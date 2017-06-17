publicidad
Adolfo López points to the could-covered hilltop where the FARC&#39;s disarmament camp is situated.
Colombia seeks peace, eradication of cocaine

Colombia seeks peace, eradication of cocaine

Besides disarming the rebel FARC army, Colombia's peace accord also seeks to end the illegal drug trade. But that requires the state to pour money into the countryside and provide a viable alternative to the booming coca market, worth $88 billion worldwide.

Maximo Anderson
Adolfo López points to the could-covered hilltop where the FARC's disarmament camp is situated.

Six years ago Adolfo López, 57, returned to the provincial town of Madrigales, in the Andean mountains of southwestern Colombia, to pick up the remains of his son.

David López had been killed in a bomb attack carried out by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), a Marxist insurgency that was at war with the state for over half a century until agreeing to lay down its arms in a historic peace deal last year.

The commander responsible for his son’s death now lives just a mile up the hill from this cloud-covered mountain town in the FARC’s disarmament zone.

Accepting that fact has not been easy for López, an influential peasant leader in Madrigales who until recently made a living growing coca plants, the raw material for making cocaine. But he maintains that for Colombia to heal its wounds, it needs to look to the future. “I’ll learn to forgive [the commander] one day,” he says with a solemn expression.

For a town with only around 2,000 inhabitants, Madrigales suffered directly from the violence of Colombia’s long civil war, in which more than 300,000 people were killed and a further seven million displaced over the last 52 years. Locally, 69 people were murdered in little over a decade, almost entirely at the hands of paramilitary groups backed by the state.

The state has never existed in any meaningful way here, and its residents live exclusively from the export of coca, the base ingredient that goes into cocaine, a multi-billion dollar industry that Colombia has been trying to wipe out for the past three decades. So far, efforts have had little lasting success.

Peace Colombia
A banner greeting the entrance to the FARC's disarmament zone – Madrigales, Nariño. Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
Adolfo López points to the could-covered hilltop where the FARC's disarmament camp is situated. Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
The United Nations base, where observers currently live while they monitor the peace process – Madrigales, Nariño. Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
The United Nations base, where observers currently live while they monitor the peace process – Madrigales, Nariño. Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
Arnulfo Velázquez, FARC commander of the 8th Front, discusses the peace process and crop substitution in its "reception center." Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
A Farc fighter mans the post outside its disarmament camp – Madrigales, Nariño. Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
A Madrigales local, "Aura" displays her batch of coffee. She is separating the good goods that will then be roasted. Although this is purely for personal consumption, Aura seemed hopeful that Madrigales could export its "excellent" coffee. Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
The dirt road leading up the FARC's disarmament camp, uphill from Madrigales, Nariño. Photo by Maximo Anderson.
Peace Colombia
View of the Patía River that runs through Policarpa. The river was used as a transit point for coca "paste" and cocaine shipments. During the worst years of violence, many bodies were dumped in the river to be disappeared – Policarpa, Nariño. Photo by Maximo Anderson
Peace Colombia
Peace Colombia
Peace Colombia
A peasant leads horses to a horse race fundraiser for the local school, Madrugales, Nariño. Photo by Maximo Anderson.

Cocaine conundrum

Half of the world's supply of cocaine comes out of Colombia. Of that 80 percent currently comes out of Nariño, the province where Madrigales is located – the bonafide cocaine capital of the world.

This is a pivotal moment for Colombia, as the FARC fighters have begun to hand over their arsenal of weapons, part of the disarmament process in last year's peace agreement.

An essential part of the peace accord is also to end the illegal drug trade, on which the FARC also relied to sustain itself. But that requires the state to pour money into the countryside and provide a viable alternative to the booming coca market, worth $88 billion worldwide.

In November, the government announced an ambitious plan to eradicate 250,000 acres of coca, up from just 45,000 last year; half through forced eradication and half through a voluntary substitution scheme.

This is not the first time the government has attempted crop substitution, but it is a unique window of opportunity, say experts. If the government can provide a viable alternative to coca crops, it can stem the flow of money that has fueled the intractable conflict for decades. If not, it risks plunging the country into further bloodshed, leaving criminal groups to battle over control of the lucrative drug trade.

