Experts call Ted Cruz's plan to fund border wall with Chapo's drug money 'delusional'

Just when it seemed like Donald Trump's border wall plans couldn't get any more absurd, Texas Senator Ted Cruz found a way to take the farce to the next level with a payment scheme that analysts are calling "delusional."
On Tuesday a bill called the "EL CHAPO Act,” was introduced in Congress, proposing to earmark seized drug assets from incarcerated Mexican kingpin Joaquin ‘El Chapo’ Guzman to pay for President Donald Trump's unbudgeted border wall, which is estimated to cost upwards of
$25 billion.
El Chapo, the former head of Mexico's monstrous Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited to the U.S. on Jan. 19 and awaits trial on 17 counts of international drug trafficking, weapons violations, and money-laundering.
"The estimates are that [El Chapo's] criminal fortune is roughly worth about $14 billion," Cruz said on Fox and Friends on Wednesday morning. "Coincidentally the estimates of the cost to build a wall range from $14 [billion] to $20 billion, so my legislation provides that if those assets are forfeited, those assets from El Chapo will go directly to building a wall and securing the border."
The couch crew at Fox and Friends gushed over Cruz's EL CHAPO Act, known formally as The Ensuring Lawful Collection of Hidden Assets to Provide Order Act. They called it "pure genius" and a great way to make Mexico "indirectly build the wall."
Wizened rocker and Trump cheerleader Ted Nugent also gave Cruz's plan an enthusiastic "celebrity" endorsement, calling it a "brilliant idea" that is "
absolutely bulletproof."
But experts think Cruz's EL CHAPO Act is all acronym and no substance.
"It's complete b.s.," Mexican security analyst and former intelligence officer Alejandro Hope told Univision News. "It's just political grandstanding."
"It's incredibly ludicrous," adds Mike Vigil, former chief of international operations for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and author of the book
DEAL about the agency’s undercover operations.
WATCH UNIVISION'S 'EL CHAPO' TV SERIES, SUNDAY NIGHTS AT 8PM
Though Cruz is clearly trying to help the president come up with a plan—ANY PLAN— to fund his wall, his ill-conceived EL CHAPO Act is a bad look for the United States. Together with Trump's bizarre Hokey Pokey on NAFTA, where he first looked to be stepping out of the free-trade pact but then jumped back in, Republican policy towards Mexico is starting to look a bit like a Cantiflas routine.
"Trump and Cruz are drinking from the same kool-aid," says Vigil, who worked on the El Chapo case during his 13 years with the DEA in Mexico.
"This proposal by Ted Cruz is delusional and it basically shows he has no clue about how much money Chapo Guzman is worth,” added Vigil. “He doesn't have an understanding of money-laundering. He doesn't understand how drug lords and drug traffickers hide their money. And apart from that, Chapo Guzman is not worth $14 billion—that's an extraordinary high estimate."
In Cruz's defense, the $14 million figure comes from the U.S. Department of Justice. The U.S.' indictment against El Chapo seeks "forfeiture of more than $14 billion in drug proceeds and other illegal profits."
But here's the rub. That number is— at very best— a wild "guesstimate that has nothing to do with reality," says Vigil.
"It's basically invented—made up," Hope agrees.
That's because Chapo's finances are all off-the-books. The drug lord's alleged fortune is based on back-of-the-napkin estimates pertaining to global drug trade calculations over the past 30 years, plus intelligence gathered from other narcos whose information can oftentimes be tinged with narco-culture myth and legend.
Chapo's actual savings are probably closer to $1 billion, according to Vigil's own guesstimate. Mexico's Hope estimates that Chapo's net worth is probably measured in the "tens or hundreds of millions—but certainly not billions."
In any event, it's phantom money. Narco revenue is dirty cash that gets laundered overseas, buried in the desert, squirreled away behind drywall, used to grease the palms of state corruption, and invested in real estate under third party names that are not easily traceable to the source.
That's not even considering the sizeable daily expenditures of living as a narco—paying for henchmen, transportation logistics, tunneling equipment, Johnnie Walker Blue Label, mistresses, and entitled children (El Chapo had 18 kids).
Finally, none of El Chapo's illicit gains are sitting in a seized bank account or in blood-money escrow for Trump's border wall. Any of Chapo's assets that have been confiscated by the Mexican government aren't nearly enough to pay for even the first row of bricks in Trump's wall. Not that Mexico would be inclined to do so anyway.
So if Cruz is really serious about funding the wall with Mexican narco proceeds, he should buy a shovel and a plane ticket to Sinaloa and start digging in the desert.
In photos: The rise and fall of El Chapo Guzmán
Second court appearance ion the United States: Prosecutors ask to disqualify Chapo's defense lawyers due to alleged conflict with potential witnesses. They argued that Guzmán's lawyers have represented three other people linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. The defense for its part raised issues about Guzmán's extradition.
