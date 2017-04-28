publicidad
Síguenos
Dr. Salomon Melgen holds hands with his wife, Flor, as he leaves the federal courthouse with family and friends after arriving for a jury question Friday, April 28, 2017. Melgen, a prominent Florida eye doctor accused of political corruption was convicted of Medicare fraud Friday, increasing the odds that federal prosecutors could pressure him to testify against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.
Politics

Focus turns to Senator Menendez after Dominican doctor found guilty of medicare fraud

Focus turns to Senator Menendez after Dominican doctor found guilty of medicare fraud

Dr. Salomon Melgen faces 20 years in prison for health care fraud unless he makes a deal before sentencing. Feds likely to press for his cooperation in bribery case involving New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez.

Por: AP
Dr. Salomon Melgen holds hands with his wife, Flor, as he leaves the fed...
Dr. Salomon Melgen holds hands with his wife, Flor, as he leaves the federal courthouse with family and friends after arriving for a jury question Friday, April 28, 2017. Melgen, a prominent Florida eye doctor accused of political corruption was convicted of Medicare fraud Friday, increasing the odds that federal prosecutors could pressure him to testify against New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- A prominent Florida eye doctor accused of political corruption was convicted of Medicare fraud Friday, increasing the odds that federal prosecutors could pressure him to testify against the powerful New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menendez.

Dr. Salomon Melgen faces 15 to 20 years in prison on 67 counts, including health care fraud, submitting false claims and falsifying records in patients' files, unless he offers or accepts a deal before his sentencing, scheduled for July 14.

The senator denies any wrongdoing.

Melgen and Menendez face trial on Sept. 6 in New Jersey on charges the doctor bribed the senator for favors, including intervention in a billing dispute with Medicare.

The Dominican-born doctor, 62, collected more money from Medicare than any other physician in the nation - $21 million - at the height of the fraud in 2012.

He showed no reaction when the verdict was read and was immediately taken into custody. Several of his family members burst into tears outside the courtroom.

"It's not fair," said his wife, Flor Melgen. "He's a good doctor."

Defense attorney Kirk Ogrosky said he's considering an appeal.

"He cares very deeply about his patients and tried very hard to help them," Ogrosky said. "He had hopes the jury would see it differently."

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Benjamin G. Greenberg said in a statement that Melgen will "be held accountable for perpetuating a massive fraud scheme that caused millions of dollars in losses."

publicidad

The senator's defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, said he spoke with Menendez after the verdict, "and he is saddened for his long-time friend and is thinking of his family on this difficult day."

"As we have known for the past two years, the issues involved in Dr. Melgen's case in South Florida had no bearing on the allegations made against the Senator, and this verdict will have no impact on him," Lowell's statement said.

Prosecutors convinced jurors the doctor stole up to $105 million from the federal medical insurance program between 2008 and 2013 by performing unneeded tests and treatments on mostly elderly and disabled patients.

Melgen's attorneys argued that the Harvard-trained doctor was a kind and caring physician. They acknowledged that he made billing and treatment mistakes, exposing him to potential lawsuits and possibly losing his medical license. But they said they were unintentional, and therefore not a crime.

Prosecutors countered that anybody can make an occasional mistake, but Melgen's actions were too numerous to be honest. For example, the doctor frequently billed Medicare for tests and treatment of prosthetic eyes.

Prosecutors also pointed to tests run in seconds that were supposed to take five minutes or more. That made the tests unusable for diagnosis, but enabled him to bill Medicare up to several hundred dollars each for as many as 100 patients a day.

He pocketed millions more by splitting single-use vials of an expensive eye drug into four doses and billing the government for each one, they said.

publicidad

Melgen became politically active in 1997, when he treated Florida Democratic Gov. Lawton Chiles, who appointed him to a state board.

He was soon hosting Democratic fundraisers at his 6,500-square-foot (605-square-meter) North Palm Beach home. That led to his friendship with Menendez, during which Melgen paid for trips he and the senator took to France and to the doctor's home at a Dominican resort.