There is already resistance to the scheme. Dissident FARC groups have protested the peace process and various criminal gangs have left pamphlets and Whatsapp messages threatening coca growers across the country if they quit the business.

Meanwhile, social leaders across the country are being assassinated by armed criminal groups. The U.N. estimates that 42 have been killed since January, although the government disputes that number. Two former FARC members have also been murdered, calling into question the state’s ability to deliver on its promise of safety for all.

Despite these setbacks, Colombia expert Bruce Bagley, at the University of Miami, remains hopeful. “The peace process hasn’t yet failed – though it’s been rocky … commodity prices are down, and revenues are not sufficient, and international funding has been relatively limited," he said.

What the country desperately needs, he believes, is something like a Marshall Plan in the countryside, referring to the American initiative to help Europe recover economically after World War II.

Funding from the European Union is dwindling as its member states deal with growing refugee crises and terrorist threats. The U.S. pledged $450 million under the Obama administration for "Peace Colombia," but it remains unclear if Trump will honor that agreement.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos meet Donald Trump for the first t...
Colombia's Santos hopes to seal peace funding during official visit to Washington
Congress has approved $450 million to support the recent peace deal to end Colombia 52-year-old war with FARC rebels. But President Donald Trump is not a big fan of the State Department's foreign aid programs.

"We want to be like the U.S."

Arnulfo Velazquez, a local commander of the FARC’s 8th Front, is concerned about economic support for the peace process. During a recent meeting in the camp's "reception" – a neutral spot where official guests can talk to the guerrillas – he wears a colorful scarf and leather brimmed hat. He says that the government is not providing enough guarantees for coca growers.

"We want to be like the U.S. ... The farmers there have the best deal in the world," he says, referring to the billion-dollar U.S. government farm subsidies.

Until last year, the coca business in this region was dominated by the FARC, who imposed a "revolutionary tax" on coca growers' profits, but since November, its 7,000 guerrilla fighters have retreated to disarmament camps.

Even though there are close to 1,000 security personnel patrolling Madrigales, as well as a delegation from the U.N., the atmosphere is tense.

There have been unconfirmed sightings of camouflaged men in the area, which could indicate the presence of paramilitaries, or armed criminal gangs involved in the drug trade.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the peace process, the FARC fighters have stayed in their precarious make-shift camps, awaiting disarmament. And there have been almost no ceasefire violations.

A third of the country – which was previously either under FARC control or in no-man’s land – is now officially under Colombian government control, except for small areas disputed by the country’s other insurgent group known as the ELN.

An estimated 34 percent of the coca growers across the country have signed onto the initiative. The state plans to involve over 80,000 and invest over $600 million into the crop substitution program.

However, one of the perverse side-effects of this is that many coca growers have planted more crops in the hope that they will be compensated proportionally. This partially explains Colombia’s current coca boom, which has jumped 80 percent over the last two years.

In its infancy

The program to substitute coca crops is in its infancy, and has not yet begun in Madrigales. A separate U.N.-backed eradication program around the FARC’s disarmament zone, has produced some partial results; 105 families were compensated, with an initial $1,200 each, and they have been promised the same amount to launch alternative projects.

However, not all the growers are content with the results, and are still distrustful that the government will deliver on its promises. “It’s enough to subsist on,” says López, whose crop was eradicated, “but I haven’t received the second payment – no one has,” he adds.

López explains how the town's infrastructure was built by the community with the proceeds of coca farming. Everything that the government has built, he says – such as the local school and the medical center – is “half finished.”

Around Madrigales, there is little infrastructure in evidence. Except for the state highway that runs through the area, almost all the dirt roads are pot-holed, accessible only with a 4x4 or a motorbike. The few that are paved were built by the townspeople, with coca money.

López believes that if the government doesn’t deliver on its crop substitution promises, people will move down the nearby Patia River that runs through these valleys to mine gold.

Sebastian Sanchez from the state Land Agency, the government body responsible for implementing the crop substitution program in the area, says that the plan is to strengthen the crops that are already grown locally, such as coffee and cacao.

The big challenges have to do with economics: a coca grower can make much more a day with an acre of coca, compared to a farmer who plants coffee. Farmers are not currently exporting any of these products, but with the help of the program, which will pour in over $600 million over two years, they hope to have the farmers ready.

