Morelos.
preview
In video: 24 hours tracking Irma from space.
Had Irma tracked 50 miles further north along Cuba's coast, the results could have been dramatically different, meteorologists say, causing devastation to the densely populated Greater Miami region. Also by tracking up Florida's west coast close to the shoreline deprived Irma of the warm Gulf water that fuels storms. Here is a compilation of the hurricane satellite images shared by NASA on social media.
preview
Immigration
VIDEO: Former sheriff, Joe Arpaio, says he'll "never" apologize to Latinos
Presidents don't usually pardon criminals until they have been sentenced or have at least expressed some regret, but this was not the case with Arpaio, who spoke to Univision News two weeks after being forgiven by his ally, Donald Trump.
preview
DACA
Trump says he will make a decision about DACA later today or this weekend
During a meeting in the Oval office Friday, the president was asked by reporters about the future of DACA, to which he responded that a decision was coming soon. "We love the dreamers, we love everyone," he added.
preview
DACA
What is the program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)?
The program was established in 2012 by President Barack Obama to protect certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
Immigration
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio; here is Joe face to face with J...
Immigration
Trump pardons former sheriff Joe Arpaio; here is Joe face to face with Jorge Ramos
The former Arizona sheriff pardoned by President Trump is one of the most unpopular figures in the Hispanic community. For 24 years he was sheriff of the fourth largest county in the country and was convicted in July 2017 of ignoring a court order to stop his officers from racial profiling of Hispanics.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"People were just proud that finally a white man (Trump) took back the office," a KKK member tells Univision's Ilia Calderón
Christopher Barker, leader of the 'Loyal White Knights' of the Ku Klux Klan and his wife Amanda Barker discussed their views on President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview for Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"We're going to burn you," a KKK leaders threatens Univision's Ilia Calderon.
That's what Christopher Barker, leader of the KKK's 'Loyal White Knights,' told Univision's late night news anchor in an interview for Aquí y Ahora. "To me you're a ni**er," he added.
preview
Ilia Calderon
"We killed 6 million Jews, 11 million (undocumented immigrants) is nothing," a KKK leader tells Univision News
Those were the words of Christopher Barker, a leader of the Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights' during an interview with Univision's late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"I'm not a racist," the answer a KKK leader gave to Ilia Calderon
During an interview with Chris Barker, a leader of Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights,' the Univision News anchor sought answers to questions about the group's beliefs on race.
preview
Noticias
Jeb Bush speaks out on immigration
The former Republican presidential candidate says a Senate immigration proposal that would cut immigration in half is flawed, but he backs idea of merit-based points system.
Shows Más
preview 3:33
Noticiero Univision
Esta mujer se ha sometido a nueve cirugías plásticas para parecerse a Melania Trump
Levantamiento de ojos e implantes mamarios son algunos de los procedimientos estéticos a los que se ha sometido Claudia Sierra, de 45 años de edad, quien expresa que la primera dama es como ella quiere ser: "elegante y fuerte de carácter, corazón y mente".
preview 2:08
Despierta América
Lo que ha aprendido Julión Álvarez a raíz de sus problemas con la justicia mexicana
Después de darse a conocer que el gobierno mexicano investigaría un supuesto vínculo suyo con el narcotráfico, Julión Álvarez no se angustia y aprende a salir adelante con lo que se le pongo enfrente.
preview 2:52
Hoy
"Un ataque directo", el asesinato del vocalista de la banda Cuisillos, Francisco Ernesto Ruiz Martínez
La Fiscalía General de Jalisco, México dio a conocer varios detalles sobre el asesinato de Francisco Ernesto Ruiz Martínez, vocalista de la banda 'Cuisillos'.
preview 3:50
Despierta América
Así es como puedes disfrutar tus platillos favoritos de la cocina mexicana, pero con menos calorías
Alejandro Chabán sabe que la comida mexicana es un verdadero placer, pero muchas veces puede caernos pesada. Por eso nos compartió su secreto para hacer más nutritiva y ligera.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
El presidente Donald Trump habla en la Casa Blanca, 12 de octubre de 201...
Política
Trump no "certifica" a Irán y deja en manos del Congreso el futuro del acuerdo nuclear negociado por Obama
El presidente dijo que no certificará que Teherán está cumpliendo con el pacto negociado en 2015, con lo que cambia la política de Washington y se enfrenta a sus aliados que piden mantener el acuerdo que limita la capacidad de desarrollo de un arsenal nuclear iraní.
preview 3:02
Incendios
Incendio “Atlas” azotó fuertemente el norte de Napa
Las llamas dejaron reducidas a cenizas lo que hallaron a su paso, habitantes de la zona aún no pueden creer que el incendio arraso con todo, por lo que autoridades mantienen acordonada la zona para evitar que personas ingresen al lugar.
preview 1:05
Miami en un Minuto
'Miami en un Minuto': zoológico de Miami reabre sus puertas tras más de un mes sin ofrecer servicio
Para celebrar la reapertura, el Zoológico ofrecerá un 50% de descuento en las entradas. En otras noticias, por tercer día consecutivo, cientos de personas siguen realizando largas filas para recibir ayudas en Broward y Miami-Dade y el presidente Donald Trump firmó una orden para eliminar regulaciones federales que tiene Obamacare.
preview 2:39
Comunidad
Residentes de Napa toman precauciones por incendios cercanos a sus residencias
Residentes y autoridades locales de la ciudad se dieron cita en la Iglesia San Juan Bautista, para organizarse respecto a una posible evacuación de sus hogares y pidieron a personas inmigrantes no tener miedo y acercarse a los albergues temporales.
Más Deportes Más
preview 1:42
Fútbol
20 cracks que no podremos disfrutar en la Copa del Mundo de Rusia 2018
El Mundial de fútbol cada vez está más cerca y estos son los jugadores más brillantes que no participarán con sus países.
preview 2:07
Liga MX
La Liga MX ya tiene 18 extranjeros clasificados al Mundial, y cinco más se podrían sumar
La eliminación de Chile, Paraguay y Estados Unidos hizo que 11 jugadores que militan en el fútbol mexicano se quedaran sin su boleto a Rusia. Sin embargo, hondureños y peruanos aún tienen opción.
preview 2:07
Liga MX
Celaya, Juárez y Alebrijes, obligados a sumar para no ceder el liderato de la tabla
La emoción liga de Ascenso MX regresa en la fecha 11 con tres equipos compartiendo el primer lugar. Así será el calendario con todos los encuentros de la onceava jornada en la Liga de Plata.
Cristina Jiménez Moreta: from undocumented immigrant to winner of 'geniu...
Liga MX
Duelo de celebridades por Cruz Azul y América: los hinchas famosos del Clásico Joven
Las figuras públicas que han reconocido su pasión por uno de los dos equipos que están entre los grandes del fútbol mexicano.