publicidad
Protesters in Caracas attack a National Guard armored vehicle.
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

Juan Pablo’s Venezuela

Juan Pablo’s Venezuela

In late April, Venezuelan police were trying to disperse crowds in Caracas who were demonstrating against President Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship when a tear gas canister was shot, point-blank, into the chest of 20-year-old Juan Pablo Pernalete.

Protesters in Caracas attack a National Guard armored vehicle.
Protesters in Caracas attack a National Guard armored vehicle.

Have you ever seen a tear gas canister? Some resemble large bullets, about 2 centimeters in diameter, metallic, with a sharp point. Authorities shoot them toward empty spots in a crowd; the canisters then explode and spew a cloud of noxious gas.

In late April, Venezuelan police were trying to disperse crowds in Caracas who were demonstrating against President Nicolas Maduro’s dictatorship when a tear gas canister was shot, point-blank, into the chest of 20-year-old Juan Pablo Pernalete.

It killed him.

Juan Pablo was an outstanding basketball player. He competed in Brazil, Argentina and Chile. His goal was to play in the NBA here in the United States. His bedroom was full of medals and trophies.

One Wednesday afternoon in April, as he had done for months, Juan Pablo joined the marches against the Maduro regime in Caracas. However, everything went terribly wrong that day. “Juan Pablo was killed when a [tear gas] bomb exploded in his heart,” Elvira, his mother, told me recently, sobbing. “That’s how he died.”

The regime explained Juan Pablo’s death differently. Diosdado Cabello, a member of the National Assembly closely aligned with Maduro, labeled demonstrators near Caracas’ Plaza Altamira that day “terrorists” and “assassins.” Later, on television, Cabello insisted that “the National Guard wasn’t even there.”

Elvira is startled when she hears Cabello’s words. “My son is not a terrorist,” she said. “Our son was killed by the National Guard … and I won’t have anyone soil my son’s memory. They killed him — and this pain will never pass. They have no right to kill a human being only because he wanted a better country.”

publicidad

In an amazing act of defiance — particularly in a country where the slightest questioning of official policies is often considered treason — Venezuela’s Attorney General Luisa Ortega sided with the victim in explaining Juan Pablo’s death. “According to our investigation,” Ortega announced in May, “the student’s death was caused by a heart-induced shock, following trauma in the thorax.”

Translation: Juan Pablo was killed by a tear gas canister aimed directly at him — and only the National Guard uses such canisters.

I spoke to Jose Gregorio, Juan Pablo’s father. “The investigations concluded that our son was killed by the National Guard,” he told me. “They have to assume responsibility for that fact.” He added: “What we want now is justice.”

Juan Pablo’s death is one of dozens that have occurred in Venezuela over months of protests. For the moment, it seems impossible that things will ever go back to a precarious normal. Nothing is normal in Venezuela these days.

Of course, the demise of the dictatorship is one plausible scenario, given all the pressure that the unrest puts on the regime. Even the Chavistas don’t want to see any more young people killed. But another scenario, both plausible and brutal, is an all-out massacre at the hands of the regime, followed by a bullet-based peace.

When a government targets its young citizens, they will take it upon themselves to change the government. In the Venezuela that Juan Pablo and many others imagine, there would be no room for Maduro, Cabello and their thugs.

publicidad

Before taking office, politicians customarily sell their vision for their country to their fellow citizens. Maduro, however, didn’t have to. He was the handpicked successor of Hugo Chávez, the late Venezuelan strongman. Maduro’s only promise when he came to power was to leave things as they were. But the country is slipping through his fingers.

Venezuelans now have a decision to make: Which country do they prefer? Maduro’s or Juan Pablo’s? Tens of thousands — maybe millions — have already made their decision and taken to the streets.

I asked Gregorio, Juan Pablo’s father, how this will all end. “They [young people like Juan Pablo] are fighting for their ideals. They’re the owners of their futures. History will prove them right.”

Elvira lowers her head, and I hear a soft “amen.”

(Watch my interview with Juan Pablo Pernalete’s parents — in Spanish — here: bit.ly/2rA9jNQ.)

