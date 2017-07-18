publicidad
Carlos Salinas de Gortari won the presidency in 1988 amid massive allegations of fraud.
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books. His latest is “Take a Stand: Lessons From Rebels.”

A Fraud Foretold in Mexico

A Fraud Foretold in Mexico

Mexico's 1988 presidential election has resurfaced, thanks to "some confusing and fanciful statements that Manuel Bartlett, the former secretary of the interior, has given in recent interviews," writes Jorge Ramos.

Carlos Salinas de Gortari won the presidency in 1988 amid massive allega...
Carlos Salinas de Gortari won the presidency in 1988 amid massive allegations of fraud.

It’s incredible that, almost 30 years after the presidential election of 1988, many “Priistas” (or members of the ruling Revolutionary Institutional Party, or PRI) in Mexico still won’t acknowledge the electoral fraud that occurred that year.

Actually, the PRI refuses to recognize that fraud has occurred in every presidential election from 1929 to 1994 — the era of the hand-picked successor, in which the current president essentially designated the next one.

But the 1988 election has resurfaced, thanks to some confusing and fanciful statements that Manuel Bartlett, the former secretary of the interior, has given in recent interviews. Apparently, Bartlett doesn’t seem to recall what happened in Mexico back in 1988, so let me try and refresh his memory.

The initial vote tally from the July 6, 1988 election gave a clear lead to Cuauhtemoc Cardenas, the candidate from the Party of the Democratic Revolution. But the vote count was suddenly halted — officials later would blame a “system crash” — and days later, when the final tally was tabulated, the winner just happened to be Carlos Salinas de Gortari, from the PRI.

I’ve talked with Salinas de Gortari about this issue twice. The first time was in October 2000, in Mexico City.

“Would it be safe to say that an electoral fraud put you in the presidency?” I asked him.

“Of course not,” Salinas de Gortari told me. “There was no fraud.”

“The system crashed,” I responded. “It took six days to release the final results. In 1,762 polling stations, the PRI got 100% of the vote — very Soviet-style … then in 1992 all the ballots were destroyed. Yet there was no fraud?”

publicidad

“There wasn’t enough documentation,” Salinas de Gortari said.

“Cuauhtemoc Cardenas keeps saying there was fraud,” I told him. “And many Mexicans reckon there was fraud.”

“Well, why wouldn’t they, if that idea has been pushed all these years with a misinformation campaign?” Salinas de Gortari said.

“That’s the image that’s prevailed. It wasn’t the vote count that crashed, but the computers. Who had the idea of setting up a computer system that wasn’t operational? Fifty-five thousand records with the signatures of the [political party] representatives are stored — it’s the best documented election in the nation’s general archive.”

But that isn’t true. The signed vote certifications exist, but the actual ballots — the ones that gave Cardenas the victory — were burned in 1992, by an order of Congress. The goal was to make it impossible for anybody to ever count them and prove voter fraud.

I mentioned this to Salinas de Gortari in another conversation, this time in May 2008 in Washington.

“There can’t be a recount because the ballots were burned,” I said.

“No, sir,” Salinas de Gortari responded. “The records are at the nation’s general archive.”

“The records, not the ballots,” I said.

“But there are the records signed by the parties’ representatives in each of the 55,000 voting stations,” he said.

“Cuautemoc Cardenas told me during an interview that, and I quote, ‘We are convinced, along with 99% of Mexicans, that there was electoral fraud in 1988,'” I said.

“Well, I don’t know what kind of polls he conducted, because the polls conducted days before the election confirmed what the records ultimately showed,” Salinas de Gortari said.

publicidad

But the fact is that there was indeed an electoral fraud in 1988. It was accomplished by suspending the vote, altering the results, forging records, then burning the actual ballots to destroy any evidence. Nobody doubts Salinas de Gortari’s intelligence and shrewdness, but he’ll go down in history as a man who won the presidency in a rigged election.

It would be very healthy for Mexico’s democracy to come to terms with this fact at last. Unfortunately, Mexico has an ugly habit of burying the facts that hurt the most.

The worst part is that, decades later, cheating and fraud are still acceptable within the political class. The 2012 presidential election demonstrated that Mexico’s political elites were willing to make a mockery of the electoral system in order to impose Enrique Peña Nieto as president. And many people think nothing will keep them from doing it again in 2018. This is a fraud foretold.

Mexicans need to learn the lessons of the past and say, finally: ¡Basta!

(Watch my interviews with Salinas de Gortari: here and here.)

