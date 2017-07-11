publicidad
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

Living in the Jungle

Living in the Jungle

"These days, almost all of us live in a jungle," writes Jorge Ramos — "the internet."

Living in the Jungle DAVIDMARISUNV-6531.jpg

These days, almost all of us live in a jungle. And many of us are trapped there by choice — like birds in an open cage who wouldn’t even consider flying away. The particular jungle I’m referring to is, of course, the internet — particularly Twitter, Facebook and all the other apps and platforms that keep us trapped there.

Full disclosure: I’ve been living in this jungle since January 2010, when I wrote my first tweet, and I’ve sent more than 18,000 since. I’ve probably wasted months of my life surfing through useless information and spent a thousand nights tapping a weary finger against my smartphone’s screen. And, yes, I’ve written some nonsense of my own.

In the last seven years I’ve learned that social media is a good way to become closer to people who are far away — but the price is distance from the people to whom you are truly close.

I joined Facebook after Twitter, though only for work-related matters. (A few minutes on Facebook Live might reach millions of people, and it’s much cheaper to broadcast from a phone than to link to a TV satellite.)

But I haven’t opened my private life to Facebook. I understand and respect people who want to share personal details on Facebook, but I’m just not sure how much privacy you can maintain if those details also go out to your friends’ friends’ friends.

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms are powerful tools that can drive a message home. Almost daily, my colleagues at Univision and I have to respond to the “3 million eyes” question: Should we issue breaking news immediately over the internet, or wait until the nightly newscast on TV?

publicidad

Political power can be found in this digital landscape, as President Trump well knows. “The Fake News Media hates when I use what has turned out to be my very powerful Social Media — over 100 million people! I can go around them,” Trump tweeted recently.

Did Twitter put Trump in the White House? It’s entirely possible. “It’s a very bad thing, Twitter’s role in [the election],” Evan Williams, co-founder of Twitter, told The New York Times in May. “If it’s true that he wouldn’t be president if it weren’t for Twitter, then yeah, I’m sorry.”

Perhaps it’s too late for apologies. Twitter and other internet birds are very good at delivering messages and opening markets, but they can also cause havoc and hurt people. Malicious tweets are like Angry Birds the size of King Kong.

According to the Pew Research Center, 40% of internet users say they’ve been victims of some kind of online harassment. And, alarmingly, that percentage rises to 65% among users between the ages of 18 and 24.

These statistics aren’t terribly surprising — just raise your hand if you haven’t been stung on social media. In my case, every time I write something critical of Trump or Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto — or in defense of immigrants — I receive an avalanche of hate mail that practically short-circuits the system. Still, I don’t have a problem with people who disagree with me. Communication is a two-way street, and that’s why I often accept interviews on Fox News so I can debate complicated topics there. But a portion of internet comments are often laden with insults, slander, racial epithets and even threats.

publicidad

Maybe the problem is that we’ve grown accustomed to the idea that the internet is a jungle filled with its own monsters, and that anything is possible there. The online world can be a free-for-all wrestling ring, and a repository for some of the most sophisticated lies. No, Pope Francis never supported Trump’s candidacy, despite the widespread circulation of fake articles to the contrary (days before the election, the pope had to clarify that he doesn’t get involved in campaigns). And yes, it was a big lie that Barack Obama was born in Africa and not in Hawaii — even though Trump and his backers spread that lie for years on the internet jungle, the dark kingdom of Fake News.

None of us is trapped online, but we don’t dare switch off, perhaps due to self-sabotage, masochism, fear of being out of touch or a thousand other reasons.

I love discussing this topic with my mother, who is well into her 80s and lives gleefully without the internet. “Oh son,” she tells me. “I don’t understand such things.”