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Juan Pablo’s Venezuela GettyImages-498011214.jpg
23 jun, 2017 | 04:26 PM
For Latinos climate change is personal
Albert Jacquez
The former governor of Veracruz, Javier Duarte, was arrested April 15 in...
22 jun, 2017 | 04:53 PM
Mexico's corruption problems are still among the world's deepest
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Discutimos qué tan correcto es usar escote en el lugar de trabajo 5:52
Despierta América
Discutimos qué tan correcto es usar escote en el lugar de trabajo
¿Qué tan apropiado es usar escotes y vestimenta ajustada en el trabajo? Nuestro panel habló desde la libertad de vestimenta hasta el deseo sexual que se pudiera provocar por vestir así.
El momento exacto en el que Francisca golpea a Ana Patricia en la cara c... 2:15
Despierta América
El momento exacto en el que Francisca golpea a Ana Patricia en la cara con su larga cabellera
Cada vez que suena el tema de Nuestra Belleza Latina, Francisca Lachapel recuerda sus días en la pasarela y comienza a desfilar. ¡Y no le importa encima de quien pase con tal de lucir como reina!
¿Aceptarías que tu pareja porte un arma? Nuestro panel se encendió con e... 6:15
Despierta América
¿Aceptarías que tu pareja porte un arma? Nuestro panel se encendió con esta pregunta
Contestamos las inquietudes de una fiel televidente dándole consejos acerca de qué hacer con la congoja hacia su marido, quien es fanático de las armas. ¡Y nuestro panel se dividió totalmente con este tema!
El actor Jamie Foxx no puede conseguir novia a sus 49 años y aquí analiz... 5:32
Despierta América
El actor Jamie Foxx no puede conseguir novia a sus 49 años y aquí analizamos por qué
Jamie Foxx, actor súper talentoso y multi premiado, dice que batalla mucho para conseguir pareja a sus 49 años. ¿Cuál será el motivo de su soltería si es muy exitoso? Nuestro panel encontró la respuesta.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Educación
Educación Pública
Lo que no puedes olvidar preguntar a los maestros de tus hijos
La próxima vez que te reúnas con la escuela asegúrate de hacer estas preguntas.
Luis Alfonso Partida 'El Yaqui', sufrió aparatoso accidente al volcar,...
Regional Mexicano
Luis Alfonso Partida 'El Yaki', salvó su vida luego de aparatoso accidente automovilistico
El cantante de regional mexicano regresaba a su hogar, luego de cumplir una serie de presentaciones por el interior de la república, cuando perdió el control de su vehículo muy cerca de Culiacán, Sinaloa, México.
Por: Eleazar Ramos
El g&eacute;nero regional mexicano, tristemente es un rubro musical marc...
Autos y Famosos
Regional Mexicano, un estilo musical marcado por accidentes de transporte
Varios intérpretes del género regional mexicano han sufrido accidentes a bordo de los vehículos que los transportaban, algunos de ellos con graves consecuencias tanto para los artistas y como para el género mismo.
Por: Francisco Aure
Un tren se descarril&oacute; en la ma&ntilde;ana de este martes en Manha...
Accidentes de transporte
Descarrilamiento de un tren en Manhattan deja al menos tres personas heridas
Tras el incidente, se verán afectados los trenes en las líneas A, B, C y D. La MTA y el Departamento de Bomberos de la ciudad se encuentran investigando lo ocurrido, que se produjo cerca de la Calle 125 y la Avenida St. Nicholas.
Más Deportes Más
Ni El Salvador, ni Guatemala, esto es lo que veremos de Cristian Roldán... 1:29
MLS
Ni El Salvador, ni Guatemala, esto es lo que veremos de Cristian Roldán en la Copa Oro
El mediocampista del Seattle Sounders agradeció la oportunidad de jugar con el conjunto de las barras y las estrellas y ‘sacar el máximo provecho’.
Emre Can, el testigo alemán del gol olímpico de Espericueta y de la chil... 1:20
México
Emre Can, el testigo alemán del gol olímpico de Espericueta y de la chilena de la 'Momia' Gómez
El jugador del Liverpool buscará venganza ante México en esta Copa Confederaciones tars aquel Mundial Sub 17.
Acceso Univision Deportes: Panamá busca olvidar la escandalosa eliminaci... 21:47
Fútbol
Acceso Univision Deportes: Panamá busca olvidar la escandalosa eliminación ante México
Los Canaleros aún sufren por la injusta eliminación del 2015 cuando el arbitraje los perjudicó. Los protagonistas recuerdan ese partido y nos cuentan cómo se preparan para su revancha en esta Copa Oro.
Chicharito y Will Ferrell
MLS
Will Ferrell le implora a ‘Chicharito’ Hernández jugar para LAFC en la MLS
El actor de Hollywood y copropietario del club de expansión del 2018 Los Angeles FC quiere ver al delantero mexicano vistiendo los colores de su club.