publicidad
Síguenos
Enrique Peña Nieto and the Governors &#39;club.&#39; Ten of the 19 governors from Mexico&#39;s ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who stood for a photo with President Enrique Peña Nieto during his inauguration in December 2012 are now embroiled in corruption scandals.
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision and the host of “America With Jorge Ramos” on Fusion. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida.

How to steal $3.5 billion

How to steal $3.5 billion

People are not happy with the Mexican government because the scope of crimes allegedly committed by a host of state governors. It's hardly surprising when you add up the amount of money they may have stolen.

Enrique Peña Nieto and the Governors &#39;club.&#39; Ten of the 19 gover...
Enrique Peña Nieto and the Governors 'club.' Ten of the 19 governors from Mexico's ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who stood for a photo with President Enrique Peña Nieto during his inauguration in December 2012 are now embroiled in corruption scandals.

Enrique Peña Nieto, the president of Mexico, is very frustrated these days. The public is refusing to acknowledge, much less applaud, any of his accomplishments. For instance, authorities in Italy and Guatemala recently arrested two former Mexican state governors who went on the run after being accused of widespread corruption. Peña Nieto took credit for their capture, yet Mexicans welcomed the news with suspicion, criticism and memes on social media.

Annoyed, Peña Nieto shot back at his cynical constituents, insisting to reporters that “there’s no way to please them.” He’s damned if he captures these fugitives and damned if he doesn’t, he complained.

The capture of Tomas Yarrington, of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, and Javier Duarte, from the state of Veracruz, was indeed good news. These former officials are accused of stealing millions of dollars and face several counts of corruption.

But credit for their apprehension should go not to the Peña Nieto administration but rather to the governments of Italy and Guatemala, where Yarrington and Duarte were caught, respectively.

Besides, Peña Nieto could have had Duarte arrested last year before he fled, but the president didn’t even try. The charges leveled against Duarte extend back to 2010, when a lengthy file was created on him — so what was Peña Nieto waiting for? This is one reason why people in Mexico are suspicious and have resorted to cynicism and mockery.

Another reason has to do with a picture from 2012 making the rounds on social media. It shows Peña Nieto and Duarte, both members of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, embracing, laughing and seemingly having the time of their lives. Duarte openly supported Peña Nieto’s presidential bid in 2012, and the president reciprocated by praising Duarte on television, saying that the governor was a member of a promising new generation of Mexican politicians. In other words, they were buddies — or that’s what it looks like.

Relacionado
Gobernadores que acompañaron a Enrique Peña Nieto en su toma de protesta...
El 'club' de los gobernadores del PRI que están presos, fugitivos o investigados por casos de corrupción en México
En el pasado fueron considerados como 'el nuevo rostro' de la política en México, pero en la actualidad están en la mira de las autoridades.

People are also not happy with the Peña Nieto administration because the scope of the crimes allegedly committed by Duarte is so large, which suggests either complicity or utter incompetence on the part of the government. Miguel Angel Yunes, the current governor of Veracruz, did the math and told me in a recent interview that Duarte, during his time in office between 2010 and last year, allegedly diverted about $2.5 billion in federal funds andanother roughly $1 billion in state funds.

How does one steal $3.5 billion without officials noticing? Peña Nieto’s government was presumably sending taxpayer funds to Veracruz for health care, education and public safety. And Peña Nieto never thought to ask Duarte, “Hey, how did you spend the money I sent you?”

Perhaps that shouldn’t surprise us. After all, this is the same president who claimed that the arrests of Yarrington and Duarte were evidence of his commitment to fighting corruption. This is also the president who assigned one of his subordinates, Virgilio Andrade, to investigate the first lady's purchase of a luxury home from a government contractor a couple of years ago. Of course, both Peña Nieto and his wife, Angelica Rivera, were quickly cleared of any wrongdoing, which is to be expected when the person investigating you also depends on you for his livelihood. Situations like these are the reasons that nobody applauds this president.

publicidad

Before leaving office in 1982, President José López Portillo built a horrendous five-mansion estate in Mexico City known as Dog Hill. Of course, the cost of the sprawling property famously exceeded Portillo’s combined earnings after a lifetime of civil service. After that, I thought that the magnitude of such corruption would never be seen again in Mexico. But I was wrong: Hundreds of Dog Hills could be built with all the money that Duarte and other former officials are alleged to have stolen.

The impact of such impunity could have wide-ranging consequences in Mexico. In fact, we could see successful anti-establishment votes in next year’s presidential election, just as we’ve seen in the U.S., the U.K., the Philippines and Colombia.

So how do you steal $3.5 billion in Mexico? Easy: Just do it under the half-open eyes of the Peña Nieto administration.

(Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision and the host of “America With Jorge Ramos” on Fusion. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.” Email him at jorge.ramos@nytimes.com.)

