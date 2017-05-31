publicidad
Donald Trump before the media June 8, 2015 in Turnberry, Scotland.
Opinion
Samuel Rodriguez
Rev. Samuel Rodríguez
Opinión

Rev. Samuel Rodriguez is president of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference. He has been named by CNN and Fox News as “the leader of the Hispanic Evangelical movement.”

Hysteria and the demonization of a president

Hysteria and the demonization of a president

Why such news media obsession with President Donald Trump?

Donald Trump before the media June 8, 2015 in Turnberry, Scotland.
Donald Trump before the media June 8, 2015 in Turnberry, Scotland.

Allow me to state the obvious: there is a palpable mania surrounding our 45 th president.

In fact, a report from Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy analyzed news coverage of President Trump’s first 100 days in office. The study concludes that 41 percent of all news coverage was related to President Trump—three times the amount of attention given to past presidents—and a whopping 80 percent has been negative. For CNN and NBC that number was above 90 percent

Think about that for a moment. This president dominates the news unlike any before him and it’s almost all negative. It’s a media obsession like we’ve never seen before.

How on earth did we get here?

After all, it’s not all so clear cut. A recent survey conducted by the Harvard Institute of Politics found that most millennials agree with a majority of President Trump’s policies when no mention of his name is given. When you conduct the same poll and add the name Trump, 41 percent of the respondents gave him a letter grade of “F.” This poll clearly reveals a kind of bias but what exactly is fueling it?

Ironically, in that same survey, millennials agreed with President Trump regarding the media. Only 10 percent give the news media an “A” regarding its coverage of the president—26 percent give them an “F.”

It’s no secret that the news media leans left. They tell us they do. Consider the fact that 96 percent of political donations made by members of the media went to Clinton in the last election. And while news coverage of past Republican Presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush, and W. Bush similarly received more negative coverage compared to their Democratic counterparts Clinton and Obama—what we’re witnessing now is astonishing.

publicidad

Is it simply a matter of reporters, commentators and anchors naturally revealing their political bias? Perhaps that’s a factor. Is it that President Trump has declared war on the media? Certainly that accounts for some of the media’s fixation. Do some in the media simply detest the president? I think it’s safe to say the answer is yes.

But could it also be that the corporations that own these outlets have simply hit “pay dirt?”

Remember that news, like any other business, is required to turn a profit, and the numbers are in—President Trump is good for ratings. Most major news outlets have enjoyed skyrocketing numbers in the first part of 2017. For example, CNN had it’s best Q1 since 2003 and MSNBC enjoyed a 51 percent spike in total audience.

Trump’s election might have even saved the Late Show with Stephen Colbert when the host took a hardline stance against the president. Similarly, President Trump has turned shows like John Oliver’s Last Week Tonight—known for its politically charged zingers and one-liners at the president’s expense—into must watch TV for large swaths of the electorate.

Then there’s the near automatic hyperventilation by some of those once considered calm and measured in their approach—often set in motion by the now infamous “unnamed sources.” It all feels more like playground gossip and tabloid fodder than straight news.

So, place yourself in the president’s shoes for a moment. What if your boss decided to let you go because an “unnamed source” at your office said you were colluding with the competition? You would be livid, and rightly so and likely demand that the source be named.

publicidad

In a nation where we are “innocent until proven guilty,” it’s clear that certain journalists do not extend the same courtesy they would desire themselves, to our political leaders. What happened to wanting the best for our country and our leaders regardless of their party affiliation?

I have honest disagreements with President Trump, but I’ve also met the man on multiple occasions and the caricature portrayed by his political opponents is unfair. In person, he’s sympathetic, funny and gracious. He’s a good listener and when he has a difference of opinion, he lets you know in a respectful way, and he’s generally interested in why you disagree. Sure he’s plainspoken, but he’s not unkind. In short, President Trump is likeable, and he’s smart too.

The media is expressly protected in our Constitution because we depend on their virtue and independence to keep the public informed. We the viewer, reader and listener must demand more from them. We desperately need more from them. We do not need to be entertained or prodded on. We need the media to be the adults in the conversation, careful sifting through the noise, in search of not simply the truth, but civil discourse.

