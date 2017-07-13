publicidad
As of Wednesday, there were 126 voting locations set up.
Latin America

These are the U.S. cities where Venezuelans can vote in Sunday's plebiscite

These are the U.S. cities where Venezuelans can vote in Sunday's plebiscite

The opposition has set up more than 120 polling stations where Venezuelans can express whether they agree with Maduro's Constituent Assembly and whether they want a general election. Here's what you need to participate in the plebiscite from abroad.

Por: Univision
As of Wednesday, there were 126 voting locations set up.
As of Wednesday, there were 126 voting locations set up.

The Venezuelan opposition will face the government of President Nicolás Maduro this Sunday, but in a much different form than the protests flooding the streets of Venezuelan cities for more than 100 days.

On this occasion the National Assembly has used its parliamentary majority to call a plebiscite, in which Venezuelans will vote for whether they approve or reject the Constituent Assembly promoted by Maduro and if they want general elections. Venezuelans are set to elect more than 500 representatives to the assembly on July 30, which will be tasked with rewriting the 1999 Constitution. Through the assembly, Maduro has said he plans to “annihilate” his detractors, close parliament and design a custom state.

publicidad

The opposition has branded the assembly as "fraudulent" and wants a "government of national unity."

Although Sunday's plebiscite will not be binding because it does not have the endorsement and organization of the National Electoral Council (CNE), it's intended to express voter opposition to Maduro.

All Venezuelans over 18 can vote. The opposition has arranged polling stations in some 200 cities in 78 countries.

In the U.S. alone, more than 126 polling stations have been set up in different cities, which gives a sense of the scope of Venezuelan migration to the United States.

Where is voting taking place?

Click on the points of the map for more details:

What is being voted on?

The three questions that voters will find on the ballot are:

1. Do you reject and ignore the formation of a Constituent Assembly proposed by Nicolás Maduro, without the prior approval of the people of Venezuela? Yes or no?

2. Do you demand the National Armed Forces and all public officials obey and defend the Constitution of 1999, and support the decisions of the National Assembly? Yes or no?

3. Do you approve of the renewal of public powers in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the holding of free and transparent elections, as well as the formation of a government of national unity to restore constitutional order? Yes or no?

What's needed to vote abroad?

Venezuelans who wish to vote at the polling stations in hundreds of cities in 78 countries must present their identity card or official document proving their Venezuelan nationality, such as their passport.

