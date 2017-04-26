The 44 times Trump has criminalized undocumented immigrants and refugees since taking office

We reviewed speeches, interviews, press conferences and Trump’s Twitter account since he took office. "Murderers," "criminals," "gang members," "rapists," "traffickers," "terrorists," and "the worst people in the world" are some of the qualifiers he used when talking about illegal immigration and the border wall.



We are going to get the bad ones out, the criminals, the drug dealers, the gangs and gang members and cartel leaders. Our order ends the policies of catch and release at the border. It tequires other countries to take back their criminals (…) Pundits talk about how enforcing immigration laws can separate illegal immigrant families, but the families they don't talk about are the families of Americans forever separated from the people they love. As your president I have no higher duty than to protect the lives of the American people

But I will tell you, we're looking at this, the whole immigration situation, we're looking at it with great heart. Now we have criminals that are here. We have really bad people that are here. Those people have to be worried 'cause they're getting out. We're gonna get them out. We're gonna get 'em out fast. General Kelly is—I've given that as his number one priority

"We've put in place the first steps on our immigration plan ordering the immediate construction of the border wall, putting and end to catch and release, expediting the removal of criminal—this is so important to me—and I mean the immediate removal of criminal aliens. They are going to be gone, fast. And finally, at long last, cracking down on sanctuary cities (…) border security is a serious, serious national issue and problem

We're going to have extreme vetting for people coming into our country, and if we think there's a problem, it's not going to be so easy for people to come in anymore (…) Look, I love this country. You love this country. We can't let this continue to happen. We've taken in tens of thousands of people (…) We know nothing about them. (…) So we have people in this country that will cause problems. We're not going to have any more. And we're going to be very tough and very, very vigilant (…) Look the wall is necessary. That's not just politics, and yet it is good for the heart of the nation in a certain way because people want protection. And a wall protects

Here are just a few of the executive actions that I have taken in the last few days: An order to immediately begin the border wall and to crack down on sanctuary cities. They are not safe, we have to take care of that horrible situation...

The joint statement of former presidential candidates John McCain & Lindsey Graham is wrong—they are sadly weak on immigration. The two senators should focus their energies on ISIS, illegal immigration and border security instead of always looking to start World War III

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the bad would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad dudes out there!

Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of the country!

Our nation has the most generous immigration system in the world (...) we need security. There are those who would seek to enter our country for the purpose of spreading violence or oppressing other people based upon their faith or their lifestyle. Not right

I love Australia as a country, but we had a problem where, for whatever reason, President Obama said that they were going to take probably well over a thousand illegal immigrants who were in prisons and they were going to bring them and take them into this country. And I just said 'why?' Why are we doing this? What's the purpose?

And I will never forget that my responsibility is to keep you—the American people—safe and free. That's why last week I signed an executive order to help keep terrorists out of our country. The executive order establishes a process to develop new vetting and mechanisms to ensure those coming into America love and support our people

We must keep 'evil' out of our country!

Interesting that certain Middle-Eastern countries agree with the ban. They know if certain people are allowed in it's death and destruction!

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy!

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!

We will defeat radical Islamic terrorism, and we will not allow it to take root in our country. We're not going to allow it. You've been seeing what's been going on over the last few days. We need strong programs so that people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in—not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country

We're committed to securing our borders to reduce crime, illegal drugs, human trafficking, especially in border counties (...) we're going to be very tough on crime. (…) We're going to be very strong at the border. We have no choice. And we're going to be building a wall

Anybody would understand this. Suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens. (...) I think it’s a sad day. I think our security is at risk today. And it will be at risk until such time as we are entitled and get what we are entitled to as citizens of this country. (…) So many lives ... have been cut short. Their potential, their life has been cut short. So much potential has been sidelined. And so many dreams have been shattered and broken, totally broken. It’s time to stop the drugs from pouring into our country

My administration is committed to your security, which is why we will continue to fight to take all necessary and legal action to keep terrorists, radical and dangerous extremists from ever entering our country. We will not allow our generous system of immigration to be turned against us as a tool for terrorism and truly bad people. We must take firm steps today to ensure that we are safe tomorrow

Our legal system is broken! 77% of refugees allowed into U.S. since travel reprieve hail from seven suspect countries. (WT) SO DANGEROUS!

The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!

