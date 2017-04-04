publicidad
Síguenos
The tech industry is one of the main applicants for H-1B visas for foreign professionals.
Immigration

Undeterred by Trump, foreign skilled workers seek visas

Undeterred by Trump, foreign skilled workers seek visas

Congress approved an annual quota of 85,000 H-1B visas but the Justice Department warned employers not to discriminate against U.S. workers.

Jorge Cancino
Por:
Jorge Cancino
The tech industry is one of the main applicants for H-1B visas for forei...
The tech industry is one of the main applicants for H-1B visas for foreign professionals.

Despite signs that Trump would make drastic changes to the H-1B skilled worker visa program, requests have poured in after the government opened the annual visa application process for the 2018 fiscal year.

H-1B visas allow companies in the United States to temporarily employ foreign workers in occupations that require highly specialized skills, such as in science, engineering, journalism and technology.

United States Citizen and Immigration Services (USCIS) said last week that all requests "will be subject to the 65,000 quota allocated by Congress" for each fiscal year, as in past years. An additional 20,000 visas are assigned to professionals graduating from U.S. universities with a master's degree or higher.

On Monday truckloads of packages containing application forms began arriving at processing centers, according to The New York Times.

But the Justice Department did caution employers Monday not to discriminate against U.S. workers when seeking H-1B visas.

“U.S. workers should not be placed in a disfavored status, and the department is wholeheartedly committed to investigating and vigorously prosecuting these claims,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Tom Wheeler of the Civil Rights Division, in a statement.

And USCIS released a four-page memo over the weekend that appeared to suggest that entry-level computer programmers, at low pay grades, are no longer eligible for H-1B visas.

In early February, a White House proposal was leaked to the media that sought an investigation into whether visas such as the H-1B take work away from Americans. The document proposed that President Donald Trump revise the program.

publicidad

Univision obtained a copy of the document, dated January 23, which was accompanied by a proposal for an executive order entitled “Protecting American Jobs and Workers by Strengthening the Integrity of Foreign Worker Visa Programs.”

During his campaign, Trump provided few clues about the changes he planned to make to the H-1B program--which would need to be backed by Congress. While the program is heralded by some as essential to ensure skilled American labor and innovation, it has come under criticism for taking jobs from Americans.

The leaked proposal called for the DHS secretary to "review all regulations authorizing foreigners to work in the United States" within 90 days, and to determine which immigration laws are against the national interest, so that they can be eliminated.

At the beginning of March, USCIS suspended the fast track for H-1B visas, due to what the government said was the high number of applications accumulated in recent years, in some cases resulting in delays exceeding 240 days.

The fast track request is form I-907, a request to USCIS for so-called “premium processing,” for an extra fee.

USCIS said that the temporary suspension of the priority processing program will help reduce the total processing time of H-1B requests, while at the same time allowing the agency to process pending requests.

Lawyers consulted by Univision predicted that the H-1B application window for 2018 would remain open for mere days due to the high demand. Normally the window lasts about a week.

publicidad

Last year, the government received 236,000 applications in the first week before closing.

The filing fee for Form I-129 is $460, and USCIS is no longer giving petitioners 14 days to re-file a rejected payment.

“If any fee payments are not honored by the bank or financial institution, USCIS will reject the entire H-1B petition without the option for the petitioner to correct it,” USCIS said in a press release.

Last year, the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA) said that the H-1B visa program should not remain "limited" and asked Congress to adjust it to market demand taking into account business needs.

"When demand is greater than supply, all we are doing is creating obstacles to economic growth," AILA warned. It also called on Congress to reform the program "in a way that responds to the needs of U.S. companies, U.S. workers and our economy."