Menendez, a senior Democrat Senator of Cuban descent, reimbursed Melgen $58,500 after the trips became public knowledge.

Federal prosecutors say Melgen's gifts to Menendez were actually bribes. In return, they say, the senator obtained visas for the married Melgen's foreign mistresses, interceded with Medicare officials investigating his practice, and pressured the State Department to intervene in a business dispute he had with the Dominican government.

"Dr. Melgen's case focused solely on the day-to-day operations of his medical practice and the private care of his patients - specifics of which the Senator could not be aware, nor has it ever been suggested otherwise," Lowell's statement said.

"From the beginning, Senator Menendez has been clear that he has always acted in accordance with the law and in his appropriate legislative oversight role as a member of Congress. When all of the facts are heard, he is fully confident that a jury will agree and he will be vindicated."

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Trump’s immigration fear factor 4:59
28 abr, 2017 | 04:53 PM
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Virginia swing state
20 sep, 2016 | 10:17 AM
How Northern Virginia turned blue and could give Clinton a victory
Mariano Zafra
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Animation: the complex Syrian war explained in three minutes through the...
Noticias
Animation: the complex Syrian war explained in three minutes through the eyes of a girl
Figures show the US has admitted just over 18,000 Syrian refugees since the war broke out in the Middle Eastern country. It's estimated that 4 million Syrian children have only known war time.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Immigration
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
Court files reappear in embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubi...
Noticias
The embarrassing drug trafficking case of Marco Rubio's brother-in-law
The U.S. Senator is in a close race for re-election in Florida. Now comes new revelations about the cocaine smuggling house Rubio briefly shared with his brother-in-law. Prize-winning journalist Tim Elfrink with the Miami New Times explains the significance of the court papers.
Look closely: Tiffany Trump did not dodge a kiss from her dad, it was an...
News in English
Look closely: Tiffany Trump did not dodge a kiss from her dad, it was an optical illusion
Post-debate video captured an awkward greeting between Donald Trump and his daughter Tiffany, who comes from Donald’s relationship to his second wife, Marla Maples. In the video, it appears Tiffany refused to kiss her dad. But that’s not true.
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
United States
Alicia Machado tells Univision's Jorge Ramos how Trump humiliated her
Machado was crowned Miss Universe in 1996. A few months later, she gained weight. As a result, Trump planned a media event for journalists to watch her work out, she told Ramos.
September 22nd update: Can you imagine being able to predict how latinos...
Predicting how Latinos will vote in the 2016 election [Sept. 22 update]
Based on historical trends, current context and campaign strategies, Univision News takes a stab at predicting the results.
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
News in English
A year in the mouth of Donald Trump
It has been a year since the real estate magnate announced his presidential bid. Here is the best (and worst) in a year of Trump.
From mourning to frustration: President Obama's reactions to mass shootings
News in English
From mourning to frustration: President Obama's reactions to mass shootings
An evolution of President Obama's reactions to mass shootings during his administration.
Shows Más
El Chavo Animado - Las fiestas de Tangamandapio 22:22
El Chavo Animado
El Chavo Animado - Las fiestas de Tangamandapio Accede
Jaimito se despide del Chavo y le dice que no sabe cuándo regresará. Los vecinos deciden ir en busca de Jaimito y cuando lo encuentran él les dice que solo estaba de vacaciones.
Luchona al 100: Sandra Itzel nos cuenta las dificultades que tuvo como a... 1:28
La Reina de la Canción