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Juan Manuel Montes, deported Dreamer
25 abr, 2017 | 12:20 PM
What the story of Dreamer Juan Manuel Montes can teach us all
Rev. Samuel Rodríguez
Vlad&iacute;mir Putin
19 abr, 2017 | 04:45 PM
Russia Won! How Putin succeeded in dividing America
Rev. Samuel Rodríguez
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Dayana García no se siente muy cómoda con su cuerpo, pero Vicky Terrazas...
Capitanes La Reina
Ser considerada "la gordita" de Horóscopos de Durango afectó duramente a Vicky Terrazas en sus inicios
La artista confesó a una de las concursantes de La Reina de la Canción que sufrió mucho al principio de su carrera cuando la juzgaron por su aspecto físico.
¿Andarían con alguien que les lleva o le llevan más de 15 años? Nuestros... 4:42
Despierta América
¿Andarían con alguien que les lleva o le llevan más de 15 años? Nuestros panelistas confiesan
Escucha qué opinan la Dra. Nnancy, Neida y Marcela de tener una relación con un hombre menor. ¡Porque William, Rodolfo y Nando no le dirían que no a una mujer mayor que ellos!
Julián Gil peleará en tribunales por un régimen de visitas sin restricci... 0:54
Hoy
Julián Gil peleará en tribunales por un régimen de visitas sin restricciones de su hijo Matías
En la demanda presentada por Julián Gil por las custodia de su hijo Matías, el actor exige ver, cuidar y procurar económicamente al menor, así como un régimen de visitas sin restricciones. Checa los detalles
Hombre menor con mujer mayor: ¿interés o amor real? 5:37
Despierta América
Hombre menor con mujer mayor: ¿interés o amor real?
Analizamos el caso del candidato a la presidencia de Francia, Emmanuel Macron, quien tiene 24 años menos que su esposa, Briggite Trogneux, y a quien ya apodan "la Michelle Obama francesa". ¿Es amor de verdad o mero interés político?
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
El momento en el que un un policía se salva del ataque de un leopardo en... 0:28
Noticias
El momento en el que un un policía se salva del ataque de un leopardo en la India
Un guardabosques forestal se vio obligado a saltar de un techo para evitar ser atacado por un leopardo en la India la semana pasada. Luego de 12 horas el animal fue finalmente capturado.
En medio de protestas, arranc&oacute; el mi&eacute;rcoles pasado el deba...
Leyes y Prohibiciones
Congresista estatal en Texas lleva 2 días en huelga de hambre para oponerse a una propuesta contra las ciudades santuario
La representante Victoria Neave solo beberá agua hasta este miércoles, cuando se espera que se apruebe en la Cámara de Texas la controversial medida SB4.
Anuncian nuevo programa de NYCHA para erradicar el moho en al menos 38 e... 3:29
Edicion Digital Nueva York
Anuncian nuevo programa de NYCHA para erradicar el moho en al menos 38 edificios de vivienda pública
Kylsys Payamps-Roure, jefe de la gerencia general de NYCHA, explicó que con el programa piloto identificarán la raíz del problema por medio de tecnología de punta, personal entrenado y veeduría del trabajo realizado en el lugar del problema.
Detienen a una persona de interés luego de un triple homicidio 0:58
Univision 34 Atlanta
Detienen a una persona de interés luego de un triple homicidio
Este lunes fue arrestada una persona en Savannah, Georgia luego de un tiroteo en el que tres personas perdieron la vida.
Más Deportes Más
Blanco: “El América de La Volpe no juega a nada” 1:28
Liga MX
Blanco: “El América de La Volpe no juega a nada”
El ex americanista consideró al argentino como un buen entrenador, pero a este equipo le falta corazón y sangre. Además de considerar que hace falta una limpia en el vestidor.
Sebastian Giovinco celebra un gol
MLS
Sebastian Giovinco nombrado Jugador de la Semana de la MLS por la Jornada 8
El crack italiano despertó con un doblete para darle un triunfo por 3-1 a Toronto FC sobre Chicago Fire.
Blanco sobre la política: "Está muy cab.... pero no me rajo" 1:31
Liga MX
Blanco sobre la política: "Está muy cab.... pero no me rajo"
El ahora político se expresó contento con la posibilidad de cambiar las cosas y aunque sabe que hay amenazas y chismes acepta el reto.
Chicharito se confiesa en Twitter y revela sus deportistas favoritos de... 0:58
México
Chicharito se confiesa en Twitter y revela sus deportistas favoritos de México y el resto del mundo
En su cuenta personal de esta red social dio un listado de los deportistas que han marcado su vida, sus ídolos en México, los defensas más duros que ha enfrentado, también a sus jugadores favoritos de la NFL y mucho más. Acá las respuestas a sus seguidores.