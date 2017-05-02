publicidad
Síguenos
President Donald Trump in Washington, April 25, 2017.
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

The First 100 Days of Fear

The First 100 Days of Fear

"In Trump’s first 100 days in office, a climate of fear has taken hold among the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom come from Latin America," writes Jorge Ramos. "Every day there are new reasons for dread."

President Donald Trump in Washington, April 25, 2017.
President Donald Trump in Washington, April 25, 2017.

We can now put a number on the level of fear undocumented immigrants are experiencing. Since Donald Trump’s inauguration, authorities have deported at least 5,441 migrants who have no criminal record, according to The Washington Post. This is more than double the number deported during the same period last year under the Obama administration.

Those immigrants didn’t hurt anyone. They didn’t steal, rape, carry drugs across the border or drive under the influence of alcohol. Their only crime was entering the U.S. illegally in order to do the jobs that nobody else in this country wants to do.

We are all responsible for the pain and loss those people are now enduring: Undocumented immigrants come to the United States because thousands of companies and private individuals here hire them. Across the nation, Americans benefit from their work and the taxes they pay.

Trump and John Kelly, the secretary of Homeland Security, used to insist that the administration would focus on arresting and removing only the “bad hombres” who were here illegally — meaning drug runners, gang members and violent criminals. But in the past 100 days, the Trump administration seems to have focused on catching and removing anyone they can.

The numbers don’t lie: Overall, 21,362 undocumented immigrants were arrested and deported between Jan. 20 and March 13, according to figures from the Post. During the same period last year, under the Obama administration, 16,104 people were deported. That’s a 32% increase.

Trump has also attempted to keep people from six predominantly Muslim countries out of the country entirely, and he has threatened to withhold federal funding to so-called “sanctuary cities” that have resisted cooperating with immigration authorities. The courts have blocked those moves for now, but the anti-immigrant rhetoric that fuels these policy initiatives has infected the country.

publicidad

In Trump’s first 100 days in office, a climate of fear has taken hold among the country’s 11 million undocumented immigrants, the vast majority of whom come from Latin America. Every day there are new reasons for dread: A 23-year-old “Dreamer” who came to the U.S. when he was 9 was recently deported to Mexico, a country that he doesn’t even remember. A father in California was arrested while taking his daughter to school. A mother of two was detained in Arizona during an appointment with officials at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office. Simply put, millions of people who have lived in this country for years, paid taxes and contributed to their communities no longer feel safe.

To be fair, during his tenure Obama deported 2.5 million people, more undocumented residents than any other president, and among those who were removed were hundreds of thousands of people who had never committed any crime. The difference between Trump and Obama, however, is that Obama supported immigration reform and granted legal protections to more than 750,000 Dreamers — young undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children by their parents. This was a significant step.

Trump opposes establishing a path to legalization. While he has said that the Dreamers have nothing to worry about, nobody knows what he’s going to do next. After all, Trump has a serious credibility problem. He has lied so many times that his words hold little weight, and his intentions remain unclear.

What is known is that Trump has promoted distrust and hatred, with undocumented residents as his target.

publicidad

This first came to the public’s attention when he launched his presidential bid in June 2015 by calling Mexican immigrants criminals, drug dealers and rapists — an offensive lie, appealing to mistrust of outsiders. Fewer than 300,000 undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. have committed a felony, according to a recent study from the Migration Policy Institute. This amounts to less than 3% of the undocumented population. By comparison, about 6% of U.S.-born residents have committed felonies.

If Trump really wanted to focus on arresting and deporting dangerous criminals, nobody would oppose him. But it’s crucial to understand that this is a small group of people who aren’t representative of the millions of foreigners living in the United States.

Nevertheless, Trump’s speeches and political stances have emboldened others to express their prejudices more openly, and that has made all immigrants vulnerable. I’ve lived here for more than 30 years, and I’ve never experienced an anti-immigrant climate like this one: strong, pervasive and blatant.

