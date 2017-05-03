publicidad
Lilian Tintori asking to see her husband at gates of Caracas military hospital, May 3, 2017
Latin America

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López makes video appearance after reports he had been taken to hospital in "grave" condition.

López, who is serving 13 years in jail accused of inciting violence, appeared healthy and sent greeting to his wife and children.

López, who is serving 13 years in jail accused of inciting violence, appeared healthy and sent greeting to his wife and children.

Por: Univision
Several hours after rumors circulated that Venezuela's top opposition leader Leopoldo López has been taken to a military hospital in grave condition, he appeared in a video apparently recorded from jail looking healthy.

The rumors gained weight during the evening when Florid Senator Marco Rubio tweeted that he had confirmed that López was in "very serious condition."

Lopez's wife Liliin Tintori also tweeted late Wednesday that she was on her way to the military hospital in Caracas to demand to see her husband.

Tintori has not been allowed to see her husband in more than a month.

A spokesperson for Tintori later told Univision that the family was informed by officials that López was not admitted to the hospital and that his wife is now headed to Ramo Verde jail where he is being held.

Tintori was filmed by journalists demanding to see López at the hospital gates. She tweeted; "We want to know the truth. Enough with so much pain! We want to see Leopoldo!"

In the video message seemingly recorded in his jail cell, López appeared calm and gave a "proof of life" message for his family, "I don't know the reason why I am being asked to give this proof of life," he said, noting that he was speaking at 9 p.m. on May 3.

The video was shown by a top ruling party official, Diosdado Cabello, on a state TV program.

Rubio helped arrange a White House meeting for Tintopri with President Donald Trump in February.

The president tweeted a photograph of himself with Rubio and Tintori, as well as Vice President Mike Pence, urging his immediate release.

Lilian Tintori with President Trump, Senator Marco Rubio and Vice President Mike Pence.

López, the former mayor of a district in Caracas, headed the Popular Will opposition party. He was arrested after a speech during the protests in 2014 and later sentenced to a 13-year sentence for inciting violence.