Foto: JANE ROSENBERG/Reuters | Univision
Heading to court. A police caravan moved "El Chapo" from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan to the Eastern District Court in central Brooklyn, where on Jan. 20, he declared himself "not guilty" of the charges against him.
Foto: BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters | Univision
Arrival in the US. Agents escort"El Chapo" on arrival at the Long Island Airport, New York.
Foto: Reuters | Univision
Departure from Mexico. Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán leaves Ciudad Juarez, Mexico to New York, United States; Under heavy security.
Foto: PGR | Univision
Extradition, January 19, 2017. The day so feared by Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman arrived. The capo was extradited to New York.
Foto: PGR | Univision
More tunnels.Mexican authorities reported in December 2016 on the discovery of two tunnels in Tijuana, on the border between Mexico and the United States and used by the Sinaloa Cartel, led by Joaquín 'El Chapo Guzmán.
Foto: BILL WECHTER/Getty Images | Univision
The appeal, November 2016. Joaquín 'El Chapo' Guzmán's lawyer, Andrés Granados, shows documents outside a federal court in Mexico on November 8, 2016 seeking to prevent his clients' extradition to the United States.
Foto: Yuri Cortés/Getty Images | Univision
Son kidnapped, August 2016. The Attorney General of Jalisco reported that Jesus Alfredo Guzman Salazar was kidnapped with five others in a restaurant in this tourist area. The weekly newspaper RíoDoce of Sinaloa reported that Archivaldo Guzmán was also kidnapped and that El Chapo's cartel ally Ismael 'El Mayo' Zambada negotiated the release of the two young men.
Foto: AP Photo/David Díaz | Univision
Kate in the game, August 2016. Mexican authorities began an investigation into Kate del Castillo for her links to 'El Chapo.' However, no progress was ever made. The actress now lives in the US and from there accused investigators of "a witch hunt" against her. Prosecutors leaked a picture of her with Alfredo Guzman, son of Joaquín Guzmán.
Foto: Mezcalent | Univision
The dilemma of extradition, February 2016. In the photo, protesters display a banner in front of the Altiplano prison against the extradition of El Chapo to the United States and denounce that he is being tortured.
Foto: Yuri Cortés/Getty Images | Univision
The interview in Rolling Stone, January 2016. Actor Sean Penn interviewed Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman with help from actress Kate del Castillo in October 2015 for Rolling Stone magazine. It was the first interview that "El Chapo" ever offered in his life and was published a day after the capture of the capo, raising a controversy about the journalistic ethics of the article.
Foto: Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images | Univision
Presentation to the press, January 2016. On January 8, 'El Chapo' was arrested for the third time. Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto announced the recapture: "Mission accomplished: we have him. I want to inform the Mexicans that Joaquín Guzmán Loera has been detained."
Foto: Miguel Tovar/Getty Images | Univision
Recaptured, January 2016. Less than a year after the Altiplano jailbreak, Guzman was surprised by the authorities in this house in Los Mochis, Sinaloa. The drug trafficker was recaptured in a military operation that began at this property and continued on the street, and in which five people were killed.
Foto: Hector Guerrero/Getty Images | Univision
The perfect plan, July 2015. The end of the tunnel through which 'El Chapo' escaped was in an abandoned house, a mile away from the prison.
Foto: MARIO VAZQUEZ/Getty Images | Univision
In 2015 the Mexican government offered a historic reward of 60 million pesos ($2.9 million) to anyone who gave information that would lead to the capture of 'El Chapo.'
Foto: Yuri Cortez/Getty Images | Univision
The tunnel, July 2015. The media reveal 'El Chapo's' escape route. It had light and ventilation systems, as well as a motorcycle adapted on rails, traps and false exits.
Foto: Yuri Cortez/Getty Images | Univision
The second escape, July 2015. After a little more than a year in captivity, Joaquin Guzman escaped from prison for the second time, this time from the Altiplano prison on July 11, 2015. A video of the internal surveillance system of the Prison of the penitentiary shows the moment when 'El Chapo' goes to the shower and does not return, at 20:52 hours.
Foto: Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images | Univision
"We want Chapo free," February 2014. Some 2,000 people gathered in Culiacan, Sinaloa, to demonstrate for the freedom of 'El Chapo,' soon after his recapture.
Foto: Fernando Brito/Getty Images | Univision
First recapture, February 2014. After 13 years a fugitive, El Chapo was caught again, this time in Mazatlán, Sinaloa.
Foto: Ronaldo Schemidt/Getty Images | Univision
The first escape. On January 18, 2001, after nine years of imprisonment, El Chapo escapes for the first time from prison and becomes the most wanted man in Mexico.
Foto: Alejandro Acosta/Getty Images | Univision
Arrested for the first time: On June 11, 1993, the first capture of Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, known as 'El Chapo', was announced. He was captured by Guatemalan authorities at the border and delivered to Mexico.
Foto: Getty Images | Univision