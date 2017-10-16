publicidad
Kevin de León during an interview with Univision last year in the outskirts of Los Angeles.
Politics

Kevin de León announces challenge to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein: : "Californians deserve change"

Kevin de León announces challenge to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein: : "Californians deserve change"

The president of the California Senate announced Sunday that he will challenge Feinstein, 84, in the 2018 midterms elections. The campaign is seen as a generational clash over the political future of California and the leadership of the Democratic Party.

Kevin de León announces challenge to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein: : "Cali...
Por:
Fernando Peinado
Kevin de León during an interview with Univision last year in the outski...
Kevin de León during an interview with Univision last year in the outskirts of Los Angeles.

Lea esta nota en español

It might appear odd to call a 50-year-old politician young. But, in the case of Kevin de Leon, it's appropriate enough when his age is contrasted with the octogenarian U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D.- Ca.), his political rival as of Sunday.

The president of the California Senate announced that he will challenge Feinstein, 84, in the 2018 midterms elections. The race between De León and Feinstein is seen as a generational clash over California's political future and more broadly for the leadership of the Democratic Party at the national level.

"Feinstein has been in the Senate for almost a quarter of a century. Californians deserve change," de León told Univision News in an exclusive interview minutes after making his announcement official in an online video sent to his supporters.

De León, son an undocumented migrant from Guatemala, is a member of California's new batch of Latino politicians and a fierce critic of President Donald Trump. Many believe Feinstein, the 84-year-old establishment favorite, is out of step with California's Democratic voters.

The campaign is an uphill struggle for De León who does not have his rival's name recognition and powerful donors. No stranger to disadvantage, De León highlights his humble roots, in a poor neighborhood in San Diego.

His dazzling career from immigration activism to politics makes him optimistic about his odds: "I've always been told that you cannot do that, that you have to wait ... that's the story of the humble people here in California and in the rest of the country," says De León, speaking fluent Spanish.

publicidad

Although California is the state with the largest Latino population (15 million), it has never had a Latino senator representing in Washington. California's Hispanic population has doubled since 1992, the year Feinstein took office.

De León already made history in 2014 by becoming the first Latino in more than 130 years to preside over the state Senate.

In his campaign launch video, De León introduces himself to Californians with images of his modest childhood and his public career. De León presents his bid as part of a "historic struggle for the very soul of America, against a President without one."


The California legislator, who represents a district which encompasses east and downtown Los Angeles, will make a formal public announcement at Los Angeles Trade Technical College on Wednesday, at 12:30 p.m. PT.

De León is one of the visible faces of the "resistance" against Trump in California. He sponsored the new "sanctuary law" that limits the collaboration of local police forces with federal immigration authorities. It is estimated that there are more than 2.3 million undocumented immigrants in the state.

California has a top-two primary system whereby the two most popular candidates in a first ballot on June 5 of next year will go into the final election on November 6, regardless of party affiliation.

Republicans are not competitive in California so analysts believe the final round would be decided between Feinstein, backed by the party establishment, and a challenger on the left.

publicidad

Feinstein may be the establishment candidate, but her popularity has taken a toll and in surveys almost 50 percent disagree with her decision to seek reelection. "Experience counts," she said on Monday when announcing her decision to seek a sixth term, meaning she would be 90 by the time it expires.

De León has the support of union leaders and immigration activists. Recent reports about De Leon's plans to run resonated with Latino activists.

"State Senator Kevin de León is the future of the Democratic Party: progressive and Latino. He's a proven leader deeply committed leader to improving the lives of all Californians," Mayra Macias, political director of Latino Victory Project told Univision News.

Immigrant son

He is the son of Carmen Osorio, an undocumented Guatemalan who as a single mother worked cleaning houses in San Diego to pay for his son's studies. He attended the University of California at Santa Barbara and received his degree from Pitzer College and the Claremont Colleges.

He never met his father, Andrés León, so he decided to change his last name to De León to have a sense of belonging.

De León was a teacher and made his way into politics as a community organizer during the 1990s, when he campaigned against Proposition 187, which sought to deny education and public health services to the undocumented.

Relacionado
Donald Trump addresses Congress February 28, devoting much of his speech...
Are there lessons for Trump in a notorious California anti-immigrant measure?


From 2006 to 2010 he was a member of the California State Assembly, the lower house of the legislature, and in 2010 he was elected State Senator.

Progressive enough?

Bill Carrick, a Feinstein campaign strategist, questioned De Leon's progressive credentials on Sunday in an interview with the Sacramento Bee noting that the legislator supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and 2008, instead of outsider candidates.

De León told Univision News that his record shows him consistently standing up for the most vulnerable: "My policies and my record are sufficient evidence: I am a strong defender of dreamers, the marginalized, climate change and women".