In photos: A pro-government group burst into Venezuela's National Assembly
Diputados opositores luchan contra miembros de colectivos chavistas en l...
Opposition deputies fought with so-called Chavista 'colectivos,' a pro-government quasi-militia.
Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos AN
Government supporters entered the National Assembly building after Venezuela's Vice President, Tarek El Aissami, led a solemn session to mark the country's 206th anniversary of independence from Spain. Foto: JUAN BARRETO/Getty Images | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition lawmaker José Guerra alleged some of the attackers were armed with guns. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputy Américo de Grazia, was wounded by supporters of President Nicolás Maduro after entering the National Assembly. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
Opposition deputy Franco Casella is attacked by supporters of of the government of President Nicolás Maduro. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Colectivos en An
Workers at the National Assembly also came under attack from government supporters. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colectivos An
A government supporters falls to the ground during a fight with opposition legislators in the National Assembly. July 5, 2017 Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputies Luis Stefanelli and Leonardo Regnault, after government supporters attacked the Congress on Wednesday (July 5, 2017) Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. T...
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. The corridor that leads to the Chamber of Sessions was stained with blood after the brawl.
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Un partidario del gobierno herido intenta abandonar el edificio de la As...
A wounded government supporter tries to leave the National Assembly building. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
&quot;Paz??? Este es el resultado de su odio y su ambición. Son unos ase...
Opposition deputy Juan Requesens posted this photo on Twitter, and wrote: "Peace??? This is the result of their hate and ambition. They are murderers." Foto: @JuanRequesens/Twitter | Univision
Colectivos en la An
Opposition legislator Luis Stefanelli helps a government supporters wounded in fighting between rival political supporters. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Colectivos en AN
As many as five opposition deputies with the MUD (Table of Democratic Unity) were injured, according to the National Assembly president, Julio Borges. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
El primer vicepresidente de la Cámara, Freddy Guevara, acusó a la Guardi...
The first vice president of the House of Deputies, Freddy Guevara, accused the National Guard of failing to protect the Congress, and "permitting" the attack. Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
A masked pro-government activist kicks out at opposition legislator Franco Casella. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Un trabajador del parlamento recibe tratamiento médico, luego de resulta...
A National Assembly worker receives medical attention.
Foto: CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS/Reuters | Univision
Colectivos An
This pro-government supporters was briefly detained by National Guards and later freed. Foto: Fernando Llano/Ap | Univision
Relacionado
Leopoldo López’s followers protest to demand his release.
What does Leopoldo López’s house arrest represent in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis?
The ruling comes days after the assault on the parliament perpetrated by pro-government militias, and amidst months of street protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Cronología del caso del opositor venezolano Leopoldo López
10 jul, 2017 | 01:46 PM
Is Leopoldo López free? The answer to this and other questions about Venezuela's most popular political prisoner
Leopoldo L&oacute;pez’s followers protest to demand his release.
09 jul, 2017 | 11:35 AM
What does Leopoldo López’s house arrest represent in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis?
Pedro Pablo Peñaloza
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How did Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis?
Noticias
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Caso Ayotzinapa
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
United States
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program is on hold as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
News in English
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
Cubans seeking to flee the island are taking to rustic, homemade boats in increasing numbers since the U.S. and Cuba agreed to normalize relations 18 months ago.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
Culture
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Journalist Javier Valdez challenging the powerful in Sinaloa
México
Journalist Javier Valdez challenged the powerful in Sinaloa
In Mexico, a country where the media is often accused of being bought and sold by political parties or cowed by criminals, reporter Javier Valdez was a rare breed: a dedicated reporter working at RioDoce, an independent weekly newspaper in Sinaloa, investigating drug trafficking and organized crime. Valdez was murdered on Monday. Univision interviewed him in 2012 for this video about his work.
Shows Más
Cristian Castro
Despierta América
Cristian Castro dice que "se precipitó", pero en su divorcio sí podría haber un tercero en discordia
Aunque el cantante mexicano sigue manteniendo la versión sobre su separación de Carol Victoria, Orlando Segura habló en Despierta América de lo que rumoran las malas lenguas.
Ariadne Díaz habla de su vida como mamá y de los primeros pasos de su hi... 1:44
Hoy
Ariadne Díaz habla de su vida como mamá y de los primeros pasos de su hijo Diego
Ariadne Díaz, protagonista de 'La doble vida de Estela Carrillo' nos contó cómo le ha cambiado la vida ser mamá y de los primeros pasos de su hijo Diego.
Orlando Segura dice quién fue el tercero en la luna de miel de Cristian... 1:47
Despierta América
Orlando Segura dice quién fue el tercero en la luna de miel de Cristian Castro
Cristian Castro quiere competir por el récord del famoso con más divorcios y aprovechó su visita en un programa para revelar la razón por la cual decidió terminar con su matrimonio durante su luna de miel.
La que se armó cuando hablamos de los sexis compañeros de trabajo de nue... 5:10
Despierta América
La que se armó cuando hablamos de los sexis compañeros de trabajo de nuestras parejas
Después de que el novio de Candela Ferro, el actor Khotan, protagonizara el más reciente video musical de Jennifer Lopez, nos preguntamos: ¿qué tan conveniente es conocer a todos los compañeros de trabajo de nuestra pareja?
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
La portada que Time dedica a Donald Trump Jr.
Política
"Con las manos en la masa": Time dedica su portada a Donald Trump Jr. tras el escándalo de los emails
Donald Trump Junior protagoniza su primera portada de la revista Time tan solo dos días después de hacer públicos unos emails en los que accedía a reunirse con una abogada rusa que prometió proporcionarle información perjudicial sobre Clinton durante la campaña.
El caso contra Robert Dion Ables prosper&oacute; cuando una adolescente...
Pornografía infantil
Condenan a 80 años a un hombre que extorsionó a niñas para que se tomaran fotos desnudas por las redes
Robert Dion Ables, de 40 años de edad, se declaró culpable de recibir y producir pornografía en Texas, mediante una serie de extorsiones a adolescentes y hombres adultos.
Un joven estadunidense de 22 años fue asesinado a golpes en Grecia por u... 1:30
Edicion Digital
Un joven estadunidense de 22 años fue asesinado a golpes en Grecia por una selfie
La selfie que se tomó Bakari Henderson en un bar de Grecia, donde estaba de turista, desató la ira de un grupo de personas que lo atacó. En un video de seguridad se puede ver cuando el joven es golpeado hasta caer muerto en la calle.
Activistas exigen justicia en el caso de Alva Braziel, el hombre que mur... 1:42
Edición Digital Houston
Activistas exigen justicia en el caso de Alva Braziel, el hombre que murió baleado, presuntamente, por dos oficiales
Junto a varios familiares de la víctima, un grupo de activistas se dio cita en la corte criminal del Condado Harris para pedir que este caso, registrado hace un año, no quede en la impunidad. El reporte toxicológico revela que Alva Braziel había consumido algunas drogas.
Más Deportes Más
Almeyda le echa sal a la herida de Tigres y acepta que en la final sí ha... 0:50
Liga MX
Almeyda le echa sal a la herida de Tigres y acepta que en la final sí había penal
A más de un mes, el estratega de Chivas reconoció que se debió marcar pena máxima en la jugada en la que cae Ismael Sosa ante Jair Pereira.
Real Madrid
Real Madrid
Amenaza de bomba obligó a evacuación en UCLA, donde se entrena el Real Madrid
Sin mayores incidentes, la universidad evacuó tres residencias de estudiantes localizadas en el interior del campus, el incidente no pasó a mayores.
'El Guaje' Villa, reconocido por la cadena ESPN.
MLS
David Villa sigue acumulando premios; ahora es reconocido como Futbolista del Año 2016
El delantero español -que ya había sido galardonado como el Jugador Más Valioso del año pasado- recibió el miércoles un premio de la cadena ESPN.
La conmovedora historia de amistad entre Jermain Defoe y Bradley, el niñ... 2:30
Fútbol
La conmovedora historia de amistad entre Defoe y Bradley, el niño que murió de cáncer
Bradley Lowery era un pequeño conocido por su lucha contra la enfermedad y por ser el mimado del mundo del fútbol. Su mejor amigo fue Jermain Defoe, con quien tuvo una relación especial que aquí repasamos.