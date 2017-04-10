publicidad
Síguenos
Sports

U.S., Mexico and Canada to Make ‘Historic’ Joint Bid for 2026 World Cup

U.S., Mexico and Canada to Make ‘Historic’ Joint Bid for 2026 World Cup

CONCACAF has not hosted the World Cup since the tournament was played at nine U.S. venues in 1994, and the region appears to be the leading contender for 2026, when soccer's premier event expands from 32 nations to 48.

Por: AP
Mexico soccer fans

NEW YORK — The United States, Mexico and Canada are going to announce a joint bid for the 2026 World Cup on Monday, people familiar with the decision said.

The Confederation of North and Central America and Caribbean Association Football is moving ahead with the bid that was widely expected before Donald Trump was elected president. There has been concern the plan was unworkable under Trump's anti-immigrant policies, but even if he serves a second term Trump would not be president in 2026.

The confederation made the final decision to go ahead with the bid at its meeting Saturday in Aruba, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the bid will not formally be announced until Monday in Manhattan. In a news release, CONCACAF said the countries will be making a "historic announcement."

The hosting rights are set to be decided in May 2020 — during Trump's potential re-election campaign.

CONCACAF has not hosted the World Cup since the tournament was played at nine U.S. venues in 1994, and the region appears to be the leading contender for 2026, when soccer's premier event expands from 32 nations to 48.

"I think now that there is the potential of 48 teams then a three-nation tournament can happen," former U.S. forward and ESPN analyst Taylor Twellman said. "Does the U.S. need the other two? No, they don't but it does make for a unique opportunity for North America to host the tournament."

A successful North American bid appears possible. FIFA barred Europe and Asia from entering the 2026 race because those continents will have hosted the previous two tournaments. South American soccer leaders are hoping to host a centenary World Cup in 2030. And bidding experts say privately that Africa is not a realistic option this time around.

publicidad

Of potential concern to other soccer federations is how many automatic bids would be awarded to the three-way host.

FIFA is considering a plan in which CONCACAF would have six automatic berths, and the three co-hosts would get three of those under the proposal. CONCACAF currently gets three automatic slots and its fourth-place team advances to a playoff for another.

In 2010, the United States lost in bids to host the 2018 (Russia) and '22 (Qatar) World Cups, a process discredited by corruption allegations linked to the bidding.

The fallout from the two FIFA executive committee votes included the ouster of president Sepp Blatter and the criminal indictments in the U.S. of more than 40 people. Probes of FIFA corruption are still underway in the U.S. and Switzerland.

The 2026 bid vote will be taken by the entire FIFA membership.

Sunil Gulati, a FIFA executive committee member who is also president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, had said the U.S. would have to see changes in the bidding process before participating again.

More should be known in May. FIFA has said it "defined a set of principles for countries to bid" with new emphasis on human rights compliance and inclusion of only bidders that meet technical requirements.

