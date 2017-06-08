publicidad
Luisa Ortega
Latin America

Venezuela's chief prosecutor breaks ranks again in bold challenge to government

Venezuela's chief prosecutor breaks ranks again in bold challenge to government

A long-time government loyalist, Luisa Ortega has broken publicly with President Nicolas Maduro. On Thursday she urged the Supreme Court to block Maduro's latest constitutional ploy to stay in power.

Por: AP
Luisa Ortega
Luisa Ortega

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- Venezuela's chief prosecutor called Thursday for Venezuelans to reject President Nicolas Maduro's push to rewrite the nation's constitution and urged the Supreme Court to annul the process immediately, further deepening her divide with the government.

Grasping a copy of the nation's blue constitution book in her hands on the steps of the Supreme Court, Luisa Ortega Diaz said she was acting to defend both the embattled nation's constitution and its very democracy.

"What's at play here is the country," she said. "The integrity of Venezuelans."

Ortega Diaz's remarks were her strongest repudiation yet of Maduro's effort to rewrite the nation's constitution, an act she said would destroy the legacy of the late President Hugo Chavez, who drafted the current charter.

A long-time government loyalist, Ortega Diaz first broke publicly with the Maduro administration in late March when she decried a supreme court decision gutting congress of its last remaining powers. Since then, the gulf between Ortega Diaz and the government has only grown, with has repeatedly questioning the validity of convoking a constitutional assembly without the proposal first facing a referendum.

Maduro ordered the National Electoral Council to convene the assembly, stating it was his constitutional right, a position the opposition rejects. He also designed the rules by which delegates to the assembly would be elected. The government-stacked council quickly rubber stamped both requests and is moving forward to hold the elections in late July.

publicidad

Ortega Diaz is requesting that the Supreme Court's electoral chamber invalidate the process. In doing so, she is sidestepping the court's constitutional branch, whose magistrates were responsible for the March decision against the opposition-controlled congress.

That decision was later reversed amid a storm of international criticism and Ortega Diaz's own rebuke. But it instigated the current wave of protests that has left nearly 70 people dead and continues to rock the country. Demonstrators are frustrated with the nation's vast food and medical supply shortages, triple-digit inflation and rising crime.

The Trump administration slapped sanctions in May on the Supreme Court's president as well as seven justices from the constitutional chamber who issued the controversial decision. The court's constitutional chamber has declared null and void eight National Assembly laws between January and October 2016, after just one such ruling in the previous 200 years, legal experts say.

Ortega Diaz is accusing the National Electoral Council of breaking key democratic principles such as universal suffrage in approving Maduro's constitutional assembly. Maduro's terms call for allotting a specific number of votes to specific population sectors such as the disabled, fishermen and retirees, as well as one per municipality. Analysts say those terms will heavily favor the government.

"The appeal I am attempting is to defend the rule of the people," she said.

Her actions were immediately embraced by members of the opposition who until the current crisis accused her of being Maduro's enabler.

publicidad

"If hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans join the chief prosecutor it would represent a huge act of pressure and protest," said Freddy Guevara, who has been spearheading the anti-government demonstrations as vice president of the opposition-controlled congress.

The nation's chief prosecutor also decried Maduro and his top administration officials for employing what she termed "violent calls" to participate in the constitutional assembly. Maduro has frequently referred to opposition members refusing to participate in the assembly as "fascist terrorists." Crowds at pro-government events frequently call for them to be jailed.

