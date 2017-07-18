publicidad
Jesús Lara López says goodbye to one of his sons.
Immigration

Undocumented Ohio father Jesús Lara López deported to Mexico

Undocumented Ohio father Jesús Lara López deported to Mexico

Advocates had argued that Lara López should not be a priority for the government.

Por: Univision
Jesús Lara López says goodbye to one of his sons.
Jesús Lara López says goodbye to one of his sons.

Jesús Lara López, the father of four U.S.-born children aged six through 13 whose case garnered national attention in recent weeks, was deported early Tuesday to Mexico.

At Cleveland's Hopkins International Airport, he was accompanied by his family, church leaders as well as a number of immigration advocates who had pushed to halt his deportation.

“I tried to do as much as I could to get a different result, because this family deserves it,” said Lynn Tramonte, the deputy director of America's Voice and an Ohio advocate who has closely followed Lara López's case. “They don’t deserve what happened. They are a wonderful family,” she told Univision.

Tramonte says Lara López's case represents how immigration priorities have changed under President Trump.

While the number of detentions of undocumented immigrants rose during President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, deportations actually fell, according to official government data requested by Univision.

Lara López, 37, lived in the U.S. since 2001, working various jobs. He was put on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE’s) radar through a police tip in 2008, but was allowed to stay and work in the country.

At his routine ICE appointment in March, Lara López was told his time was up and that he needed to return to Mexico. He was fitted with an electronic ankle monitor.

"Unfortunately it's become a pretty common pattern all across country," Tramonte said.

Over the past month, activists and community members have pleaded with ICE to let Lara López stay with his family. Nearly 35,000 people signed a petition asking for a stay of his deportation.

In a brief statement sent to Univision News, ICE Ohio spokesman Khaalid Walls did not detail the reasons for prioritizing Lara López’s deportation.

publicidad

"An immigration judge ordered his deportation in 2011. In an act of discretion, the agency has allowed him to remain free of custody to finalize his departure plans," the spokesman wrote.

His lawyer, David Leopold, has tried to show ICE that Lara López is not a public threat or a burden on the government.

“Are we safer this morning because another American family has been destroyed?” Leopold said to Univision. “Jesus Lara is the embodiment of what we want immigrants to be. He’s worked hard all his life, paid his taxes, played by the rules, built a beautiful family.”

“We have have a president saying he’s deporting ‘bad hombres,’ and that’s a lie,” he added. “This is wrong. People must wake up.”

Univision reporter Pedro Ultreras is with Lara López as he flies to Mexico.

