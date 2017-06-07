publicidad
Óscar Martínez, pictured at CPJ&#39;s 2016 International Press Freedom Awards, says journalists should discuss safety with their sources.
Latin America

Óscar Martínez: Trust and safety for journalists and sources is vital in El Salvador

Óscar Martínez: Trust and safety for journalists and sources is vital in El Salvador

The co-founder of Sala Negra (Black Room)--an investigative reporting project run by the El Salvadoran news outlet El Faro--says he and his colleagues have been threatened and harassed for their hard-hitting coverage.

Por:
Natalie Southwick (CPJ Americas Research Associate - CPJ)
Óscar Martínez, pictured at CPJ&#39;s 2016 International Press Freedom A...
Óscar Martínez, pictured at CPJ's 2016 International Press Freedom Awards, says journalists should discuss safety with their sources.

Óscar Martínez knows first-hand the dangers of reporting on crime and gang violence.

But, Martínez says their sources are equally at risk of attack just for talking to the press.

When he was honored with the International Press Freedom Award last year, Martínez told the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), "I don't think we've suffered yet even 1 percent of what those who we write about suffer."

CPJ is committed to improving journalist safety, especially for those reporting in regions where kidnappings and killings are rife. In an interview with CPJ, Martínez, the co-founder of Sala Negra, said those conversations on safety should go further and that journalists working in dangerous regions need to share their knowledge of risks and advice with those they report on.

[This interview has been edited for length and clarity.]

You've been outspoken on the importance of source protection, including in your acceptance speech at the International Press Freedom Awards. Why is protecting sources so important for journalists in countries like El Salvador?

For those of us who work as journalists in violent regions, the subject of our own safety is something that's very present. We talk a lot about how to protect ourselves while working, but we leave this discussion about sources in the background. The truth is that we're lethal weapons for some people.

Imagine that a foreign reporter comes to El Salvador and goes to a gang-controlled area with a police escort. This reporter goes into someone's house to ask questions, stays there a while--everyone sees it, and then afterwards what happens? This person might be in danger because the gang thinks they said something, that they're giving some information to authorities. The journalist is gone, but this person is still there.

publicidad

And yet this issue is something we rarely talk about, even though it's very common. It doesn't even appear in most safety manuals ... We can't do our work without our sources, so we have to be able to protect them.

This isn't to say there isn't risk for us, too--look at Mexico, where they are systematically killing journalists. If they're capable of murdering a great, well-known journalist like Javier [Valdez Cárdenas], it's understandable that people there are afraid. [ EDITOR'S NOTE: Valdez was shot dead near his newspaper's office May 15.] They have to think about how to protect themselves. But this doesn't mean forgetting about our sources. They're equal parts of the same conversation.

We also have to recognize the advantages we have as journalists--we have our publications, colleagues, and networks that support us. Sources often don't have this. Many of our sources are people from humble backgrounds. They don't have protection schemes and they may not be able to put their own situation of risk in perspective. It's our responsibility to make sure they understand.

On the other hand, of course, we as journalists can't be responsible for their protection in terms of physical measures or legal decisions--that's the responsibility of the authorities. What we can do, though, is make sure our sources are informed.

This seems like an important distinction. Do you think there's a broader societal obligation--for state institutions and non-governmental actors--to protect people who have spoken to the press as well?

publicidad

Yes, it is an issue for society as a whole, but [journalists] have a greater responsibility. At the end of the day, it's on us first and foremost. We have to recognize that there are ripple effects, our work has consequences for other people. We can't change what's already happened. We can't offer a mother new children. But we can try not to cause any more harm.

I do believe there are strategies we can use to support one another. Really, we need something that's more than a guide for responding to these situations. We can also coordinate with other sectors of society: human rights defenders, support networks, and other organizations that can help.

Journalists can face attacks, death threats, or risk being killed for their reporting. What are the consequences for sources? What dangers do they face for speaking to the press?

The mildest consequences are insults or harassment on social media. You could be fired--this has happened with some sources. We've seen workplace harassment, too. For example, if a police officer speaks to the press, he might not get promoted, or he'll be sent to the worst, most remote police station, far from his family.

