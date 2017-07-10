publicidad
Is Leopoldo López free? The answer to this and other questions about Venezuela's most popular political prisoner

Is Leopoldo López free? The answer to this and other questions about Venezuela's most popular political prisoner

In the midst of deepening political crisis in Venezuela, the country's Supreme Court granted the opposition leader house arrest after he spent more than three years in a military prison.

Por: Univision
Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez spent three years, four months and 20 days in a military prison in Venezuela, accused of inciting violence during the wave of protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro that took place in February 2014.

Now that he has been granted house arrest, is he free? Here are answers to a number of questions surrounding the case of Venezuela's most popular political prisoner:

Why was Leopoldo Lopez in prison?

The leading opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez turned himself in to Venezuelan authorities on February 18, 2014, after six days in hiding, pondering what to do, and after knowing an arrest warrant had been issued in his name. Lopez gave himself up amidst a crowd in the Jose Marti square of Chacaito, municipality of Chacao, in Caracas.

What crimes was he charged with?

In principle, Leopoldo Lopez was charged with the crimes of public incitement, damage to property in the first degree, arson in the first degree and criminal association. The crimes of aggravated terrorism and murder brought by the prosecutor's office in the first hearing were thrown out.

Leopoldo López's followers protest to demand his release.
What does López’s house arrest represent in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis?

Why is Leopoldo Lopez considered a political prisoner?

Leopoldo Lopez is an iconic opposition leader. In 2015, President Nicolas Maduro stated in a public speech that he would be willing to "exchange" Lopez for the Puerto Rican leader Oscar Lopez Rivera: "The only way I would use the presidential authority I have is to put him on a plane to the U.S., leave him there and get Oscar Lopez Rivera, man for man... that is the only way (...) The only way it would occur to me to use my presidential authority to release the monster of Ramo Verde." With that, the government of Nicolas Maduro is believed to have stated Leopoldo López's status as political prisoner.

Who decided on Leopoldo López's house arrest?

The cornerstone has been former Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero. He was the only one who had the opportunity to talk with the political leader three times; every time, escorted by then Chancellor Delcy Rodriguez and his brother, the mayor of the municipality of Libertador, Jorge Rodriguez. It transpired that in these meetings there had been some alleged negotiation proposed to Lopez, about accepting house arrest in exchange for cooling the situation in the streets, which was denied by the government. It became known that Delcy Rodriguez visited Ramo Verde prison Friday afternoon, prior to the transfer of Lopez.

Is Leopoldo Lopez free?

No, Leopoldo Lopez is still in prison. The house arrest only suspended the completion of his prison sentence. According to the Venezuelan Criminal Code, the only way to serve a sentence is while deprived of liberty and under the alternative formulas of completion of sentence: labor detachment, open prison regime or probation. Neither house arrest nor the humanitarian measure, granted to Lopez, are measures of completion. That is to say, the time Leopoldo Lopez is at home will not be counted as deprivation of liberty, which will not allow him to deduct from his sentence of nearly 14 years in prison.

Can Leopoldo Lopez return to prison?

Yes. Leopoldo Lopez could be sent back to prison by court order, since he is not free, but under house arrest. If the leader violates this measure or simply a court reverses it, he could return to prison to continue serving his sentence of 13 years and 9 months.

Bolivarian National Guards stand on a highway overlooking an anti-govern...
All eyes on Venezuelan military as country teeters

What is the reason behind the house arrest imposed on Lopez?

According to the Full Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice, with presentation by its president, Maikel Moreno, the ruling is based on the fact that there were irregularities in the transfer of Lopez's file to an enforcement court, since it had already received a final judgment. In addition, it claims that the humanitarian measure was granted for health reasons. His family, however, has made it clear that he is well physically.

What is the situation of the Supreme Court, which is not recognized by the opposition and the prosecutor's office, after this ruling?

This is, without a doubt, the question that draws the most attention. Should the opposition recognize the decision of a Supreme Court that it has branded as illegitimate? If it does, it would be equally accepting its defense of the Constituent Assembly proposed by Maduro, and the actions against Attorney General Luisa Ortega, as well as the extra-constitutional appointment of Deputy Attorney General Katherine Harrington. This contradiction in its reasoning could directly affect its leadership, after 99 days of street protests against the Venezuelan government.

