Cesar Duarte, ex-Governor of Chihuahua state
Udder impunity: Cows for Mexican farmers ended up at ranch of ex-Governor

An investigation by an anti-corruption group alleges that 900 cows from New Zealand ended up at ranch of ex-Chihuahua Governor Cesar Duarte.

AP
MEXICO CITY — A Mexican anti-corruption nonprofit says that most of a shipment of New Zealand cows destined for small ranchers in Chihuahua state instead wound up on the ranch of the then-governor.

The group says documents that include government cattle tracking records show that some 900 cows made it to the ranch of the now-fugitive ex-Gov César Duarte. Mexicans Against Corruption and Impunity published its investigation Tuesday.

A shipment of 1,400 cows arrived by ship at the Pacific port of Mazatlan in June 2015. The shipment was arranged by the government to help rebuild the state's herds after two years of drought. They were to be distributed to small ranches with fewer than 45 cows.

The group says farmers took out government-financed loans to pay for cows they never received.

The company which exported cattle from New Zealand to Mexico that were supposed to be sold to small farmers but instead went to the former governor has washed its hands of responsibility for their fate.

Javier Mata of Livestock and Agricultural Products New Zealand said he had seen reports in the last two days about the June 2015 shipment, but that the company took no responsibility once the animals had been delivered.

"We sold the cattle to the state government of Chihuahua, we delivered them. What happens to them after that, it's hard for us to be clear because we have no more involvement."

In photos: The long list of Mexican governors accused of corruption
El exgobernador Javier Duarte en la estación de policía en Guatemala
Javier Duarte, the ex-governor of Veracuz state was arrested in Guatemala in April. He is awaiting extradition of changes of embezzlement and money laundering. Foto: Danilo Ramirez / Reuters | Univision
El exgobernador Roberto Borge detenido en Panamá.
Mexican authorities are also seeking the extradition of Roberto Borge, the ex-governor of Quintana Roo between 2011 and 2016 on money laundering and other corruption charges. Borge was arrested June 4 in Panama City’s international airport as he was about to board a Paris-bound flight.
 Foto: Rodrigo Arrangua/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
Humberto Moreira, principal leader from the Institutional Revolutionary...
Humberto Moreira, the former governor of the State of Coahuila from (2005 - 2011) was arrested by Spanish authorities in January 2016 on suspicion of money laundering and misuse of public funds. He was released for lack of evidence.
 Foto: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso | Univision
César Duarte Jáquez, exgobernador de Chihuahua.
One ex-governor is a fugitive. César Duarte, was governor of Chihuahua for the PRI from 2010 to 2016 and is suspected of being in hiding in the United States. Foto: Isaías Hernández/Notimex | Univision
El exgobernador del estado de Aguascalientes, Luis Armando Reynoso Femat...
The ex-governor of the small state of Aguascalientes, Luis Armando Reynoso, was convicted of embezzlement and sentenced to six years in prison. He remains free on bond. Foto: Univision.com | Univision
Tomás Yarrington, en 2001, cuando aún gobernaba Tamaulipas.
Tomás Yarrington, who served as the governor of Tamaulipas from 1999 to 2004, was arrested in Florence, Italy in April. He faces drug trafficking-related charges in both Mexico and the United States. Foto: Alicia Wagner Calzada/Getty Images | Univision
Eugenio Hernández emitiendo su sufragio en julio de 2010.
Eugenio Hernández succeeded Yarrington as governor of Tamaulipas (2005-2010). He is a fugitive from the United States after he was named, along with his brother-in-law, in a 2015 federal indictment in Texas that accuses him of money laundering. He resides in Mexico and has denied the charges. Foto: Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
El exgobernador Mario Villanueva en 2007
Mario Villanueva, who governed in Quintana Roo from 1993 to 1999, is serving a 22-year sentence on a money-laundering conviction. Foto: El exgobernador Mario Villanueva en 2007 | Univision
Entre fuegos artificiales y miles de regiomontanos, el gobernador Rodrig...
Rodrigo Medina was governor of the state of Nuevo León (2009-2015) and is under investigation for corruption. Foto: Notimex | Univision
ARCHIVO - En imagen de archivo del 5 de octubre de 2012, el gobernador d...
Guillermo Padres, who served as governor of Sonora from 2009 to 2015, is fighting corruption charges from jail. Foto: The Associated Press | Univision
El exgobernador de Tabasco, Andrés Granier Melo fue internado en la Unid...
Andres Granier, who served as governor of Tabasco from 2007 to 2012, is fighting corruption charges from jail. Foto: Notimex | Univision