Relacionado
Jesús López Lara with his four U.S.-born children in front of Sen. Sherr...
Undocumented father in Ohio facing deportation pleads with ICE: "My children need me"
Jesús Lara López, who has four U.S.-born children aged 6 through 13, has been ordered to leave the United States by July 18.
publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
_krishna_unrepresented
06 jul, 2017 | 11:07 AM
Facing deportation without an attorney : Facts and figures
Jes&uacute;s L&oacute;pez Lara with his four U.S.-born children in front...
14 jul, 2017 | 04:37 PM
Undocumented father in Ohio facing deportation pleads with ICE: "My children need me"
Melvin Félix
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Refugees and immigrants come together to sing an improvised song with Eleni
ulab music
Refugees and immigrants come together to sing an improvised song with Eleni
This is what Greek artist Eleni means when she speaks about the power of the voice. She improvises a sing-along with a group of immigrants, refugees and allies in Boston's Urbano Project and the result was just beautiful.
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'The best way to preserve home within you is through music'
Eleni Arapoglou uses new sounds and rhythms to preserve her roots. Eleni is part of the U-Lab 'Immigrant Sounds' sessions that celebrate World Refugee Day and Immigrant Heritage Month.
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies
Ulab Sessions
Ni de aquí ni de allá: A new generation of halfsies
There has always been movement of people, and as we commemorate World Refugee Day on June 20th a group of musicians, activists and community members got together at The Urbano Project​ in Boston to share their experiences and reflect on the diversity that makes up American society: "The direction of where the world is going is encouraging us all, almost forcing us all, to break down those walls."
Eleni: 'Milo mou kai mantarini' (Immigrant Sounds)
Ulab Sessions
Eleni: 'Milo mou kai mantarini' (Immigrant Sounds)
La cantante Eleni interpreta 'Milo mou kai mantarini', grabada en exclusiva para U-LAB Music como parte de las sesiones 'Immigrant Sounds' en honor al Mes de la Herencia del Inmigrante y al Día Mundial del Refugiado. Featuring Vasilis Kostas en el laúd.
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Ulab Sessions
Immigration Nation: "Immigrants are the backbone of this country"
Artist Nora Valdez and youth in the Boston community are sharing their stories one suitcase at a time at The Urbano Project. At U-LAB Music we documented their process as part of our 'Immigrant Sounds' series.
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands h...
News in English
Controversial Key West police officer pulls over Argentine chef, hands him over to Border Patrol
Nestor Duarte was driving his car in Key West, Florida, when Monroe sheriff deputy David Lariz pulled him over and asked for his papers. Lariz is the same officer who recently asked a Honduran man who had been hit by a car if he was "illegal."
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
News in English
Watch this mother and daughter reunite in Mexico after 25 years
Mimi Martinez, 30, arrived to the United States when she was five years old. Her mom stayed behind in Mexico. Now a legal resident, she was recently able to travel to see her mother in Mexico after 25 years.
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Politics
Trump’s immigration fear factor
Although the deportation numbers for Donald Trump's administration have kept pace with the Obama administration, images of operatives and arrests, hate attacks on different minorities, and the President's own pronouncements have triggered alarms in the immigrant community ... and fear. One of Trump's most vocal campaign promises has begun to come true. And we are not talking about the physical wall, but a deeper, taller and more effective one: the wall of fear.
Ney Alvarez
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
U.S. immigration officials release alleged Venezuelan torture victim
The young man who was allegedly tortured in Venezuela spoke with Univision News as he left immigration detention, after a day after his arrest. "Thank God I'm out."
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
Ney Alvarez
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
Damià S. Bonmatí
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Shows Más
Las tiernas vacaciones de Eugenio Derbez con su pequeña hija Aitana 1:00
Despierta América
Las tiernas vacaciones de Eugenio Derbez con su pequeña hija Aitana
El actor mexicano está de paseo en Canadá con su hija y su esposa Alessandra Rosaldo, quien ha compartido en sus redes sociales los bellos momentos que disfrutan en familia.
El vergonzoso tiro de balón de Evo Morales que resultó golpeando a un mi... 0:30
Despierta América
El vergonzoso tiro de balón de Evo Morales que resultó golpeando a un militar
En medio de la inauguración del Estadio Municipal de El Alto, el presidente de Bolivia lanzó el balón de fútbol y sin querer pegó a uno de los oficiales que allí se encontraba. La divertida jugada hizo reír por varios minutos a los asistentes al evento.
Los cambios físicos que tendrá que hacer Adrian Uribe para su primer pro... 2:21
Despierta América
Los cambios físicos que tendrá que hacer Adrian Uribe para su primer protagónico en cine
Los comediantes Omar Chaparro y Adrian Uribe hablaron sobre sus proyectos en Hollywood junto a su compatriota Eugenio Derbez.
¿Y esa misteriosa mujer? Colate nos reveló si ya tiene nueva novia tras... 2:15
Despierta América
¿Y esa misteriosa mujer? Colate nos reveló si ya tiene nueva novia tras el divorcio
Después de que él mismo subiera una foto a sus redes sociales, donde se muestra en actitud cariñosa con una misteriosa mujer, Colate nos platicó si su corazón ya tiene dueña o sigue en la búsqueda.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Calor, humedad y cielo despejado para este martes en Los Ángeles 0:56
Pronóstico
Calor, humedad y cielo despejado para este martes en Los Ángeles
La temperatura máxima en la ciudad para el día de hoy será de 83 grados, acorde a la temporada del año. Sin embargo, en otras zonas del sur de California el calor sigue siendo extremo. En la zona de montañas hay posibilidad de tormentas.
Arrestan a tres presuntos pandilleros de la MS13, acusados de una masacr...
Asesinatos
Arrestan a pandilleros que masacraron a jóvenes que migraron a EEUU huyendo de la violencia
Las autoridades lograron detener a los autores de la matanza de cuatro adolescentes el año pasado en Long Island, una zona de Nueva York asolada por la violencia de la temida Mara Salvatrucha.
'Miami en un Minuto': arrestan al sospechoso de quemar a su esposa en Pe... 1:03
Miami en un Minuto
'Miami en un Minuto': arrestan al sospechoso de quemar a su esposa en Pembroke Pines
En un minuto también te informamos el excongresista David Rivera enfrenta una demanda por parte de la Comisión Federal de Elecciones y con la que busca que pague 486,000 dólares que, presuntamente, no fueron reportados. Entre tanto, más de 30 compañías ofrecerán 1,500 empleos en una feria en Miami Lakes este martes.
Preocupación por aumento del costo para mantener el sistema carcelario e... 0:35
Cárcel
Preocupación por aumento del costo para mantener el sistema carcelario en California
El costo se ha duplicado desde el año 2005 hasta la fecha, a pesar de los esfuerzos para disminuirlo. La mayor parte del presupuesto está asociado a los salarios y beneficios de los custodios.
Más Deportes Más
Undocumented Ohio father Jesús Lara López deported to Mexico colos mex.jpg
Liga MX
Edwin Cardona y otros colombianos que se fueron sin gloria de la Liga MX
Los jugadores 'Cafeteros' se han tomado los últimos años el fútbol mexicano, pero en ese ejercicio han pasado algunos que no dieron la talla.
Douglas Costa: "Firmé con Juventus porque en el Bayern no podía 'evoluci... 0:33
Fútbol
Douglas Costa: "Firmé con Juventus porque en el Bayern no podía 'evolucionar'"
El delantero brasileño expresó que la falta de fútbol y minutos fueron detalles que lo llevaron a salir del Múnich y fichar con la Juve.
'Thor' cambió su martillo por un Fórmula 1 0:54
Automovilismo
'Thor' cambió su martillo por un Fórmula 1
El actor Chris Hemsworth, quien personifica al héroe de comics y películas, decidió probar suerte arriba de un monoplaza, mostrando sus dotes para manejar a altas velocidades.
&Aacute;ngel Mar&iacute;a Villar
Fútbol
Detienen por corrupción al presidente de la Federación Española de Fútbol
Ángel María Villar, también vicepresidente de la Fifa, fue detenido en compañía de su hijo Gorka. Se le investiga por irregularidades en la organización de partidos de la selección española.