12 exclusive news stories that back the White House into a corner for its Russia ties

A series of bombshell stories from the Washington Post and The New York Times have exposed links between Trump administration officials and the Kremlin. The president has called it fake news.

On Wednesday, February 8, national security advisor Michael Flynn told the Washington Post he had not discussed U.S.-imposed sanctions with the Russian Ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

But Flynn had discussed the sanctions, according to various sources who spoke to the Post that day. Although the White House had previously denied the claim, by February 14 Flynn was out of a job. And since then, the Washington Post and The New York Times have each broken a number of spectacular stories about the relationship between Trump administration officials and the Kremlin.

Univision counted 12 exclusive stories (seven by the Post, five by the Times) that unearth a complex narrative, outlining a series of private, undisclosed meetings held between Kislyak and Flynn, as well as with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and senior advisor Jared Kushner. Here are those stories and the White House reaction that followed each:



Carlos Chirinos, Senior Politics Editor at Univision, contributed to this story.