People get death threats--this has also happened to some of our sources, like Consuelo. She was a key source for our article on the massacre at San Blas. This woman had to flee from her home, even though it was a very public case, and she was a protected witness, she still had to flee, because in this country you're threatened with death for speaking. Look at what happened to El Niño de Hollywood. He ended up getting killed. So, the consequences can be anything from harassment to death.

publicidad

[EDITOR'S NOTE: Miguel Ángel Tobar, known as El Niño de Hollywood, was a former member of the Hollywood clique of the Mara Salvatrucha gang turned witness for El Salvador's Attorney General's Office. Tobar's testimony helped send an estimated 30 gang members to prison, according to El Faro. ]

It's not always possible to prevent this happening, but we can try to prevent it. The least we can do is try. What I think is completely inexcusable is to be naive, or fail to tell sources that something could happen. Instead, we should be saying, "We know it's possible that this could happen," and then talk about it.

That's another important issue: you have to have established trust with the source. Trust between a journalist and sources is very important. As the journalist, you need to speak clearly and honestly with your sources, give them all the information and make sure they understand. This is how you build trust, and then you can have those difficult conversations ... Without this foundation, as a journalist, you have nothing.

Why is the environment in El Salvador so dangerous for journalists and their sources?

I live in a country with the highest homicide rate in the world. We have what are called protected witnesses--people who were involved in committing a crime, they don't serve a sentence in exchange for their testimony, and they receive protective measures. Often it's not hard to find out who they are, though, so despite the measures, a lot of protected witnesses are still killed. And journalists can't even provide sources with this kind of protection.

publicidad

This is one reason why people are afraid to come forward: even if their identity will supposedly be protected, they can often be identified. This is why names are often withheld. But sometimes you have to say, "I can't publish this," even if it's a very important story, because there's just no way to ensure that person's safety. I remember once, we were working on an article and we spent two hours with a source trying to figure out how to ensure they remained anonymous. It couldn't be done, so in the end we decided there was no way to tell that story, even though it would be valuable to our readers.

What can journalists do to improve safety for them and their sources?

From my experience, there are two main things journalists should consider.

The first is the option to decide not to publish. It's hard for us to say, "I'm not going to be able to publish this story or do it in the way that I want to," but sometimes it's the right choice. You can't force a source to talk, and you can't force them to put themselves in a position where they're in greater danger. That's their decision to make and we have to be able to accept that.

The second is that you have to be completely honest with your source. If you have decided to publish something, you should explain to them that their life may be in greater danger, they might have to take precautions to protect themselves and their families, they might even have to move. We can't soften this, or try not to scare them--they need to understand the risk.

publicidad

Martín Caparros, a well-known Argentine journalist, once said, "A journalist can be anything except naïve."

We can't be naive. As journalists, we have to think preemptively about what we can do and what could happen as a result. It's not hypothetical--this is an action plan. We should have a list of resources on hand: they could help protect you, they could help get you out of the country, and so on. The key is it has to be well thought-out and clear beforehand, so we're not trying to react after the fact. We need to be prepared, and help our sources be prepared as well.

Natalie Southwick is CPJ’s Americas research associate. Prior to joining CPJ, she was a member of Witness for Peace's international accompaniment team in Bogotá, Colombia, a reporting specialist with ACDI/VOCA's Afro-Colombian and Indigenous Program, and the editor of a website focused on Latin American news. Her work has appeared in the Boston Globe, the Chicago Reporter, InSight Crime, RioOnWatch, and elsewhere. This article was originally published by CPJ.