Sanchez admits that it won’t produce quick results – the agency will be implementing the project over the next 15 years.

Nariño and other coca growing regions of Colombia shifted from food crops to coca in the 1980s, as drug cartels like Pablo Escobar’s Medellin-based cartel expanded and forced small-scale growers into the cocaine business, or else bought them out.

Repeated failures at agrarian reform in the countryside have made it almost impossible for small scale farmers to produce any other product than coca, with lack of farm-to-market roads, or access to credits.

The U.S. invested $10 billion over the last 16 years in an initiative known as Plan Colombia, ostensibly to end the coca trade and bring development to the countryside, but the money was used largely used for military purposes to wipe out the FARC guerillas.

While it was a success in military terms, modernizing Colombia's military infrastructure and lowering homicides and kidnapping rates across the country, it barely scratched the surface of rebuilding the rural economy.

“Colombia needs to catch up on all the stuff it hasn’t done in the last 500 years," says Bagley. "With no change in that pattern, then Colombia could resort to the wild west violence that has characterized areas of the country in the recent past.”

López is skeptical that the government will deliver on the peace deal, and he recalls the result of a previous disarmament process with the paramilitary Auto-Defense Forces a decade ago. After formally disbanding, some of the local paramilitary stashed their weapons and came back to the region as a criminal gang known as the “New Generation.”

Nevertheless, he wants things to change. “We are happy that Nariño is in the news even if for a bad reason – that means the government can’t ignore us anymore,” he says.