Neither do I, Mom. Neither do I.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
NOMA restaurant, Tulum
05 jul, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Last Supper in Tulum: tasting Mexico in a whole new way
Jorge Ramos
Protesters in Caracas attack a National Guard armored vehicle.
27 jun, 2017 | 12:06 PM
Juan Pablo’s Venezuela
Jorge Ramos
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Ariadne Díaz terminó metida en una pelea con un chofer de Uber 0:16
El Gordo y La Flaca
Ariadne Díaz terminó metida en una pelea con un chofer de Uber
Tienen que ver la que se armó cuándo la actriz tuvo unas diferencias con un conductor de la popular compañía Uber.
Mira cómo se puso Jackie Guerrido cuando Raúl le mencionó a Don Omar 0:24
El Gordo y La Flaca
Mira cómo se puso Jackie Guerrido cuando Raúl le mencionó a Don Omar
Para nadie es un secreto que Raúl le encanta hacer preguntas y más si estas son indiscretas e impredecibles.
Estas son las "abuelitas" más sexys del mundo del entretenimiento 2:21
El Gordo y La Flaca
Estas son las "abuelitas" más sexys del mundo del entretenimiento
Ellas son bellas, famosos, exitosas y abuelas, sí, abuelas. Mira esta lista de mujeres que seguro no sabías que ya tenían nietos.
Por qué es muy peligrosa una "venganza pornográfica" (como la de Rob Kar... 5:39
Despierta América
Por qué es muy peligrosa una "venganza pornográfica" (como la de Rob Kardashian y Blac Chyna)
Tras darse a conocer que Rob Kardashian filtró fotos sin censura de la madre de su hija por un despecho, Blac Chyna arremetió a su manera con un video subido de tono. ¿Cómo esto puede afectarles de por vida?
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Donald Trump Jr no tuvo otra opci&oacute;n que publicar los correos elec...
Rusiagate
Las frases que más comprometen a Trump Jr. y que involucran a toda la campaña republicana en el 'Rusiagate'
La serie de correos electrónicos que se vio obligado a publicar el hijo mayor del presidente da nueva luz sobre las potenciales conexiones entre la campaña presidencial que llevó a Donald Trump al poder y Rusia. Entre las varias páginas, dos frases son categóricas y potencialmente incriminatorias.
Por: Alfredo Ochoa
Nueva York se prepara para una temporada de comedia con Pasadía Familiar 2:10
Edicion Digital Nueva York
Nueva York se prepara para una temporada de comedia con Pasadía Familiar
Este grupo que se mudó a Nueva York, trae con sus presentaciones una dosis de energía cargada de humor para representar las vivencias de los latinos una vez llegan a Estados Unidos.
Michelle Salas sabe c&oacute;mo disfrutar del verano.
Entretenimiento
Las fotos que prueban que Michelle Salas sabe cómo divertirse en verano
La hija de Luis Miguel y Stephanie Salas viaja por todo el mundo asoleando su figura en trajes de baño muy 'chic'.
Ciudades Santuario
Inmigración
Cámara de Representantes aprueba dos leyes para quitar fondos a ciudades santuario y aumentar penas a deportados que regresan a EEUU
Con el voto de la mayoría republicana, las medidas materializan promesas de campaña del presidente Trump y pasan ahora a manos del Senado.
Por: Melvin Félix
Más Deportes Más
Juventus deja plantados a Tigres y Rayados: no viaja a México 0:30
Fútbol
Juventus deja plantados a Tigres y Rayados: no viaja a México
El club turinés ofreció disculpas a las aficiones de ambos conjuntos de la Liga MX; aún no hay información sobre reembolsos.
Living in the Jungle EDS16 Ike Opara.jpg
MLS
Así va la MLS: Un defensa de Sporting KC, olvidado por el Team USA, se perfila como el mejor de la temporada
El espigado central estadounidense Ike Opara comanda la mejor defensa de la liga esta temporada, la cual está en camino a romper récords.
Pablo Aguilar
Liga MX
América sin Aguilar pero sí con Guido para Supercopa MX
La comisión disciplinaria de la Federación Mexicana de Futbol recordó las sanciones pendientes para el fin de semana de campeones y el inicio del Apertura 2017.
Édgar Méndez, el nuevo refuerzo, comparó al Cruz Azul con el Real Madrid... 0:34
Liga MX
Édgar Méndez, el nuevo refuerzo, comparó al Cruz Azul con el Real Madrid y el Barcelona
En su presentación con la Máquina, el mediocampista español aseguró que, aunque el club lleva una racha sin ganar títulos, es como los dos gigantes de su país. Aquí sus palabras.