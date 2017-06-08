publicidad
Luisa Ortega
Latin America

Venezuela's chief prosecutor breaks ranks again in bold challenge of government

Venezuela's chief prosecutor breaks ranks again in bold challenge of government

A long-time government loyalist, Luisa Ortega has broken publicly with President Nicolas Maduro. On Thursday she urged the Supreme Court to block Maduro's latest constitutional ploy to stay in power.

Por: AP
Luisa Ortega
Luisa Ortega

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- Venezuela's chief prosecutor called Thursday for Venezuelans to reject President Nicolas Maduro's push to rewrite the nation's constitution and urged the Supreme Court to annul the process immediately, further deepening her divide with the government.

Grasping a copy of the nation's blue constitution book in her hands on the steps of the Supreme Court, Luisa Ortega Diaz said she was acting to defend both the embattled nation's constitution and its very democracy.

"What's at play here is the country," she said. "The integrity of Venezuelans."

Ortega Diaz's remarks were her strongest repudiation yet of Maduro's effort to rewrite the nation's constitution, an act she said would destroy the legacy of the late President Hugo Chavez, who drafted the current charter.

A long-time government loyalist, Ortega Diaz first broke publicly with the Maduro administration in late March when she decried a supreme court decision gutting congress of its last remaining powers. Since then, the gulf between Ortega Diaz and the government has only grown, with has repeatedly questioning the validity of convoking a constitutional assembly without the proposal first facing a referendum.

Maduro ordered the National Electoral Council to convene the assembly, stating it was his constitutional right, a position the opposition rejects. He also designed the rules by which delegates to the assembly would be elected. The government-stacked council quickly rubber stamped both requests and is moving forward to hold the elections in late July.

publicidad

Ortega Diaz is requesting that the Supreme Court's electoral chamber invalidate the process. In doing so, she is sidestepping the court's constitutional branch, whose magistrates were responsible for the March decision against the opposition-controlled congress.

That decision was later reversed amid a storm of international criticism and Ortega Diaz's own rebuke. But it instigated the current wave of protests that has left nearly 70 people dead and continues to rock the country. Demonstrators are frustrated with the nation's vast food and medical supply shortages, triple-digit inflation and rising crime.

The Trump administration slapped sanctions in May on the Supreme Court's president as well as seven justices from the constitutional chamber who issued the controversial decision. The court's constitutional chamber has declared null and void eight National Assembly laws between January and October 2016, after just one such ruling in the previous 200 years, legal experts say.

Ortega Diaz is accusing the National Electoral Council of breaking key democratic principles such as universal suffrage in approving Maduro's constitutional assembly. Maduro's terms call for allotting a specific number of votes to specific population sectors such as the disabled, fishermen and retirees, as well as one per municipality. Analysts say those terms will heavily favor the government.

"The appeal I am attempting is to defend the rule of the people," she said.

Her actions were immediately embraced by members of the opposition who until the current crisis accused her of being Maduro's enabler.

publicidad

"If hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans join the chief prosecutor it would represent a huge act of pressure and protest," said Freddy Guevara, who has been spearheading the anti-government demonstrations as vice president of the opposition-controlled congress.

The nation's chief prosecutor also decried Maduro and his top administration officials for employing what she termed "violent calls" to participate in the constitutional assembly. Maduro has frequently referred to opposition members refusing to participate in the assembly as "fascist terrorists." Crowds at pro-government events frequently call for them to be jailed.

