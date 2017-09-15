publicidad
Authorities offer a press conference outside the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center owned by Jack Jacob Michel and where eight elderly people died after it lost power due to Hurricane Irma.
United States

Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with suspected Medicare fraud

Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with suspected Medicare fraud

Federal authorities waived the lawsuit after defendants paid $15.4 million. Among them was a doctor who was later singled out for committing the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history.

Por: Univision
Authorities offer a press conference outside the Hollywood Hills Rehabil...
Authorities offer a press conference outside the Hollywood Hills Rehabilitation Center owned by Jack Jacob Michel and where eight elderly people died after it lost power due to Hurricane Irma.

Lea este articulo en español.

The owner of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills, in Florida, where eight elederly people died after a power outage due to Hurricane Irma, is no stranger to medical investigations.

Jack Jacobo Michel, a 52-year-old doctor who grew up in Colombia and graduated from the University of Miami, was charged in a 2004 federal civil case for participating in a network that allegedly defrauded millions of dollars from Medicare, the medical program for the elderly.

The 2004 lawsuit was dismissed in 2006 after a $15.4 million financial settlement was reached with the government, in which the accused admitted to no wrongdoing.

The Hollywood Police Department has opened a criminal investigation that could lead to manslaughter charges if the Broward state attorney’s office concludes that employees, administrators or the owner of the center acted with culpable negligence for the safety of the deceased elderly patients.

Under Florida law, culpable negligence in a manslaughter case can carry up to 30 years in prison.

The business became affiliated with South Miami’s Larkin Community Hospital as part of bankruptcy sale in 2015.

According to the 2004 federal lawsuit, Michel received up to $7,000 a month in illegal commissions for referring patients at Miami area nursing homes to Larkin Community Hospital, which he now owns and is board chairman.

Many of the patients received unnecessary treatments that the hospital charged to Medicare and Medicaid, according to the lawsuit, which Univision obtained a copy of. The illegal commissions were presented as expenses for providing emergency room services or were paid through a pharmacy owned by Michel, it adds.

publicidad

The events occurred between 1997 and 1998. Michel's friend Philip Esformes was als implicated in the alleged fraud. He currently is in prison for another case involving the largest Medicare fraud in U.S. history.

Esformes spent part of his fortune on a life of luxury: Miami Beach mansions, parties, and escort services.

Civil, not criminal case

Sources familiar with the 2006 case refused to tell Univision why the case was brought in civil rather than criminal court. The settlement agreement was signed by Alexander Acosta, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

When the Justice Department announced the withdrawal of the lawsuit in November 2006, Michel told The Miami Herald that the allegations were false.

Jeffrey Dickstein, the assistant prosecutor who handled the case and now works for a private firm in Miami, declined to explain to Univision why the case file was filed in civil court and not in criminal court. "I cannot talk about a case in which I worked as a prosecutor, I'm really sorry," Dickstein said.

A retired federal agent who was also directly involved in the case said he preferred not to comment due to the ongoing investigation into the Hollywood Hills nursing home deaths.

Another of the accused, James H. Desnick, is a wealthy Chicago ophthalmologist who once ran for U.S. Senate.

Police surround the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood Hills, Florida.
Police surround the Rehabilitation Center in Hollywood Hills, Florida.

Larkin

Michel did not answer calls from Univision. In the years following the litigation he devoted himself to repairing the image of Larkin Hospital. According to a source familiar with the hospital's operations, Larkin secured contracts with the federal and state government to treat military patients and prison inmates.

Medicare records show that the nursing home, owned by Larkin Health Systems Inc., has received below-average ratings from state regulators.

Considered bright and ambitious by those who know him, Michel was born in Palestine and emigrated, aged six, with his family to Barranquilla on Colombia's Atlantic coast.

He studied at Miami-Dade Community College and then enrolled in medical school at the University of Miami, where he ran the residency program.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s office released the names of the dead Wednesday: Carolyn Eatherly, 78; Miguel Antonio Franco, 92; Estella Hendricks, 71; Betty Hibbard, 84; Manuel Mario Mendieta, 96; Gail Nova, 71; Bobby Owens, 84; and Albertina Vega, 99.

