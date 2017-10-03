publicidad
Cuban embassy, Washington DC
Latin America

US expels half Cuba's diplomats over sonic "attacks"

US expels half Cuba's diplomats over sonic "attacks"

The Trump administration ordered the expulsion of 15 Cuban diplomats from Washington, the State Department announced on Tuesday. The move is a quid pro quo to ensure "equitable staffing levels" after last week’s U.S. move to cut its own embassy staff in Havana by a similar proportion.

Por: Univision.com
Cuban embassy, Washington DC
Cuban embassy, Washington DC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Barely two years after the United States and Cuba formally resumed diplomatic relations, they appear to be returning to Cold War times.

On Tuesday the U.S. State Department expelled more than half of Cuba's diplomatic an embassy staff in Washington, giving Havana seven days to remove 15 diplomats.

It was latest U.S. response to mysterious "sonic attacks" on diplomats in Cuba that have affected at least 22 Americans, in some cases with serious health effects on their hearing, balance and vision.

Last week, in another unilateral U.S. move, the Trump administration announced a similar 50 percent cut its own embassy staff in Havana, suspending visa processing for Cubans. Both embassies are now left effectively running emergency services only.

President Raul Castro’s government denies involvement in the attacks and called last week's U.S. drawdown "hasty" and uncalled for.

U.S. officials said the goal wasn’t to punish the communist-run island, but to ensure both countries have an "equitable" number of diplomats in each other’s capitals. On Tuesday, a senior State Department official told reporters the latest move "does not signal a change of policy" towards Cuba, not does it "presume culpability" on Cuba's part.

Diplomatic relations with the communist-run island would be maintained, the official said.

The official added that the U.S. had come to the conclusion that the frequency of the sonic attacks represented a "consistent pattern" targeting U.S. diplomats. Staffing levels would stay on a reduced footing until Cuba could could assure "the safety, security and wellbeing" of U.S. staff in Cuba, the official said.

publicidad

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican, applauded the administration’s newest step, saying in a Twitter post that the move to expel two-thirds of “Castro regime employees” from the Cuban Embassy in Washington “was the right decision.”

The U.S. has also shifted its wording in recent days, now saying its diplomats had been hit by deliberate sonic "attacks" and not merely the victim of unexplained “incidents,” as they were previously refered to.

Until now, officials in both countries have spent weeks apparently seeking to minimize the damage to relations, amidst widespread suspicion that the attacks could be part of a sinister plot to drive a wedge in the newly restored relations, perhaps from a U.S. enemy, such as Russia, Iran or North Korea.

Some Cuba experts have speculated that the attacks could be the work of "dark" political forces within Cuba's large and highly skilled security forces, determiend to sabotaged the warming of relations begun by President Barack Obama.

When asked if that was a possibilty, a senior U.S. official declined to comment, referring Univision to official statement by U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, after he met Sept 26 with Cuba's foreign minister, Bruno Rodriguez.

"Investigators have been unable to determine who is responsible or what is causing these attacks," Tillerson said in a statement. "Cuba has told us it will continue to investigate these attacks and we will continue to cooperate with them in this effort," he added.

publicidad

On Monday, The Associated Press reported that U.S. spies were among the first and most severely affected victims. Though bona fide diplomats have also been affected, it wasn’t until intelligence operatives, working under diplomatic cover, reported bizarre sounds and even stranger physical effects that the United States realized something was wrong, several individuals familiar with the situation said.

The mysterious “health attacks” started within days of President Donald Trump’s election in November, the AP has reported. But it wasn’t until last Friday that the United States ordered more than half its embassy staff to return home.

Delivering a one-two punch to U.S.-Cuba relations, the U.S. last week also delivered a travel warning to Americans to stay away from Cuba, a move that could have profound implications for the island’s travel industry.

The U.S. said that since some workers had been attacked in Havana hotels, it couldn’t assure Americans who visit Cuba that they wouldn’t suffer attacks.

Several U.S. lawmakers had complained that last week's move by Washington didn’t go far enough, because President Raul Castro’s government was being permitted to keep all of its diplomats in America. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., had called the one-sided action “an insult” in an AP interview.

