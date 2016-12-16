publicidad
Síguenos
U.S. deportations fall to lowest level since 2007 UNIVISION-NEWS-D.png
Immigrants in detention
Immigration

U.S. deportations fall to lowest level since 2007

U.S. deportations fall to lowest level since 2007

The decline is due to a drop in the number of apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border due to an overall decrease in the number of immigrants, especially from Mexico, as well as stricter border enforcement, according to a report by the Pew Research Center.

Immigrants in detention
Immigrants in detention
Por: Univision

The Obama administration deported 333,341 unauthorized immigrants in the 2015 fiscal year, about 20 per cent fewer than the previous year, according to the Pew Research Center, citing newly released data from the Department of Homeland Security.

The number of deportations fell for the second year in a row and reached its lowest level since 2007, during the George W. Bush administration.

The decline in deportations occurred among non-criminal and criminal immigrants alike, the Pew Research Center found. "It is only the third time that the number of deportations of immigrants with a criminal conviction has fallen since at least 1981," Pew reported.

Pew attributed the fall to a drop in the number of apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border which have been falling for some time, due to an overall decrease in the number of immigrants, especially from Mexico, as well as stricter border enforcement.

(A Pew Research Center analysis shows that between 2009 and 2014 more Mexicans were returning home to Mexico than were arriving in the U.S.)

The Obama administration also recently changed its deportation enforcement priorities, focusing exclusively on those who have been convicted of a crime; those deemed a threat to the public safety; and those who have recently crossed the border, Pew noted.

About 2.8 million immigrants have been deported by the Obama administration between 2009 and 2015, including a record 435,000 in 2013 alone, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Department of Homeland Security data. By comparison, the Bush administration deported 2 million immigrants between 2001 and 2008.

publicidad

President-elect Trump has said he will deport 2 to 3 million immigrants with prior criminal convictions living in the U.S..

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
21 dic, 2016 | 06:02 PM
A day in the life of a coyote: smuggling migrants from Mexico to the United States
Damià S. Bonmatí
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade 1:29
20 dic, 2016 | 11:00 AM
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
publicidad
Popular videos Más
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
La Banda Show Image
#FollowAlejandra
La Banda
Buscamos chicas y chicos que quieran ser parte del fenómeno musical juvenil.
Primer Impacto Promo Image_16:9
Primer Impacto
Primer Impacto
Primer Impactoenter description
¿Compras de último minuto? Estos datos te pueden ayudar a conseguir los... 1:40
Noticiero Univision
¿Compras de último minuto? Estos datos te pueden ayudar a conseguir los regalos en Navidad
Muchos dejan las compras navideñas para última hora y por eso en todo el país las cadenas de tiendas extienden sus horarios y contratan personal extra. Estas estrategias de vendedores pueden servir para que tu arbolito esté lleno de regalos en Noche Buena.
Niña hispana de 11 años ayuda a la policía a atrapar a ladrones que roba... 2:03
Noticiero Univision
Niña hispana de 11 años ayuda a la policía a atrapar a ladrones que robaron su casa
Ashley Bermúdez estaba en su casa cuando cuatro ladrones entraron a robar, ella decidió esconderse y llamar al número de emergencia 911 para que la socorrieran. Los dramáticos momentos que vivió la menor fueron grabados por las autoridades. La niña ahora ha recibido múltiples felicitaciones por su valentía y por colaborar con la policía.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Justin Ross Harris
Juicios
Dictan cadena perpetua a Justin Ross Harris por el asesinato de su hijo
La víctima, de 22 meses de edad, murió en 2014 luego de que su padre lo dejara en un auto por múltiples horas.
La polic&iacute;a francesa trabaja en la escena del crimen.
Terrorismo
Atacante yihadista de París grabó el asesinato del policía y su pareja
El presidente francés François Hollande atribuyó el ataque a una "acción terrorista".
Los Otalvaro le declaran la guerra a Griselda Blanco 0:56
La Viuda Negra
Los Otalvaro le declaran la guerra a Griselda Blanco
En La Viuda Negra - Tras la muerte de Marta, su tío prometió vengarse de Griselda y planea secuestra a Michael para hacerla sufrir.
Griselda le dice a la directora de la cárcel que planea escaparse 2:22
La Viuda Negra
Griselda le dice a la directora de la cárcel que planea escaparse
En La Viuda Negra - Griselda le advierte a la directora de la cárcel que planea fugarse y le promete que no le pasará nada cuando eso suceda.
Más Deportes Más
Golazo de André Pierre Gignac para el 1-0 de Tigres sobre América 1:09
Liga MX
Golazo de André Pierre Gignac para el 1-0 de Tigres sobre América
El francés se manda una jugada de otro mundo que convierte con toda la etiqueta de crack.
Oribe Peralta falla un polémico penal en la final ante Tigres 1:02
Liga MX
Oribe Peralta falla un polémico penal en la final ante Tigres
El ‘Cepillo’ sacó un potente disparo al centro que pega en el travesaño y se va a la grada.
Oribe Peralta mete disparo que ataja perfecto Nahuel Guzmán 0:11
Liga MX
Oribe Peralta mete disparo que ataja perfecto Nahuel Guzmán
El América tuvo la primera con una buena jugada del ‘Cepillo’.
Guadalajara trabaj&oacute; en Canc&uacute;n durante la pretemporada.
Guadalajara
Chivas cerró la pretemporada de playa
Guadalajara, luego de nueve días de trabajo, cerró la primera atapa de su preparación rumbo al Clausura 2017.