Luchona al 100: Sandra Itzel nos cuenta las dificultades que tuvo como actriz
Sandra vivió momentos muy duros de niña. Las circunstancias la llevaron a mudarse a Sinaloa y ella misma nos cuenta qué la ha hecho la mujer fuerte que es hoy en día.
Exclusiva: de karaoke con Alejandra Espinoza, Evelyn Sicairos y Los Horó... 0:44
La Reina de la Canción
Adelanto exclusivo: De karaoke con Alejandra Espinoza, Evelyn Sicairos y Los Horóscopos de Durango
Un adelanto de la 'fiesta' que se organizó en un carro cuando Alejandra y Evelyn recogieron a Los Horóscopos de de Durango.
Empresarios se quejan de las dificultades que encuentran para traer trab... 2:12
Noticiero Univision
Empresarios se quejan de las dificultades que encuentran para traer trabajadores temporales por los complicados trámites de la visa
Los pequeños empresarios aseguran que necesitan de la mano de obra extranjera porque los ciudadanos y residentes de EEUU no quiere trabajar en puestos agrícolas. El programa de visas H2B para trabajadores temporales otorga 66,000 visas al año.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Adolescentes y adultos jóvenes, los grupos con mayor riesgo de contagiar... 1:41
Salud
Adolescentes y adultos jóvenes, los grupos con mayor riesgo de contagiarse por el virus del VIH
El presidente de la Comisión Latina del Sida asegura que miles de personas desconocen estar infectadas y le pide a toda la comunidad latina en Nueva York que se haga la prueba correspondiente lo más pronto posible.
La propietaria de una floristería de Nueva Jersey es acusada de robar pl... 0:27
Asaltos y Robos
La propietaria de una floristería de Nueva Jersey es acusada de robar plantas de un cementerio
Una cámara de seguridad captó a la mujer cometiendo el delito por el cual la acusan. Desde hace varios meses se conocían varias denuncias de este tipo de robos en ese lugar.
Decenas de personas protestaron por la presencia del expresidente domini... 1:21
Univision 41 Nueva York
Decenas de personas protestaron por la presencia del expresidente dominicano Leonel Fernández en Manhattan
Los manifestantes aseguraron que el exmandatario habría sido uno de los responsables del enriquecimiento ilícito en República Dominicana y lo acusan por varios casos de corrupción. Fernández se encontraba presentando su nuevo libro.
Las marchas en Venezuela continúan en medio del emotivo sepelio de Juan... 1:53
Univision 23 Miami
Las marchas en Venezuela continúan en medio del emotivo sepelio de Juan Pernalete
Opositores aseguraron que al joven manifestante lo mataron los cuerpos de seguridad y hasta el momento no hay una pronunciación oficial sobre las causas de la muerte de la víctima de 20 años de edad.
Más Deportes Más
Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez se siente confiado de cara al Gran Premio de Rusia 0:29
Fórmula 1
Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez se siente confiado de cara al Gran Premio de Rusia
El piloto de Force India, tras su gran inicio de temporada, destacó las buenas sensaciones para la carrera del fin de semana. Luego de la práctica del viernes aseguró sentirse confiado de estar en la Q3.
Oscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez sobre Cruz Azul: “Hace muchos años no se le dan las... 1:07
Liga MX
Oscar ‘Conejo’ Pérez sobre Cruz Azul: “Hace muchos años no se le dan las cosas”
El experimentado portero del Pachuca analizó el partido de la jornada 16 en que se cruzarán contra la escuadra cementera. “Nos toca enfrentar un equipo que viene en mala racha” destacó el futbolista.
La jornada 16 podría dejar sentenciado el tema del descenso en la Liga MX 1:05
Liga MX
La jornada 16 podría dejar sentenciado el tema del descenso en la Liga MX
Se viene una jornada clave para definir quién se salva y quién se va. Chiapas, Veracruz y Michoacán son los tres equipos que están en la cuerda floja sufriendo y soñando con la salvación.
Con tres asistencias de Ronaldinho, el Barcelona le volvió a ganar 3-2 e... 2:36
Fútbol
Con tres asistencias de Ronaldinho, el Barcelona le volvió a ganar 3-2 el Clásico al Madrid
En el duelo de leyendas de los dos equipos, el Barça calcó el resultado de la Liga. En aquel Clásico brilló Messi, pero en este fue ‘Dinho’ quien desplegó toda su magia. Aquí todos los goles.