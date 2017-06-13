publicidad
Maduro, Trump and Pena Nieto
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

How to remove a president

How to remove a president

It’s tough to unseat someone who wields almost all the power, but not impossible when the people speak out. Compare the examples of the United States, Mexico and Venezuela.

Maduro, Trump and Pena Nieto
Maduro, Trump and Pena Nieto

One of the hardest things to do — anywhere — is remove a president from office.

When a president assumes power, he inherits a complex system that’s in place mainly to protect him, physically and legally. Once in office, he has an army, spies, lawyers, bureaucrats and a lot of resources to defend him.

This is why ousting the beleaguered leaders of countries like the United States, Mexico and Venezuela is so complicated.

Dumping a president starts with proving he did something illegal. Personal scandals, bad management and plummeting approval ratings aren’t enough to reverse the will of the electorate (assuming, of course, that the president was democratically elected). You need evidence that a crime has been committed.

In the U.S., the search is on. Last week, former FBI director James Comey testified before a U.S. Senate committee that President Trump urged him to back off from an investigation into possible links between Russia and Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser.

Comey also testified that Trump asked for his “loyalty” — and, failing to secure it, fired him last month. “I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey told the committee. If it turns out that Trump was attempting to obstruct justice, he could face impeachment.

But the White House and Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, insist that Trump never asked Comey to express his “loyalty” — or to kill the Russia investigation.

So this situation comes down to credibility. Someone is lying — is it Comey or Trump? We need to know who’s telling the truth. Meanwhile, the media are investigating too. “What we have to do as journalists is find the evidence,” the celebrated former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein recently said on CNN. He and his Post colleague Bob Woodward spearheaded the reporting of the Watergate scandal that led President Richard Nixon to resign.

publicidad

In Mexico, many people believe that President Enrique Peña Nieto was guilty of a serious conflict of interest a couple of years ago when his wife bought a $7 million house from a government contractor. But rather than launch an independent probe led by the Mexican Congress, the president charged a subordinate, Virgilio Andrade, to investigate him, the first lady, Angelica Rivera, and Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s former finance minister.

Nobody was surprised when Andrade quickly acquitted the three of them and announced that nothing illegal had happened. Removing a Mexican president from office over an alleged act of corruption would have been unprecedented in Mexico’s history. But in this instance the country’s entire political system conspired to protect one of its own, and the investigation went no further.

Now consider Venezuela, where tens of thousands of demonstrators have been thronging the streets and demanding the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro, or at least his dismissal through an early election.

Maduro’s regime has already taken off its democratic mask. He has ordered the dissolution of the Venezuelan assembly, and he wants to write a new constitution that would allow him to cling to power indefinitely.

Maduro also controls almost everything in the country — the army, the courts, the media, the major industries, including oil. He also has firepower.

Venezuela’s Bolivarian Guard has engaged in war tactics against protesters, and the Maduro regime hopes to crush the demonstrations altogether. More than 60 people have died in protests this year, and it seems that

publicidad

Maduro doesn’t mind if the number of casualties climbs, so long as he regains control of the streets.

Venezuelans — and they alone — must find a way to expose the human rights violations there. And they must get other countries on their side — it’s sad to see how many Latin American governments have refused to denounce Maduro’s abuses.

I’m perfectly aware that the United States, Mexico and Venezuela are quite different in how they practice democracy. Nevertheless, when a leader loses the people’s trust, it’s vital that the population denounce him. And if he does something illegal, he should be thrown out of office.

Yes, it’s tough to unseat someone who wields almost all the power. But note the key word: “almost.”