I don’t write this as a Democrat or a Republican, but as an American who believes that we as a nation are called to more than this.

Whether you like him or not, President Trump deserves an honest and unbiased account - and so do the American people.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Jorge Ramos
30 may, 2017 | 04:05 PM
The Best Talk of Your Life
Jorge Ramos
Demonstrators take part in a protest against Brazil's President Michel T...
26 may, 2017 | 11:41 AM
Brazil plunges once more into political crisis, jeopardizing economic recovery
Terry McCoy
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Primicia: Marjorie de Sousa mostró oficialmente a su pequeño Matías y ab... 6:07
El Gordo y La Flaca
Primicia: Marjorie de Sousa mostró oficialmente a su pequeño Matías y abrió su corazón en People en Español
La venezolana nos dejó entrar a la sesión de foto para la presentación oficial de su pequeño Matías y en entrevista nos dejó saber cuál es su única prioridad entre tanta controversia.
Los peinados de Karla Mart&iacute;nez
Despierta América
"A mí me fascina transformarme": Karla Martínez es una mujer camaleónica
La conductora habló de los motivos por los que le encanta jugar con su apariencia y lucir todo tipo de peinados en Despierta América.
Baby Giulietta también disfruta de sus vacaciones en la playa con su mam... 0:34
Despierta América
Baby Giulietta también disfruta de sus vacaciones en la playa con su mami Ana Patricia
Ana Patricia y baby Giulietta posaron en traje de baño y presumieron lo bien que la están pasando en las playas blancas y aguas color turquesa de Tulum, México.
Despierta América 20 años - promo 2017
Despierta América
Despierta América
Despierta America
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Gif Rusia Unión Soviética Los Simpsons
Política
Tres tuits y un gif de los Simpson que resumen las centenarias tensiones entre Rusia y Ucrania
Los países, viejos enemigos y por un tiempo repúblicas soviéticas hermanas, protagonizaron una confrontación en Twitter, terreno al que llegaron las tensiones binacionales, agravadas por la anexión rusa de la península de Crimea en 2014.
Fumar durante d&eacute;cadas afecta la capacidad de hacer tareas diarias...
Tabaquismo
Fumar no sólo afecta tu salud física, también tiene efectos sobre la mental
Un estudio de la Universidad de Northumbria determinó que los fumadores tienen más problemas de memoria y de atención. En el Día Mundial Sin Tabaco, dos investigadores que participaron en el análisis explican estos hallazgos.
Por: Tom Heffernan
última hora rojo breaking
Tiroteos
Un muerto y un herido en un tiroteo en una tienda Walmart en San Bernardino, California
Al menos un agente del orden estuvo involucrado en el tiroteo, aunque no resultó herido.
Cielos nublados y lluvia ligera 2:09
Tiempo
Cielos nublados y lluvia ligera
Continúan las lluvias en la región, se espera que la temperatura máxima sea de 79 grados en Sacramento. Manténgase alerta y tome precauciones con la lluvia.
Más Deportes Más
EXCLUSIVA: Matías Almeyda se tatuó el título de Chivas 0:50
Liga MX
EXCLUSIVA: Matías Almeyda se tatuó el título de Chivas
Te tenemos las imágenes del entrenador rojiblanco en el momento que se grabó en la piel la estrella 12 del Rebaño.
Pumas
Copa Confederaciones
Nicolás Castillo es baja para Chile en la Copa Confederaciones
El atacante de los Pumas no podrá participar con su selección debido a una lesión en el tobillo y su lugar en la cancha sería ocupado por Felipe Mora.
Las hermosas animadoras de los equipos de Cleveland y Golden State har&a...
NBA
Cavs vs Warriors, las porristas nos dan la belleza en las Finales de la NBA
Las hermosas animadoras de los equipos de Cleveland y Golden State harán su mejor trabajo para apoyar a sus respectivos equipos en las esperadas Finales de la NBA.
Hysteria and the demonization of a president GettyImages-627714850.jpg
NBA
La faceta más 'guerrera' de la bellísima Jessica Alba
La actriz sigue con fervor a los Golden State Warriors que ahora buscan un nuevo título ante los Cavs.