publicidad
Síguenos
Marco Coello in detention in Venezuela in 2014
Immigration

Venezuelan asylum seeker has "slam dunk" case

Venezuelan asylum seeker has "slam dunk" case

Marco Coello was arrested by ICE in Miami this week, then quickly released. Lawyers believe he has a watertight case for political asylum after he was tortured in Venezuela.

Por:
David Adams (Univision - Miami),
Tamoa Calzadilla (Univision)
Marco Coello in detention in Venezuela in 2014
Marco Coello in detention in Venezuela in 2014

A young Venezuelan asylum seeker who was arrested this week in Miami by immigration officials, before being released the next day, has a well-documented case of political persecution in his home country, according to lawyers and public records.

Marco Coello was arrested by police in Venezuela Feb 12, 2014 and held in prison where he was allegedly tortured by agents seeking to get him to implicate a prominent opposition leader Leopoldo López in violence that took place during the demonstrations.

His case has been documented by various human rights groups and was cited in the U.S. State Department's annual human rights report on Venezuela in 2015.

"His asylum case is one of the strongest that I have known," said his lawyer, Elizabeth Blandon.

Marco Coello on the day of his arrest in Caracas Feb 12, 2014
Marco Coello on the day of his arrest in Caracas Feb 12, 2014

Coello alleges that he was beaten by plain clothes agents and told to sign a document that he was part of a group of protesters who vandalized government vehicles on the orders of López, who was later arrested and accused of fomenting violence. López remains in jail.

Coello says that during his detention he had a gun pointed at his head, was given electric shocks and had a lighter held close after being soaked in gasoline.

He was released in July 2014 and fled to Miami Sept 3, 2015 shortly before his case was due to be decided in court, and his case remains open in Venezuela.

Officials in Venezuela have denied his allegations of torture.

Relacionado
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
ICE releases young Venezuelan asylum seeker Marco Coello
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."

His case has been highlighted by international groups along with five others arrested the same day as Coello accused of violent incidents, including the burning of several official vehicles. A report by Human Rights Watch about the Feb 12, 2014 detentions found "a pattern of serious abuse" including torture and denial of due process.

"Coello said he had been running away from where violent confrontations had erupted between protesters and security forces when a teargas canister hit his leg. He fell to the street and was engulfed in teargas," according to the report.

"As he was struggling to breathe, a group of about eight men in plainclothes assaulted him, beating him as he lay on the ground. They then grabbed him and took him to the nearby CICPC [police] station, where three police officers took him to a bathroom, pointed a gun at his head, and doused his shirt and body with gasoline."

Marco Coello was one of six people arrested in Caracas Feb 12, 2014 and...
Marco Coello was one of six people arrested in Caracas Feb 12, 2014 and accused of violence against government property.

It went on: "They wrapped a thin mat around his body, tied it with tape, and approximately 10 officers kicked him and beat him with sticks, a golf club, and a fire extinguisher on his ribs and upper body. When they took off the mat, they gave him three electric shocks on his chest, he said. Throughout the whole time, the police officers told him he should confess he had burned official vehicles that day. Coello said he did not confess because he had not done it."

If Coello is sent back to Venezuela he could face serious jail time for having fled before a judge ruled on his case. Despite stricter immigration enforcement under the Trump administration experts say it's unlikely he would be deported. His case has attracted political interest in Washington from powerful Republicans, such as Florida Senator Marco Rubio who intervened this week on behalf of Coello to get his release.

publicidad

The fact that his arrest in Venezuela was highlighted in the U.S. government's own human rights report on Venezuela would likely weigh heavily on an immigration judge.

"The few times I have had a client mentioned in a U.S. State Department report it's been a slam dunk case. This asylum should be granted without a doubt," said Wilfredo Allen, a prominent immigration lawyer in Miami.

In 2016, the State Department found that human rights abuses in Venezuela included "indiscriminate police action against civilians leading to widespread arbitrary detentions, unlawful deprivation of life, and torture.”

It went on: “The government arrested and imprisoned opposition figures and showed little respect for judicial independence or generally did not permit judges to act according to the law without fear of retaliation.”

