publicidad
El momento en que el militar de la Guardia Nacional dispara a David Vallenilla en una protesta que se desarrollaba frente a una base a&eacute;rea de Caracas.
Latin America

Slain Venezuelan protester, David Villanilla, was son of Maduro's ex-boss

Slain Venezuelan protester, David Villanilla, was son of Maduro's ex-boss

The latest youth to die during Venezuela's crackdown on anti-government protests has a unique connection to President Nicolas Maduro: his father once worked with the socialist leader for the Caracas mass transit system.

Por: Univision
El momento en que el militar de la Guardia Nacional dispara a David Vall...
El momento en que el militar de la Guardia Nacional dispara a David Vallenilla en una protesta que se desarrollaba frente a una base aérea de Caracas.

David Vallenilla told journalists that he'd been Maduro's supervisor when the future president drove a bus for Caracas' mass transit system more than two decades ago. He said he no notion at the time of Maduro's political beliefs and described him as someone very focused on his work.

Tragedy brought the two together again on Thursday when Vallenilla's 22-year-old son was hit at short range by security forces firing rubber bullets on protesters in the capital. The incident caught on cellphone videos came hours after Maduro said security forces were under orders to only use tear gas and water cannons to disperse protests.

"Nicolas, it's clear there was an attack on Jose David, who you met as a little kid in Plaza Venezuela," a distraught Vallenilla told journalists outside the Caracas morgue where he identified his son's body Thursday. "Nicolas, please, I don't want to say this is how justice is carried out - this can't be left the way it is."

Video: Padre del joven muerto en una protesta en Venezuela manda un mensaje llorando a su excompañero Maduro Univision

More than 70 people have been killed during almost 90 days of protests seeking Maduro's removal. Villanella is the second protester this week whose death at the hands of security forces was captured on cellphone videos, undercutting the government's argument that it is exercising restraint in dealing with protesters it frequently condemns as "terrorists."

On Monday, 17-year-old Fabian Urbina was shot dead as security forces opened fire with handguns during clashes on a major highway. As photos of the incident went viral, normally hardline Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said the death was the result of excessive use of force and in a rare rebuke said those responsible would be held accountable.

Maduro in a press conference Thursday said he regretted all deaths as a result of the protests, but criticized his opponents for violent tactics, including allegedly providing teenage protesters with amphetamine-based drugs and using them as human shields. He provided no evidence for the claim.

publicidad

"The national guard and police are doing heroic work, without firearms, which are prohibited, and without rifles firing rubber bullets, which are prohibited," Maduro said just a few hours before Vallenilla's death. "Only water and a little tear gas, that's all that's permitted."

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
El exgobernador Javier Duarte en la estaci&oacute;n de polic&iacute;a en...
22 jun, 2017 | 04:11 PM
In photos: The long list of Mexican governors accused of corruption
La mansi&oacute;n estilo mediterr&aacute;neo de cinco cuartos y seis ba&...
21 jun, 2017 | 05:24 PM
How former Mexican governors used the United States to embezzle billions of dollars
Peniley Ramírez
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How did Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis?
Noticias
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Caso Ayotzinapa
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
United States
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program is on hold as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
News in English
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
Cubans seeking to flee the island are taking to rustic, homemade boats in increasing numbers since the U.S. and Cuba agreed to normalize relations 18 months ago.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
Culture
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Journalist Javier Valdez challenging the powerful in Sinaloa
México
Journalist Javier Valdez challenged the powerful in Sinaloa
In Mexico, a country where the media is often accused of being bought and sold by political parties or cowed by criminals, reporter Javier Valdez was a rare breed: a dedicated reporter working at RioDoce, an independent weekly newspaper in Sinaloa, investigating drug trafficking and organized crime. Valdez was murdered on Monday. Univision interviewed him in 2012 for this video about his work.
Shows Más
¿Quién es responsable de la seguridad y del bienestar de los detenidos e... 1:51
Primer Impacto
¿Quién es responsable de la seguridad y del bienestar de los detenidos en un centro de ICE?
La abogada Jessica Domínguez explica cuáles son los derechos de los arrestados por autoridades migratorias, tras conocer el caso de un indocumentado que murió bajo custodia de ICE.
Mira cómo reaccionó 'Canelo' Álvarez cuando le preguntaron por Marc Anthony 0:37
El Gordo y La Flaca
Mira cómo reaccionó el 'Canelo' Álvarez cuando le preguntaron por Marc Anthony
El boxeador recibió una pregunta que le incomodó bastante y tienen que escuchar su respuesta.
Indocumentado murió bajo custodia de ICE porque no le proporcionaron asi... 2:07
Primer Impacto
Indocumentado murió bajo custodia de ICE porque no le proporcionaron asistencia médica, según su familia
El abogado de la familia afirmó que el inmigrante, de origen hondureño, fue arrestado al confundirlo con otra persona. Sufría de cirrosis y la familia asegura que no le dieron los medicamentos que necesitaba. Su viuda se queda sola con tres hijas y ahora reclama justicia.
#DAEnUnMinuto: Benito "mordió" la pompa de Karla y El Dasa sabe mantener... 1:55
Despierta América
#DAEnUnMinuto: Benito "mordió" la pompa de Karla y El Dasa sabe mantener viva la llama del amor
¡Todos vamos a extrañar mucho a El Dasa! Pero vamos a extrañar más a Benito, su perro. Además: Satcha Pretto es fan de la saga de 'Transformers'. Síguenos en #DAEnUnMinuto.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Entry Point Autos Homepage
Autos
Autos
Encuentra aquí el mejor contenido original y en español sobre el mundo de los autos. Artículos, fotos y videos con lo más reciente de los autos.
Baby Driver – Trailer Oficial
Autos y Famosos
Baby Driver es la película que no te puedes perder si te gustan los autos
Lo sé, muchas películas creadas para los amantes de los autos dejan mucho que desear. En este caso Baby Driver promete cumplir con las expectativas. Te contamos porque…
Por: Jaime Gabaldoni
El momento en que el militar de la Guardia Nacional dispara a David Vall...
Crisis en Venezuela
Fotos: El intento de un joven para salvar con un escudo a su compañero asesinado en una protesta en Venezuela
David Vallenilla, de 22 años, murió este jueves en Caracas. Un militar le disparó a quemarropa en el pecho con una escopeta de perdigones, tras lo cual un compañero trató de protegerlo con un escudo improvisado.
50% de los ni&ntilde;os hispanos se benefician de Medicaid.
Obamacare
Algunos inmigrantes legales se quedarán sin seguro médico si el proyecto republicano de salud llega a aprobarse
Los inmigrantes con visas de trabajo o estudios, o aquellos que estén tramitando un asilo o una tarjeta de residencia, no serán elegibles para recibir subsidios o comprar una póliza en el mercado de salud creado por Obamacare. Expertos advierten que habrá gente que no tendrá opciones.
Más Deportes Más
mcd
eSports
McDonald’s patrocinará el torneo mundial de Starcraft II
¡Quiero un locust en mi cajita feliz!
battlegrounds
eSports
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds ya superó los 4 millones de juegos vendidos
Y eso que no ha salido en PlayStation.
M&eacute;xico contra la URSS
Copa Confederaciones
El Tri y su sufrido pasado ante la URSS y Rusia
México disputará su cuarto juego en suelo ruso donde buscará su primer triunfo en esas tierras ante los anfitriones de la Confederaciones.
esports
eSports
El evento de eSports más grande de la costa oeste regresa en noviembre
$300 mil dólares en un torneo de Counter Strike.