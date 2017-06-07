publicidad
Odebrecht laptop missing at sea
Latin America

Top Brazilian prosecutor won't rule out Odebrecht corruption scandal reached United States

Top Brazilian prosecutor won't rule out Odebrecht corruption scandal reached United States

Brazil has received several requests for information from the U.S. government, but a crucial laptop was thrown into the sea.

Por:
Gerardo Reyes
Odebrecht laptop missing at sea
Odebrecht laptop missing at sea

Disgraced construction giant Odebrecht may have carried out illegal activities in the United States, a top Brazilian prosecutor told Univision, in the first official recognition that the tentacles of the massive bribery scandal could extend beyond Latin America.

"There is a very fluid relationship, very close, between U.S. prosecutors and Brazilian prosecutors ... there are some requests [by the U.S. government] and we can help fulfill those requests,'' said Vladimir Aras, the head of the Office of International Affairs of the Attorney General's Office.

Aras was evasive regarding the details of the U.S. cooperation requests at a press conference last week in Brasilia. "For that information to reach the United States it has to be at the request of the Americans, and we will help," he said.

Vladimir Aras, the head of the Office of International Affairs of the At...
Vladimir Aras, the head of the Office of International Affairs of the Attorney General's Office, June 2, 2017

Lea este articulo en español

Last year Odebrecht agreed to pay a $3.5 billion fine after it was accused by U.S. prosecutors in New York of running a "bribe division" in violation of the Foreign Corruption Practices Act. Since then the case has remained tightly sealed.

The United States does not appear on a map of countries that have requested collaboration from Brazil, according to documents provided to journalists by the Brazilian Attorney General's office. There are nine requests from Peru, three from Argentina, three from Mexico, two from the Dominican Republic, two from Panama, one from Colombia, one from Ecuador and one from Venezuela.

Odebrecht US, based in the city of Coral Gables, near Miami, has executed multimillion-dollar contracts for engineering public works with authorities in the states of Florida, North Carolina and Texas. Miami-Dade County and the MDX County Transportation Agency have awarded the firm remodeling contracts at Miami International Airport. None of these contracts have come under suspicion for corruption.

publicidad

The company's U.S. affiliate has been a generous contributor to lobbyists and local election campaigns, according to county records.

Bottom of the sea

The United States' role in the scandal may never be known, as some of the information lies - literally - at the bottom of the ocean, off the Miami coast.

Hilberto Mascarenhas, former director of Odebrecht's so-called "bribe division" - the firm's Structured Operations department - confessed to Brazilian prosecutors that he threw his laptop with all the bribery details into the sea during a visit to Miami.

He told prosecutors that his work computer locked him out after he tried to extract his personal data on an external hard drive when the scandal broke. "It blocked my passwords so I couldn’t turn the computer on," he said, adding that he discarded the laptop in Miami.

Asked where he left it, he replied, "I threw it in the sea."

Brazilian prosecutors had been expected to use the much anticipated press conference last week to reveal the names of foreign government officials implicated in the bribery scandal, but none were named.

"This society, like Brazil's, has the right to know who its thieves are," the president of the Dominican Republic's Alianza Country party, Guillermo Moreno, told reporters.

Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht pled guilty to U.S. accusations of...
Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht pled guilty to U.S. accusations of multi-billion dollar bribery and money laundering.

Miranda's role

So far, the only U.S. link to the Odebrecht scandal came after two witnesses collaborating with Brazilian prosecutors named Paulo Miranda, a former employee of the Miami law firm Akerman LLP, as having participated in a meeting to evaluate the operations of a bank that was used to pay bribes.

One of the main Brazilian government witnesses, Luiz Eduardo da Rocha Soares, a former executive of Odebrech, told Brazilian prosecutors that Miranda was instrumental in creating offshore companies that were used to channel the bribes.

Between 2010 and 2011 Miranda met with former executives of the Antigua Overseas Bank (AOB) where Odebrecht held several accounts to pay overseas bribes. Miranda, who has been linked to the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce, declined to speak to Univision.

publicidad

“[Antigua Overseas Bank] helped us to open those offshore accounts ... we had a lawyer in Miami who helped us do a lot of it, Paolo Miranda," da Rocha Soares told prosecutors.