"We can't live in a country like this," Diaz Ortega said.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Peace Colombia
08 jun, 2017 | 05:25 PM
In photos: Can there be peace in Colombia without cocaine?
Maximo Anderson
Odebrecht laptop missing at sea
07 jun, 2017 | 05:37 PM
Top Brazilian prosecutor won't rule out Odebrecht corruption scandal reached United States
Gerardo Reyes
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis
United States
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Caso Ayotzinapa
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
United States
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program is on hold as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
News in English
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
Cubans seeking to flee the island are taking to rustic, homemade boats in increasing numbers since the U.S. and Cuba agreed to normalize relations 18 months ago.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
Culture
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Journalist Javier Valdez challenging the powerful in Sinaloa
México
Journalist Javier Valdez challenged the powerful in Sinaloa
In Mexico, a country where the media is often accused of being bought and sold by political parties or cowed by criminals, reporter Javier Valdez was a rare breed: a dedicated reporter working at RioDoce, an independent weekly newspaper in Sinaloa, investigating drug trafficking and organized crime. Valdez was murdered on Monday. Univision interviewed him in 2012 for this video about his work.
Shows Más
voto 7 finalistas
La Reina de la Canción
Sólo quedan siete finalistas en La Reina de la Canción y todas quieren tu voto
Las participantes sacaron su talento a relucir sabiendo que se acerca el momento de que el público elija a la mejor.
Una de ellas se convertirá en la próxima estrella del regional mexicano,... 1:39
La Reina de la Canción
Una de ellas se convertirá en la próxima estrella del regional mexicano, ¿quién ganará?
Deléitate con los mejores momentos del show de esta noche, donde nuestras chicas lucieron hermoso vestidos e interpretaron canciones que nos llegaron al alma.
VOTA ¿Cuál presentación te puso la piel chinita?
La Reina de la Canción
VOTA ¿Cuál presentación te puso a piel chinita?
Demasiado espectacular para palabras. Las siete se lucieron. Sin embargo, queremos saber cuál es tu favorita.
Las 7 finalistas
La Reina de la Canción
¿Cómo puedo votar en La Reina de la Canción?
Para salvar a una de las participantes puedes votar a través de un número telefónico, Twitter y la aplicación Univision Conecta.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Agentes federales frente a una corte migratoria en Los &Aacute;ngeles, C...
Estafa y Fraude
Falsos agentes federales estafan por $6 millones a más de un centenar de inmigrantes prometiéndoles papeles
Tres personas han sido acusadas por la Fiscalía federal del sur de California de fingir ser agentes del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional para defraudar a decenas de inmigrantes en distintos lugares de Estados Unidos y México.
Por: Isaias Alvarado
Niños que reconocen marcas de papas y otros refrigerios tienden a tener... 2:09
Nutrición
Niños que reconocen marcas de papas y otros refrigerios tienden a tener problemas de obesidad, según estudio
La investigación realizada por la Universidad de Michigan revela que los niños que identifican los empaques de estas comidas están más expuestos a sufrir de enfermedades como diabetes y obesidad. Por su parte, médicos aconsejan a los padres intervenir en estos casos e invertir más en la compra de frutas y verduras.
Tienden la alfombra azul en el Dodger Stadium para apoyar causas benéficas 1:39
Interés Humano
Tienden la alfombra azul en el Dodger Stadium para apoyar causas benéficas
Los jugadores de béisbol se vistieron de gala y asistieron a su casa con sus parejas para contribuir a labores de interés social llevadas a cabo en la fundación del equipo.
Rapero XXXTentacion fue atacado por un sospechoso que saltó al escenario... 0:30
Sospechosos
Rapero XXXTentacion fue atacado por un sospechoso que saltó al escenario durante un concierto en San Diego
Las autoridades tuvieron que intervenir en la presentación llevada a cabo en The Observatory North Park. Una persona resultó herida en medio de una pelea.
Más Deportes Más
Invalidan polémico gol a Trinidad y Tobago 0:40
Estados Unidos
Invalidan polémico gol a Trinidad y Tobago
Por supuesto fuera de juego, el silbante les quitó a los caribeños el gol del empate.
Furioso salió de cambio Clint Dempsey y acabó reclamando a Bruce Arena 0:34
Estados Unidos
Furioso salió de cambio Clint Dempsey y acabó reclamando a Bruce Arena
Al atacante estadounidense no le gustó nada que lo sacaran del partido y, con cara de pocos amigos, se puso bravo con su técnico.
Andrew Wiggins, Serge Ibaka, Nick Young y Draymond Green imponiendo la moda 1:22
NBA
Andrew Wiggins, Serge Ibaka, Nick Young y Draymond Green imponiendo la moda
Te traemos los jugadores mejor vestidos de la NBA en este comienzo del verano.
Y el Chico Maravilla marcó el 2-0 para Team USA 1:15
Estados Unidos
Y el 'Chico Maravilla' marcó el 2-0 para Team USA
Tremenda conexión entre Altidore y Pulisic para que el atacante norteamericano anote su doblete.