publicidad
Trump and other Republican leaders see immigration as a national security issue.
Politics

Meet the 15 immigration hawks defining Trump's agenda

Meet the 15 immigration hawks defining Trump's agenda

President Donald Trump clearly holds the starring role in the current crackdown against immigrants, but these people are pushing the same agenda behind-the-scenes.

Meet the 15 immigration hawks defining Trump's agenda yo4.jpg
Por:
Fernando Peinado
Trump and other Republican leaders see immigration as a national securit...
Trump and other Republican leaders see immigration as a national security issue.

They've sought to make themselves - and their policies - known for years, but President Donald Trump has helped these immigration hawks set the agenda in unprecedented fashion.

Univision News has compiled a list of 15 protagonists helping to push immigration policies to the right during the first six months of Trump's presidency. Some were once marginal figures who have gained influence since Trump burst onto the political scene.

The list includes political leaders in Washington and in states that have championed initiatives against immigrants, as well as some behind-the-scenes activists and lobbyists.

Government
Steve Bannon
White House Chief Strategist

For Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon, immigration is a key topic. Prior to joining Trump's team, Bannon led the far right, anti-immigrant site Breitbart News. In the White House Bannon has promoted a nationalist agenda, which would establish limits on trade and immigration. He considers himself the guardian of Trump's most radical campaign promises, and hangs a whiteboard in his West Wing office that displays a list of Trump’s promises both fulfilled and pending. He has said that it’s “scary” that so many people in the U.S. were born abroad. "When you look and there's 61 million, 20 percent of the country, is immigrants—is that not a massive problem?” One of his reference books is "Le Camp des Saints,” a racist allegory of his fight against immigration.

Stephen Miller
Trump advisor

A young Stephen Miller adopted nationalist ideas in reaction to the liberal and diverse environment of his Santa Monica, California, high school. As a student at Duke University he became a well-known conservative figure and later worked for Jeff Sessions, then a senator known for his right-wing positions on immigration issues. He joined Trump's campaign in early 2016, seduced by the mogul’s rhetoric and nationalism. Since then he has written Trump's speeches and worked on laws. He was the chief coordinator of the first executive order that prohibited immigration from several Muslim countries and now works with Senators Cotton and Perdue (both on this list) for approval of the RAISE Act, a law that would limit legal immigration.

Jeff Sessions
Attorney General

Sessions, a senator from Alabama between 1997 and 2017, was one of the Republican immigration hawks who led opposition to comprehensive immigration reform. For a long time, he was the only senator who backed Trump, with whom he shares the view that immigration is a threat. After frequent appearances with Trump during the campaign, Trump named Sessions Attorney General, a position from which he has made immigration a top priority for the Justice Department. This has alarmed immigration activists, who point out that immigration issues traditionally fell under the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security. Sessions has threatened to withdraw federal aid to sanctuary cities, but his attempts have thus far been temporarily blocked by federal courts over questions over their constitutionality.

Congress
Tom Cotton
Arkansas senator

At just 40, Arkansas Republican junior senator Tom Cotton is seen as one of the party's rising stars. While a congressman, Politico called him the face of the “'hell no' caucus,” a group of extremely ideological lawmakers who opposed any action on issues like gun control or the legalization of undocumented immigrants. In the Trump era, he is one of the president's strongest allies in Congress. He is sponsoring the RAISE Act together with Senator David Perdue (R-Ga.), which would reduce legal immigration to the United States by 50 percent by 2027.

David Perdue
Georgia senator

Senator Perdue was elected in 2014 after a long career in the business world. He co-sponsors the RAISE Act with Tom Cotton, which seeks to drastically limit legal immigration. He has used demagoguery against the undocumented, warning that they represent a "national security crisis." Speaking to Breitbart he said that "the reality is violent illegal immigrants are repeatedly entering our country and posing a dangerous risk to our families and communities.”