Elisabel, a 26-year-old FARC fighter at rebel camp in southern Colombia....
Facing an uncertain future, Colombia's FARC prepare for peace
Colombia's FARC rebels are in the last stages of a peace process with the government, but how will the fighters reintegrate with society? Univision visited a FARC camp where fighters are being readied to return to civilian life.
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 15, 2016 photo shows two portraits Carolina, one of her holding a weapon while in her uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 49th front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Carolina, 18, said she has spent three years in the FARC and would like to study engineering after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 15, 2016 photo shows two portraits Sofia, one of her holding a weapon while in uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 49th front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Sofia, 19, said she's spent six years with theFARC, and would like to study law after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 15, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Rubiela, one of her holding a weapon while in uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 49th front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungles of Putumayo, Colombia. Rubiela, 32, said she has spent 10 years in the FARC and would like to study dentistry after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 15, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Derly, one holding a weapon while in her uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 49th front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Derly, 24, said she's been with the FARC for nine years and would like to study medicine after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 16, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Mayerli, one of her holding a weapon while in her uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 32nd front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Mayerli, 18, said she has spent four years with the FARC and would like to study nursing after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
Las mujeres de las FarcThis Aug. 13, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Yiceth, one of her holding a weapon while in uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Yiceth, 18, said she's spent four years with the FARC and wants to finish high school and go on to study nursing after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 13, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Yeimi, one of her holding a weapon in uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 48th front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Yeimi, 23, said she has spent 10 years with the FARCand would like to study systems after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 13, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Diana Marcela, one of her holding a weapon while in uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 48th front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Marcela, 28, said she's spent 13 years in the FARC and would like to finish high school and study photography after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Las mujeres de las Farc
This Aug. 16, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Johana, one of her holding a weapon while in uniform for the 32nd front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Johana, 19, said she's spent six years in the FARC and would like to study nursing after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Mujeres Farc
This Aug. 16, 2016 photo shows two portraits of Yuri Renteria, one of her holding a weapon while in her uniform for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) 32nd front, and in civilian clothing at a guerrilla camp in the southern jungle of Putumayo, Colombia. Renteria, 18, said she's been with the FARC for four years and would like to study engineering after demobilizing as part of a peace deal with Colombia's government. An Oct. 2 national referendum will give voters the chance to approve the deal for ending a half-century of political violence that has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives and driven millions from their homes. Foto: Fernando Vergara/Ap
Peace Colombia
17 jun, 2017 | 03:41 PM
In photos: Peace in Colombia rests on finding an alternative to cocaine production
Maximo Anderson
Peace Colombia
08 jun, 2017 | 05:25 PM
In photos: Can there be peace in Colombia without cocaine?
Maximo Anderson
How did Puerto Rico get into its financial crisis?
Noticias
How Puerto Rico got into its financial crisis
Nelson Denis, author of 'War Against All Puerto Ricans,' details how the commonwealth's 119-year-long association with the U.S. has produced total economic and governing dependence. With over $70 billion in crushing debt, Puerto Rico's governor turned to the courts on Wednesday to put certain debts before a federal bankruptcy court.
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
News in English
If NAFTA is cancelled, would jobs come back to the U.S.?
We traveled to Ciudad Juárez to see if hundreds of thousands of jobs in the Mexican maquiladora industry would return to the United States if Trump were to modify or abandon the NAFTA free trade agreement, as his government is considering. A border tax would have serious consequences in Mexican cities.
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here's why people are protes...
Venezuela
Hunger, inflation and institutional crisis: here’s why people are protesting in Venezuela
A wave of demonstrations in Venezuela has left several dead and hundreds more detained in the last two weeks. Univision reporter Tamoa Calzadilla explains how a democratic crisis, inflation and shortages of food and medicine have sent Venezuelans into the streets.
'We've turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attack...
'We turned our tragedy into a tool': These women survived acid attacks in Colombia and now fight against them
Gina Potes and Patricia Espitia were attacked with acid in Colombia, a country with one of the highest number of attacks of this kind. They have created a sisterhood, which they have used to help other victims and raise awareness about these brutal attacks.
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
Capilla del Monte: The Argentine village that believes in UFOs
As the legend goes, a UFO landed in Capilla del Monte in 1986, leaving a mark on the side of the Pajarillo mountains. Since then, this Argentinian village has lived off UFO tourism. It's currently hosting its annual Alien Festival.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the 'w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio that...
