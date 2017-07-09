What does López’s house arrest represent in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis?

The ruling in favor of Lopez comes days after the assault on the parliament perpetrated by Chavistas, and after 100 days of street protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro.

CARACAS, Venezuela.- At a moment of highest social tension and with the country on the brink of violence, the government of President Nicolas Maduro has decided to grant the benefit of house arrest to the most important political prisoner of Venezuela, Leopoldo Lopez, who was imprisoned on February 18, 2014 and subsequently sentenced to almost 14 years in prison for organizing protests that resulted in 43 deaths at the beginning of 2014.

The “humanitarian measure”, granted officially by the Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) controlled by Maduro, comes 100 days after the start of the protests against the regime, which have already resulted in 91 deaths, and after this Wednesday July 5 Chavista paramilitary groups attacked with firearms, explosives, knives and pipes the headquarters of the Parliament, where the opposition holds the majority, leaving at least five representatives wounded, there was worldwide condemnation against the socialist revolution.

Now the question is: why did the executive branch allow Lopez to go back home?

The President of the Supreme Court, Maikel Moreno, points out that his ruling that favors the founder of Popular Will, a party included in the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) coalition was due to "health problems". Without any mention of the defendant, but with the clear intention to justify this ruling, the “Truth Commission” headed by the former Chancellor Delcy Rodriguez issued a statement saying that “it urged the justice system to evaluate the implementation of alternatives to the deprivation of liberty of detained individuals".



Apart from the official statements, there are other elements to take into account. It is scheduled that the vote for the Constituent Assembly, by means of which Maduro intends to rewrite the Constitution, “annihilate” his detractors, close the parliament and design a custom State, will be held on July 30. The MUD branded this initiative as “fraudulent”, and in the context of its call to civil disobedience, it organized a plebiscite for July 16 in order to halt the Constituent Assembly and lay the foundations for a "government of national unity".

In the midst of what seems to be an inevitable clash of trains, which threatens to push Venezuela into the abyss of armed confrontation, the release of Lopez can be interpreted as a gesture of the government to relieve the pressure, save face and try to rekindle the process of dialog with the opposition.

“The attack on the National Assembly put the Constituent Assembly in check. This measure reassures the country and the international community, and can create division in the opposition", explains Carmen Beatriz Fernandez, a consultant.