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
A Fraud Foretold in Mexico DAVIDMARISUNV-6531.jpg
11 jul, 2017 | 04:56 PM
Living in the Jungle
Jorge Ramos
NOMA restaurant, Tulum
05 jul, 2017 | 11:17 AM
Last Supper in Tulum: tasting Mexico in a whole new way
Jorge Ramos
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Insólito: Le conceden el divorcio a una mujer porque su marido no le con... 4:33
Despierta América
Insólito: Le conceden el divorcio a una mujer porque su marido no le contestaba los mensajes
Este caso, acontecido en Taiwán, ¡nos dejó con el ojo cuadrado! Y por supuesto que nuestro panel experto tuvo mucho qué decir al respecto de la pareja y la decisión del juez que los divorció.
Alan Tacher Festival Internacional del Humor
Festival Internacional del Humor
Muy pronto gran estreno del Festival Internacional del Humor
A partir del próximo 30 de julio a las 8PM/7C ven a reír con el Festival Internacional del Humor y ponle mucha diversión a tu domingo. Si te gusta la comedia, el stand up, los trucos de magia e ilusionismo, entonces este programa es para ti.
Sofía Carson en Despierta América
Despierta América
Despertamos con la estrella de Disney Channel, Sofia Carson
Sofia Carson visitó Despierta América para presentar en exclusiva su nueva película y darle una gran sorpresa a un grupo de sus más grandes fans. Échale un vistazo a las fotos.
Exclusiva: Satcha Pretto nos compartió fotos de sus vacaciones y del cum... 1:19
Despierta América
Exclusiva: Satcha Pretto nos compartió fotos de sus vacaciones y del cumpleaños 3 de Bruce
Después de unos días de vacaciones en California y Oregon, Satcha Pretto regresó feliz al trabajo, y nos contó lo bien que la pasaron en el festejo familiar que organizó para celebrar los 3 años de su príncipe Bruce.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
En esta foto publicada por la empresa de suiza Glacier 3000 muestra los...
Sucesos
Hallan los cuerpos de una pareja desaparecida hace 75 años en un glaciar de Suiza
Marcelin y Francine Dumoulin, una pareja suiza que tenía siete hijos, desapareció el 15 de agosto de 1942 en Chandolin. Ahora, los hallaron 'momificados' en gran estado de preservación congelados en un glaciar.
Meghan Davidson, la mujer que fue alcanzada por un rayo en Florida
Muertes
Muere un bebé cuya madre fue alcanzada por un rayo pocos días antes de dar a luz
Los médicos tuvieron que provocar el parto a Meghan Davidson, de 26 años, después de que un rayo la golpeara mientras caminaba en la calle en Florida. El bebé se ha convertido en la sexta víctima mortal por este fenómenos meteorológico.
Ferrari GTB, Porsche Turbo S, Lamborghini Aventador, Ferrari 458 Spider,...
Autos y Famosos
Fotos de la colección de autos de Floyd Mayweather
Encuentra aquí imágenes de la espectacular colección de autos del popular y extravagante campeón de boxeo Floyd Mayweather. 
Por: Univision.com
Chuck Schumer pidi&oacute; urgentemente a sus colegas republicanos traba...
Política
Chuck Schumer: "Sería un desastre derogar Obamacare" sin un reemplazo
El líder de la minoría demócrata en el Senado pidió a sus colegas republicanos trabajar en una solución bipartidista tras el rotundo fracaso del gobierno para aprobar una nueva ley de salud.
Más Deportes Más
Elías Hernández, ignorado por muchos técnicos, tiene chances de llegar a... 1:46
Copa Oro
Elías Hernández, ignorado por muchos técnicos, tiene chances de llegar al Mundial de Rusia
El volante esperó durante mucho tiempo ser parte estable de la selección mexicana. Recién con la llegada de Osorio, y gracias a que nunca bajó los brazos, encontró ese reconocimiento. Aquí el informe.
Honduras se reforzó con dos delanteros para enfrentar a México y tratar... 1:34
Copa Oro
Honduras se reforzó con dos delanteros para eliminar a México de la Copa Oro
La H aún no convirtió en la Copa y clasificó a cuartos gracias al 3-0 de escritorio ante Guayana Francesa por el tema Malouda. Para romper la sequía incorporaron a dos goleadores. Aquí el reporte.
Luis Reyes: “Las rotaciones vienen bien, tienes que rendir al 100 porque... 2:27
Copa Oro
Luis Reyes: “Las rotaciones vienen bien, tienes que rendir al 100 porque no sabes si juegas”
El defensa del Tri defendió el tan cuestionado estilo de Osorio, de hacer modificaciones masivas, y destacó la incertidumbre que genera. Por otro lado, dijo que “hay poco tiempo para trabajar”.
El LaFerrari es el primer auto en la historia de la marca que utilize el...
Autos y Famosos
Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather compra 2 Ferraris LaFerrari
En una entrevista realizada por FightHype a Floyd Mayweather este aseguro haber comprado 2 Ferrari LaFerrari.