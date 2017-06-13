publicidad
Cuba
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy

The U.S. Embassy in Havana will remain open, but Americans can expect Trump to ban U.S. trade with any Cuban entity linked to the military. Also planned: the reimposing of travel limitations for Americans wanting to go to Cuba.

HAVANA (AP) -- Cuba's best friends in the U.S. used to be a smattering of Washington policy wonks and leftists who sent donated school buses and computers to the communist-led island.

Five months into the Trump administration, Cuba has a new set of American defenders: a coalition of high-tech firms, farming interests, travel companies and young Cuban-Americans thrown into action by the looming announcement of a new Cuba policy. On the opposite side, hardline members of Miami's Cuban exile community who suddenly have a direct line into the White House through Cuban-American Republican members of Congress and the administration.

President Donald Trump planned to announce the new policy on Friday in Miami but had not yet decided all the details, according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal deliberations.

The U.S. Embassy in Havana will remain open, but Americans can expect actions by the departments of State, Treasury and Homeland Security to ban U.S. trade with any Cuban entity linked to the military. Also planned: a reduction in the number of categories for which Americans do not need U.S. government licenses to go to Cuba. The U.S. will demand greater internet access and the release of prisoners and return of American fugitives in Cuba. President Barack Obama's repeal of the special Cuban immigration privileges known as wet-foot/dry-foot will not change, the official said.

"If this were a traditional policy environment, we'd be having great success," said Collin Laverty, head of one of the biggest Cuba travel companies and a consultant for U.S. corporations seeking business in Cuba. "We're certainly winning the debate for public opinion and in foreign policy circles, but unfortunately it appears that it'll come down to a backroom political deal between the president and Cuban-American members of Congress."

“It would be horrible to reverse course:” Cuba’s private sector fears arrival of Trump Univision

The most prominent figures still seeking a reversal in the opening are Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, both Cuban-Americans. The Trump government wants to maintain good relations with both Rubio, who sits on the Senate committee investigating Trump's relations with Russia, and Diaz-Balart, a member of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

Laverty is one of the most prominent figures in the new pro-Cuba lobby, which has been furiously tweeting and writing letters to the White House in a last-minute rush to sell the Trump administration on the benefits of the friendly relations established by President Barack Obama on Dec. 17, 2014. A particular focus is saving Obama's easing of U.S. travel to Cuba, which tripled the number of American travelers to the island and pumped tens of millions of dollars into the island's private hospitality sector.

"Thousands of Americans are visiting Cuba and fueling the fastest growth in its private sector since 1959," CubaOne, a group of young pro-engagement Cuban-Americans, wrote in an open letter to Trump Monday.

After months of public silence, Airbnb last week released a report on its activities in Cuba, which have put $40 million into the hands of private bed-and-breakfast owners since the online lodging giant became the first major U.S. company into Cuba in the wake of Obama's declaration of detente. Google, which installed servers on the island to speed Cuban internet service last year, spoke out for the first time Monday in favor of maintaining relations.

"Google has played a formative role in the first chapter of Cuba's connectivity story, but this is just the beginning," Brett Perlmutter, head of strategy and operations for Google Cuba, said at a conference in Miami on Monday. "Connecting Cuba will require an entire ecosystem of players ... It will also require the US maintaining a policy that allows telecommunications firms work in Cuba."

Even the Cuban government is getting into the game, with high-ranking diplomats tweeting pro-engagement articles and foreign correspondents given a series of interviews with officials from the powerful, secretive Interior Ministry about the new era of U.S-Cuban cooperation in areas such as human trafficking, drug smuggling and the prosecution of fugitives.

Two officials told The Associated Press that they were now in regular contact with the FBI, DEA and other U.S. law-enforcement agencies, sharing information about investigations that cross jurisdictions.

"The start of direct relations between the agencies has already shown results," Lt. Col. Yoandrys Gonzalez Garcia, head of the Cuban National Police, told the AP. "Going back now would send a bad message to delinquents and criminals that there can be impunity."

Those messages are scoffed at by many members of South Florida's Cuban-American exile community, who call for starving Cuba of funds in order to topple its communist government and bring capitalism and multi-party democracy to the island. While most Americans support closer relations with Cuba, Cuban-Americans' ability to influence Florida's 29 electoral has long given them heavy influence over American policy.

"We're confident that the president has listened to us. We're confident that it will be a step in the right direction," said Marcell Felipe, president of the Inspire America Foundation, an anti-Castro group that has been running ads on Spanish-language stations in Miami urging Cuban-Americans to demand a hardline policy from Trump.

He said he agreed with pro-engagement forces that their efforts were likely in vain.

"The real question to them there is, 'Why is it that we have an inside line to the White House?" Felipe said. "It's because we have the votes."

In photos: After Obama's visit, Cubans still waiting for change
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
Six months on, most Cubans are still waiting to see any concrete benefit from President Obama's historic trip to the island. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
Many Cubans still refer to Obama's visit optimistically as a watershed moment that at the very least marked an irreversible improvement in relations between the two countries. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
Cruise ships are now arriving in Cuba from the United States for the first time in half a century. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
As American tourists stepped off a cruise ship from Miami recently, photos were taken and a few dollars exchanged, a scene unthinkable even a few months ago. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
There is no question after the Obama visit that Cuba has turned its sights on the United States as a lifeline for its economy. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
Rusbelt Quignon, 37, said: “People made high expectations that when Obama came everything would open up completely. It’s not like that."
 Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
While many Cubans privately harbor strong feelings bordering on anger about the need for improvements to their quality of life, in public they tend to be more stoic about the pace of change. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
Besides the tourism sector, it's also been pretty slim pickings for U.S. corporations looking to invest in Cuba. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
Most of the tourists coming to Cuba hail from Europe or Latin America, but some say more and more Americans are showing up. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
“We thought they would come quickly and so far we haven’t seen any changes,” said Yosel Betancourt, a 37-year-old bicycle taxi driver in a t-shirt and shorts hunting for clients to offer a ride in Havana’s Central Park. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
“At the end of the day what people need is for the doors that are closed to open so that the people can have a better life. That’s what we want,” said Betancourt, who complained he didn’t have the money to buy his daughter a backpack and water bottle for the new school year. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
“Before Obama arrived the conservative forces were trying to delay the process. They didn’t like Obama’s visit at all,” said Carlos Alzugaray, a retired Cuban diplomat in Havana. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
There’s a saying in Cuba that there are only two seasons, “summer and hell.” Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
Cuba hardliners, US defenders battle over new Trump policy Screen Shot 2...
At this time of year Havana’s unrelenting heat and humidity, broken only by torrential thunderstorms, is always a test of patience for a long-suffering population mostly not equipped with air conditioning. Foto: Pablo Cozzaglio | Univision