Ultimately, the U.S. decided to take reciprocal action, too, bringing the two countries yet closer to the chilly state of relations they endured for decades until 2015, when they restored formal ties and re-opened embassies in Havana and Washington.

publicidad

The U.S. previously had roughly 50 American workers at its embassy in Havana, and the reduction will bring the figure down to roughly 20.

To medical investigators’ dismay, symptoms have varied widely. In addition to hearing loss and concussions, some people have experienced nausea, headaches and ear-ringing. The Associated Press has reported that some now suffer from problems with concentration and common word recall.

The incidents stopped for a time. They recurred as recently as late August, officials say.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Entre 2009 y 2016 el edificio administrativo del colegio R&eacute;bsamen...
25 sep, 2017 | 11:36 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Collapsed school in Mexico earthquake was under investigation for construction irregularities
Peniley Ramírez
Promo Casas Mexico
21 sep, 2017 | 07:51 PM
These are the buildings that collapsed in the Mexico City earthquake (with before and after images)
Guillermo López Linares
publicidad
Popular videos Más
preview
United States
Puerto Rican mayor's response to Trump: "I only have one goal, to save lives"
Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz reacted to comments on Twitter by President Trump in which he said Puerto Ricans “want everything done for them."
preview
United States
The island that lost communication: Puerto Rico
It is estimated that there are almost as many Puerto Ricans living off the island as the 3.4 million that reside there. After Hurricane Maria, almost all communication was lost between those on the island and in the diaspora. Univision sent a reporting team to the island before Maria's arrival. Part of their job now is helping connect families.
preview
United States
Exclusive video: The devastating path of Hurricane Maria across Puerto Rico, from Yabucoa to San Juan
Two reporters from Univision News followed the track of Hurricane Maria, starting from the southeast where the eye made landfall all the way to the capital. This is what they saw from the road ...
preview
United States
VIDEO: A swollen river rages through streets after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico
An "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane, Maria made landfall near Yabucoa in southeast Puerto Rico, causing widespread flooding across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million inhabitants. Maria caused rivers to flood all over the island. This video was taken in Guayama, on the south coast.
preview
United States
“The building is about to come down, the walls opened up,” says witness of Mexico’s earthquake
After a strong earthquake shook Mexico City, thousands of people evacuated their homes. The epicenter was 7.5 miles southeast of Axochiapan, in the state of Morelos.
preview
United States
In video: 24 hours tracking Irma from space.
Had Irma tracked 50 miles further north along Cuba's coast, the results could have been dramatically different, meteorologists say, causing devastation to the densely populated Greater Miami region. Also by tracking up Florida's west coast close to the shoreline deprived Irma of the warm Gulf water that fuels storms. Here is a compilation of the hurricane satellite images shared by NASA on social media.
preview
United States
What is the program known as DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals)?
The program was established in 2012 by President Barack Obama to protect certain undocumented immigrants from deportation.
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging depo...
United States
In Honduras, they ran for their lives. In the U.S., they're dodging deportation.
Nilsa Huete is an undocumented Honduran immigrant living in Key West, Florida. In the last five months, five of her family members have been arrested by agents from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. Now she’s fighting against the deportation of her daughter and brother.
preview
United States
"People were just proud that finally a white man (Trump) took back the office," a KKK member tells Univision's Ilia Calderón
Christopher Barker, leader of the 'Loyal White Knights' of the Ku Klux Klan and his wife Amanda Barker discussed their views on President Donald Trump during an exclusive interview for Aquí y Ahora.
preview
United States
"We're going to burn you," a KKK leaders threatens Univision's Ilia Calderon.
That's what Christopher Barker, leader of the KKK's 'Loyal White Knights,' told Univision's late night news anchor in an interview for Aquí y Ahora. "To me you're a ni**er," he added.
preview
United States
"We killed 6 million Jews, 11 million (undocumented immigrants) is nothing," a KKK leader tells Univision News
