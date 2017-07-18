Meet the 15 immigration hawks defining Trump's agenda

They've sought to make themselves - and their policies - known for years, but President Donald Trump has helped these immigration hawks set the agenda in unprecedented fashion.

Univision News has compiled a list of 15 protagonists helping to push immigration policies to the right during the first six months of Trump's presidency. Some were once marginal figures who have gained influence since Trump burst onto the political scene.

The list includes political leaders in Washington and in states that have championed initiatives against immigrants, as well as some behind-the-scenes activists and lobbyists.