Other people may judge Trump’s performance during his first 100 days in office according to different factors, but for me and many immigrants, these have been 100 days of fear. We should brace ourselves: There are more than 1,300 ahead.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
President Donald Trump's 100 day honeymoon is over
29 abr, 2017 | 01:42 PM
What Trump's first 100 days has meant for Latinos
Enrique Acevedo
El Chapo
27 abr, 2017 | 03:03 PM
Experts call Ted Cruz's plan to fund border wall with Chapo's drug money 'delusional'
Tim Rogers
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Julián Figueroa listo para ser papá, hoy nace su bebé 1:05
Hoy
Julián Figueroa listo para ser papá, hoy nace su bebé
Julián Figueroa, hijo de la fallecida estrella mexicana Joan Sebastian y de Maribel Guardia, se encuentra en Monterrey para darle la bienvenida a su hijo. El bebé nacerá este 2 de mayo.
"Julián Gil y Marjorie de Sousa: ¡paren de pelear!", el fuerte consejo d... 5:55
Despierta América
"Julián Gil y Marjorie de Sousa: ¡paren de pelear!", el fuerte consejo de la Dra. Nancy Álvarez
La Dra. Nancy, en su cualidad de psicoterapeuta familiar, les mandó este mensaje bastante directo a la pareja de actores, quienes se encuentran en medio de una batalla mediática por unas fotos de hijo recién nacido.
Susett Rodríguez
La Reina de la Canción
Susett Rodríguez posee una personalidad que la distingue de las demás participantes
Conoce un poco más de Susset Rodríguez, participante de la Reina de la Canción.
Veronica Rosales
La Reina de la Canción
Verónica Rosales viene a mostrar todo su potencial en La Reina de la Canción
Conoce un poco más de Verónica Rosales, participante de la Reina de la Canción.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
El presidente Trump en su evento con toques de campa&ntilde;a electoral...
Inmigración
Trump compara la Mara Salvatrucha con Al Qaeda para justificar la necesidad de un muro
Sin dinero para construir el muro, el presidente dice que los legisladores que no aprueben fondos para la seguridad de la frontera estarán ayudando a carteles y pandillas. En un discurso sobre sus 100 días, Trump se vanagloria de haber asustado a los inmigrantes.
Por: Damià S. Bonmatí
¿Sabe usted qué tiene adentro el colchón en el que duerme?
Estafa y Fraude
¿Sabe de qué está hecho su colchón antes de comprarlo?
Si los colchones no tienen la etiqueta que indique están elaborados con partes usadas, los fabricantes podrían recibir una multa de hasta 10,000 dólares.
Un guatemalteco es considerado héroe por el sorprendente rescate de dos... 2:56
Edicion Digital
Un guatemalteco es considerado héroe por el sorprendente rescate de dos niños en Texas
Jaime Martínez fue una de las personas que ayudó a sacar y prestarle primeros auxilios a los dos niños y su padre, cuando quedaron atrapado en su camioneta como consecuencia de los tornados e inundaciones. El exbombero que cuando vio la emergencia no pudo evitar salir corriendo y ayudar.
Los distintos platillos que se sirvieron en la cena fueron preparados po...
Trending
Una cena para pedir que los cocineros y los meseros tengan los mismos derechos que los comensales
Los chefs Cristina Martínez y Benjamin Miller convocaron este lunes a una cena colaborativa en Nueva York para promover la discusión sobre la situación de los trabajadores de la industria restaurantera sin papeles. Se calcula que el 20% de todos los cocineros y meseros de los restaurantes estadounidenses son indocumentados.
Por: Inger Díaz Barriga
Más Deportes Más
Carlos Vela
MLS
Se reactivan las negociaciones para traer a Carlos Vela a la MLS
Los dos equipos de Los Ángeles son los grandes candidatos a quedarse con el delantero mexicano que actualmente milita en Real Sociedad.
canelo vs chavez
Boxeo
Reglas Oficiales King Arthur #CaneloChávezJr
Reglas Oficiales King Arthur #CaneloChávezJr
Anthony Joshua
Boxeo
Anthony Joshua: "Sería un placer pelear contra Tyson Fury"
El campeón mundial de pesos pesados no le cierra la puerta a su compatriota para un combate de alto voltaje en un futuro.
Detectives de la moda: Los mejores vestidos en la Gala del Met 2017 6:07
Despierta América
Detectives de la moda: Los mejores vestidos en la Gala del Met 2017
En Despierta América los expertos en moda catalogaron a Jennifer López y a su novio Alex Rodríguez como la pareja de la noche. Asimismo, el premio a la mejor vestida de la noche se lo llevó Blake Lively quien asistió con Ryan Reynolds.