"We can't live in a country like this," Diaz Ortega said.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Peace Colombia
08 jun, 2017 | 05:25 PM
In photos: Can there be peace in Colombia without cocaine?
Maximo Anderson
Odebrecht laptop missing at sea
07 jun, 2017 | 05:37 PM
Top Brazilian prosecutor won't rule out Odebrecht corruption scandal reached United States
Gerardo Reyes
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis
United States
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Caso Ayotzinapa
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
United States
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program is on hold as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
News in English
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
Cubans seeking to flee the island are taking to rustic, homemade boats in increasing numbers since the U.S. and Cuba agreed to normalize relations 18 months ago.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
Culture
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Journalist Javier Valdez challenging the powerful in Sinaloa
México
Journalist Javier Valdez challenged the powerful in Sinaloa
In Mexico, a country where the media is often accused of being bought and sold by political parties or cowed by criminals, reporter Javier Valdez was a rare breed: a dedicated reporter working at RioDoce, an independent weekly newspaper in Sinaloa, investigating drug trafficking and organized crime. Valdez was murdered on Monday. Univision interviewed him in 2012 for this video about his work.
Shows Más
Flores
Compartiendo Entre Amigas
Prepárate para el verano: Ideas para decorar tu casa
Llegó el momento de darle un look alegre y veraniego a tu hogar. Mira cómo puedes adaptar la decoración y conseguir un ambiente fresco en esta temporada.
En Chicago también se vivirá la semifinal de La Reina de la Canción 2:27
Univision Chicago
En Chicago también se vivirá la semifinal de La Reina de la Canción
Los fanáticos del programa se reúnen en el restaurante Mi Tierra en La Villita, donde los acompañará la cantante Diana Reyes.
En video, niño nada desesperadamente para no ahogarse sin que nadie se p... 1:07
Primer Impacto
En video, niño nada desesperadamente para no ahogarse sin que nadie se percate de que necesita ayuda
Las imágenes fueron grabadas por la cámara de seguridad de la piscina, en Finlandia. El menor nadó sin cesar durante más de tres minutos, luchando por mantenerse a flote. Los adultos que estaban cerca del pequeño no se dieron cuenta de que se estaba ahogando.
Crean timbre telefónico que le canta a los indocumentados qué deben hace... 2:04
Noticiero Univision
Crean timbre telefónico que le canta a los indocumentados qué deben hacer ante 'la migra'
Se trata de un 'rington' que dice a los inmigrantes qué deben hacer en caso de que agentes de inmigración vayan por ellos. Lo mejor es que está al alcance de la mano y cualquiera puede tenerlo en su teléfono celular.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
El mexicano Andr&eacute;s Maga&ntilde;a Ortiz, un reconocido empresario...
Deportaciones
Dan solo 30 días más en EEUU a exitoso empresario mexicano en Hawaii antes de deportarlo
El gobierno detuvo temporalmente este jueves la deportación de Andrés Magaña Ortiz, un padre de tres cuya posible expulsión de EEUU fue descrita por un juez como "inhumana".
Por: Melvin Félix
"Busca un trabajo", le dice una cajera a un asaltante 0:30
Asaltos y Robos
"Busca un trabajo", le dice una cajera a un asaltante
Cathy Stafford, una cajera en un restaurante Subway en Ohio, se negó a abrir la caja y entregarle el dinero a un hombre enmascarado. En una entrevista tras el incidente, la mujer bromeó y dijo que "a veces hace cosas que no debería hacer".
¿Qué repercusiones podrían traer las declaraciones de James Comey? 2:12
Univision 23 Dallas
¿Qué repercusiones podrían traer las declaraciones de James Comey?
El analista Carlos Rovelo asegura que las cosas que se empiezan a descubrir tras el despido del exdirector del FBI empiezan a tomar otra dinámica y le dan un respiro a Donald Trump. Además, cree que aún no se puede establecer que exista una obstrucción a la justicia.
Grupos de boricuas le dan la bienvenida a Óscar López Rivera en El Bronx... 1:34
Homenajes y Reconocimientos
Grupos de boricuas le dan la bienvenida a Oscar López Rivera en El Bronx a días del Desfile Nacional Puertorriqueño
El evento fue convocado a través de Facebook por la organización 'El maestro' para recibir al independentista, quien dará un discurso ante una multitud en el Hostos Community College sobre Puerto Rico.
Más Deportes Más
Opinión de experto: “Está rota la trasmisión técnico, cuerpo técnico y j... 0:23
Fútbol
Miguel Herrera sobre Honduras: “Está rota la transmisión técnico, cuerpo técnico y jugadores”
Nuestro analista invitado, opinó sobre la delicada situación que vive el seleccionado de Honduras, que no pasa por su mejor momento por problemas con su DT Jorge Luis Pinto.
El triple ganador de Durant narrado en varios idiomas 3:21
NBA
El triple ganador de Durant narrado en varios idiomas
Disfruta del triple de Kevin Durant que le dió la victoria a los Warriors en el juego tres de la Final en Mandarín, Español, Inglés, Portugués, Arabe, Italiano y Polaco.
Con esta alineación Honduras tratará de sobrevivir ante el Tri en el Azteca 0:16
Fútbol
Con esta alineación Honduras tratará de sobrevivir ante el Tri en el Azteca
La Bicolor está complicada de cara a su participación en el Mundial de Rusia del año que viene. El DT Jorge Luis Pinto lo sabe y, por eso, habría elegido a estos 11 para ir por la hazaña.
Este es el 11 con el que México enfrentaría a Honduras para quedar un pa... 0:23
México
Este es el 11 con el que México enfrentaría a Honduras para quedar un paso más cerca del Mundial
Juan Carlos Osorio tendría pensado usar un tridente letal para quedarse con los tres puntos en el estadio Azteca: Vela, ‘Chicharito’ Hernández y ‘Tecatito’ Corona. La H ya pide clemencia.