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Newly-elected presidents Donald Trump and France's Emmanuel Macron shake...
06 jun, 2017 | 02:26 PM
Life without Trump, the lessons from Europe
Jorge Ramos
Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega among the masses.
10 may, 2017 | 06:13 PM
How Trump is becoming a model of excellence for banana republic autocrats
Tim Rogers
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Cristian Castro no visitó a su papá, Manuel 'El Loco' Valdés, en el hosp... 1:09
Hoy
Cristian Castro no visitó a su papá, Manuel 'El Loco' Valdés, en el hospital pero le envío un poema
El nieto de Manuel 'El Loco' Valdés nos contó las razones por las cuales Cristian Castro no acudió a visitar a su papá al hospital y si está al tanto de la salud del comediante.
"Ella me denigró como persona": Julián Gil dice que Marjorie de Sousa no... 3:09
Despierta América
"Ella me denigró como persona": Julián Gil dice que Marjorie de Sousa no pudo probarle nada
El actor argentino dijo que su expareja no pudo probar sus anteriores afirmaciones cuando dijo que lo había visto usando algún tipo de droga y era un hombre violento.
Lucero, Natalia Jim&eacute;nez y Shaila D&uacute;rcal estar&aacute;n pre...
La Reina de la Canción
Lucero, Natalia Jiménez y Shaila Dúrcal estarán en la final de La Reina de la Canción
Tres grandes figuras de la música acompañarán a las finalistas del show en la culminación de la competencia.
La foto con la que la hija menor de Barack Obama celebró su cumpleaños 1:10
Despierta América
La foto con la que la hija menor de Barack Obama celebró su cumpleaños
Sasha Obama publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía donde aparece junto a su padre Barack y su madre Michelle, celebrando sus 16 años de edad. Por otro lado, no te pierdas las increíbles vacaciones de Michelle Salas en Marruecos donde celebra su cumpleaños 28.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
El descuento en las adopciones se hace con motivo del primer aniversario...
Animales
¿Quieres adoptar una mascota? Hoy es un gran día para hacerlo en Miami (por sólo 1$)
Con motivo del primer aniversario del refugio de animales de Doral, el servicio de protección de animales de Miami-Dade puso una tarifa simbólica para la adopción de mascotas de 1 dólar.
Oficial arrestado por presuntamente usar fuerza excesiva en un arresto b... 1:26
Edición Digital Dallas
Oficial arrestado por presuntamente usar fuerza excesiva en un arresto busca limpiar su nombre
El agente de Fort Worth que fue suspendido 10 días por un arresto en diciembre apelará en corte este martes pues asegura que su castigo fue excesivo pues no usó fuerza excesiva.
El lunes 12 de junio, manifestantes de la oposici&oacute;n quemaron las...
América Latina
Continúa la lucha de poderes en Venezuela: la fiscal solicita enjuiciar a magistrados del Supremo
La fiscal general, Luisa Ortega Díaz, pidió juzgar a los integrantes de Sala Constitucional que bloquearon sus recursos legales para tratar de frenar la Constituyente impuesta por Nicolás Maduro para reescribir la Constitución.
Por: Pedro Pablo Peñaloza
Una caldera defectuosa afect&oacute; a una treintena de personas en un e...
Sucesos
Una caja con ensalada y una caldera defectuosa generan la evacuación de un edificio de Nueva York
Las autoridades informaron que la caldera produjo altos niveles de monóxido de carbono en el sótano del edificio ubicado en West Broadway con la Calle Murray. Una treintena de personas resultó afectada, pero no de gravedad.
Más Deportes Más
Dennis Rodman llega a Corea del Norte asegurando que su intención es abr... 0:24
Edicion Digital
Dennis Rodman llega a Corea del Norte asegurando que su intención es abrir la puerta del diálogo con EEUU
En medio de la tensa relación entre ambos países, el exjugador de la NBA expresó que cree que Donald Trump estaría muy orgulloso de él por el viaje.
Carlos Salcedo ingres&oacute; en el tiempo de compensaci&oacute;n.
Eintracht Frankfurt
Carlos Salcedo jugará la próxima temporada en la Bundesliga
El defensor propiedad de Chivas continuará su carrera en el viejo continente defendiendo los colores el Eintracht Frankfurt.
Messi
Barcelona
Bartomeu: "Messi dijo que se quería retirar aquí y a ello me remito"
El presidente culé se mostró ilusionado de que el delantero argentino renueve con los azulgranas por un largo tiempo.
Ezequiel Cerutti con San Lorenzo
MLS
¿Más argentinos a Montreal? Impact estaría cerca de fichar al atacante de San Lorenzo Ezequiel Cerutti
Según reportes en Argentina, el club de la MLS estaría dispuesto a pagar cinco millones de dólares por el carrilero.