How does this measure favor the government?

It highlights the issue of the division of powers, putting aside the accusations levelled by the opposition regarding its lack of independence. Some of Maduro government's spokesmen, such as the Minister of Popular Power for the Prison Service Iris Varela, reacted by saying that this measure "discredits the right in regards to its claim that there is no division of powers". Meanwhile, the Ombudsman, Tarek William Saab, said: "Here we have working democratic institutions." This comes days after violent Chavista groups stormed the National Assembly and after the Supreme Court of Justice ruled against the appointment of the Deputy Attorney General and held an adjudication hearing against the Attorney General Luisa Ortega Díaz, to analyze her possible preliminary trial.

Does this measure benefit the Venezuelan opposition?

The opposition sees this decision as a triumph, after 99 days of street protests, and relies on it to organize further demonstrations this Sunday. Its spokespeople claim that social pressure got Leopoldo Lopez out of Ramo Verde military prison and made possible the measure of house arrest.

In photos: A pro-government group burst into Venezuela's National Assembly
Diputados opositores luchan contra miembros de colectivos chavistas en l...
Opposition deputies fought with so-called Chavista 'colectivos,' a pro-government quasi-militia.
Colectivos AN
Government supporters entered the National Assembly building after Venezuela's Vice President, Tarek El Aissami, led a solemn session to mark the country's 206th anniversary of independence from Spain.
Colectivos en la An
Opposition lawmaker José Guerra alleged some of the attackers were armed with guns.
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputy Américo de Grazia, was wounded by supporters of President Nicolás Maduro after entering the National Assembly.
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
Opposition deputy Franco Casella is attacked by supporters of of the government of President Nicolás Maduro.
Colectivos en An
Colectivos en An
Workers at the National Assembly also came under attack from government supporters.
Colectivos An
Colectivos An
A government supporters falls to the ground during a fight with opposition legislators in the National Assembly. July 5, 2017
Colectivos en la An
Colectivos en la An
Opposition deputies Luis Stefanelli and Leonardo Regnault, after government supporters attacked the Congress on Wednesday (July 5, 2017)
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. T...
Pro-government activists try to break through the doors of parliament. The corridor that leads to the Chamber of Sessions was stained with blood after the brawl.
Un partidario del gobierno herido intenta abandonar el edificio de la As...
Un partidario del gobierno herido intenta abandonar el edificio de la As...
A wounded government supporter tries to leave the National Assembly building.
&quot;Paz??? Este es el resultado de su odio y su ambición. Son unos ase...
&quot;Paz??? Este es el resultado de su odio y su ambición. Son unos ase...
Opposition deputy Juan Requesens posted this photo on Twitter, and wrote: "Peace??? This is the result of their hate and ambition. They are murderers."
Colectivos en la An
Colectivos en la An
Opposition legislator Luis Stefanelli helps a government supporters wounded in fighting between rival political supporters.
Colectivos en AN
Colectivos en AN
As many as five opposition deputies with the MUD (Table of Democratic Unity) were injured, according to the National Assembly president, Julio Borges.
El primer vicepresidente de la Cámara, Freddy Guevara, acusó a la Guardi...
El primer vicepresidente de la Cámara, Freddy Guevara, acusó a la Guardi...
The first vice president of the House of Deputies, Freddy Guevara, accused the National Guard of failing to protect the Congress, and "permitting" the attack.
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
Colectivos en la Asamblea Nacional
A masked pro-government activist kicks out at opposition legislator Franco Casella.
Un trabajador del parlamento recibe tratamiento médico, luego de resulta...
A National Assembly worker receives medical attention.
Colectivos An
Colectivos An
This pro-government supporters was briefly detained by National Guards and later freed.
Leopoldo L&oacute;pez’s followers protest to demand his release.
09 jul, 2017 | 11:35 AM
What does López’s house arrest represent in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis?
Pedro Pablo Peñaloza
Alis Flores, the mother of student Carlos Ramirez, shows a photo of her...
05 jul, 2017 | 01:21 PM
How a student leader was prosecuted in Venezuela’s notorious military courts
Manuel Rueda