publicidad
Contenidos Relacionados
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has implied that jurisdictions are breaki...
04 abr, 2017 | 12:55 PM
Trump's attack on sanctuary jurisdictions is based on misreading of the law, experts say
Melvin Félix
Jos&eacute; Emiliano Aguilar was identified as the driver of the car wit...
31 mar, 2017 | 03:38 PM
Son of mariachi star Pepe Aguilar arrested at border with four people in his car trunk
publicidad
Popular videos Más
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets...
Video: A 'Dreamer' uploads a photo to Facebook of her tax form and gets dozens of threats
Belén Sisa, a DACA beneficiary of Argentine origin, uploaded a photo to the social network in which she showed herself with a tax form. The young woman received threats from Trump supporters, but says she won't stay silent.
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life t...
Inmigración
The story of Antonio Díaz Chacón, the undocumented who risked his life to save a kidnapped girl
"The president is calling all immigrants criminals," says Díaz Chacón and adds "I am the proof that we are not criminals." In 2011 and being undocumented, Díaz Chacón, rescued a girl in New Mexico. His story went viral. Today he is a permanent resident and reflects on the latest changes in immigration policy.
How a group of recently arrived Cubans found out about the end of the ‘w...
News in English
How a group of recently arrived Cuban arrivals found out about the end of the ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy
The announcement to scrap the benefits came as a bucket of cold water for the Cuban migrants who just arrived in the United States. As this group waits for their papers, the uncertainty grows on whether they will ever be reunited with the relatives they left on the island.
Luis Velarde
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Animation: A coyote reveals secrets of the immigrant smuggling trade
Ramón, who is from Mexico, has worked over the last six years to cross immigrants across the U.S.-Mexico border. He shares with us how he does it, the price he must pay to the cartels and the dangers of the journey.
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtual...
A visit to the border helps explain why building Trump’s wall is virtually impossible
A simple wall is not going to fix the problems on the U.S-Mexico border. The flow of undocumented immigrants arriving to the U.S. is ceaseless, a 2,000-mile border wall is not viable and investment in the Border Patrol has already increased threefold over the last decade. Univision took a trip along the border to examine the complexities.
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
Politics
Fear of deportation grows in the dairy industry in Wisconsin
In the dairy industry in Wisconsin, at the heart of the Rust Belt where Donald Trump won by a landslide, more than half of the workers are immigrants and most of them are undocumented. No American citizen wants to do the hard work they do.
"I am an immigrant."
Rise Up As One
I am an immigrant
Taking back the power of the word: immigrant. Children speak out about their immigrant parents. Have you ever thought about the meaning of the word?
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
United States
Houston brother and sister duo sing against deportation
Yaxeni and Ricardo, from the Houston-based Los Luzeros de Rioverde, denounce deportation in their new song "El Descendiente." The duo hasn't yet graduated from elementary school, but they've already put out two albums.
Shows Más
Nos metimos en el nidito de amor donde Alex Rodríguez lleva a su novia J... 3:10
El Gordo y La Flaca
Nos metimos en el nidito de amor donde Alex Rodríguez lleva a su novia Jennifer López
Fuimos a California a investigar como es la casita del pelotero donde seguro pasa mucho tiempo con 'La Diva del Bronx'.
La emoción de un anciano vendedor de dulces cuando un desconocido le com... 1:34
Primer Impacto
La emoción de un anciano vendedor de dulces cuando un desconocido le compró toda su mercancía y le dio una generosa propina
El anciano vendía dulces en las calles de México cuando este hombre se acercó y compró todo el género. Ambos se fundieron en un tierno abrazo y el video se volvió viral en las redes sociales.
La Original Banda El Limón se defiende de la mujer que asegura fue humil... 6:33
El Gordo y La Flaca
La Original Banda El Limón se defiende de la mujer que asegura fue humillada y tocada por ellos
Los integrantes de La Original Banda El Limón dieron su versión de los hechos donde supuestamente se les involucra tocando indebidamente a una mujer durante una de sus presentaciones.
Empleada doméstica aprovechó las vacaciones de su jefa para robarle hast... 1:36
Primer Impacto
Empleada doméstica aprovechó las vacaciones de su jefa para robarle hasta los adornos navideños
La víctima del robo regresó de su viaje y se encontró con que su casa había sido saqueada. Cuando fue a visitar a su empleada descubrió que ella era la responsable del robo y se quedó atónita al ver todo lo que se había llevado.
publicidad
Más Noticias Más
Entre los reos en la &quot;ciudad de carpas&quot;, se encuentran unos 20...
Cárcel
Cierran definitivamente la Ciudad de las Carpas, la cárcel de Arizona que viste de rosado a sus presos
El sheriff del condado Maricopa, Paul Penzone, anunció este martes el cierre de la controversial cárcel, que fue creada en 1993 por el exalguacil Joe Arpaio y donde se obligaba a los presos a vestir ropa interior rosada y a permanecer al aire libre a temperaturas extremas.
Creciendo juntos: cómo detener el abuso sexual a menores 2:51
Abuso Infantil
Creciendo juntos: cómo detener el abuso sexual a menores
Ante los miles de casos de abuso infantil en la región, una representante de la organización ChildSafe comparte información para detectar y detener este tipo de violencia.
Imagen tomada de un video que muestra la presunta agresi&oacute;n racist...
Racismo
En video: una familia de inmigrantes mexicanos graba presunto ataque racista en California
Seis adultos fueron agredidos presuntamente por un grupo de jóvenes, incluida una mujer de 24 años que además de la paliza fue arrollada con uno de los coches de los sospechosos y tuvo que ser trasladada en helicóptero a un hospital.
Por: Isaias Alvarado
Entry Point Autos Homepage
Autos
Autos
Encuentra aquí el mejor contenido original y en español sobre el mundo de los autos. Artículos, fotos y videos con lo más reciente de los autos.
Más Deportes Más
Luis Fuentes y la semi ante Chivas: “No importa el rival, tenemos que ga... 1:23
Liga MX
Luis Fuentes y la semi ante Chivas: “No importa el rival, tenemos que ganarles a todos”
El defensa de Monterrey aseguró que no miran la camiseta del oponente en la Copa MX. “La mentalidad es ganarle a todo lo que nos pongan enfrente para llegar a la final”, sentenció.
Así afina puntería el argentino Matías Laba del Vancouver Whitecaps prev... 0:30
MLS
Así afina puntería el argentino Matías Laba del Vancouver Whitecaps previo al encuentro ante Tigres
El volante marcó un doblete el fin de semana en el triunfo de su equipo 4-2 ante el Galaxy de Gio dos Santos. ¿Le marcará a Nahuel Guzmán?
Undeterred by Trump, foreign skilled workers seek visas GettyImages-6640...
FIFA Copa Mundial
Pese a atentado terrorista, el gobierno de Rusia garantiza la seguridad del Mundial 2018
El ataque suicida al metro de San Petersburgo, ciudad sede también de la Copa Confederaciones 2017, cobró la vida de 14 personas e hirió a 49.
Jorge Sampaoli quiere dirigir a Messi en Newell's 0:33
Fútbol
Jorge Sampaoli quiere dirigir a Messi en Newell's
El técnico del Sevilla elogió a la 'Pulga' y señaló que en algún momento le gustaría tener al jugador argentino en su equipo.