We've ordered a crackdown on sanctuary cities that refuse to comply with federal law and that harbor criminal aliens, and we've ordered an end to the policy of catch and release on the border. No more release, no matter who you are—release. We've begun a nationwide effort to remove criminal aliens, gang members, drug dealers, and others who pose a threat to public safety. We are saving American lives every single day. The court system has not made it easy for us. And we've even created a new office in Homeland Security dedicated to the forgotten American victims of illegal immigrant violence, of which there are many

You want us to enforce immigration laws and defend our borders (…) We will have strong borders again, and I mean that. You've seen it on television. General Kelly, now Secretary Kelly, he's really doing the job. You're seeing it. The gang members, bad, bad people. I said day one, and they're going out. Or they're being put in prison, but for the most part, get them the hell out of here. Bring them back to where they came from (…) We've taken historic action to secure the southern border and I've ordered the construction of a great border wall, which will start very shortly

By stopping the flow of illegal immigration, we will save countless tax dollars (…) We are also going to save countless American lives. As we speak today, immigration officers are finding the gang members, the drug dealers and the criminal aliens, and throwing them the hell out of our country. And we will not let them back in. They're not coming back in, folks. If they do, they're going to have bigger problems than they ever dreamt of. Oh, we're going to build the wall, don't worry about it. We're building the wall

This budget follows through on my promise to focus on keeping Americans safe, keeping out terrorists, keeping out criminals, and putting violent offenders behind bars, or removing them from our country altogether (... ) We're getting some very, very bad players out of this country—drug lords, gang members, heads of gangs, killers, murderers—we're getting them out. That's what we're focused on

And we must support the victims of crime. I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American Victims. The office is called VOICE—Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests

We will soon begin the construction of a great wall along our southern border. It will be started ahead of schedule and, when finished, it will be a very effective weapon against drugs and crime. As we speak, we are removing gang members, drug dealers and criminals that threaten our communities and prey on our citizens. Bad ones are going out as I speak tonight and as I have promised

Remember this, on the border and throughout our country, we're getting the bad ones out, the bad people—gang members, drug lords, in some cases, murderers...

During the campaign, as I traveled all across this country, I met with many American families whose loved ones were viciously and violently killed by illegal immigrants because our government refused to enforce our already existing laws. As we speak, we are finding the drug dealers, the robbers, thieves, gang members, killers, and criminals preying on our citizens. One by one (...) They're being thrown out of our country, they're being thrown into prisons, and we will not let them back in

But to be a rich nation, we must also be a safe nation. That is why I am following through on my promise to secure, protect, and defend the borders of the United States. We will build, that’s right, a great, great border wall ( ...) During the campaign, as I've traveled all across this great country, I met with many American families whose loved ones—sons and daughters, husbands and wives—were viciously killed by illegal immigrants. Incredible. Incredible

I was really referring in particular, you know, to migrations—Syrians, the whole migration (... ) I just don't think we can take people in when we have no idea who they are, where they come from (...) We lost the World Trade Center, we lost the Pentag—you know, we had a plane go into the Pentagon

All of our citizens have the right to live in safety and peace. We will work every day to remove the gang members, drug dealers, and violent criminals from your communities—and we already are. They're being moved very quickly. In fact, General Kelly, as you know, has done a fantastic job on the border. Down 61 percent since inauguration. People coming in down 61 percent, which is a tremendous number. My highest duty as President is the security of our people, the security of our nation

During my campaign, I promised to take action to keep drugs from pouring into our country. And I want to just thank Secretary Kelly; he's done an amazing job. Down 61 percent at the border right now in terms of people and the drugs that are being stopped. It will take longer, and there's great cooperation with Mexico and others

We are going to have a wall, we are going to have a border. We have to stop drugs from coming into our country (...) But (México) it is a country that I have great respect for the people. I love the people

You see what's happened; 61 percent down now in terms of illegal people coming in. Way, way down in terms of drugs pouring into our country and poisoning our youth. Way down. General Kelly has done a great job

Security begins at the border (...) last month, we saw a 64% reduction in illegal immigration on our southern border. At the same time, we are conducting enforcement actions across the country to remove dangerous criminal aliens from our society—and they'll be gone

The weak illegal immigration policies of the Obama Admin. allowed bad MS 13 gangs to form in cities across U.S. We are removing them fast!

We've gotten tremendous criminals out of this country. I'm talking about illegal immigrants that were here, that caused tremendous crime, that have murdered people, raped people, horrible things had happened. They are getting the hell out or they are going to prison. So many towns and cities are thanking me because we have gotten rid of a burden you would not believe

The Democrats don't want money from budget going to border wall despite the fact that it will stop drugs and very bad MS 13 gang members

We are putting MS-13 in jail and getting them the hell out of our country (...) So we are moving criminals out of our country and we are getting them out in record numbers and those are the people we are after. We are not after the dreamers, we are after the criminals (...) We are down 73 percent at the border, we are cleaning out cities and towns of hard-line criminals, some of the worst people on earth, people that rape and kill women, people that are killing people just for the sake of having fun

The Wall is a very important tool in stopping drugs from pouring into our country and poisoning our youth (and many others)! If the wall is not built, which it will be, the drug situation will NEVER be fixed the way it should be! #BuildTheWall

Don't let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc