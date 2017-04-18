publicidad
Síguenos
A piece of the border fence near Naco, Arizona.
Opinion
El periodista Jorge Ramos.
Jorge Ramos
Opinión

Jorge Ramos, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, is a news anchor on Univision and the host of “America With Jorge Ramos” on Fusion. Originally from Mexico and now based in Florida, Ramos is the author of several best-selling books.

450 Ways to Divide Us

450 Ways to Divide Us

"That’s how many companies have presented bids to build President Donald Trump’s wall along the border between Mexico and the United States," writes Jorge Ramos.

A piece of the border fence near Naco, Arizona.
A piece of the border fence near Naco, Arizona.

For the last few months, the United States’ most brilliant and ambitious engineers and contractors have been busy trying to come up with the best way to divide us — and they’ve found about 450 ways to do it. That’s how many companies have presented bids to build President Donald Trump’s wall along the border between Mexico and the United States.

One of the design requirements was that the wall be at least 18 feet tall. Another was that it look nice, although there’s no way to make hatred look pretty. There are plans for walls with solar panels, with watchtowers and with inclines that are impossible to scale. And at least one design features a see-through fence — you can look but not cross.

Trump’s wall will be built on a foundation of hostility and racism. He wrongly believes that Mexican immigrants are criminals, drug dealers and rapists (as he stated when he launched his presidential bid in 2015). Therefore, he wants a wall to separate America from the potential dangers that he says these immigrants pose.

But Trump is wrong. I’ve pointed this out many times, but let me say it once more: Undocumented immigrants commit fewer crimes than American-born residents, and they contribute billions of dollars to the U.S. economy. Simply put, Trump wants to build a wall to protect people from a danger that does not exist.

Immigrants are not invading the U.S. The undocumented population has stood at around 11 million for the past decade and everything indicates that number will remain stable. Besides, how long will the U.S. remain an attractive country to immigrants? They don’t want to come here and be humiliated, arrested and deported, so fewer are even trying.

publicidad

In December 2016, while Barack Obama was still the president, about 58,000 undocumented immigrants were arrested while trying to enter the United States. In January, that number dropped to 43,000. In February, the first full month of Trump’s presidency, arrests dropped to 24,000; and in March, they dropped to fewer than 17,000. “This is no accident,” John Kelly, the secretary of homeland security, said during a recent Senate hearing.

What this means is that the tactics of hate and fear are working. Meanwhile, Trump has given immigration officers the authority to arrest, inspect and deport people with no criminal record, which brings serious consequences for families already in the United States.

Every day during our newscast on Univision we report on fathers and mothers who were detained in their homes, in cabs, in court or while picking up their kids from school. These children, who are often American citizens, are traumatized by the abusive operations that separate them from their parents. Terror within the country and a wall around it — that’s Trump’s philosophy.

The irony is that many of the Americans who voted for Trump based in part on his promise to build this wall now don’t want to pay for it. According to a recent Associated Press poll, 58% of Americans are against spending the billions of dollars that it will cost.

That’s a hefty price to pay for something that won’t work. You can climb and fly over a wall or dig tunnels underneath it. And while every country has the right to a safe border, an efficient immigration system — one that takes into account the economic needs of a nation and matches them with the workers who are willing to come — is a much better option.

publicidad

Countries are often the embodiment of the things they build and invent. The United States taught the world that it was possible to fly, to send a man to the moon and to create machines that put a world of information in our palms. But in the Trump era, some of America’s most creative designers are expending their energy on a useless border wall.