From the moment Trump won the presidential election, De León pronounced his defense of immigrants: "The president has promoted a disgusting agenda against the values of Californians, amongst them diversity and inclusion," he said at the time.

publicidad

Jorge Morales Almada contributed reporting from Los Ángeles

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
The gun lobby finances hundreds of U.S. members of Congress. Arizona Sen...
11 oct, 2017 | 03:31 PM
Here's how much the National Rifle Association donates to politicians in heavily Hispanic districts
Antonio Cucho
Marcha en contra de la terminaci&oacute;n de DACA en Los &Aacute;ngeles,...
Immigration
05 oct, 2017 | 02:37 PM
Deadline for DACA arrives
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
Donaciones
Estudiantes de medicina en Houston recaudarán fondos para ayudar a damnificados en Puerto Rico
Este lunes realizarán un festival internacional de comida en la Universidad de Medicina de UTHealth con la intención de recolectar dinero que será enviado a quienes resultaron mayormente afectados por el huracán María en la isla.
preview
Inmigración
Recomendaciones para indocumentados ante la actual política migratoria del gobierno Trump
La abogada Melissa Contreras aconseja a indocumentados consultar cuanto antes si son elegibles o no para la ciudadanía. Hace énfasis, además, en que si usted es arrestado por ICE, guarde su derecho al silencio y no firme nada hasta que tenga la asesoría legal adecuada.
preview
Política
Controversia por la abrumadora victoria oficialista en las elecciones regionales de Venezuela
Pese a que las encuestas daban como triunfadores a los candidatos de la oposición, los resultados terminaron revelando que 17 gobernaciones quedarán en manos del chavismo. Ante esta situación, ya se anunció una investigación sobre la posibilidad de un fraude electoral.
preview
Pronóstico
Chubascos y posibilidad de tormentas para este inicio de semana en Miami
Las temperaturas máximas para la tarde estarán entre 87 y 89 grados Fahrenheit. Un frente frío que se acerca podría traer lluvias en los próximos días.
preview
Leyes y Prohibiciones
Alcalde de Nueva York firmará una ley con más restricciones para el uso de las llamadas hookahs
La normativa extenderá la prohibición de fumar con estas pipas en lugares públicos y negará la licencia para la apertura de nuevos negocios que tengan alguna relación con esta práctica.
preview
Pronóstico
Temperaturas cálidas para este inicio de semana en Nueva York
Sobre las 9:00 de la mañana hay posibilidad de lluvias, pero el resto del día estará soleado. Además, el termómetro variará entre los 56 y los 63 grados Fahrenheit.
preview
Asaltos y Robos
Buscan a un sospechoso que presuntamente amenaza con cuchillo a menores en El Bronx
Autoridades aseguran que el sujeto aprovecha la madrugada para atracar con arma blanca a sus víctimas. El primer caso tuvo registro el martes pasado y, a la fecha, ya serían cuatro los jóvenes afectados por este aparente ladrón.
preview
Enfermedades
Los trastornos de la alimentación, ¿cuáles son sus consecuencias y cómo tratarlos?
"Sandy" fue diagnosticada con bulimia nerviosa, una enfermedad caracterizada por repetidos episodios de consumo excesivo de alimentos y preocupación exagerada por el control del peso. Una experta manifiesta que este padecimiento causa a largo plazo problemas en la garganta, los dientes y el intestino. Se recomienda apoyo al paciente y terapias individuales o grupales.
preview
Incendios
Siguen librando batallas contra los voraces incendios en California
Tanto en el sur como en el norte del estado cientos de bomberos intentar apagar las llamas que han provocado una estela de muertes, desaparecidos, evacuaciones y destrucción. El fuego se encuentra contenido en un 90% y se espera que sea extinguido para este martes.
preview
Racismo
"Eres una racista", la respuesta de una estudiante a su maestra que le pidió "hablar americano"
El incidente, que quedó captado en cámara, ocurrió en la escuela secundaria Cliffside Park, en Nueva Jersey. La comunidad estudiantil pidió investigar a la docente al considerar el caso como un comportamiento discriminatorio.
preview
Trámites
Se termina el tiempo para aplicar a una vacante de policía en Chicago
Hasta este lunes el departamento de policía de la ciudad estará recibiendo solicitudes para ser parte de esta comandancia. La campaña 'Be The Change' tiene como objetivo reclutar a 1,000 policías hasta finales de 2018.
preview
Asaltos y Robos
Policía de Chicago emite alerta comunitaria por una ola de robos en un barrio latino
Según las autoridades, residentes del sector han sido asaltados a plena luz del día por un atacante que sorprende a las víctimas por detrás, les pega usando un ladrillo y las despoja de sus pertenencias. Algunas personas se han mudado del vecindario por temor.
preview
Desapariciones
Siguen buscando a niña que desapareció porque su padre la dejó en un callejón como castigo