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Donald Trump speaking to Cuban-American Bay of Pigs veterans in Miami on...
United States
01 jun, 2017 | 07:42 PM
White House has 'no target date' for new Cuba policy recommendations
David Adams
Gen Manuel Antonio Noriega
30 may, 2017 | 07:02 AM
Panamanian strongman Gen. Manuel Noriega was US ally one minute, foe the next
David Adams
publicidad
Popular videos Más
How Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis
United States
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Caso Ayotzinapa
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: PART FOUR:
United States
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program is on hold as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
News in English
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
Cubans seeking to flee the island are taking to rustic, homemade boats in increasing numbers since the U.S. and Cuba agreed to normalize relations 18 months ago.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
Culture
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Journalist Javier Valdez challenging the powerful in Sinaloa
México
Journalist Javier Valdez challenged the powerful in Sinaloa
In Mexico, a country where the media is often accused of being bought and sold by political parties or cowed by criminals, reporter Javier Valdez was a rare breed: a dedicated reporter working at RioDoce, an independent weekly newspaper in Sinaloa, investigating drug trafficking and organized crime. Valdez was murdered on Monday. Univision interviewed him in 2012 for this video about his work.
Shows Más
Aquí y Ahora – 4 de junio, 2017 44:28
Aquí y Ahora
Aquí y Ahora – 4 de junio, 2017 Accede
Iba a ser la reina de su baile de graduación, hasta que un encuentro accidental se convirtió en tragedia. Después de que los deportaron están viviendo el sueño mexicano.
Julián Gil dice estar tranquilo ante el inicio del juicio por la custodi... 5:34
Hoy
Julián Gil dice estar tranquilo ante el inicio del juicio por la custodia de Matías
El próximo viernes, Julián Gil y Marjorie de Sousa nuevamente se verán las caras en el tribunal y el actor nos contó cómo se siente y cómo se prepara para el juicio por la custodia de Matías.
Escucha los horóscopos del día miércoles con Mizada Mohamed en HOY 3:37
Hoy
Escucha los horóscopos del día miércoles con Mizada Mohamed en HOY
La astróloga y vidente hizo las predicciones del día miércoles para cada uno de los signos zodiacales.
Beatriz y Lluvia piden al público otra oportunidad en ‘La Reina de la Ca... 3:02
Despierta América
Beatriz y Lluvia piden al público otra oportunidad en ‘La Reina de la Canción’
Las participantes quedaron en peligro de eliminación y se describieron como mujeres que luchan hasta el final y con esperanzas de seguir en el reality. Asimismo, Poncho Lizarraga habló de su equipo.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Manifestantes piden justicia por la muerte del joven hispano John Hernández 1:58
Edición Digital Houston
Manifestantes piden justicia por la muerte del joven hispano John Hernández
John Hernández, de 24 años de edad, falleció en un hospital tras tres días en muerte cerebral luego de haber sido golpeado por Terry Thompson, esposo de una oficial de la oficina del alguacil del condado Harris.
Territorio de Zaguates, el paraíso para los perros abandonados en Costa... 2:29
Edición Digital Miami
Territorio de Zaguates, el paraíso para los perros abandonados en Costa Rica
Lía, la fundadora de este espacio, aseguró que son miles las excusas que utilizan as personas para abandonar a su perro. Tiene casi 700 animales de raza única o zaguates, término utilizado en Costa Rica para referirse a los perros callejeros. "La falta de esterilización es la crueldad más grande que hay”, dijo esta mujer que le dio una mano a esos animales que fueron sometidos al abandono.
Investigan la muerte de un hombre en una residencia en el barrio de Sába... 2:10
Muertes
Investigan la muerte de un hombre en una residencia en el barrio de Sábana Seca
Las autoridades investigan la muerte de un hombre en el interior de una residencia ubicada en la calle del Carmen en el barrio de Sábana Seca en Toa Baja.
Miami Seaquarium, el plan perfecto y económico para el verano 1:44
Edición Digital Miami
Miami Seaquarium, el plan perfecto y económico para el verano
Con la llegada del verano son muchos los planes para disfrutar en la ciudad y Miami Seaquarium decidió lanzar una gran promoción para que las familias disfruten de esta época de vacaciones. Se trata de un precio especial para cuatro atracciones que cuenta con entradas ilimitadas para quienes lo adquieren durante el verano.
Más Deportes Más
Javier G&uuml;emez toma con calma su recuperaci&oacute;n
Liga MX
Javier Güemez cambiará de alas: pasa de América a Querétaro
El mediocampista vestirá su tercera playera como futbolista profesional.
Matías Almeyda se mostró preocupado por los 10 convocados que tendrá Chi... 0:55
Liga MX
Matías Almeyda se mostró preocupado por los 10 convocados que tendrá Chivas para Copa Oro
El Pelado no escondió su temor por dicha situación aunque se mostró feliz por sus jugadores y por ayudar a la selección mexicana.
Panel preliminar de MLS para Copa Oro
MLS
82 jugadores de la MLS componen las nóminas preliminares para la Copa Oro
Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres regresa al radar de la selección de México, mientras que 32 de los 40 listados del Team USA juegan en la MLS.
Joao Plata podr&iacute;a regresar a las canchas este s&aacute;bado
MLS
¿Joao Plata pretendido por clubes de la Liga MX? Su agente dice que si pero RSL lo desmiente
El agente del delantero ecuatoriano aseguró que existe interés por parte de dos clubes mexicanos pero el director deportivo de Real Salt Lake dijo que no ha sido contactado.