Relacionado
A barricade on the streets of Venezuela during anti-government protests...
Is the endgame near for Venezuela's Maduro?
The Venezuelan government has shown remarkable resilience in recent years as political and economic woes mount. But analysts are beginning to ask how much longer President Nicolas Maduro can survive.
These are the latest victims of a wave of anti-government protests in Venezuela
Jairo Johan Ortiz Bustamante tenía 19 años y fue la primera víctima de l...
Jairo Johan Ortiz Bustamante, 19, was the first victim in protests against the government of Nicolas Maduro. He died from a gunshot in the chest on April 6 during a nighttime protest in Montaña Alta, Miranda state. According to local media reports, a policeman was charged with his death and detained. Ortiz was a student and hoped to leave Venezuela in June to live in Colombia. Foto: Instagram Jairo Ortiz | Univision
Daniel Queliz acababa de cumplir 20 años cuando falleció el pasado 10 de...
Daniel Queliz had just turned 20 when he died on April 10 from a gunshot in the neck at a protest in Valencia (Carabobo). The young man had taken to the streets with a group of neighbors and was shot by a Carabobo Police agent. He studied law and was a baseball and soccer fan. Foto: Facebook | Univision
Miguel Ángel Colmenares tenía 36 años. El pasado 12 de abril falleció de...
Miguel Ángel Colmenares was 36 years old when he died April 12 from 11 gunshots during a demonstration in Barquisimeto, the capital of the state of Lara. It's suspected that he was shot by members of armed groups, known as collectives. Foto: Twitter / El Pitazo | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
En la misma noche que falleció Colmenares, se cree que los colectivos de...
The same night that Colmenares died, the Barquisimeto collective is believed to have killed another person by gunshot: Bryan Principal. Only 14 years old, he and his three siblings were orphans, so he worked to help the family with expenses. According to information provided by his relatives to the website Pitazo, the young man went out to buy coffee when he was shot. Foto: El Pitazo | Univision
Gruseny Antonio (Tony) Canelón murió el 13 de abril en el Hospital Centr...
Gruseny Antonio (Tony) Canelón died April 13 at the Central Hospital of Barquisimeto, two days after Bolivarian National Guard shot him several times with bird shot pellets. Doctor Jesus Guarecuco confirmed his death was due to being "shot with a firearm, multiple times at point blank by the [National Guard] from about 50 centimeters away." Tony was 32 years old and lived in the urbanization El Trigal, in Los Rastrojos (Lara state). He studied Civil Engineering, was an athlete and sometimes worked as a model. Friends who migrated said he wanted to stay to fight for Venezuela. Foto: El Pitazo | Univision
Carlos J. Moreno tenía 17 años. Falleció el pasado 19 de abril por un di...
Carlos J. Moreno was 17 years old. He passed away in Caracas during a protest on April 19, after being shot in the head. "My boy did not make it, my boy died and I wanted him to graduate," said his mother, Ana, after the hospital confirmed her son's death. It's believed that the "collectives" killed Moreno. He was a first-year economics student at the Universidad Central de Venezuela (UCV). Foto: Twitter Vladimir Padrino | Univision
publicidad
Saltar Anuncio en
0
Paola Andreína Ramírez Gómez tenía 23 años. Como Moreno, falleció el pas...
Paola Andreína Ramírez Gómez was 23 years old. Like Moreno, she died April 19 from a gunshot wound to the head, in the western state of Táchira. The Venezuelan prosecutor's office confirmed the death occurred in a square in that city and explained, without giving more details, that the girl was passing through when she was beaten. Witnesses quoted by different media say that the shot was made by the "collectives." Foto: Facebook | Univision
El sargento segundo Neomar Sanclemente Barrios falleció el pasado 19 de...
The second sergeant of the National Guard Neomar Sanclemente Barrios died April 19 from a gunshot amid the protests. He was 26 years old and had a six-month-old daughter. Attached to the command of zone 44 of Miranda, Sanclemente Barrios was sent to control the protests in the capital. Foto: Twitter Vladimir Padrino | Univision
Además de los fallecidos directamente en las protestas, el ministro de C...
In addition to those killed in the protests, Venezuelan Communications Minister Ernesto Villegas confirmed the deaths of 12 people between Thursday and Friday in El Valle, southwest of Caracas, and another in the Petare neighborhood to the east of the capital. According to Villegas, three were killed by firearms and nine were electrocuted "during the looting of a bakery." Foto: Ronaldo Schedimdt/AFP/Getty Images | Univision
