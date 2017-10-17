publicidad
Donald Trump and Enrique Peña Nieto, two unpopular presidents.
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

Two Bad Presidents

Two Bad Presidents

"Trump and Peña Nieto were elected to office because many of us on both sides of the border remained silent when it came time to choose a leader, and silence is always an accomplice."

Donald Trump and Enrique Peña Nieto, two unpopular presidents.
Donald Trump and Enrique Peña Nieto, two unpopular presidents.

We have two terrible presidents — this is the sad reality in Mexico and the United States. What we need right now are two capable leaders who can deal with a truly difficult moment in the countries’ bilateral relationship. Instead, we’ve ended up with Enrique Peña Nieto and Donald Trump.

We could say it’s just bad luck but, in fact, we made our own luck. Trump and Peña Nieto were elected to office because many of us on both sides of the border remained silent when it came time to choose a leader, and silence is always an accomplice.

Trump is an anti-immigrant bully who’s made racist, sexist and xenophobic remarks, both as a candidate and as president. He lies, and attacks the press when he doesn’t like the news. And he’s a bad neighbor. The same day he announced he was running for president he likened us, Mexican immigrants, to criminals and rapists. Then he threatened to order mass deportations, build a useless wall along the almost 2,000-mile border with Mexico and pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which has created millions of jobs in the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

On the other side of the border is Peña Nieto, a cringing and fearful politician who became president in 2012 amid allegations of fraud by his primary opponent. He lacks moral clarity — Peña Nieto thought, for instance, that there was nothing wrong when his wife bought a $7 million house from a government contractor. And he has proven to be ineffective as a leader. After three years, he says he still doesn’t know what happened to the 43 missing college students from Ayotzinapa. And almost 88,000 Mexicans have been killed during his tenure, according to government statistics through late August.

publicidad

Such a leader would never have lasted five years in any other country. Peña Nieto has failed to protect the lives of Mexicans, which is his primary duty. Instead, he has turned Mexico into a graveyard: His administration might turn out to be the bloodiest in the country’s modern history, bloodier than that of Felipe Calderón, during whose tenure 104,089 Mexicans were killed, according to official records.

Both presidents are extremely unpopular. A July survey from Reforma, a newspaper in Mexico City, showed that only 1 out of 5 Mexicans approves of Peña Nieto’s performance. In the U.S., Trump isn’t doing much better. About 38% of Americans approve of his approach to governance, and about 55% do not, according to the website FiveThirtyEight.

Both presidents are also very vain. They’ve accomplished very little, yet they are overly concerned about their images. Trump tweets nonstop to promote himself. And before delivering his fifth state of the union address, Peña Nieto spent millions of dollars on a promotional campaign lamenting the fact that people never talk about the good things happening in Mexico. Trump and Peña Nieto are two leaders who simply don’t represent their people.

The relationship between Mexico and the United States is marked by distrust. According to a recent Pew survey, 65% of Mexicans have an unfavorable view of the United States. Meanwhile, John Kelly, Trump’s chief of staff, has labeled Mexico a failed narco-state, according to a report in Reforma, and recently likened Mexico to Venezuela, saying Mexico was on the verge of collapse, according to The New York Times.

publicidad

This is a perfect storm. Two mediocre and disliked presidents, an atmosphere full of suspicion and very low prospects that things will change anytime soon. Peña Nieto never understood that confronting Trump was a matter of national dignity, and that doing so could have salvaged the final days of his administration. Only a new president will be able to move us away from Peña Nieto’s submissive dynamics with Trump.

The situation reminds me of a couple of books by Carlos Fuentes, the late author whose clarity and bravery are much needed today. In “The Buried Mirror,” he writes, “The U.S.-Mexico border ... is not really a border but a scar. Will it heal? Will it bleed once more?”

The answer can be found in another tale of his. Juan Zamora, a character in “The Crystal Frontier,” remarks, “He dreamed about the border, and saw it as an enormous bloody wound.”

