Chef José Andrés and Trump settle bitter hotel restaurant lawsuits

Andrés pulled out of a restaurant deal with the Trump organization over the president's anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail in which he described Mexicans as rapists and criminals.

The Trump's organization and celebrity chef José José Andrés announced Friday that they've settled a bitter legal dispute over a busted deal to open a restaurant at the Trump International Hotel in Washington

The dispute erupted in 2015 after Andrés pulled out of the deal citing Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric on the campaign trail in which he described Mexicans as rapists and criminals. Andrés argued that Trump's xenophobic language sabotaged the success of the restaurant deal by turning off customers and staff.

Trump filed a lawsuit against Andrés' Think Food Group for $10 million. Andres counter-sued for $8 million.



The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

In a joint statement both sides spoke of teaching a friendly settlement. "I am pleased that we were able to resolve our differences and move forward cooperatively, as friends. I have great respect for the Trump

Organization’s commitment to excellence in redeveloping the Old Post Office," Andrés said.

"Going forward, we are excited about the prospects of working together with the Trump Organization on a variety of programs to benefit the community,” he added.

Donald Trump Jr., executive vice president for development and acquisitions at the Trump Organization, issued a statement in a similar vein.

"Our entire team has great respect for the accomplishments of both José and TFG. Without question, this is a 'win-win' for both of our companies,” he said.



