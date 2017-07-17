Opposition promises continued action after more than 7 million Venezuelans vote against President Nicolás Maduro

Opposition leaders said 7,186,170 Venezuelans cast votes Sunday. Among them, 693,789 Venezuelans voted abroad, including a record 102,000 in South Florida alone.

More than 7 million Venezuelans voted Sunday against President Nicolás Maduro and his plans to rewrite the country's constitution, according to opposition leaders.

"Mathematically, with the votes we achieved today, (Nicolás) Maduro is revoked," said Julio Borges, the leader of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, minutes after announcing the results.

"We want to applaud civility, democracy,” said Cecilia García Arocha, the rector of the Central University of Venezuela and one of the overseers of the vote. "The country demonstrated that we want to vote.”

Despite the high turnout, fewer Venezuelans voted Sunday than in 2015 legislative elections, when 7.7 million people cast ballots. Opposition leaders said that was because they were only able to have a limited number of polling places.

The referendum was aimed at expressing opposition to Maduro in the midst of a worsening economic crisis that has boiled over into street protests in recent months, leaving nearly 100 dead.

Maduro has publicly dismissed the vote, calling it fraudulent, and is using it to fuel support for his constituent assembly, which would have the power to disband the opposition-led National Assembly and rewrite the 1999 constitution.

Venezuelans are set to elect more than 500 representatives to the assembly on July 30. Maduro has said he plans to “annihilate” his detractors, close parliament and design a custom state.



The legislature approved the plebiscite vote on July 5, leaving only 11 days to plan. Organizers relied on more than 50,000 volunteers to carry out the vote, which did not have the support and promotion of the country’s Electoral Power. Given the circumstances, opposition leaders say the outpouring of votes was unprecedented.



In photos: From New Zealand to Miami, Venezuelans vote against the government of Nicolás Maduro Venezuelans in Doral, west of Miami, vote early Sunday at Miami Dade College. Foto: David Maris | Univision 0 Compartir In Bogota, Colombia, Venezuelan activists covered a statue of Simón Bolívar with their country's flag during the election organized by the opposition. Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir Voters In Bogota show off their Venezuelan documents. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en Buenos Aires, Argentina. Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir A long line of opposition voters in San Jose, Costa Rica. Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir More than 20 voting points were distributed across the State of Florida, where there is no Venezuelan consulate. Foto: David Maris | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en A long line of Venezuelans wait their turn to vote in Montevideo, Uruguay. Foto: Efe | Univision 0 Compartir Leopoldo López Gil, father of political prisoner Leopoldo López, voted in Rome, Italy. Foto: TONY GENTILE/Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir Venezuelans in Barcelona, Spain, line up to vote in the symbolic election against Nicolas Maduro. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en Venezuelans at a polling station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir Venezuelans vote against the constituent assembly in Brasilia, the capital of Brazil. The electoral process is not official, so it is not binding. Foto: Getty Images | Univision 0 Compartir Mitzy Capriles de Ledezma, wife of Antonio Ledezma, the former mayor of Caracas and a political prisoner of Nicolás Maduro, voted in Madrid. Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en A voting center in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir "With great joy, Venezuelans close voting points in Oman, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, they decide for Venezuela!" tweeted Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado , who was removed from office in 2014 by then president of the National Assembly, Diosdado Cabello, after participating in a meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) to denounce the situation in the country. Foto: Twitter / María Corina Machado | Univision 0 Compartir The vote was endorsed by the opposition-led Parliament, but it has been considered illegal by the government and is not recognized by the Electoral Power. All citizens with a Venezuelan ID or passport were eligible to participate. Foto: Twitter / María Corina Machado | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en Voters in Australia. Foto: Twitter / María Corina Machado | Univision 0 Compartir New Zealand. Foto: Twitter / María Corina Machado | Univision 0 Compartir Voters in Mexico City. Foto: Reuters | Univision 0 Compartir Deslizar Aqui > publicidad Saltar Anuncio en A volunteer organizes voting stations in Barcelona. Foto: Getty / AFP | Univision 0 Compartir Pope Francis sent "a special greeting to the Venezuelan Catholic community in Italy, renewing the prayer for your beloved country," in a brief message after Sunday prayer. Foto: Getty / AFP | Univision 0 Compartir

In each of the three yes-or-no questions on the ballot, the “yes” vote won by slightly more than 98 percent.

The first question asked voters if they rejected the government’s plans for the constituent assembly; the second if they want the National Armed Forces to respect the Constitution; and the third whether they want general elections before Maduro’s term ends in 2019.

The vote, however, is largely symbolic and will not be recognized by the government. On Sunday, Maduro insisted that the vote was “illegal” and promised to display evidence proving it was fraudulent. Caracas mayor Jorge Rodríguez said he had proof that one person voted 17 times at various places throughout the capital.

Violence broke out at one of the 2,030 polling stations around the country, when paramilitary groups attacked a "sovereign point" installed in Catia, a poor area of western Caracas, leaving one woman dead and three wounded.



The opposition condemned the violence, but stressed that the aggression did not tarnish a day they considered "decisive" in their struggle against the Chavez regime. They have promised to follow the referendum with additional actions against Maduro in advance of the July 30 vote. Updates on those plans were pending Monday.

"This is the most convincing demonstration that a peaceful people can offer," said Carlos Vieira, a 47-year-old resident of El Paraíso, in western Caracas. "This is the way we have to respond to this repression.