An Odebrecht spokesperson in Brazil declined to discuss Miranda's role, saying it was up to judicial authorities "to evaluate the details of specific acts by its executives."

Relacionado
Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht pled guilty to U.S. accusations of...
Miami law firm caught up in Odebrecht scandal

Akerman was also mentioned in connection to a Colombian businessman who pleaded guilty to having facilitated the laundering of $6 million in bribes received by a former Colombian transport minister in exchange for the award of a multimillion dollar contract with Odebrecht.

According to Colombian prosecutors, Eduardo Ghysays Manzur explained that he and his brother met in the offices of Akerman in Miami with a senior Odebrecht executive and representatives of the private banks of Andorra to discuss the creation of an offshore company and a bank account.

Through the account of a company registered in Panama in January 2010, the bribes were received by then Deputy Minister of Transportation, Gabriel García Morales, added Ghysays.

A spokesman for Akerman said the law firm has found no evidence that this meeting was held in one of its offices.

publicidad

Without naming da Rocha Soares directly, the U.S. indictment indicated that he participated in meetings in Miami "with other conspirators to plan actions that would be taken in connection with the Operations Division and the movement of criminal proceeds."

The plea agreement with U.S. prosecutors last year also mentions unspecified illegal activities in Miami.

The document states that between 2014 and 2015, Odebrecht had several employees in Miami who carried out actions on behalf of the Structured Operations division that the company had created to channel the payment of bribes.

Aras told reporters last week that Brazil was cooperating with prosecutors in other countries in the region. He said that could include direct agreements between those prosecutors to not go after Odebrecht executives as well as allowing the company to continue operating in those countries.

The Dominican experience

The Dominican Republic is the first country to have adopted this legal strategy despite strong criticism. In return, the construction company pledged to pay a fine of $184 million. "It is the highest (fine) in the region ... the only country that has gotten back twice what they say was paid in bribes," said Dominican President Danilo Medina.

Last week, the Dominican authorities arrested 14 people suspected of participating in Odebrecht's corruption scheme, but the confidentiality of the direct agreements with Odebrecht have generated distrust. "The way this is being handled is political ... to protect the complicity of the current authorities starting with the President of the Republic," said former Dominican deputy Minou Tavarez.

publicidad

As an example, Tavarez cited Odebrecht's renegotiation of a contract for the Punta Catalina Thermoelectric Power Plant. Despite representing the largest scandal involving the government, it was being covered up, he said.

