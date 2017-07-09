publicidad
Leopoldo López’s followers protest to demand his release.
Latin America

What does López’s house arrest represent in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis?

The ruling in favor of Lopez comes days after the assault on the parliament perpetrated by Chavistas, and after 100 days of street protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro.

Pedro Pablo Peñaloza
Por:
Pedro Pablo Peñaloza
CARACAS, Venezuela.- At a moment of highest social tension and with the country on the brink of violence, the government of President Nicolas Maduro has decided to grant the benefit of house arrest to the most important political prisoner of Venezuela, Leopoldo Lopez, who was imprisoned on February 18, 2014 and subsequently sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for organizing protests that resulted in 43 deaths at the beginning of 2014.

The “humanitarian measure”, granted officially by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) controlled by Maduro, comes 100 days after the start of the protests against the regime, which have already resulted in 91 deaths, and after this Wednesday July 5 Chavista paramilitary groups attacked with firearms, explosives, knives and pipes the headquarters of the Parliament, where the opposition holds the majority, leaving at least five representatives wounded, there was worldwide condemnation against the socialist revolution.

Now the question is: why did the executive branch allow Lopez to go back home?

The President of the Supreme Court, Maikel Moreno, points out that his ruling that favors the founder of Popular Will, a party included in the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition was due to "health problems". Without any mention of the defendant, but with the clear intention to justify this ruling, the “Truth Commission” headed by the former Chancellor Delcy Rodriguez issued a statement saying that “it urged the justice system to evaluate the implementation of alternatives to the deprivation of liberty of detained individuals".

Apart from the official statements, there are other elements to take into account. It is scheduled that the vote for the Constituent Assembly, by means of which Maduro intends to rewrite the Constitution, “annihilate” his detractors, close the parliament and design a custom State, will be held on July 30. The MUD branded this initiative as “fraudulent”, and in the context of its call to civil disobedience, it organized a plebiscite for July 16 in order to halt the Constituent Assembly and lay the foundations for a "government of national unity".

In the midst of what seems to be an inevitable clash of trains, which threatens to push Venezuela into the abyss of armed confrontation, the release of Lopez can be interpreted as a gesture of the government to relieve the pressure, save face and try to rekindle the process of dialog with the opposition.

“The attack on the National Assembly put the Constituent Assembly in check. This measure reassures the country and the international community, and can create division in the opposition", explains Carmen Beatriz Fernandez, a consultant.

In photos: A pro-government group burst into Venezuela's National Assembly
Diputados opositores luchan contra miembros de colectivos chavistas en l...
Opposition deputies fought with so-called Chavista 'colectivos,' a pro-government quasi-militia.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos AN
Government supporters entered the National Assembly building after Venezuela's Vice President, Tarek El Aissami, led a solemn session to mark the country's 206th anniversary of independence from Spain. Foto: JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition lawmaker José Guerra alleged some of the attackers were armed with guns. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputy Américo de Grazia, was wounded by supporters of President Nicolás Maduro after entering the National Assembly. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
Opposition deputy Franco Casella is attacked by supporters of of the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos en An
Workers at the National Assembly also came under attack from government supporters. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos An
A government supporters falls to the ground during a fight with opposition legislators in the National Assembly. July 5, 2017 Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputies Luis Stefanelli and Leonardo Regnault, after government supporters attacked the Congress on Wednesday (July 5, 2017) Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. T...
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. The corridor that leads to the Chamber of Sessions was stained with blood after the brawl.
Un partidario del gobierno herido intenta abandonar el edificio de la As...
A wounded government supporter tries to leave the National Assembly building. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
&quot;Paz??? Este es el resultado de su odio y su ambición. Son unos ase...
Opposition deputy Juan Requesens posted this photo on Twitter, and wrote: "Peace??? This is the result of their hate and ambition. They are murderers." Foto: @JuanRequesens/Twitter | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition legislator Luis Stefanelli helps a government supporters wounded in fighting between rival political supporters. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos en AN
As many as five opposition deputies with the MUD (Table of Democratic Unity) were injured, according to the National Assembly president, Julio Borges. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
El primer vicepresidente de la Cámara, Freddy Guevara, acusó a la Guardi...
The first vice president of the House of Deputies, Freddy Guevara, accused the National Guard of failing to protect the Congress, and "permitting" the attack. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
A masked pro-government activist kicks out at opposition legislator Franco Casella. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Un trabajador del parlamento recibe tratamiento médico, luego de resulta...
A National Assembly worker receives medical attention.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos An
This pro-government supporters was briefly detained by National Guards and later freed. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