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Trump’s immigration fear factor 4:59
Politics
28 abr, 2017 | 04:53 PM
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Trump attacks EN
26 abr, 2017 | 04:03 PM
The 44 times Trump has criminalized undocumented immigrants and refugees since taking office
Ronny Rojas
publicidad
Popular videos Más
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
Lo mejor de la semana: La escandalosa separación de Julián Gil y Marjori... 7:34
Despierta América
Lo mejor de la semana: La escandalosa separación de Julián Gil y Marjorie de Sousa
Esta semana estuvo cargada de mucha polémica alrededor de Julián Gil y Marjorie de Sousa, además Ana Patricia aprendió a contar chistes como Eugenio Derbez.
Despierta América 20 años - promo 2017
Despierta América
Despierta América
Despierta America
Venezuelan asylum seeker has "slam dunk" case thumbnail people 222.jpg
El Gordo y La Flaca
Así se preparó el especial de Los 50 Más Bellos de People en Español
Disfruta de las mejores imágenes detrás de cámaras del gran especial de People en Español y El Gordo y la Flaca.
Sobreviviente del Holocausto sobre los peores días de su vida: “Yo perdo... 4:52
Primer Impacto
Sobreviviente del Holocausto sobre los peores días de su vida: “Yo perdoné pero nunca podré olvidar lo que me pasó”
Rose Williams pasó los peores años de su vida en los campos de concentración nazis. Ella vio cómo su abuela moría fusilada, le quitaron su nombre y la dejaron sorda de un golpe. Hoy cuenta su testimonio para que los jóvenes tomen conciencia de lo grave que es la discriminación.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
salud, obamacare
Obamacare
El futuro del Affordable Care Act: derogar y reemplazar vs. mantener y mejorar
Demócratas y republicanos tienen visiones diametralmente opuestas sobre el papel del Estado en el acceso a la atención médica: los primeros quieren garantizar el derecho universal a la salud, mientras que los otros consideran que el gobierno debería intervenir menos en eso.
Durante este mes Corea del Norte ha llevado a cabo tres pruebas con misi...
Relaciones Internacionales
Corea del Norte desafía a EEUU y realiza una nueva prueba de misil
Se trata de la tercera prueba con misiles balísticos que lleva a cabo el régimen de Kim Jong Un en momentos en que el gobierno de Donald Trump ha indicado que esto podría poner en juego la seguridad en esa región del noreste de Asia.
Pelea entre dos hombre terminó con una balacera en la calle Anita 1:47
Univision 45 Houston
Pelea entre dos hombre terminó con una balacera en la calle Anita
Uno de los implicados falleció en este hecho que ya es materia de investigación. Según el informe preliminar, el sospechoso le disparó múltiples veces al occiso ante de huir. Se presume que ambos se conocían desde la infancia.
En Miami, la decisi&oacute;n del alcalde Gim&eacute;nez de eliminar una...
Inmigración
Después de Texas, avanza en Florida una ley para prohibir las ciudades santuario
Un día después de que Texas aprobara una medida que veta las jurisdicciones que no cooperan con agentes migratorios, una ley similar fue aprobada en la Cámara de Representantes de Florida.
Más Deportes Más
Día del Niño: los pequeños que quieren ser figuras del fútbol, como lo f... 4:30
Liga MX
Día del Niño: los pequeños que quieren ser figuras del fútbol, como lo fueron sus papás
En las fuerzas básicas de varios equipos de la Liga MX nos encontramos con los hijos de Cesáreo Victorino, Humberto Valdés, Miguel Ángel Carreón y Paulo César Chávez. Aquí el sueño de padres e hijos.
Michael Pérez: “Lo peor que nos puede pasar es tener demasiada confianza” 0:38
Liga MX
Michael Pérez: “Lo peor que nos puede pasar es tener demasiada confianza”
El mediocampista de Chivas aseguró que trabajan muy duro para evitar caer en un exceso de confianza que los pueda perjudicar en el cierre del torneo. “Apuntamos a lo más alto”, dijo.
La historia de Pablo Coria, el utilero de Cruz Azul que comenzó como lav... 3:19
Liga MX
La historia de Pablo Coria, el utilero de Cruz Azul que comenzó como lavautos del plantel
La Máquina le cambió la vida a Pablo. Hace 28 años les lavaba los carros a los jugadores y hoy es el responsable de organizar todo en el vestidor. Aquí nos cuenta cómo fue su transformación.
Venezuelan asylum seeker has "slam dunk" case 20170425_7357.jpg
Liga Campeones - CONCACAF
Emotiva despedida de hinchas de Tigres al equipo antes de juego final por Concachampions
Los felinos buscarán un triunfo contra Pachuca luego de que en casa igualaran 1-1 y ahora deban definir de visitante su lugar en el Mundial de Clubes.