Relacionado
Procuraduría de Brasil no responde si tiene datos para compartir con EEU...
Fiscalía de Brasil no descarta que Odebrecht haya realizado actividades ilegales en Estados Unidos
El fiscal Vladimir Aras, jefe de la oficina de asuntos internacionales de la Procuraduría, dijo que para que la información salga a la luz hace falta un pedido de información del gobierno estadounidense.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
&Oacute;scar Mart&iacute;nez, pictured at CPJ's 2016 International Press...
07 jun, 2017 | 12:58 PM
Óscar Martínez: Trust and safety for journalists and sources is vital in El Salvador
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on...
United States
01 jun, 2017 | 07:42 PM
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations
David Adams
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis
United States
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Caso Ayotzinapa
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
United States
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program is on hold as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
News in English
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
Cubans seeking to flee the island are taking to rustic, homemade boats in increasing numbers since the U.S. and Cuba agreed to normalize relations 18 months ago.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
Culture
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Journalist Javier Valdez challenging the powerful in Sinaloa
México
Journalist Javier Valdez challenged the powerful in Sinaloa
In Mexico, a country where the media is often accused of being bought and sold by political parties or cowed by criminals, reporter Javier Valdez was a rare breed: a dedicated reporter working at RioDoce, an independent weekly newspaper in Sinaloa, investigating drug trafficking and organized crime. Valdez was murdered on Monday. Univision interviewed him in 2012 for this video about his work.
Shows Más
Testimonio de James Comey pone en la mira a la presidencia de Donald Trump 2:35
Noticiero Univision
Testimonio de James Comey pone en la mira a la presidencia de Donald Trump
En una declaración por escrito Comey asegura que el mandatario estadounidense le pidió varias veces que cerrara la investigación sobre los vínculos de Michael Flynn, uno de sus colaboradores, y los rusos. Acción que podría ser considerada como obstrucción de la justicia.
Su padre fue narco y Melissa no quiere que la relacionen con él 3:38
Despierta América
Su padre fue narco y Melissa no quiere que la relacionen con él
Aunque el padre de la Barbie Grupera fue un narco conocido, ella pide que no la juzguen por los errores del temido criminal.
Madre denuncia que su hija mantiene secuestrada a su abuela en República... 4:25
Primer Impacto
Madre denuncia que su hija mantiene secuestrada a su abuela en República Dominicana
Esta mujer asegura que su hija se llevó a la anciana, madre de la denunciante y abuela de la acusada, sin permitir que nadie tenga contacto con ella. La señora presentó una demanda en la corte y espera que el caso se resuelva.
‘La Barbie Grupera’ Melissa Plancarte habló de su vida después de la mue... 3:42
El Gordo y La Flaca
‘La Barbie Grupera’ Melissa Plancarte habló de su vida después de la muerte de su padre
La cantante confesó sus sentimientos después de perder a su padre Kike Plancarte y como le está yendo con su música.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Una madre se gasta 25,000 dólares para celebrar la fiesta de graduación... 0:58
Noticias
Una madre se gasta 25,000 dólares para celebrar la fiesta de graduación de su hijo
Saudia Shuler, de Filadelfia, pensó en un principio llevar a su hijo a Dubái, pero la idea inicial terminó llevando un camello, varios autos de lujo y tres toneladas de arena a su barrio para que todo el vecindario celebrase las buenas notas de su hijo con ellos.
Baja humedad y temperaturas cálidas 2:16
Tiempo
Baja humedad y temperaturas cálidas
Un calor seco se ha apoderado de la región, con cielos despejados, si usted piensa salir de viaje la costa Texana mantiene temperaturas muy agradables.
Aumenta la presión por cargos concretos contra el esposo de una agente d... 2:34
Manifestaciones
Aumenta la presión por cargos concretos contra el esposo de una agente del alguacil del condado Harris quien presuntamente causó la muerte de John Hernández
Activistas y familiares de la víctima protestaron una vez más tratando de que las autoridades reaccionen. Salieron y tomaron las calles del centro de la ciudad Houston para manifestarse exigiendo justicia. En tanto, las autoridades han dicho que será un jurado indagatorio quien tendrá que determinar si imponen o no cargos.
Decenas de manifestantes acudieron al Ayuntamiento para pedirle a los co...
Univision 23 Dallas
Dallas se sumará a la batalla legal en contra de la ley SB4
El alcalde Mike Rawlings señaló que la legislación que veta las ciudades santuario es inconstitucional por lo que la ciudad se unirá a otras que están demandando al estado.
Más Deportes Más
Osorio: “Si tuviera que entregar la lista de 23 jugadores hoy, la entreg... 1:22
México
Osorio: “Si tuviera que entregar la lista de 23 jugadores hoy, la entregaría sin lugar a dudas”
El DT de la selección mexicana aseguró que los jugadores elegidos para la Copa Confederaciones están definidos desde el mes de mayo. “De los 40 sacaremos 23, es algo bien pensado”, argumentó.
Giovani dos Santos: “Somos una generación que está para hacer historia” 0:53
México
Giovani dos Santos: “Somos una generación que está para hacer historia”
‘Gio’ aseguró que respeta a los anteriores grupos que pasaron por el Tri, pero cree que ellos pueden marcar una gran diferencia. Y dijo que tienen chances de demostrarlo desde esta Copa Confederaciones.
Mauro Formica 0:54
Liga MX
Ares de Parga confirmó las contrataciones de Joffre Guerrón y Mauro Formica con los Pumas
El Presidente del Patronato auriazul confirmó Abraham González y David Cabrera se quedan en la institución
PJ Tartak: de “free surfer” a “bodyboarder” 9:22
Surfing
PJ Tartak: de “free surfer” a “bodyboarder”
Pedro José Tartak, soltó la tabla de “surfer” este año, agarró el “boogie” y ya está #18 en el ranking mundial. Conoce un poco sobre su carrera y sus sueños.