Health
"We're the only crazy people with an antenna." The Argentine radio station that broadcasts from a psychiatric ward
A group of Argentines diagnosed with mental illness set up a radio station from where they broadcast their experiences
Fidel Castro's story through baseball and the Cuban players who abandone...
Sports
Cuba's baseball exodus
How Fidel Castro's plan to save Cuban baseball unraveled. The once mighty amateur baseball champions have lost much of their talent in recent years to U.S. Major League Baseball. Now the Cuban government is in discussions with MLB to stop the desertions. But will a Trump presidency make that more difficult?
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
Environment
The silent victim of Colombia’s long war: the environment
A half-century of armed conflict has left behind 8 million victims in Colombia. It has also affected the country's unique natural resources. We explore the war’s impact on Colombia’s environment.
Miguel Reyes
Running for Ayotzinapa
Caso Ayotzinapa
Running for Ayotzinapa
Forty three students in Mexico were abducted two years ago, and to this day, none have ever been found. When his son Jorge disappeared, New York City plumber Antonio Tizapa began to run marathons, not to win, but to send a message at the end of each race: he won’t stop until he finds his son or the truth about what really happened on that shameful day. On Sunday, Antonio and 20 friends will be running the New York City Marathon.
U.S.A. vs 'El Chapo' Guzmán: PART FOUR:
United States
U.S.A. vs ‘El Chapo’ Guzmán: The evidence
The evidence against El Chapo: undercover recordings, intercepted communications, protected witnesses’ declarations, drug seizures, and a confession. As U.S. prosecutors prepare their case against the world's most feared drug trafficker, this is what the government's case is built around.
The Obama effect in Cuba
The Obama effect in Cuba
Six months after the U.S. president visited the island, Cubans are divided over his impact. A government reform program is on hold as anxious residents pray for a tourist invasion.
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
News in English
Cuban raft washes up on Florida beach - empty
Cubans seeking to flee the island are taking to rustic, homemade boats in increasing numbers since the U.S. and Cuba agreed to normalize relations 18 months ago.
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
Culture
Potent brew. A vintage Cuban beer is relaunched in Miami
La Tropical beer was popular in Cuba before the 1959 Revolution, but the factory was nationalized and the brewery later closed.
Journalist Javier Valdez challenging the powerful in Sinaloa
México
Journalist Javier Valdez challenged the powerful in Sinaloa
In Mexico, a country where the media is often accused of being bought and sold by political parties or cowed by criminals, reporter Javier Valdez was a rare breed: a dedicated reporter working at RioDoce, an independent weekly newspaper in Sinaloa, investigating drug trafficking and organized crime. Valdez was murdered on Monday. Univision interviewed him in 2012 for this video about his work.
hombre enamorado
Compartiendo Entre Amigas
Cómo saber si tu chico está enamorado de ti
Descubre cuáles son las señales que pueden delatar a tu príncipe azul, los gestos corporales y su actitud pueden decir más de lo que te imaginas.
Noticiero Univision Promo 2017
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
Noticiero Univision
Salvadoreños tienen nuevos motivos para creer que la violencia aumentará... 1:49
Noticiero Univision
Salvadoreños tienen nuevos motivos para creer que la violencia aumentará en su país
Los pandilleros deportados de Estados Unidos han comenzado a sembrar el temor entre las comunidades más pobres de ese país. Por ello, están surgiendo grupos de autodefensa ciudadana que buscan contrarrestar la situación.
Insólito choque de un barco de guerra estadounidense contra un carguero... 1:37
Noticiero Univision
Insólito choque de un barco de guerra estadounidense contra un carguero filipino
No se tiene claro de quién fue la culpa del incidente ocurrido cerca de las costas japonesas, pero sí se conoce que hay dos personas heridas y siete marinos que están desaparecidos.
En exclusiva: presidente de Guatemala Jimmy Morales dice si considera la...
América Latina
"¿Usted me quiere incriminar?": Jimmy Morales responde a Jorge Ramos sobre la acusación de corrupción contra su hermano y su hijo
El presidente de Guatemala afirma que el caso de sus familiares forma parte de las prácticas de corrupción "que se ha considerado como normales" en su país y en América Latina.
Un exilado cubano se manifiesta en favor de Donald Trump frente al teatr...
América Latina
8 respuestas que explican por qué los anuncios de Trump cambian poco (o nada) en Cuba
Economistas, politólogos, abogados y agentes de viajes cubanos explican, desde las dos orillas, por qué el reajuste de Trump será más efectivo en Miami que en La Habana.
Por: Lioman Lima
La Torre Grenfell, ubicada en el rico distrito de Kensigton y Chelsea, a...
Incendios
La policía de Londres da por muertos a 58 desaparecidos en el incendio de la torre Grenfell
Las autoridades no esperan encontrar sobrevivientes dentro de la torre y prevén que el número oficial de fallecidos podría aumentar.
Tras un accidente los bomberos de Amarillo socorrieron a los peque&ntild...
Bomberos
Estos bomberos de Texas consuelan a dos niños tras un accidente y su gesto se hace viral
Dos miembros del Departamento de Bomberos de Amarillo acudieron a la escena de un choque y terminaron cuidando de dos menores, que aunque no estaban heridos, necesitaban quien los calmara.
David Villa sentencia el triunfo del City con un golazo de volea 0:27
MLS
David Villa sentencia el triunfo del City con un golazo de volea
Espectacular definición de primera del Guaje para poner el 2-1 definitivo ante Seattle Sounders.
Retratos de Vida: Chicharito, la figura del Tri que tiene al gol como su... 1:26
Fútbol
Retratos de Vida: Chicharito, la figura del Tri que tiene al gol como su mejor aliado
Aunque algunas veces recibe críticas, Javier Hernández ha dejado su sello goleador por todos los equipos y ligas por las que ha pasado. Estos los mejores momentos de su carrera.
Retratos de Vida: Gio dos Santos, la calidad y el talento de la perla tr... 1:30
Fútbol
Retratos de Vida: Gio dos Santos, la calidad y el talento de la perla tricolor
De Los Ángeles a Rusia, gran parte de las esperanzas de México en la Copa Confederaciones están sobre los hombros de Gio dos Santos y su gran carrera en el futbol internacional.
Alexis S&aacute;nchez
Copa Confederaciones
Sin Claudio Bravo y con Alexis Sánchez en duda, Chile debuta en la Confederaciones
El actual campeón de América debutará este domingo contra Camerún por el Grupo B del campeonato que se disputa en Rusia.