Steve King
Iowa congressman

Steve King is one of 13 members of the House of Representatives subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. A congressman since 2003, he opposed comprehensive immigration reform efforts during the mandates of George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He is an enthusiastic supporter of Trump and his proposals, but has said that he feels "disappointed" with Trump for not having eliminated DACA. He said the border wall could be financed by suppressing the food stamp program for the poor. King has a long history of statements condemned as racist. In May he tweeted that the country’s civilization could not be restored with "somebody else’s babies.” In 2013, he depicted immigrant children as drug runners, saying “For everyone who’s a valedictorian, there’s another 100 out there that weigh 130 pounds, and they’ve got calves the size of cantaloupes because they’re hauling 75 pounds of marijuana across the desert.”

Raúl Labrador
Idaho congressman

Last month, Idaho's Republican congressman was named chairman of the House subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. He has supported President Trump's hard-line immigration policy, after advising Trump during the transition period. He was among a group of eight members in the House of Representatives who supported a path to legalization for undocumented immigrants in 2013, but he withdrew because of concerns that the bill would not sufficiently protect taxpayers from footing the healthcare bill of undocumented immigrants. Born in Puerto Rico, he told Univision News that his origin does not affect his way of looking at public affairs: "I'm not a 'Puerto Rican congressman.' Rather, I'm a congressman, who happens to be Puerto Rican. And the people of Idaho have backed me."

Bob Goodlatte
Virginia congressman

Goodlatte, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, is pushing an agenda of tougher laws against undocumented immigration. He is a sponsor of Kate's Law, which increases the penalty against immigrants crossing the border illegally after being deported; and another law aimed at cutting the flow of federal funds to "sanctuary cities" that do not collaborate with federal authorities in controlling illegal immigration. The two laws were passed last month in the House but they do not have enough support in the Senate.

State leaders
Greg Abbott
Texas Governor

The Republican Texas governor has pushed SB4, a law that forces local leaders to eliminate sanctuary policies, cooperate with federal immigration agents and allow police officers and sheriffs to ask about anyone's immigration status during routine detentions. The measure is at the heart of the national debate on the rights of immigrants when it comes to responding to police. Abbott is a strong supporter of Trump and his vision of immigration as a security issue. Before signing SB4, Abbott won in 2014 with strong support among Hispanic voters, thanks in part to a television ad in which his Latina-speaking mother-in-law spoke Spanish.

Ken Paxton
Texas Attorney General

Paxton thinks Trump is not tough enough on immigration. The Texas Attorney General is leading an initiative to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as minors. Last month he sent a letter signed by nine Republican state attorneys general and the governor of Idaho, in which they threatened to sue in court over the immigration program that Barack Obama created in 2012.

Dan Patrick
Texas Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick rose from the radio waves to Texas politics based on his diatribes against undocumented immigrants. He said, among other things, that illegal immigration is an invasion and that immigrants bring "Third World diseases." Policy watchers in Texas believe Abbott has adopted the tough "show me your papers" SB4 style law to prevent Patrick from challenging him in Republican primaries for governor in 2018.

Kris Kobach
Kansas Secretary of State

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach emerged onto the national scene in May when Trump appointed him vice president of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. The commission has been widely criticized as an effort to support Trump's unfounded theory that millions voted illegally against him in November, as well as an excuse to suppress minority voting. As Kansas' secretary of state, Kobach launched a crusade against voting fraud in 2015 that has been a failure: he repeatedly warned that thousands of foreigners were voting in state elections, but after two years he has only sentenced nine people, almost all retired Republicans who were confused about their right to vote. Author of Arizona's controversial SB 1070 law, the Southern Poverty Law Center has dubbed him the “Lawyer for America's Nativist Movement.”

Lobbyists
Mark Krikorian
Executive Director of CIS

For over 20 years, Krikorian has led the Center for Immigration Studies, the conservative think tank that has provided studies for Washington's immigration hawks. His studies usually portray immigration as a threat. The center has been called a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Now, with Trump in the White House, CIS has more influence than ever. Trump has cited CIS studies on the alleged threat posed by illegal immigrants to jobs or security. As The Daily Beast remarked, Trump's immigration policies appear to be following a CIS list of 79 suggestions published in April of last year.