In photos: Destruction and flooding in Cuba from the passage of Irma
Caibarién recibió toda la fuerza de Irma como un huracán de categoría 5.
Caibarién received Irma's full force as a Category 5 hurricane. Theere were reports of downed telephone and power lines and widespread flooding. Foto: AP | Univision
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
Electric poles were overturned by the fierce winds of Irma in Caibarien. Residents reported widespread power outages and impassable streets. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Irma Cuba
Residentes de Remedios, al norte de Cuba, reciben los poderosos vientos de Irma. Foto: ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI/Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
A collapsed building in Havana, Sept 9. Hurricane Irma passed over the Cuban north coast before weaken to a Category 3. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Irma Cuba
The ey of irma passing over Cuba's north coast. Foto: Noaa/Nasa | Univision
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
Fallen trees in the streets of the town of Remedios, in central Cuba, during the passage of Hurricane Irma. Foto: EFE | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Residentes caminan bajo la lluvia en Caibarien, Cuba.
Residentes caminan bajo la lluvia en Caibarien, Cuba. Foto: AP Images | Univision
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
Un hombre camina en medio de fuertes vientos, coletazos del huracán Irma, en Caibarien, provincia de Villa Clara, a 330 kilómetros al este de La Habana. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
Residents return home after Hurricane Irma, in Caibarien, in the province of Villa Clara. Foto: Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
Strong waves breaking against the Havana's Malecon seawall on Saturday. Foto: Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Sandra Guzman, left, with her daughter Maria Valentine Romero, right, an...
15 sep, 2017 | 12:42 PM
The immigrants of Immokalee; overlooked after Irma
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
14 sep, 2017 | 06:56 PM
IN PHOTOS: How immigrant farm workers in Immokalee, Florida fared during Irma
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
In video: 24 hours tracking Irma from space.
Had Irma tracked 50 miles further north along Cuba's coast, the results could have been dramatically different, meteorologists say, causing devastation to the densely populated Greater Miami region. Also by tracking up Florida's west coast close to the shoreline deprived Irma of the warm Gulf water that fuels storms. Here is a compilation of the hurricane satellite images shared by NASA on social media.
preview
DACA
What is the program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)?
The program was established in 2012 by President Barack Obama to protect certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
Immigration
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"People were just proud that finally a white man (Trump) took back the office," a KKK member tells Univision's Ilia Calderón
Christopher Barker, leader of the 'Loyal White Knights' of the Ku Klux Klan and his wife Amanda Barker discussed their views on President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview for Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"We're going to burn you," a KKK leaders threatens Univision's Ilia Calderon.
That's what Christopher Barker, leader of the KKK's 'Loyal White Knights,' told Univision's late night news anchor in an interview for Aquí y Ahora. "To me you're a ni**er," he added.
preview
Ilia Calderon
"We killed 6 million Jews, 11 million (undocumented immigrants) is nothing," a KKK leader tells Univision News
Those were the words of Christopher Barker, a leader of the Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights' during an interview with Univision's late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.
preview
Ku Klux Klan
"I'm not a racist," the answer a KKK leader gave to Ilia Calderon
During an interview with Chris Barker, a leader of Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights,' the Univision News anchor sought answers to questions about the group's beliefs on race.
preview
These tunnels look like drug routes but they’re not: they were created by the Border Patrol
Univision got exclusive access to the Border Patrol's only facility in the country where agents train to search for tunnels used to transport drugs and other illicit materials, in Nogales, Arizona.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from...
News in English
This is how Canada received a Salvadoran family fleeing deportation from the US
Jose Castillo's fear since Donald Trump became president turned into terror. The man who lived in the U.S. for more than 15 years fled his home country after gangs threatened to kill him. A few months ago, he stopped driving and sought shelter at a church in New York. From there, he asked the Canadian government for asylum.