Sherin Mathews, de tres años de edad, fue vista por última vez hace nueve días en Richardson antes de que su papá decidiera dejarla a las tres de la mañana en la oscuridad y el frío por no tomarse la leche.
preview
Asaltos y Robos
Ofrecen recompensa de 1,000 dólares por sospechoso de ocho robos a mano armada en Houston
El último registro que tienen las autoridades sucedió el pasado 30 de septiembre en Jensen, cuando el presunto responsable ingresó a una tienda de venta de tabacos, exigió dinero e hizo tirar al piso a varias personas.
preview
El 23 en Venezuela
Nicolás Maduro tras elecciones regionales en Venezuela: "Ganamos la paz con la Constituyente y con esta victoria, a consolidarla"
Después de que el Consejo Nacional Electoral anunció los primeros resultados que pusieron al oficialismo como ganador en 17 de los 23 estados, el presidente manifestó que el país continúa siendo bolivariano, chavista, revolucionario y socialista. El periodista venezolano Eduardo Sapene expresó que el mandatario quiere aparecer frente al mundo como si no fuera una dictadura cuando su proceder viola la Constitución.
preview
Muertes
Encuentran el cadáver de una mujer en casa de la Pequeña Habana, Miami
Residentes del área donde ocurrieron los hechos relatan que la fallecida compartía la vivienda con su pareja. Las autoridades, quienes no han dado detalles sobre el hallazgo, tienen bajo investigación a una persona.
Shows Más
preview 0:59
Despierta América
Detrás de cámaras: A Karla le dio calor ver tanto hombre encuerado
A pesar de que a Karla Martínez le dio calor ver a tanto hombre guapo encuerado, ella reveló por qué no se quitaría la ropa. Mira lo que pasó detrás de cámaras.
preview 3:18
Despierta América
Oposición venezolana no reconoce los resultados de las elecciones regionales lideradas por el chavismo
La presidenta del CNE Tibisay Lucenaa anunció los resultados los cuales afirmó que serán irreversibles. Por su parte, el presidente Maduro mostró su disposición de trabajar con los nuevos gobernadores, indicando que el chavismo sacó el 54% de las votaciones frente al 45% de la oposición.
preview 2:46
Noticiero Univision
Primeros resultados de las elecciones regionales en Venezuela dan triunfo al oficialismo y la oposición denuncia fraude
El anuncio del Consejo Nacional Electoral da como ganadores a los candidatos del presidente Nicolás Maduro en 17 de las 23 gobernaciones. Un grupo de representantes de la oposición está reunido con Luis Emilio Rondón, rector principal del CNE, para exigir la publicación de las actas.
Noticiero Univision Promo 2017
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Jorge Rodr&iacute;guez, alcalde de la municipalidad de Libertador en Car...
Elecciones en Venezuela
El chavismo se proclama ganador de las elecciones regionales en Venezuela y la oposición denuncia fraude
Los primeros resultados oficiales anunciados por la autoridad electoral le dan el triunfo a los candidatos de Maduro en 17 de las 23 gobernaciones del país.
preview 1:02
Transporte
Así vivieron los pasajeros de un vuelo a Bali una caída de 20,000 pies de altura del avión
Con las alarmas sonando y la caída de las mascarillas de oxígeno, el pánico se apoderó de los 145 pasajeros. El avión aterrizó sin problemas en Perth, donde se estudian las causas de la emergencia.
preview 1:23
Cambio Climático
Papa Francisco critica indirectamente a EEUU por abandonar pacto contra el cambio climático
En un mensaje por el Día Mundial de la Alimentación, el papa Francisco afirmó que los científicos han facilitado la información, y la comunidad internacional los instrumentos jurídicos necesarios para hacer frente al calentamiento global.
Kevin de León announces challenge to U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein: : "Cali...
Atentado terrorista
En fotos: Somalia sufre el peor atentado de su historia; hay más de 270 muertos
Un camión bomba explotó frente a un hotel, en la capital de Somalia, Mogadiscio, cerca de oficinas gubernamentales, restaurantes y quioscos. Dos horas más tarde, otra explosión impactó en el distrito Medina de la capital.
Más Deportes Más
Mexico
Fútbol
México baja dos puestos en el ranking FIFA y ahora ocupa el puesto 16
Sin embargo, el Tri sigue siendo el equipo mejor posicionado de la Concacaf en el listado que se dio a conocer este lunes.
preview 0:49
Liga MX
Un golazo con final agridulce, el mejor de la jornada 13 en el Apertura 2017
Terminar como villano del partido no le importó a Ana Caty Hernández para nombrar a Carlos Salcido como el autor del mejor gol de este fin de semana, con un potente derechazo ante Morelia.
Futbol
Fútbol
Fútbol
Toda la información y noticias sobre lo último del fútbol mundial
Giants vs. Broncos 2017
National Football League
Los Giants dan la campanada de la semana al vencer de visita a los Broncos
En una semana sui generis, New York dio la mayor de las sorpresas al dominar a Denver por 23-10