Dan Stein
President of FAIR

While Krikorian is engaged in research, Stein is lobbying through his job at the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR). Both groups were created by John Tanton, considered the pioneer of the modern anti-immigrant movement. Stein enjoys connections in Congress and the White House. A number of influential politicians have worked for FAIR, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions; Kris Kobach, Vice-President of the Commission on Election Integrity; Trump's counselor Kellyanne Conway; Trump Advisor Stephen Miller, and Republican Rep. Lou Barletta. FAIR is also considered a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. "Although FAIR maintains a veneer of legitimacy that has allowed its principals to testify in Congress and lobby the federal government, this veneer hides much ugliness," reads the group's profile on the SPLC website.

Maria Espinoza
National Director of The Remembrance Project

Espinoza heads one of the restrictionist immigration groups that has gained attention in the Trump era. The Remembrance Project is dedicated to being “a voice for victims killed by illegal aliens.” Created by Espizona in Houston in 2009, it recently moved its headquarters to Washington. The Texan says she founded The Remembrance Project following outrage over the case of Houston police officer Rodney Johnson, who died in 2006 while arresting an undocumented immigrant: "That's what got us started and the more we investigated, the more families we found," she told Univision, pointing out that she is the daughter of a Mexican immigrant who arrived in the United States legally. Once president, Trump created VOICE, a program for the victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Hope Hicks with the Trump family during a May 24 audience at the Vatican.
04 jun, 2017 | 01:24 PM
Hope Hicks, the powerful adviser who floats above the controversies in Trump's White House
Fernando Peinado
Ron Weems, convicted of voter fraud as part of Kris Kobach's campaign in...
11 jul, 2017 | 08:47 PM
The man investigating voter fraud for Trump has already failed in a search for non-citizen voters in Kansas
Fernando Peinado
publicidad
Popular videos Más
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
United States
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
Animation: the complex Syrian war explained in three minutes through the...
Noticias
Animation: the complex Syrian war explained in three minutes through the eyes of a girl
Figures show the US has admitted just over 18,000 Syrian refugees since the war broke out in the Middle Eastern country. It's estimated that 4 million Syrian children have only known war time.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
Look closely: Tiffany Trump did not dodge a kiss from her dad, it was an...
News in English
Look closely: Tiffany Trump did not dodge a kiss from her dad, it was an optical illusion
Post-debate video captured an awkward greeting between Donald Trump and his daughter Tiffany, who comes from Donald’s relationship to his second wife, Marla Maples. In the video, it appears Tiffany refused to kiss her dad. But that’s not true.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
United States
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
September 22nd update: Can you imagine being able to predict how latinos...
Predicting how Latinos will vote in the 2016 election [Sept. 22 update]
Based on historical trends, current context and campaign strategies, Univision News takes a stab at predicting the results.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
News in English
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
From mourning to frustration: President Obama's reactions to mass shootings
News in English
From mourning to frustration: President Obama's reactions to mass shootings
An evolution of President Obama's reactions to mass shootings during his administration.
Shows Más
En video, la asquerosa escena que encontraron los encargados de un apart... 0:23
Primer Impacto
En video, la asquerosa escena que encontraron los encargados de un apartamento de Nueva York cuando fueron a desalojar a su inquilino
Con máscaras, guantes y trajes especiales tuvieron que acceder a la casa los encargados del edificio porque el apartamento estaba lleno de basura. Aseguran que había cucarachas y hasta un gato muerto. Al parecer, el inquilino había estado viviendo en esas condiciones por dos años.