EXCLUSIVE: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended studen...
Donald Trump
Exclusive video: The high school speech by Stephen Miller that offended students, and got him thrown off stage
The young White House adviser who is one of the president's preferred spokesmen once ran for election at his California high school. His stump speech was found racially offensive by many students as you can see in this video obtained exclusively by Univision. He was escorted off the stage by high school staff.
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
México
The evolution of the U.S.-Mexico border
This is the story of how land along the frontier between the U.S. and Mexico passed through Spanish and Mexican hands before becoming part of the United States. In those days there was no wall.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Rise Up As One
An artist's beautiful statement about the U.S.-Mexico border
Artist Enrique Chiu is trying to transform the U.S.- Mexico border one paint stroke at a time. Eight years ago, Chiu started inviting people to paint the wall with the aim of uniting people at the border.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
Latin America
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
Shows Más
preview 4:46
El Gordo y La Flaca
Lo Mejor de la Semana, Lili anuncia que se separa de su esposo, ya sabemos cuánto le dará Julián Gil a su hijo Matías y Lupillo habla maravillas de su sobrina Chiquis
Revivimos las noticias más comentadas de esta semana en El Gordo y la Flaca incluyendo el sorprendente anuncia de Lili Estefan y mucho más.
preview 0:56
Entretenimiento
¿Destino? El matrimonio de Lili Estefan comenzó con un huracán y se separó con otro
Su boda estuvo marcada por un gran acontecimiento para Florida: el huracán Andrew. 25 años después la pareja se separa a sólo días de otro gran huracán como si fuese un designio del destino. Esta vez, se trató de la tormenta Irma.
preview 2:31
Noticiero Univision
El efecto del calentamiento global visto a través de un glaciar en Alaska
De acuerdo con expertos, el glaciar se está derritiendo con mucha rapidez. Aquí te explican las repercusiones de ese deshielo.
Ektor y YAra
MQB Noticias
La esposa de Éktor Rivera le da un nuevo motivo para festejar
El actor puertorriqueño Éktor Rivera publicó en sus redes un emotivo mensaje para felicitar a su mujer. Te contamos de qué se trata.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
preview 2:05
Pronóstico
Calor y cielos despejados este domingo 17 de septiembre en Dallas
No habrá nada de precipitaciones en nuestra área este domingo. La temperatura máxima será de 93 grados.
preview 2:02
Abandono de Menores
Trabajadores que encontraron a una bebé recién nacida abandonada en una gasolinera dan su testimonio
La vida de la menor abandonada por su madre no corre peligro. Los trabajadores de la tienda comentaron que aún no comprenden lo sucedido y que les será muy difícil recuperarse del hecho. La escalofriante escena aún permanece en sus mentes.
La ruta prevista para el hurac&aacute;n Jos&eacute; hacia el norte a las...
Huracán Jose
El huracán José continúa su recorrido hacia el noreste de EEUU
Las autoridades del NOAA y el Centro Nacional de Huracanes insistieron este sábado en que las probabilidades de que el ciclón toque tierra son pocas, pero advierten de fuertes marejadas conforme el fenómeno se acerque a la costa a mediados de la próxima semana.
El Acuerdo de París: Esto es lo que debes saber de un pacto que apoya ha...
Planeta
La Casa Blanca niega que EEUU vaya a permanecer en el Acuerdo de París "a menos que haya términos más favorables”
La aclaración la hizo la Casa Blanca este sábado, después de que un diplomático europeo asegurara en Montreal que “Washington había suavizado su posición" con respecto al convenio mundial contra el cambio climático.
Por: Alejandra Vargas Morera
Más Deportes Más
22,359 aficionados llegaron hasta el T-mobile Arena para una de las pele...
Boxeo
En histórico y espectacular combate, 'Canelo' y Golovkin empataron en Las Vegas
El título del mejor libra por libra del mundo tendrá que esperar después del sensacional combate que brindaron los pugilistas en Las Vegas.
preview 1:40
Boxeo
Polémico resultado en las tarjetas dio el empate entre ‘Canelo’ y Golovkin
Adriana Monsalve señaló que el resultado de la pelea fue sorpresivo y que el kazajo tuvo que haber sido el ganador.
Colombian owner of Hollywood nursing home was previously charged with su...
MLS
El Galaxy de los hermanos dos Santos no fue rival de Tosaint Ricketts y Toronto FC
Con doblete del delantero canadiense, el puntero de la MLS goleó 4-0 en California y es más líder que nunca.
preview 1:19
Boxeo
El ganador fue el boxeo en el empate entre ‘Canelo’ y GGG
Una de las peleas más esperadas del año terminó siendo una de las mejores de los últimos tiempos.