The rules should be announced around its annual congress, on May 11 in Manama, Bahrain.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
U.S., Mexico and Canada to Make ‘Historic’ Joint Bid for 2026 World Cup...
United States
16 mar, 2017 | 07:37 PM
In photos: the investigation into the boating accident that killed Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez
Lugar del accidente en el rompeolas de South Beach.
United States
16 mar, 2017 | 09:27 AM
Investigation finds Miami Marlins baseball star Jose Fernandez to blame for boat crash
David Adams
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Latin America
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The true origin of the rivalry between the United States and Mexico
Expediente
The true origin of the soccer rivalry between the United States and Mexico
At the end of 1980 ‘Team USA’ defeated ‘Tri’ for the first time in almost fifty years. Footage from this match was presumably hidden by the Mexican Federation, but after more than three decades these images are revealed here.
Miami Says Goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
United States
Miami says goodbye to José Fernández (1992-2016)
Family, friends and fans turned out on Wednesday to pay their last respects to Miami Marlins pitching ace, José Fernández who died in a boating accident early Sunday.
Reconstructing the boat trip that led to Jose Fernandez's death
Miami Marlins
Reconstructing the boat trip that led to Jose Fernandez's death
An experienced captain and a Univision crew successfully navigated the same route as the Miami Marlins star pitcher who was killed in a boating accident Sunday.
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
United States
When life gives you lemons, make lemonade
The Rio 2016 Paralympics are underway in Brazil. Univision takes a look at real people who have overcome life-changing obstacles. This series is about their power to defy the odds and shatter preconceived notions of their limitations.
Warming up Colombia-style: "Cumbia"
News in English
Warming up Colombian salsa-style
Watch how Colombia's soccer team prepares for Friday's game.
March with the American Outlaws: “Where you go we’ll follow”
News in English
March with the American Outlaws: “Where you go we’ll follow”
The American Outlaws were out in full force to support the home team against Costa Rica, and played a part in keeping the dream of alive of advancing in the Copa America Centenario.
Shows Más
Maity Interiano probó platillos típicos sevillanos para celebrar la Sema... 4:22
Despierta América
Maity Interiano probó platillos típicos sevillanos para celebrar la Semana Santa
Jamón ibérico, chicharrón sevillano, bacalao de cuaresma, atún de almadraba y espinacas con garbanzos; todo esto fue lo que Maity Interiano comió para celebrar la Semana Santa al estilo sevillano.
Fuimos testigos de una de las procesiones más importantes de la Semana S... 4:28
Despierta América
Fuimos testigos de una de las procesiones más importantes de la Semana Santa en Sevilla
Junto a Maity Interiano pudimos presenciar las procesiones callejeras que se llevan a cabo en Sevilla, España, con motivo de la Semana Santa. Ésta es la llamada "procesión del beso de Judas".
Ximena Navarrete se fue de luna de miel a la tierra de los 'hobbits' 1:37
Despierta América
Ximena Navarrete se fue de luna de miel a la tierra de los 'hobbits'
Despierta con Estas: Ximena Navarrete se la está pasando de lo lindo de luna de miel con su esposo, Juan Carlos Balladares. Además, Carlos Vives y familia vacacionan en Israel.
Exclusiva: 'Al chile y sin editar', así audicionaron y estarán en La Rei... 4:47
La Reina de la Canción
Exclusiva: 'Al chile y sin editar', así audicionaron y estarán en La Reina de la Canción
En este show digital podrás conocer a las mujeres que lo darán todo en el nuevo reality show musical de Univision que estrena el próximo 17 de abril a las 8PM/7C.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Alec Baldwyn como Donald Trump en una nueva presentaci&oacute;n de Satur...
Política
“¡Qué diferencia hacen 59 misiles Tomahawk!”: el regreso de Alec Baldwin como Donald Trump
El famoso programa humorístico de NBC sigue sacando provecho de la mina que ha encontrado en el presidente Trump y los problemas del arranque de su presidencia.
Tiroteo en San Antonio deja a una persona muerta y a cuatro heridas 0:31
Tiroteos
Tiroteo en San Antonio deja a una persona muerta y a cuatro heridas
Las autoridades señalaron que las víctimas fueron atacadas mientras intentaban abandonar una fiesta en el Southside Park Mall durante la madrugada de este domingo.
Neil Gorsuch
Política
Los magistrados de la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos (FOTOS)
A más de un año de la muerte del juez conservador Antonin Scalia, Neil Gorsuch Juramentó su cargo como nuevo magistrado de la Corte Suprema. Confirmado tras un polémico cambio de normas en el Senado, Goursuch será responsable de desbloquear las decisiones pendientes en el máximo tribunal de Estados Unidos.
Experto nos habla de la importancia de presentar su declaración especial... 2:54
Univision 14 San Francisco
Experto nos habla de la importancia de presentar su declaración especialmente si tiene un número ITIN
Faltan pocos días para que se cumpla el plazo y tenga que hacer su declaración de impuestos el próximo 18 de abril. No olvide que presentar su declaración es una prueba de “buen carácter moral” ante un juez de inmigración.
Más Deportes Más
Muy curioso: el defensa le quitó la pelota y él respondió lanzándole una... 0:23
Fútbol
Muy curioso: el defensa le quitó la pelota y él respondió lanzándole una bola de nieve
El delantero de Real Salt Lake, Luis Silva, se frustró con el defensor Tim Parker de Vancouver Whitecaps, en medio de un partido plagado por una tormenta de nieve.
U.S., Mexico and Canada to Make ‘Historic’ Joint Bid for 2026 World Cup...
Deportes
Agenda Univisión: sigue la F-1, vuelve la Champions, habrá Liga MX entre semana y UFC
Fútbol local e internacional, automovilismo, baloncesto, tenis, béisbol y golf, entre el menú para los fanáticos del deporte.
U.S., Mexico and Canada to Make ‘Historic’ Joint Bid for 2026 World Cup...
Fórmula 1
Intensa y emotiva celebración de Lewis Hamilton como ganador del Gran Premio de China
Fue el quinto triunfo del británico en el circuito de Shanghai y con su victoria se empareja en el liderato de Fórmula 1 con Sebastian Vettel.
Javier B&aacute;ez
Homenajes y Reconocimientos
Beisbolista puertorriqueño Javier Báez tendrá calle de honor en Chicago
La Javier 'Javy' Báez Way estará ubicada cerca del estadio Little Cubs Fields, en pleno corazón de Humboldt Park.