Something has gone seriously wrong when our leaders are willing to squander so much talent and money on something that only serves to divide. Then again, some people can bring out the worst in what their country has to offer.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Texas immigration detention center
18 abr, 2017 | 12:49 PM
Is the US immigration court system broken?
Lindsay M Harris
A woman with her son and two other children in Aleppo.
11 abr, 2017 | 12:36 PM
The Children Caught in Syria’s War
Jorge Ramos
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino voters: “America’s sleeping giant.”
Latino millennials account for almost half the 27.3 million eligible Latino voters in this election. But Latino turn out is traditionally far lower than black and Anglo voters. J.P. Dominguez asks “when are we going to wake up?”
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
Donald Trump
Who pays more taxes, undocumented immigrants or Trump?
A study by the Institute on Taxation and Economic policy found that undocumented immigrants pay $11.64 billion a year in state and local taxes. The undocumented pay on average 8% of their income on taxes while the wealthiest 1% pay only 5.4%. J.P Dominguez says that's "trumped up."
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
News in English
JP Domínguez: the mistakes haunting Trump and Clinton
During the first presidential debate, the candidates took a chance to bring up each others past mistakes to affect their performance.
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: The Double Standard of Latino Trump Supporters
After the "Taco trucks on every corner" comment from the co-founder of Latinos for Trump, part of his immigration past emerged. This is JP Domínguez's take on the issue.
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump
JP Domínguez: Melania, Show Me Your Papers
Donald Trump's wife and aspiring First Lady is an immigrant who says she always "went by the law" - but her story is a little 'SUS'.
Shows Más
Reacciones Ep. 1 LR
La Reina de la Canción
Gritos, lágrimas y un mar de emociones vivieron las chicas de La Reina de la Canción
Revive el momento en que Poncho y Las Horóscopos tuvieron que elegir alas mejores para dar inicio a la competencia.
Mela en Despierta Am&eacute;rica
Despierta América
EN FOTOS: Mela llegó a contar tremendo chisme de Francisca
Este martes en Despierta América amanecimos de muy buen humor y le dimos la bienvenida a Mela la Melaza, que llegó a conducir al lado de Lourdes Stephen.
Mi hija comenzó a consumir alcohol ¿qué hago? 3:08
Hoy
Mi hija comenzó a consumir alcohol ¿qué hago?
El Dr. Gerardo González Torres, Médico Cirujano Especialista en Adicciones, Monte Fénix, nos dio algunas recomendaciones para poner límites y evitar que nuestros hijos consuman alcohol.
Conoce al galán de Sandra Itzel
La Reina de la Canción
Este es quien le robó el corazón a Sandra Itzel
El actor cubano Adrián Di Monte es el amor de Sandra Itzel. Se conocieron durante la grabación de una novela y no se han separado desde entonces.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Donald Trump habla con los periodistas desde el p&oacute;rtico de entrad...
Política
Pastrana, Uribe y los otros cientos de privilegiados poderosos con acceso a Trump en Mar-a-Lago
La costosa membresía en el lujoso club del presidente conlleva entre sus beneficios no ofertados, la posibilidad de que socios e invitados puedan toparse con el mandatario y quizá hacer alguna gestión fuera de la formalidad de la Casa Blanca, como trataron de hacer los dos expresidentes de Colombia.
Por: Enrique Acevedo
Escuelas públicas del condado de DeKalb logran acuerdo para obtener acce... 0:55
Educación
Escuelas públicas del condado de DeKalb logran acuerdo para obtener acceso a internet
En colaboración con organizaciones de la iniciativa privada, instituciones como la Escuela Primaria Barack H. Obama podrán reducir la brecha digital de cientos de jóvenes.
‘¿Cuál es la política de Medicaid para mujeres embarazadas con visa?’, e... 1:24
Consejos de Inmigración
‘¿Cuál es la política de Medicaid para mujeres embarazadas con visa?’, expertos responden
La abogada Carolina Antonini responde las inquietudes de los televidentes en materia migratoria.
Donadores de sangre podrían salvar la vida de un niño de seis años con l... 2:15
Comunidad
Donadores de sangre podrían salvar la vida de un niño de seis años con leucemia
La familia de Damarcus Luna busca el apoyo de la comunidad a fin de obtener donadores de sangre y plaquetas que ayuden al pequeño a mantenerse con vida.
Más Deportes Más
V&iacute;ctor V&aacute;zquez encontr&oacute; su lugar en Toronto FC.
MLS
Víctor Vázquez y su vida en Toronto después de Cruz Azul: "Me dejan jugar a mi manera"
En pocas semanas en la MLS, el volante español se ha convertido en uno de las principales armas ofensivas de los canadienses junto a Sebastián Giovinco y Jozy Altidore.
Por: Ariel Judas
Una imagen computarizada del nuevo estadio y tu techo retractil.
MLS
Retrasos en la construcción del Mercedes Benz Stadium aplazarán el debut de Atlanta United en el estadio hasta septiembre
El estadio abrirá sus puertas en agosto con los partidos de pretemporada de los Atlanta Falcons de la NFL; Atlanta United jugará en el recinto el 9 de septiembre.
Fidel Kuri junto a Carlos Reinoso, quien dej&oacute; temporalmente al Ve...
Deportes
Capítulo 2: Los Tiburones Rojos, el "regalo" de Javier Duarte a Fidel Kuri
Un contrato de comodato que venció en enero de 2014 y no fue renovado le permite a Fidel Kuri beneficiarse de la marca del equipo de Liga MX
James y George protagonizan duelo de clavadas en el Top 5 1:16
NBA
James y George protagonizan duelo de clavadas en el Top 5
Las estrellas de Cleveland e Indiana se llevaron la noche con sus jugadas, aunque el primer lugar fue para alguien del 'Viejo Oeste'.