That’s where we are right now.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
President Donald J. Trump, joined by Vice President Mike Pence, meets wi...
03 oct, 2017 | 08:20 AM
The Last Emperor
Frances Negrón-Muntaner
President Enrique Pe&ntilde;a Nieto speaking in Oaxaca at an earthquake...
12 oct, 2017 | 02:59 PM
In Mexico, undocumented migrants risk deportation to aid earthquake victims
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
preview 5:51
Hoy
La Cocina de HOY: Esta sopa de calabaza es tan rica que Galilea Montijo le dio de comer a Paul Stanleu en la boquita
Disfruta de una deliciosa sopa de calabaza asada con esta receta del Chef Yogui. Es tan rica que Galilea Montijo le dio a probar a Paul Stanley en la boquita.
preview 2:44
Despierta América
Karl Urban es un súpervillano que no tiene ni un pelo de tonto en 'Thor: Ragnarok'
Después de 5 años, Karl Urban regresó a Despierta América para presumir lo bien que se la pasó al grabar la cinta 'Thor: Ragnarok' al lado de figuras como Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba o Sir Anthony Hopkins.
preview 2:37
Edicion Digital
"Seguiré apoyando a los dreamers en mis redes": Joven hostigado por supremacista blanco en Twitter
Un autoproclamado nacionalista etiquetó a ICE en un tuit en donde escribió que Juan Mireles es “un inmigrante ilegal en Stockton, California” y, en otra publicación, pidió la deportación del joven hispano.
preview 4:00
Hoy
Escucha los horóscopos del día martes con Mizada Mohamed en HOY
La astróloga y vidente hizo las predicciones del día martes para cada uno de los signos zodiacales.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Cara Anderson y Shawn Holland enfrentan cargos por posesi&oacute;n ilega...
Armas
Arrestan a pareja de Illinois con un arsenal de armas en un Motel 6
Las autoridades encontraron en la habitación varios rifles de asalto, pistolas, cientos de cartuchos y un chaleco antibalas que creen que los detenidos iban a vender. Algunas de las armas fueron ensambladas con partes que se compraron por separado.
Hugo S&aacute;nchez es buscado por m&uacute;ltiples cargos de abuso sexu...
FBI
Los latinos más buscados por el FBI en Chicago
De las 27 personas más buscadas por el FBI en Chicago, más de una docena de ellos son latinos. Conoce quienes son.
Matthew Caruana Galizia con Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Asesinatos
El hijo de la periodista asesinada en Malta: "Había partes del cuerpo de mi madre a mi alrededor"
Un carro bomba mató ayer a la periodista Daphne Caruana Galizia, amenazada de muerte por sus investigaciones periodísticas sobre la corrupción institucional en Malta. En un post de Facebook su hijo Matthew Caruana Galizia, que enseguida llegó a la escena del crimen, arremete contra el gobierno de Malta por permitirlo.
preview
Protestas
"Por estar en América no vamos a dejar nuestra cultura": Estudiantes a maestra que pidió "hablar americano"
El incidente, que quedó captado en cámara, ocurrió en la escuela secundaria Cliffside Park, en Nueva Jersey. Este lunes, muchos estudiantes recurrieron a las calles para expresar su descontento y defender la diversidad de Estados Unidos.
Más Deportes Más
Two Bad Presidents screen-shot-2017-10-16-at-115833-am.png
MLS
Decision Day 2017: ¿Qué es? ¿Por qué es relevante para la mayoría de los equipos de la MLS?
El próximo domingo -además de la última plaza de clasificación a los Playoffs- se pueden romper récords históricos en la liga y se definirá al dueño del Botín de Oro.
Por: Ariel Judas
Futbol
Fútbol
Fútbol
Toda la información y noticias sobre lo último del fútbol mundial
preview 1:17
MLS
Con su primer ‘Hat-Trick’ en la Major League Soccer, Nemanja Nikolić es el Jugador de la Semana
El delantero Serbio-Húngaro anotó todos los goles de su equipo, el Chicago Fire, en la victoria 3-2 sobre Philadelphia Union.
preview 1:07
Liga MX
El ‘Piojo’ Herrera definió muy bien el clásico: “Es el orgullo de la afición, se juega a morir”
El DT del América sabe que en un partido frente a Chivas se juegan más que tres puntos, y recordó que, aunque Guadalajara no esté haciendo un buen torneo, es el actual campeón del fútbol mexicano.