Those were the words of Christopher Barker, a leader of the Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights' during an interview with Univision's late night news anchor, Ilia Calderon, for the show Aquí y Ahora.
preview
United States
"I'm not a racist," the answer a KKK leader gave to Ilia Calderon
During an interview with Chris Barker, a leader of Ku Klux Klan's 'Loyal White Knights,' the Univision News anchor sought answers to questions about the group's beliefs on race.
preview
United States
These tunnels look like drug routes but they’re not: they were created by the Border Patrol
Univision got exclusive access to the Border Patrol's only facility in the country where agents train to search for tunnels used to transport drugs and other illicit materials, in Nogales, Arizona.
How did Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis?
Noticias
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
Shows Más
preview 1:22
Noticiero Univision
Autoridades buscan pistas para determinar las causas que motivaron el tiroteo en Las Vegas
Desde el momento del tiroteo las autoridades han revisado antecedentes, hecho cateos e incluso revisión de los antecedentes familiares de Stephen Paddock, pero aún no encuentran pistas para determinar su motivación para el ataque en Las Vegas. Descartaron cualquier relación de la mujer buscada como persona de interés con los hechos.
preview 1:48
Despierta América
Marjorie de Souse quiere quitarle los derechos de visita a Julián Gil tras publicar fotos con su hijo Matías
El pleito legal entre Marjorie de Sousa y Julián Gil continúa, ahora la actriz acusa al actor de incumplir con las medidas que se exigen para garantizar la integridad de su hijo Matías durante las visitas supervisadas.
preview 8:05
Noticiero Univision
Trump: "Han echado a perder nuestro presupuesto, hemos gastado demasiado dinero en Puerto Rico"
Tras su llegada a Puerto Rico, el presidente Trump sostuvo una primera reunión con las autoridades. Allí dijo que el presupuesto estadounidense se ha visto afectado por el dinero que se ha destinado a la isla.
preview 1:58
Despierta América
Marlene Favela se defendió de las críticas de 'Poty' Castillo como toda una 'gata salvaje'
En su primer baile en la gala dominical de Mira Quién Baila, a Marlene Favela le pidieron que "moviera más las caderas", y la actriz se defendió así de esta puntual crítica de los jueces.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Tony y Denise Burditus.
Tiroteos
"Fue mi esposa por 32 años y murió en mis brazos": estas son las víctimas que dejó el tiroteo en Las Vegas
La frase es del sobreviviente Tony Burditus, quien se encontraba junto a su esposa Denise en el concierto el domingo por la noche. Hasta el momento se contabilizan 59 muertos y por lo menos 527 heridos. Estas son otras de las historias que se comienzan a conocer.
Camino a la recuperaci&oacute;n tras el paso del hurac&aacute;n Harvey
Huracán Harvey
Camino a la recuperación tras el paso del huracán Harvey
Este martes, de 6:00 a 8:00 p.m., Univision Houston transmitirá en vivo por Facebook y por el sitio www.univision45.com una conversación con autoridades locales y organizaciones de asistencia sobre cómo va la recuperación de Houston tras el paso de Harvey.
Fof&eacute; y Antonio Pantojas.
ulab music
Antonio Pantojas: La libertad del Ser
José Luis 'Fofé' Abreu, líder del grupo Fofé y los Fotiches, rinde tributo al actor y bailarín.
El presidente Trump habla luego de aterrizar en Puerto Rico para inspecc...
Huracán María
Puerto Rico espera que visita del presidente Trump multiplique las ayudas tras el huracán María
Su llegada ha estado precedida por la polémica por la lentitud y poco personal con que el Gobierno federal respondió inicialmente a la emergencia, en contraste con desastres como los huracanes irma y Harvey en EEUU.
Más Deportes Más
Jennifer Lopez
Entretenimiento
Jennifer López presume los lentes que usa por gusto, no porque los necesite
La artista acompañó este lunes a su novio, Álex Rodríguez, a la grabación del programa de Jimmy Kimmel, en Hollywood, California.
Bajo la nieve, Atlanta gole&oacute; por 6-1 a Minnesota en marzo.
MLS
Un Atlanta United con varias bajas vuelve a la acción con la intención de subir en la Conferencia Este
El conjunto de Gerardo Martino tiene opciones de quedarse de la segunda posición -en poder de New York City FC- en el partido de esta noche frente a Minnesota United.
As&iacute; lucir&iacute;a el estadio de la MLS en Nashville.
MLS
Nashville anuncia su plan de construcción de un estadio para un equipo de la MLS
El complejo podría ser inaugurado en 2021, dependiendo de que la liga seleccione a la candidatura de expansión de la ciudad del estado de Tennessee y de la aprobación de la legislatura local.
Promo Especial Eliminatorias
Fútbol
Clasificados Mundial Rusia - última jornada
Clasificados Mundial Rusia - última jornada