Latin America

Venezuelan legislators bloodied in storming of Congress by government supporters

Four lawmakers were injured in the attack, in plain view of national guardsmen assigned to protect the legislature.

Colectivos chavistas atacan el Congreso venezolano y hieren a diputados

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) -- Pro-government militias wielding wooden sticks and metal bars stormed congress on Wednesday and began attacking opposition lawmakers during a special session coinciding with Venezuela's independence day.

Four lawmakers were injured and blood was splattered on the neoclassical legislature's white walls. One of them, Americo de Grazia, had to be taken in a stretcher to an ambulance suffering from convulsions, said a fellow congressman.

"This doesn't hurt as much as watching how every day how we lose a little bit more of our country," Armando Arias said from inside an ambulance as he was being treated for head wounds that spilled blood across his clothes.

The attack, in plain view of national guardsmen assigned to protect the legislature, comes amid three months of often-violent confrontations between security forces and protesters who accuse the government of trying to establish a dictatorship by jailing foes, pushing aside the opposition-controlled legislature and rewriting the constitution to avoid fair elections.

Tensions were already high after Vice President Tareck El Aissami made an unannounced morning visit to the National Assembly, accompanied by top government and military officials, for an event celebrating independence day.

The short appearance at the congress by top officials who have repeatedly dismissed the legislators as a band of U.S.-backed conspirators was seen by many as a provocation.

Standing next to a display case holding the founding charter, El Aissami said global powers are once again trying to subjugate Venezuela.

"We still haven't finished definitively breaking the chains of the empire," he said, adding that President Nicolas Maduro's plans to rewrite the constitution - a move the opposition sees as a power-grab - offers Venezuela the best chance to be truly independent.

In photos: A pro-government group burst into Venezuela's National Assembly
Diputados opositores luchan contra miembros de colectivos chavistas
Opposition deputies fought with so-called Chavista 'colectivos,' a pro-government quasi-militia.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputy Américo de Grazia, was wounded by supporters of President Nicolás Maduro after entering the National Assembly. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
Opposition deputy Franco Casella is attacked by supporters of of the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
Colectivos en la An
Opposition lawmaker José Guerra alleged some of the attackers were armed with guns. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
Colectivos en An
Workers at the National Assembly also came under attack from government supporters. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
Colectivos An
A government supporters falls to the ground during a fight with opposition legislators in the National Assembly. July 5, 2017 Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters
Colectivos en la An
Opposition legislator Luis Stefanelli helps a government supporters wounded in fighting between rival political supporters. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputies Luis Stefanelli and Leonardo Regnault, after government supporters attacked the Congress on Wednesday (July 5, 2017) Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters
Un partidario del gobierno herido intenta abandonar el edificio de la Asamblea Nacional
A wounded government supporter tries to leave the National Assembly building. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters
"Paz??? Este es el resultado de su odio y su ambición. Son unos asesinos"
Opposition deputy Juan Requesens posted this photo on Twitter, and wrote: "Peace??? This is the result of their hate and ambition. They are murderers." Foto: @JuanRequesens/Twitter
Colectivos en AN
As many as five opposition deputies with the MUD (Table of Democratic Unity) were injured, according to the National Assembly president, Julio Borges. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
El primer vicepresidente de la Cámara, Freddy Guevara, acusó a la Guardia Nacional
The first vice president of the House of Deputies, Freddy Guevara, accused the National Guard of failing to protect the Congress, and "permitting" the attack. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
A masked pro-government activist kicks out at opposition legislator Franco Casella. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
Un trabajador del parlamento recibe tratamiento médico, luego de resultar herido
A National Assembly worker receives medical attention.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univisión
Colectivos An
This pro-government supporters was briefly detained by National Guards and later freed. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap
Colectivos AN
Government supporters entered the National Assembly building after Venezuela's Vice President, Tarek El Aissami, led a solemn session to mark the country's 206th anniversary of independence from Spain. Foto: JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images

After he left, dozens of government supporters set up a picket outside the building, heckling lawmakers with menacing chants and eventually invading the legislature themselves.

Despite the violence, lawmakers approved a plan by the opposition to hold a symbolic referendum on July 16 that would give voters the chance to reject Maduro's plans to draft a new political charter.

Maduro condemns the attack

Later Maduro condemned the violence, but complained that the opposition doesn't do enough to control "terrorist attacks" committed against security forces by anti-government protesters.

"I will never be an accomplice to acts of violence," said Maduro during a speech at a military parade.

The clash followed Tuesday's appearance of a 5-minute video posted by a former police inspector who allegedly stole a helicopter and fired on two government buildings last week.

Oscar Perez, repeating a call for rebellion among the security forces, said that he was in Caracas after abandoning the helicopter along the Caribbean coast and was ready for the "second phase" of his campaign to free his homeland from what he called the corrupt rule of President Nicolas Maduro and his "assassin" allies.

Perez gave no other details but pledged to join youth who have been protesting on the streets the past three months against Maduro.

"Stop talking. Get on the streets. Take action. Fight," he said in the video, sitting before a Venezuelan flag and with what looks like an assault rifle by his side. He also denounced Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution.

"If this constitutional assembly goes through, Venezuela will cease to exist because we'll have given away the country to the Cubans," he said.

The bold though largely harmless June 27 attack shocked Venezuelans who had grown accustomed to almost-daily clashes since April between often-violent youth protesters and security forces that have left more than 90 people dead and hundreds injured.

Perez apparently piloted the stolen police helicopter that sprayed 15 bullets toward the Interior Ministry and dropped at least two grenades over the supreme court building.

While Maduro claimed Perez had stolen the helicopter on a U.S.-backed mission to oust him from power, many in the opposition questioned whether the incident was a staged by the government to distract attention from the president's increasingly authoritarian rule.

Adding to the intrigue is Perez's colorful past.

In 2015, he produced and starred in a film called "Suspended Death," and several photos show him in fatigues, scuba diving while toting an assault rifle, skydiving and standing in action poses with a German shepherd by his side. In his political debut, he read a manifesto in which he claimed to be part of a group of disgruntled members of Venezuela's security forces determined to save the country's democracy.

Perez said in the video that the strike produced no casualties because he had taken care to avoid them. Neither of the buildings he attacked suffered damage. The helicopter he stole was found 24 hours later, abandoned in a verdant valley near the Caribbean coastline outside Caracas.