Dando vueltas sin parar, camión cayó por un precipicio en Perú 0:20
Primer Impacto
Dando vueltas sin parar, camión cayó por un precipicio en Perú
El enorme camión trató de sobrepasar un desnivel, pero terminó cayendo por una pendiente. El chofer y su copiloto saltaron a tiempo y pudieron salvar su vida.
"Esas cosas pasan en el amor": Chiquis habla sobre su separación de Lore... 2:44
El Gordo y La Flaca
"Esas cosas pasan en el amor": Chiquis habla sobre su separación de Lorenzo Méndez
La cantante se presentó por primera vez en el estadio de México y mostró una vez más que tiene todo el potencial para llegar muy lejos.
De raíz, auto arranca una bomba de gasolina tras ser impactado por el ve... 0:26
Primer Impacto
De raíz, auto arranca una bomba de gasolina tras ser impactado por el vehículo de un fugitivo
El dramático momento tuvo lugar en Wisconsin y en el auto que salió disparado viajaban dos menores de edad. La bomba cayó sobre otro vehículo pero el conductor logró alejarlo a tiempo del fuego.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Emily, Mia y Danny, hijos de H&eacute;ctor Miguel Garnica, v&iacute;ctim...
Muertes
Con drones y perros rastreadores 75 rescatistas buscan al hispano desaparecido por las inundaciones en Arizona
Héctor Miguel Garnica, de 27 años, continúa desaparecido, su cuerpo fue arrastrado por una corriente de agua y lodo que atravesó unas piscinas naturales en Cold Spring, al norte de Payson.
'Miami en un Minuto': un padre de familia fue arrestado tras ser acusado... 0:58
Miami en un Minuto
'Miami en un Minuto': un padre de familia fue arrestado tras ser acusado de golpear a su hijo discapacitado en Aventura
En un minuto también te informamos que en Hialeah fue arrestado un hombre acusado de mostrar sus partes íntimas a una mujer y su hija. Entre tanto, se ha generado polémica tras las declaraciones del alcalde de Miami-Dade en las que aseguró que no hay recursos para ampliar el Metrorail.
Estudiantes indocumentados de Northridge podrán solicitar ayuda legal gr... 0:25
Edición Digital California
Estudiantes indocumentados de Northridge podrán solicitar ayuda legal gratis
La iniciativa es liderada por dos estudiantes que buscan proporcionar información y asistencia a través de una clínica legal. Los interesados podrán pedir orientación a partir del otro mes en temas de inmigración, además también podrán ser asistidos para solucionar problemas por multas o infracciones, entre otros.
¿Cuánto están invirtiendo las mujeres latinas para iniciar su negocio en... 2:25
Edición Digital California
¿Cuánto están invirtiendo las mujeres latinas para iniciar su negocio en Los Ángeles?
"Las mujeres latinas están saliendo de su zona de confort", asegura Moisés Cisneros, director ejecutivo de la Cámara de Comercio Latina de Los Ángeles (LALCC). En promedio, ellas gastan entre 5,000 y 500,000 dólares para iniciar sus empresas.
Más Deportes Más
En Costa Rica quieren terminar con el monopolio de México y de Estados U... 0:30
Copa Oro
En Costa Rica quieren terminar con el monopolio de México y de Estados Unidos en la Copa Oro
Francisco Calvo, defensa de los Ticos, aseguró que piensan hacer historia y destronar a los clásicos campeones. Tan entusiasmado estuvo que hasta se olvidó de que Canadá también ganó esta competencia.
'Bolillo' Gómez peleó con sus jugadores y busca demostrarles que él tien... 2:00
Copa Oro
'Bolillo' Gómez peleó con sus jugadores y busca demostrarles que él tiene razón
El técnico coolombiano aseguró que tuvo una discusión con sus dirigidos previo al juego ante Costa Rica.
Jair Pereira: “México está para campeón, a veces se menosprecia al jugad... 4:24
Copa Oro
Jair Pereira: “México está para ser campeón, a veces se menosprecia al jugador mexicano”
El defensor de la selección mexicana salió a plantar su bandera en contra de los que dudan de que el Tri pueda alzarse con la Copa Oro debido al mal funcionamiento. “Queremos trascender”, aseveró.
Keisuke Honda, en su presentación en Pachuca: “Hablen español despacio p... 0:42
Liga MX
Keisuke Honda, en su presentación en Pachuca: “Hablen español despacio por favor”
El japonés comenzó con el pie derecho en los Tuzos al realizar el esfuerzo de preparar su discurso en español e, incluso, haciendo bromas al respecto. Aquí sus esforzadas y divertidas palabras.